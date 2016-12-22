Green River Police Department: December 21, 2016

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201671058
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 6:15
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with a resident who had questions about a court order.
|201671082
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 9:10
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000107
|Officers are investigating a report of shoplifting and trespassing by an individual previously issued a trespass
|warning for the property.
|201671083
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 9:12
|VIN CHECK
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201671093
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 10:18
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201671099
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 10:47
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with individuals at the police department, in reference to a report of harassment stemming from
|a civil matter.
|201671102
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 10:57
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201671108
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 11:34
|VIN CHECK
|MILLER ST, GREEN RIVER
|201671112
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 12:01
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boston Terrier at large, wearing a collar with tags.
|201671113
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 12:08
|FOLLOW UP
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201671116
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 12:16
|WARRANT
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000109
|Ryan Flaten, age 27 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County Warrant for failure to appear
|on original charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and no registration and per a Laramie County
|Warrant for failure to pay on original charges of valid driver’s license required and no insurance.
|201671121
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 12:32
|PARKING PROBLEM
|BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a report of a vehicle and a trailer parked on the street
|since September.
|201671137
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 13:30
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201671140
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 13:39
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|89 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER
|201671143
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 13:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201671174
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 15:30
|ESCORT
|201671177
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 15:45
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201671190
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 17:04
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located two dogs at large, the dogs were returned to their owner and the owner was
|given a warning.
|201671195
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 17:15
|TRAFFIC STOP
|DOE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201671230
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 21:22
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W TETON BLVD&MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of an individual yelling at dogs on the Green Belt Pathway. Officers contacted an
|individual who was trying to catch their two dogs and did locate the dogs.
|201671260
|GRPD
|12/22/2016 1:23
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201671263
|GRPD
|12/22/2016 2:38
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Upon arrival, officers contacted the individual who
|subsequently left the property.
|201671267
|GRPD
|12/22/2016 3:43
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201671269
|GRPD
|12/22/2016 4:54
|ALARMS
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secured and appeared okay. Officers
|attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
|201671271
|GRPD
|12/22/2016 5:51
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201612000110
