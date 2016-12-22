Latest

Green River Police Department: December 21, 2016

December 22, 2016

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201671058 GRPD 12/21/2016 6:15 CITIZEN ASSIST HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with a resident who had questions about a court order.
201671082 GRPD 12/21/2016 9:10 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000107
Officers are investigating a report of shoplifting and trespassing by an individual previously issued a trespass
warning for the property.
201671083 GRPD 12/21/2016 9:12 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
201671093 GRPD 12/21/2016 10:18 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201671099 GRPD 12/21/2016 10:47 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with individuals at the police department, in reference to a report of harassment stemming from
a civil matter.
201671102 GRPD 12/21/2016 10:57 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201671108 GRPD 12/21/2016 11:34 VIN CHECK MILLER ST, GREEN RIVER
201671112 GRPD 12/21/2016 12:01 ANIMAL CALLS BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boston Terrier at large, wearing a collar with tags.
201671113 GRPD 12/21/2016 12:08 FOLLOW UP 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
201671116 GRPD 12/21/2016 12:16 WARRANT BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000109
Ryan Flaten, age 27 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County Warrant for failure to appear
on original charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and no registration and per a Laramie County
Warrant for failure to pay on original charges of valid driver’s license required and no insurance.
201671121 GRPD 12/21/2016 12:32 PARKING PROBLEM BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a report of a vehicle and a trailer  parked on the street
since September.
201671137 GRPD 12/21/2016 13:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201671140 GRPD 12/21/2016 13:39 MOTORIST ASSIST 89 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER
201671143 GRPD 12/21/2016 13:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201671174 GRPD 12/21/2016 15:30 ESCORT
201671177 GRPD 12/21/2016 15:45 TRAFFIC CONTROL E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201671190 GRPD 12/21/2016 17:04 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers located two dogs at large, the dogs were returned to their owner and the owner was
given a warning.
201671195 GRPD 12/21/2016 17:15 TRAFFIC STOP DOE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
201671230 GRPD 12/21/2016 21:22 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD&MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of an individual yelling at dogs on the Green Belt Pathway. Officers contacted an
individual who was trying to catch their two dogs and did locate the dogs.
201671260 GRPD 12/22/2016 1:23 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201671263 GRPD 12/22/2016 2:38 SUBJECT REMOVAL 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Upon arrival, officers contacted the individual who
subsequently left the property.
201671267 GRPD 12/22/2016 3:43 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201671269 GRPD 12/22/2016 4:54 ALARMS 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secured and appeared okay. Officers
attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
201671271 GRPD 12/22/2016 5:51 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201612000110
