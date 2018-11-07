Green River Police Blotter: November 6, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18110205
|GRPD
|07:14:24 11/06/18
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & MOUNTAIN VIEW ST
|NFA
|G18110206
|GRPD
|07:38:34 11/06/18
|Traffic Stop
|S 3RD E & E 2ND S
|NFA
|G18110207
|GRPD
|07:52:02 11/06/18
|Traffic Stop
|250 MONROE AVE; MONROE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18110208
|GRPD
|07:59:59 11/06/18
|Traffic Offense
|W TETON BLVD & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18110209
|GRPD
|08:16:55 11/06/18
|Traffic Stop
|120 SHOSHONE AVE; LDS STAKE CENTER
|NFA
|G18110210
|GRPD
|08:30:45 11/06/18
|Traffic Stop
|120 SHOSHONE AVE; LDS STAKE CENTER
|NFA
|G18110211
|GRPD
|08:50:22 11/06/18
|Follow-up
|350 MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18110212
|GRPD
|09:23:49 11/06/18
|Violate Crt Ord
|WILKES DR
|RTF
|Officer responded to a possible violation of a bond condition order. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|G18110213
|GRPD
|10:12:32 11/06/18
|Motorist Assist
|UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G18110214
|GRPD
|10:18:24 11/06/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18110215
|GRPD
|10:44:09 11/06/18
|VIN Inspection
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18110216
|GRPD
|11:17:46 11/06/18
|Information
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18110217
|GRPD
|11:34:36 11/06/18
|Accidents
|1775 HITCHING POST DR
|RBM
|Officer responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed into another vehicle.
|No injuries were reported. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G18110218
|GRPD
|11:41:57 11/06/18
|Animal Calls
|BLK COLORADO DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded for a call of an dog at large. Officers followed the dog to
|the residence and contained the dog. A notice was posted for the owner to conact animal control.
|G18110219
|GRPD
|12:24:27 11/06/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18110220
|GRPD
|12:19:22 11/06/18
|Citizen Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G18110221
|GRPD
|14:08:25 11/06/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18110222
|GRPD
|14:09:10 11/06/18
|Suicidal
|NFA
|G18110223
|GRPD
|14:16:50 11/06/18
|Escort
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G18110224
|GRPD
|14:30:45 11/06/18
|Larceny
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18110225
|GRPD
|14:59:14 11/06/18
|Follow-up
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18110226
|GRPD
|15:05:42 11/06/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18110227
|GRPD
|15:28:49 11/06/18
|VIN Inspection
|80 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18110228
|GRPD
|15:34:28 11/06/18
|Civil Issues
|200 BLK MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18110229
|GRPD
|15:37:16 11/06/18
|Agency Assist
|COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G18110230
|GRPD
|15:46:33 11/06/18
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & ALABAMA DR
|GOA
|G18110231
|GRPD
|15:38:57 11/06/18
|Traffic Offense
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle passing a school bus. A 16 year old female juvenile , of
|Green River, was issued a citation for meeting or passing a stopped school bus. Officers
|completed a report of the incident.
|G18110232
|GRPD
|16:00:51 11/06/18
|Follow-up
|1325 BRIDGER DR; LOAF N JUG BRIDGER
|NFA
|G18110233
|GRPD
|16:07:37 11/06/18
|Follow-up
|FAWN CIR
|NFA
|G18110234
|GRPD
|16:27:12 11/06/18
|Follow-up
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18110235
|GRPD
|16:48:08 11/06/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD
|NFA
|G18110236
|GRPD
|18:41:52 11/06/18
|Traffic Stop
|BRIDGER DR & HOBACK ST
|NFA
|G18110237
|GRPD
|19:16:06 11/06/18
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD; RIVERVIEW CEMETERY
|NFA
|G18110238
|GRPD
|19:53:05 11/06/18
|Stolen Vehicle
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; DISTRICT COURT; CIRCUIT COURT WEST
|NFA
|Officers reponded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers met with the reporting party. The vehicle was later
|located in the area of where it was reported stolen from.
|G18110239
|GRPD
|20:06:26 11/06/18
|Information
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18110240
|GRPD
|21:04:38 11/06/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G18110241
|GRPD
|22:02:30 11/06/18
|Runaway
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a male juvenile runaway. The juvenile was later located and turned over to
|a parent. Officers completed a report of the incident. The report was forwarded to the County
|Attorny’s office for review.
|G18110242
|GRPD
|00:33:54 11/07/18
|Civil Issues
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18110243
|GRPD
|22:52:25 11/06/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18110244
|GRPD
|22:51:57 11/06/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18110245
|GRPD
|00:58:08 11/07/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18110246
|GRPD
|00:07:26 11/07/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18110247
|GRPD
|00:07:17 11/07/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18110248
|GRPD
|22:51:25 11/06/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18110249
|GRPD
|05:48:54 11/07/18
|Traffic Stop
|WIND RIVER DR & W TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Clearance Code
|Description of Code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
