Green River Police Blotter: October 31, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18101201
|GRPD
|07:17:40 10/31/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18101202
|GRPD
|07:19:11 10/31/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18101203
|GRPD
|07:35:49 10/31/18
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR
|G18101204
|GRPD
|07:17:20 10/31/18
|Property Watch
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18101205
|GRPD
|07:18:39 10/31/18
|Extra Patrol
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18101206
|GRPD
|09:14:52 10/31/18
|Follow-up
|CEDAR ST
|RTF
|G18101207
|GRPD
|09:15:39 10/31/18
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD & ILLINOIS CT
|G18101208
|GRPD
|09:50:11 10/31/18
|Traffic Stop
|MM1 HWY 530
|G18101209
|GRPD
|10:06:54 10/31/18
|VIN Inspection
|91 UINTA DR; NORBERG’S TOWING
|G18101210
|GRPD
|10:20:03 10/31/18
|Traffic Stop
|351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH
|NFA
|G18101211
|GRPD
|10:31:51 10/31/18
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & HOOVER DR
|NFA
|G18101212
|GRPD
|11:07:03 10/31/18
|Animal Calls
|351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH
|NFA
|G18101213
|GRPD
|11:34:00 10/31/18
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & ANVIL DR
|G18101214
|GRPD
|11:37:12 10/31/18
|Alarm
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|G18101215
|GRPD
|12:02:51 10/31/18
|Civil Issues
|310 UINTA DR; VERIZON
|RTF
|Officers responded to Verizon Wireless in reference to a report of a civil issue. The reporting party advised they were
helping a customer when another customer came into the store and caused a disturbance. At the request of the business,
Officers issued the customer causing the disturbance a trespass warning.
|G18101216
|GRPD
|12:15:50 10/31/18
|Larceny
|LOGAN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a larceny. The reporting party advised that someone
|had taken the rear license plate off of their vehicle.
|G18101217
|GRPD
|12:16:56 10/31/18
|Animal Calls
|GANNETT CIR
|NFA
|G18101218
|GRPD
|12:19:26 10/31/18
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|G18101219
|GRPD
|12:55:07 10/31/18
|Follow-up
|IOWA AVE
|G18101220
|GRPD
|13:02:23 10/31/18
|Follow-up
|VERMONT CT
|G18101221
|GRPD
|13:09:35 10/31/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G18101222
|GRPD
|13:39:48 10/31/18
|Follow-up
|W 4TH S
|G18101223
|GRPD
|14:11:26 10/31/18
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR UNIT
|G18101224
|GRPD
|14:43:27 10/31/18
|Tobacco Offense
|410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL
|RTF
|G18101225
|GRPD
|14:41:55 10/31/18
|Scam
|EASY CIR
|NFA
|G18101226
|GRPD
|14:59:06 10/31/18
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR
|RTF
|G18101227
|GRPD
|15:19:04 10/31/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD
|NFA
|G18101228
|GRPD
|15:36:01 10/31/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD
|NFA
|G18101229
|GRPD
|15:53:52 10/31/18
|Juvenile
|UINTA DR & E 2ND S
|G18101230
|GRPD
|16:12:59 10/31/18
|Escort
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18101231
|GRPD
|16:43:21 10/31/18
|Welfare Check
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|G18101232
|GRPD
|17:05:32 10/31/18
|REDDI
|BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD
|G18101233
|GRPD
|17:24:20 10/31/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL
|G18101234
|GRPD
|18:08:17 10/31/18
|Animal Calls
|41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA BAR
|G18101235
|GRPD
|18:15:10 10/31/18
|Accidents
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST & BRIDGER DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an accident. The driver of a vehicle was backing out of their
driveway when they noticed the back door of the vehicle was ajar. The driver put their foot on the brake and attempted to shut the door while still sitting in the front of the vehicle. The driver fell out of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled into
a building.
|G18101236
|GRPD
|18:28:18 10/31/18
|Follow-up
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|G18101237
|GRPD
|18:57:29 10/31/18
|Motorist Assist
|UINTA DR & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18101238
|GRPD
|19:11:59 10/31/18
|Security Check
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|G18101239
|GRPD
|20:20:16 10/31/18
|Traffic Offense
|CUMORAH WAY & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18101240
|GRPD
|20:42:30 10/31/18
|Disturbance
|ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G18101241
|GRPD
|21:30:09 10/31/18
|Assault
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|RTF
|G18110001
|GRPD
|00:59:03 11/01/18
|Domestic Violence
|650 STAGECOACH DR; FLYING J
|NFA
|G18110002
|GRPD
|05:57:05 11/01/18
|Alarm
|xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|NFA
|KWB
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
