Latest

Green River Police Blotter: October 31, 2018

TOPICS:

November 1, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18101201 GRPD 07:17:40 10/31/18 Extra Patrol xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18101202 GRPD 07:19:11 10/31/18 Extra Patrol xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18101203 GRPD 07:35:49 10/31/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR
G18101204 GRPD 07:17:20 10/31/18 Property Watch xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18101205 GRPD 07:18:39 10/31/18 Extra Patrol xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18101206 GRPD 09:14:52 10/31/18 Follow-up CEDAR ST RTF
G18101207 GRPD 09:15:39 10/31/18 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD & ILLINOIS CT
G18101208 GRPD 09:50:11 10/31/18 Traffic Stop MM1 HWY 530
G18101209 GRPD 10:06:54 10/31/18 VIN Inspection 91 UINTA DR; NORBERG’S TOWING
G18101210 GRPD 10:20:03 10/31/18 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA
G18101211 GRPD 10:31:51 10/31/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & HOOVER DR NFA
G18101212 GRPD 11:07:03 10/31/18 Animal Calls 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA
G18101213 GRPD 11:34:00 10/31/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & ANVIL DR
G18101214 GRPD 11:37:12 10/31/18 Alarm xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
G18101215 GRPD 12:02:51 10/31/18 Civil Issues 310 UINTA DR; VERIZON RTF
Officers responded to Verizon Wireless in reference to a report of a civil issue.  The reporting party advised they were

helping a customer when another customer came into the store and caused a disturbance.  At the request of the business,

Officers issued the customer causing the disturbance a trespass warning.  
G18101216 GRPD 12:15:50 10/31/18 Larceny LOGAN ST RTF
Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a larceny.  The reporting party advised that someone
had taken the rear license plate off of their vehicle.  
G18101217 GRPD 12:16:56 10/31/18 Animal Calls GANNETT CIR NFA
G18101218 GRPD 12:19:26 10/31/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
G18101219 GRPD 12:55:07 10/31/18 Follow-up IOWA AVE
G18101220 GRPD 13:02:23 10/31/18 Follow-up VERMONT CT
G18101221 GRPD 13:09:35 10/31/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18101222 GRPD 13:39:48 10/31/18 Follow-up W 4TH S
G18101223 GRPD 14:11:26 10/31/18 Follow-up BRIDGER DR UNIT
G18101224 GRPD 14:43:27 10/31/18 Tobacco Offense 410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL RTF
G18101225 GRPD 14:41:55 10/31/18 Scam EASY CIR NFA
G18101226 GRPD 14:59:06 10/31/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR RTF
G18101227 GRPD 15:19:04 10/31/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD NFA
G18101228 GRPD 15:36:01 10/31/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD NFA
G18101229 GRPD 15:53:52 10/31/18 Juvenile UINTA DR & E 2ND S
G18101230 GRPD 16:12:59 10/31/18 Escort xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18101231 GRPD 16:43:21 10/31/18 Welfare Check xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
G18101232 GRPD 17:05:32 10/31/18 REDDI BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD
G18101233 GRPD 17:24:20 10/31/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL
G18101234 GRPD 18:08:17 10/31/18 Animal Calls 41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA BAR
G18101235 GRPD 18:15:10 10/31/18 Accidents SOUTH DAKOTA ST & BRIDGER DR RBM
Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an accident.  The driver of a vehicle was backing out of their

driveway when they noticed the back door of the vehicle was ajar.  The driver put their foot on the brake and attempted to shut the door while still sitting in the front of the vehicle.  The driver fell out of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled into

a building.  
G18101236 GRPD 18:28:18 10/31/18 Follow-up WYOMING DR NFA
G18101237 GRPD 18:57:29 10/31/18 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & MONROE AVE NFA
G18101238 GRPD 19:11:59 10/31/18 Security Check xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
G18101239 GRPD 20:20:16 10/31/18 Traffic Offense CUMORAH WAY & W TETON BLVD NFA
G18101240 GRPD 20:42:30 10/31/18 Disturbance ASTLE AVE NFA
G18101241 GRPD 21:30:09 10/31/18 Assault xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx RTF
G18110001 GRPD 00:59:03 11/01/18 Domestic Violence 650 STAGECOACH DR; FLYING J NFA
G18110002 GRPD 05:57:05 11/01/18 Alarm xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx NFA
KWB

Clearance Code                 Description of Code

GOA                                   Gone on Arrival

NFA                                    No Further Action

OUT                                    Out of Position

RTF                                     Report to Follow

UNF                                    Unfounded

 

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Blotter: October 31, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.