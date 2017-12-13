Green River Police Department Warns Of Scam

Social Security Scam calls have been circulating in our Green River community. A scammer will call claiming your social security number and/or services are suspended or expired. The scammer will attempt to gain your personnel information including social security number or demand quick payment through the use of prepaid credit or debit cards (such as Green Dot Cards), wire transfer (such as Western Union) or even your banking information to resolve the matter.

If you receive such a call hang up, do not give out personal or financial information. If you have questions about the legitimacy of any communications that claims to be from the Social Security Administration, contact your local Social Security Office , call the Social Security’s customer service number at 1-800-772-1213 or the Green River Police Department at 307-872-0555.