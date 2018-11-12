Latest

Green River Police Blotter: November 9-11, 2018

November 12, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18110341 GRPD 07:45:43 11/09/18 Juvenile-SRO 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF
Officers were notified of a juvenile using an electronic cigarette. The 15-year-old female was cited for minor

in possession of a tobacco product. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G18110342 GRPD 10:03:03 11/09/18 VIN Inspection N 1ST W NFA
G18110343 GRPD 10:23:33 11/09/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD RTF
G18110344 GRPD 07:59:10 11/09/18 Property Watch xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110345 GRPD 10:37:55 11/09/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR; PROBATION AND PAROLE-GR NFA
G18110347 GRPD 11:28:35 11/09/18 Fraud JEFFERSON ST RTF
Officers received a report of fraudulent charges charged to a credit card. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G18110348 GRPD 11:39:44 11/09/18 911 Calls  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110349 GRPD 12:28:22 11/09/18 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18110350 GRPD 12:28:05 11/09/18 Animal Calls SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR NFA
G18110351 GRPD 12:32:05 11/09/18 REDDI 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GET N GO NFA
G18110352 GRPD 12:37:41 11/09/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA
G18110353 GRPD 07:00:18 11/09/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110354 GRPD 06:59:58 11/09/18 Extra Patrol xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110355 GRPD 13:49:43 11/09/18 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18110356 GRPD 13:56:45 11/09/18 VIN Inspection W 2ND S NFA
G18110357 GRPD 14:43:28 11/09/18 Fraud BUCKBOARD LN NFA
G18110358 GRPD 14:46:22 11/09/18 Follow-up LOGAN ST NFA
G18110359 GRPD 14:48:13 11/09/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18110360 GRPD 15:16:45 11/09/18 Larceny FIREHOLE PL RTF
Officers responded to a residence in regards to stolen property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G18110361 GRPD 15:24:46 11/09/18 Trespassing SCHULTZ ST NFA
G18110362 GRPD 15:30:54 11/09/18 Traffic Offense MONROE AVE OUT
G18110363 GRPD 15:53:52 11/09/18 Follow-up 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; PENNYS DINER NFA
G18110364 GRPD 16:09:43 11/09/18 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA
G18110365 GRPD 16:18:03 11/09/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18110366 GRPD 16:43:58 11/09/18 VIN Inspection W 2ND S NFA
G18110367 GRPD 17:28:53 11/09/18 Extra Patrol xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110368 GRPD 17:35:53 11/09/18 Civil Issues ASPEN ST NFA
G18110369 GRPD 17:28:08 11/09/18 Extra Patrol xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110370 GRPD 17:27:51 11/09/18 Property Watch  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110371 GRPD 18:09:51 11/09/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18110372 GRPD 17:28:30 11/09/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
G18110373 GRPD 18:42:54 11/09/18 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RBM
G18110374 GRPD 18:57:32 11/09/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA
G18110375 GRPD 20:49:09 11/09/18 Runaway xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx RTF
Officers received a report of a missing juvenile, who was later located and turned over to a parent. Officers

completed a report of the incident.
G18110376 GRPD 21:36:36 11/09/18 Field Contact 550 UINTA DR; SKATE PARK NFA
G18110377 GRPD 22:44:31 11/09/18 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA
G18110378 GRPD 23:41:12 11/09/18 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA
G18110379 GRPD 01:44:43 11/10/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110380 GRPD 01:42:17 11/10/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110381 GRPD 01:37:36 11/10/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110382 GRPD 01:39:26 11/10/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110383 GRPD 01:43:00 11/10/18 Property Watch  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110384 GRPD 04:54:36 11/10/18 REDDI BLAKE ST & S 4TH W RTF
Officers located a vehicle involved in a Reddi report. Officers contacted the driver a 18 year old male, of Green River,

Trey Montoya, who was arrested for DUI.

G18110385 GRPD 08:56:02 11/10/18 Nuisance RIVER VIEW DR RTF
Officers received a report of illegal dumping. A 16 year old male juvenile was contacted and a warning was issued. The

garbage was properly disposed of. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G18110386 GRPD 09:30:38 11/10/18 Agency Assist WINDRIVER DR APT NFA
G18110387 GRPD 10:07:22 11/10/18 Traffic Control 38 N CENTER ST NFA
G18110388 GRPD 10:14:45 11/10/18 Animal Calls ASPEN ST NFA
G18110389 GRPD 10:41:31 11/10/18 Civil Issues S 5TH E NFA
G18110390 GRPD 09:11:25 11/10/18 Extra Patrol xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110391 GRPD 09:12:23 11/10/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110392 GRPD 12:03:03 11/10/18 Follow-up COLORADO CIR NFA
G18110393 GRPD 12:19:34 11/10/18 Follow-up 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR NFA
G18110394 GRPD 12:16:05 11/10/18 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA
G18110395 GRPD 09:12:07 11/10/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110396 GRPD 12:37:42 11/10/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G18110397 GRPD 09:11:10 11/10/18 Property Watch  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110398 GRPD 13:23:32 11/10/18 911 Calls  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110399 GRPD 13:56:25 11/10/18 Welfare Check 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; get n go NFA
G18110400 GRPD 14:24:45 11/10/18 Civil Issues S 5TH E NFA
G18110401 GRPD 15:46:35 11/10/18 Found Property CUMORAH WAY RTF
Officer responded to a report of found marijuana. Items collected for future destruction.

Officers completed a report of the incident.
G18110402 GRPD 16:15:05 11/10/18 Paper Service  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110403 GRPD 17:25:08 11/10/18 Traffic Stop LOGAN ST & PELSER ST NFA
G18110404 GRPD 17:49:53 11/10/18 REDDI 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA
G18110405 GRPD 19:00:49 11/10/18 Traffic Stop 425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK GR NFA
G18110406 GRPD 19:09:10 11/10/18 Shots Fired W 3RD N NFA
Officers responded to the area for possible shots fired. Officers checked the area and determined fireworks were

going off in the area.

G18110407 GRPD 19:37:32 11/10/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COLLEGE WAY NFA
G18110408 GRPD 19:21:32 11/10/18 Welfare Check  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110409 GRPD 22:23:06 11/10/18 Disturbance BRIDGER DR NFA
G18110410 GRPD 00:33:46 11/11/18 Animal Calls E 4TH S NFA
G18110411 GRPD 01:00:36 11/11/18 Sexual Offense  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110412 GRPD 02:48:56 11/11/18 Alarm 88 N 2ND E; EAGLES NFA
G18110413 GRPD 05:23:54 11/11/18 Security Check 802 CEMETERY RD NFA
G18110414 GRPD 08:03:51 11/11/18 Welfare Check  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110415 GRPD 08:30:23 11/11/18 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD & MISSOURI CT NFA
G18110416 GRPD 07:36:25 11/11/18 Extra Patrol 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYER PARK NFA
G18110417 GRPD 09:34:11 11/11/18 Paper Service  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110418 GRPD 09:54:45 11/11/18 Drugs 280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; SUPER 8 MOTEL #001; VISHNU LLC DBA RTF
Officers responded to a report of suspected drugs. After a K-9 positive alert, the suspect was contacted. David

Cook of Newport, VT, age 37 was arrested for Unlawful Possession Plant form – less than three ounces, and two counts

of Unlawful Possession schedule I II or III- more than three ounces.
G18110419 GRPD 10:09:25 11/11/18 K9 280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
G18110420 GRPD 11:00:36 11/11/18 Suspicious W TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR GOA
G18110421 GRPD 11:55:39 11/11/18 Escort 440 UINTA DR; HARLEY DAVIDSON OF FLAMING GOR NFA
G18110422 GRPD 12:06:19 11/11/18 Animal Calls S 4TH W & BLAKE ST GOA
G18110423 GRPD 07:35:36 11/11/18 Property Watch  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx UNF
G18110424 GRPD 07:36:10 11/11/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx UNF
G18110425 GRPD 07:35:52 11/11/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx UNF
G18110426 GRPD 12:11:41 11/11/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18110427 GRPD 12:40:46 11/11/18 Subject Removal JENSEN ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other.  Officers

completed a report of the incident.
G18110428 GRPD 13:37:40 11/11/18 Information W TETON BLVD NFA
G18110429 GRPD 13:47:25 11/11/18 Animal Calls MEDICINE BOW DR NFA
G18110430 GRPD 13:53:21 11/11/18 VIN Inspection TENNESSEE DR NFA
G18110431 GRPD 14:41:30 11/11/18 911 Calls xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110432 GRPD 14:55:24 11/11/18 Traffic Offense HITCHING POST DR RTF
Officers received a traffic complaint of a  vehicle speeding in the area. Vehicle owner was contacted and given

a warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G18110433 GRPD 14:50:17 11/11/18 Agency Assist MM91 I 80 EB NFA
G18110434 GRPD 15:23:17 11/11/18 Follow-up 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR NFA
G18110435 GRPD 15:53:10 11/11/18 Follow-up HAWAII CT NFA
G18110436 GRPD 16:24:14 11/11/18 Property Watch  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110437 GRPD 16:24:28 11/11/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110438 GRPD 16:24:54 11/11/18 Extra Patrol 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYER PARK NFA
G18110439 GRPD 17:04:04 11/11/18 Traffic Stop TRAIL DR & HITCHING POST NFA
G18110440 GRPD 16:24:44 11/11/18 Extra Patrol  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18110441 GRPD 17:09:48 11/11/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18110442 GRPD 17:56:39 11/11/18 Threats/Harass HILLCREST WAY NFA
G18110443 GRPD 18:00:34 11/11/18 Alcohol Offense 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD RBM
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash. The driver of the vehicle, Yvonne Sweet, 33 of Green River was arrested for DWUI and issued a citation for Use of cell

phone.
G18110444 GRPD 20:28:06 11/11/18 Follow-up W 2ND S & S 4TH W
G18110445 GRPD 23:33:11 11/11/18 Traffic Hazard COLORADO DR & E TETON BLVD NFA
G18110446 GRPD 23:35:24 11/11/18 Welfare Check  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx RTF
Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual. Officers made contact with the individual and completed a

report of the incident.
G18110447 GRPD 23:57:14 11/11/18 EMS xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
G18110448 GRPD 02:16:20 11/12/18 EMS  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
G18110449 GRPD 05:52:15 11/12/18 EMS  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
G18110450 GRPD 05:51:55 11/12/18 911 Calls  xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded

 

