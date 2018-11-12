Green River Police Blotter: November 9-11, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18110341
|GRPD
|07:45:43 11/09/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers were notified of a juvenile using an electronic cigarette. The 15-year-old female was cited for minor
in possession of a tobacco product. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G18110342
|GRPD
|10:03:03 11/09/18
|VIN Inspection
|N 1ST W
|NFA
|G18110343
|GRPD
|10:23:33 11/09/18
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD
|RTF
|G18110344
|GRPD
|07:59:10 11/09/18
|Property Watch
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110345
|GRPD
|10:37:55 11/09/18
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR; PROBATION AND PAROLE-GR
|NFA
|G18110347
|GRPD
|11:28:35 11/09/18
|Fraud
|JEFFERSON ST
|RTF
|Officers received a report of fraudulent charges charged to a credit card. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G18110348
|GRPD
|11:39:44 11/09/18
|911 Calls
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110349
|GRPD
|12:28:22 11/09/18
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18110350
|GRPD
|12:28:05 11/09/18
|Animal Calls
|SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18110351
|GRPD
|12:32:05 11/09/18
|REDDI
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GET N GO
|NFA
|G18110352
|GRPD
|12:37:41 11/09/18
|Traffic Stop
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC
|NFA
|G18110353
|GRPD
|07:00:18 11/09/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110354
|GRPD
|06:59:58 11/09/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110355
|GRPD
|13:49:43 11/09/18
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18110356
|GRPD
|13:56:45 11/09/18
|VIN Inspection
|W 2ND S
|NFA
|G18110357
|GRPD
|14:43:28 11/09/18
|Fraud
|BUCKBOARD LN
|NFA
|G18110358
|GRPD
|14:46:22 11/09/18
|Follow-up
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G18110359
|GRPD
|14:48:13 11/09/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18110360
|GRPD
|15:16:45 11/09/18
|Larceny
|FIREHOLE PL
|RTF
|Officers responded to a residence in regards to stolen property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G18110361
|GRPD
|15:24:46 11/09/18
|Trespassing
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G18110362
|GRPD
|15:30:54 11/09/18
|Traffic Offense
|MONROE AVE
|OUT
|G18110363
|GRPD
|15:53:52 11/09/18
|Follow-up
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; PENNYS DINER
|NFA
|G18110364
|GRPD
|16:09:43 11/09/18
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18110365
|GRPD
|16:18:03 11/09/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18110366
|GRPD
|16:43:58 11/09/18
|VIN Inspection
|W 2ND S
|NFA
|G18110367
|GRPD
|17:28:53 11/09/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110368
|GRPD
|17:35:53 11/09/18
|Civil Issues
|ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G18110369
|GRPD
|17:28:08 11/09/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110370
|GRPD
|17:27:51 11/09/18
|Property Watch
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110371
|GRPD
|18:09:51 11/09/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18110372
|GRPD
|17:28:30 11/09/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|G18110373
|GRPD
|18:42:54 11/09/18
|Accidents
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|RBM
|G18110374
|GRPD
|18:57:32 11/09/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G18110375
|GRPD
|20:49:09 11/09/18
|Runaway
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|RTF
|Officers received a report of a missing juvenile, who was later located and turned over to a parent. Officers
completed a report of the incident.
|G18110376
|GRPD
|21:36:36 11/09/18
|Field Contact
|550 UINTA DR; SKATE PARK
|NFA
|G18110377
|GRPD
|22:44:31 11/09/18
|Follow-up
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18110378
|GRPD
|23:41:12 11/09/18
|Follow-up
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18110379
|GRPD
|01:44:43 11/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110380
|GRPD
|01:42:17 11/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110381
|GRPD
|01:37:36 11/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110382
|GRPD
|01:39:26 11/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110383
|GRPD
|01:43:00 11/10/18
|Property Watch
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110384
|GRPD
|04:54:36 11/10/18
|REDDI
|BLAKE ST & S 4TH W
|RTF
|Officers located a vehicle involved in a Reddi report. Officers contacted the driver a 18 year old male, of Green River,
Trey Montoya, who was arrested for DUI.
|G18110385
|GRPD
|08:56:02 11/10/18
|Nuisance
|RIVER VIEW DR
|RTF
|Officers received a report of illegal dumping. A 16 year old male juvenile was contacted and a warning was issued. The
garbage was properly disposed of. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G18110386
|GRPD
|09:30:38 11/10/18
|Agency Assist
|WINDRIVER DR APT
|NFA
|G18110387
|GRPD
|10:07:22 11/10/18
|Traffic Control
|38 N CENTER ST
|NFA
|G18110388
|GRPD
|10:14:45 11/10/18
|Animal Calls
|ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G18110389
|GRPD
|10:41:31 11/10/18
|Civil Issues
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G18110390
|GRPD
|09:11:25 11/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110391
|GRPD
|09:12:23 11/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110392
|GRPD
|12:03:03 11/10/18
|Follow-up
|COLORADO CIR
|NFA
|G18110393
|GRPD
|12:19:34 11/10/18
|Follow-up
|400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR
|NFA
|G18110394
|GRPD
|12:16:05 11/10/18
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G18110395
|GRPD
|09:12:07 11/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110396
|GRPD
|12:37:42 11/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18110397
|GRPD
|09:11:10 11/10/18
|Property Watch
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110398
|GRPD
|13:23:32 11/10/18
|911 Calls
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110399
|GRPD
|13:56:25 11/10/18
|Welfare Check
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; get n go
|NFA
|G18110400
|GRPD
|14:24:45 11/10/18
|Civil Issues
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G18110401
|GRPD
|15:46:35 11/10/18
|Found Property
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Officer responded to a report of found marijuana. Items collected for future destruction.
Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G18110402
|GRPD
|16:15:05 11/10/18
|Paper Service
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110403
|GRPD
|17:25:08 11/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|LOGAN ST & PELSER ST
|NFA
|G18110404
|GRPD
|17:49:53 11/10/18
|REDDI
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
|NFA
|G18110405
|GRPD
|19:00:49 11/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK GR
|NFA
|G18110406
|GRPD
|19:09:10 11/10/18
|Shots Fired
|W 3RD N
|NFA
|Officers responded to the area for possible shots fired. Officers checked the area and determined fireworks were
going off in the area.
|G18110407
|GRPD
|19:37:32 11/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COLLEGE WAY
|NFA
|G18110408
|GRPD
|19:21:32 11/10/18
|Welfare Check
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110409
|GRPD
|22:23:06 11/10/18
|Disturbance
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18110410
|GRPD
|00:33:46 11/11/18
|Animal Calls
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G18110411
|GRPD
|01:00:36 11/11/18
|Sexual Offense
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110412
|GRPD
|02:48:56 11/11/18
|Alarm
|88 N 2ND E; EAGLES
|NFA
|G18110413
|GRPD
|05:23:54 11/11/18
|Security Check
|802 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G18110414
|GRPD
|08:03:51 11/11/18
|Welfare Check
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110415
|GRPD
|08:30:23 11/11/18
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD & MISSOURI CT
|NFA
|G18110416
|GRPD
|07:36:25 11/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYER PARK
|NFA
|G18110417
|GRPD
|09:34:11 11/11/18
|Paper Service
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110418
|GRPD
|09:54:45 11/11/18
|Drugs
|280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; SUPER 8 MOTEL #001; VISHNU LLC DBA
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of suspected drugs. After a K-9 positive alert, the suspect was contacted. David
Cook of Newport, VT, age 37 was arrested for Unlawful Possession Plant form – less than three ounces, and two counts
of Unlawful Possession schedule I II or III- more than three ounces.
|G18110419
|GRPD
|10:09:25 11/11/18
|K9
|280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|G18110420
|GRPD
|11:00:36 11/11/18
|Suspicious
|W TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR
|GOA
|G18110421
|GRPD
|11:55:39 11/11/18
|Escort
|440 UINTA DR; HARLEY DAVIDSON OF FLAMING GOR
|NFA
|G18110422
|GRPD
|12:06:19 11/11/18
|Animal Calls
|S 4TH W & BLAKE ST
|GOA
|G18110423
|GRPD
|07:35:36 11/11/18
|Property Watch
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|UNF
|G18110424
|GRPD
|07:36:10 11/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|UNF
|G18110425
|GRPD
|07:35:52 11/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|UNF
|G18110426
|GRPD
|12:11:41 11/11/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18110427
|GRPD
|12:40:46 11/11/18
|Subject Removal
|JENSEN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other. Officers
completed a report of the incident.
|G18110428
|GRPD
|13:37:40 11/11/18
|Information
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18110429
|GRPD
|13:47:25 11/11/18
|Animal Calls
|MEDICINE BOW DR
|NFA
|G18110430
|GRPD
|13:53:21 11/11/18
|VIN Inspection
|TENNESSEE DR
|NFA
|G18110431
|GRPD
|14:41:30 11/11/18
|911 Calls
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110432
|GRPD
|14:55:24 11/11/18
|Traffic Offense
|HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers received a traffic complaint of a vehicle speeding in the area. Vehicle owner was contacted and given
a warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G18110433
|GRPD
|14:50:17 11/11/18
|Agency Assist
|MM91 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G18110434
|GRPD
|15:23:17 11/11/18
|Follow-up
|400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR
|NFA
|G18110435
|GRPD
|15:53:10 11/11/18
|Follow-up
|HAWAII CT
|NFA
|G18110436
|GRPD
|16:24:14 11/11/18
|Property Watch
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110437
|GRPD
|16:24:28 11/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110438
|GRPD
|16:24:54 11/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYER PARK
|NFA
|G18110439
|GRPD
|17:04:04 11/11/18
|Traffic Stop
|TRAIL DR & HITCHING POST
|NFA
|G18110440
|GRPD
|16:24:44 11/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18110441
|GRPD
|17:09:48 11/11/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18110442
|GRPD
|17:56:39 11/11/18
|Threats/Harass
|HILLCREST WAY
|NFA
|G18110443
|GRPD
|18:00:34 11/11/18
|Alcohol Offense
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|RBM
|Officers responded to a single vehicle crash. The driver of the vehicle, Yvonne Sweet, 33 of Green River was arrested for DWUI and issued a citation for Use of cell
phone.
|G18110444
|GRPD
|20:28:06 11/11/18
|Follow-up
|W 2ND S & S 4TH W
|G18110445
|GRPD
|23:33:11 11/11/18
|Traffic Hazard
|COLORADO DR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18110446
|GRPD
|23:35:24 11/11/18
|Welfare Check
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|RTF
|Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual. Officers made contact with the individual and completed a
report of the incident.
|G18110447
|GRPD
|23:57:14 11/11/18
|EMS
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|G18110448
|GRPD
|02:16:20 11/12/18
|EMS
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|G18110449
|GRPD
|05:52:15 11/12/18
|EMS
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|G18110450
|GRPD
|05:51:55 11/12/18
|911 Calls
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|JG
|Clearance Code
|Description of Code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
