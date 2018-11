Green River Police Blotter: November 8, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code G18110298 GRPD 07:46:27 11/08/18 Animal Calls UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA G18110299 GRPD 08:07:15 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110300 GRPD 08:07:04 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110301 GRPD 08:07:27 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110302 GRPD 08:07:37 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110303 GRPD 08:38:31 11/08/18 Suspicious MM89 I 80 EB G18110304 GRPD 08:48:27 11/08/18 Traffic Offense 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN MIDDLE SCHOOL RTF Officers responded to a report of stop sign violations. Multiple vehicles reported running the stop sign in the school parking lot. G18110305 GRPD 08:54:57 11/08/18 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G18110306 GRPD 09:13:41 11/08/18 Animal Calls COLORADO DR & UPLAND WAY NFA G18110307 GRPD 09:27:51 11/08/18 Alarm GANNETT CIR NFA G18110308 GRPD 09:51:56 11/08/18 Juvenile-SRO 350 MONROE AVE RTF Officers are investigating a report of a juvenile problem. G18110309 GRPD 10:55:38 11/08/18 Escort E 2ND N NFA G18110310 GRPD 11:05:53 11/08/18 Follow-up NEW HAMPSHIRE ST NFA G18110311 GRPD 11:07:52 11/08/18 Abandoned Vehicle WAGGENER ST NFA G18110312 GRPD 08:06:50 11/08/18 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110313 GRPD 13:09:46 11/08/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA G18110314 GRPD 13:32:22 11/08/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA G18110315 GRPD 13:34:28 11/08/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G18110316 GRPD 13:50:08 11/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD NFA G18110317 GRPD 14:17:26 11/08/18 EMS XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110318 GRPD 14:43:33 11/08/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G18110319 GRPD 14:44:40 11/08/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD G18110320 GRPD 14:49:52 11/08/18 Suspicious 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK RTF G18110321 GRPD 15:41:22 11/08/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G18110322 GRPD 14:46:21 11/08/18 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110323 GRPD 14:46:43 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110324 GRPD 16:20:03 11/08/18 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110325 GRPD 17:14:05 11/08/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR; PROBATION AND PAROLE-GR RTF Officers responded to probation and parole for a probation violation. Pamela Brewer, 42, of Green River was arrested on an arrest and hold order for a probation violation. G18110326 GRPD 17:48:04 11/08/18 Assault XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF Officer responded to a report of a suspected assault. Officers investigated the incident, a 16 year old male of Green River was arrested for assault. Officers completed a report of the incident. G18110327 GRPD 18:21:18 11/08/18 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110328 GRPD 14:47:07 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110329 GRPD 14:46:33 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110330 GRPD 19:31:57 11/08/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA G18110331 GRPD 14:46:52 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110332 GRPD 21:11:09 11/08/18 Animal Calls WINDRIVER DR NFA G18110333 GRPD 23:12:50 11/08/18 Citizen Assist E 3RD S NFA G18110334 GRPD 23:24:34 11/08/18 Suspicious 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR NFA G18110335 GRPD 23:59:57 11/08/18 Security Check SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA G18110336 GRPD 23:41:51 11/08/18 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110337 GRPD 23:42:03 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110338 GRPD 23:42:13 11/08/18 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110339 GRPD 03:50:24 11/09/18 EMS XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G18110340 GRPD 04:41:44 11/09/18 Fire UINTA DR NFA Officers responded to a citizen assist, GRFD was called to assist. Subject fell and needed assistance. JG Clearance Code Description of Code GOA Gone on Arrival NFA No Further Action OUT Out of Position RTF Report to Follow UNF Unfounded

