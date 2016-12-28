Green River Police Department: December 27, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

201671929 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:02 PROPERTY WATCH

201671930 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:13 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER 201612000142

Officers observed a garbage can in the area that had been crashed into by a vehicle. Officers later contacted the City of Green River, Solid Waste Department, and were advised the garbage cans cost $90.94 to replace.

201671931 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:20 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201612000143

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised someone had crashed into their garbage can with a vehicle.

201671932 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:23 FOLLOW UP S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER

201671935 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:39 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER 201612000144

Officers observed a garbage can in the area that had been crashed into by a vehicle.

201671937 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:52 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000145

Officers observed the rear windshield on a vehicle had been shattered. Officers observed the damage appeared to have

been caused by an antenna breaking off of another vehicle and being blown into the rear windshield of the vehicle.

201671938 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:56 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers observed what appeared to be a garbage can that had been crashed into by a vehicle. Upon closer observation,

Officers advised the garbage can appeared to have just fallen over.

201671940 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:59 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked the area for damaged garbage cans.

201671943 GRPD 12/27/2016 9:22 FOLLOW UP 50 E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

201671944 GRPD 12/27/2016 9:28 FOLLOW UP S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER

201671948 GRPD 12/27/2016 9:51 CITIZEN ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a citizen assist. The citizen requested officers to check their blood alcohol level as the ignition interlock device on their vehicle would not register. Officers administered a breathalyzer test and observed the results to be .00.

201671952 GRPD 12/27/2016 10:08 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671957 GRPD 12/27/2016 10:56 ESCORT MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted with a funeral escort.

201671978 GRPD 12/27/2016 12:34 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a citizen at the Green River Police Department.

201671980 GRPD 12/27/2016 12:40 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of property damage.

201671982 GRPD 12/27/2016 12:42 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a traffic complaint. The reporting party advised an individual was driving without

a driver’s license.

201671987 GRPD 12/27/2016 13:07 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201671989 GRPD 12/27/2016 13:10 WARRANT COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000147

Officers responded to the Wyoming Department of Probation and Parole Office in reference to an agency assist. Melissa Hutchinson, age 39, of Rock Springs, was arrested on two Sweetwater County Arrest Warrants.

201671994 GRPD 12/27/2016 13:29 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY BRYAN RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the Union Pacific Railroad Depot in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party advised they witnesssed hunters, hunting from their vehicle. Officers learned the incident occurred outside of city limits, The call was turned over to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department.

201671998 GRPD 12/27/2016 13:42 VIN CHECK E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

201672007 GRPD 12/27/2016 14:23 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672028 GRPD 12/27/2016 16:00 EXTRA PATROL

201672043 GRPD 12/27/2016 18:12 ANIMAL CALLS E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of two Labrador Retrievers at large. Animal Control Officers were unable to locate the dogs.

201672052 GRPD 12/27/2016 19:38 INFORMATION SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a follow up. The reporting party said they found a piece of tail light in front of their residence and thought it may be related to the garbage cans being crashed into.

201672056 GRPD 12/27/2016 19:52 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the police department in reference to an agency assist.

201672059 GRPD 12/27/2016 20:09 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000148

Officers observed a vehicle in the area that was traveling at a speed above the posted speed limits. Officers turned to follow the vehicle. The vehicle eventually turned into an alleyway. Due to the alley being covered in ice, the vehicle slid into a structure. The driver of the vehicle, Jage White, age 18, of Green River, was issued a citation for speeding.

201672061 GRPD 12/27/2016 20:20 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR&MICHIGAN CT, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a deer with a broken leg. Upon arrival, Officers advised the deer appeared to have a broken leg, but was moving around and feeding in the area. Officers contacted Game and Fish and advised them of the deer.

201672066 GRPD 12/27/2016 20:53 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a disturbance. The reporting party advised a resident in the area having a party and they were playing loud music.

201672082 GRPD 12/27/2016 23:33 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a fight. Upon arrival, Officers were unable to locate the individuals that were fighting.

