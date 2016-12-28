Green River Police Investigating Reports of Damaged Trash Cans

The Green River Police Department has received multiple reports of a vehicle crashing into trash cans over the past two days.

Detective Corporal Karl Bode says the department received its first report before 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Since that time, at least seven calls have come in indicating that garbage cans were purposely crashed into by an unknown vehicle. Bode said the incidents have primarily occurred on the north side of Green River.

Due to cold temperatures, the plastic on the trash cans is brittle and breaks upon impact. The City of Green River Solid Waste Department told the GRPD that the cost to replace each trash can is $90.94.

Bode said the damage appears to be intentional due to the number of trash cans being struck.

At this time, the GRPD does not have a suspect vehicle description and as actively investigating these acts of property destruction.

Anyone who sees something suspicious or has information on these incidents is asked to contact dispatch at 307-875-1400.