Green River Police Blotter: November 6, 2018

November 7, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

Chief Tom Jarvie
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18110205 GRPD 07:14:24 11/06/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & MOUNTAIN VIEW ST NFA
G18110206 GRPD 07:38:34 11/06/18 Traffic Stop S 3RD E & E 2ND S NFA
G18110207 GRPD 07:52:02 11/06/18 Traffic Stop 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL NFA
G18110208 GRPD 07:59:59 11/06/18 Traffic Offense W TETON BLVD & SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18110209 GRPD 08:16:55 11/06/18 Traffic Stop 120 SHOSHONE AVE; LDS STAKE CENTER NFA
G18110210 GRPD 08:30:45 11/06/18 Traffic Stop 120 SHOSHONE AVE; LDS STAKE CENTER NFA
G18110211 GRPD 08:50:22 11/06/18 Follow-up 350 MONROE AVE NFA
G18110212 GRPD 09:23:49 11/06/18 Violate Crt Ord  WILKES DR RTF
Officer responded to a possible violation of a bond condition order. Officers completed a report
regarding the incident.
G18110213 GRPD 10:12:32 11/06/18 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA
G18110214 GRPD 10:18:24 11/06/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18110215 GRPD 10:44:09 11/06/18 VIN Inspection CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18110216 GRPD 11:17:46 11/06/18 Information CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18110217 GRPD 11:34:36 11/06/18 Accidents 1775 HITCHING POST DR RBM
Officer responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed into another vehicle.
No injuries were reported. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G18110218 GRPD 11:41:57 11/06/18 Animal Calls BLK COLORADO DR RTF
Animal Control Officers responded for a call of an dog at large. Officers followed the dog to
the residence and contained the dog. A notice was posted for the owner to conact animal control.
G18110219 GRPD 12:24:27 11/06/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18110220 GRPD 12:19:22 11/06/18 Citizen Assist  MANSFACE ST NFA
G18110221 GRPD 14:08:25 11/06/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18110222 GRPD 14:09:10 11/06/18 Suicidal NFA
G18110223 GRPD 14:16:50 11/06/18 Escort E 2ND N NFA
G18110224 GRPD 14:30:45 11/06/18 Larceny 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18110225 GRPD 14:59:14 11/06/18 Follow-up  MONROE AVE NFA
G18110226 GRPD 15:05:42 11/06/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18110227 GRPD 15:28:49 11/06/18 VIN Inspection 80 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18110228 GRPD 15:34:28 11/06/18 Civil Issues 200 BLK MONROE AVE NFA
G18110229 GRPD 15:37:16 11/06/18 Agency Assist COMMERCE DR NFA
G18110230 GRPD 15:46:33 11/06/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & ALABAMA DR GOA
G18110231 GRPD 15:38:57 11/06/18 Traffic Offense BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle passing a school bus. A 16 year old female juvenile , of
Green River, was issued a citation for meeting or passing a stopped school bus. Officers
completed a report of the incident.
G18110232 GRPD 16:00:51 11/06/18 Follow-up 1325 BRIDGER DR; LOAF N JUG BRIDGER NFA
G18110233 GRPD 16:07:37 11/06/18 Follow-up  FAWN CIR NFA
G18110234 GRPD 16:27:12 11/06/18 Follow-up CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18110235 GRPD 16:48:08 11/06/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD NFA
G18110236 GRPD 18:41:52 11/06/18 Traffic Stop BRIDGER DR & HOBACK ST NFA
G18110237 GRPD 19:16:06 11/06/18 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD; RIVERVIEW CEMETERY NFA
G18110238 GRPD 19:53:05 11/06/18 Stolen Vehicle 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; DISTRICT COURT; CIRCUIT COURT WEST NFA
Officers reponded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers met with the reporting party. The vehicle was later
located in the area of where it was reported stolen from.
G18110239 GRPD 20:06:26 11/06/18 Information CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18110240 GRPD 21:04:38 11/06/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E
G18110241 GRPD 22:02:30 11/06/18 Runaway RTF
Officers responded to a report of a male juvenile runaway. The juvenile was later located and turned over to
a parent. Officers completed a report of the incident. The report was forwarded to the County
Attorny’s office for review.
G18110242 GRPD 00:33:54 11/07/18 Civil Issues  CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18110243 GRPD 22:52:25 11/06/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18110244 GRPD 22:51:57 11/06/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18110245 GRPD 00:58:08 11/07/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18110246 GRPD 00:07:26 11/07/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18110247 GRPD 00:07:17 11/07/18 Property Watch NFA
G18110248 GRPD 22:51:25 11/06/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18110249 GRPD 05:48:54 11/07/18 Traffic Stop WIND RIVER DR & W TETON BLVD RTF
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded

 

