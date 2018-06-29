Green River Police Department Responds to Shots Fired; One Arrested

Officers from the Green River Police Department responded to the 800 block of W Flaming Gorge Way, for reports of shots fired at around 9:55 p.m on Thursday.

The suspect reportedly fired the weapon randomly and was hiding in the bushes. The suspect ran from officers, but officers were able to locate and detain the suspect. A firearm and spent casings were located on the scene.

Police arrested 28-year-old Orlando Akeah Dickie of Shiprock, New Mexico, and charged him with Discharging a Firearm in City limits and Resisting arrest. At this time no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Please contact Dispatch at 307-875-1400 to report any damage.