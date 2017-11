Green River Police Report: November 6, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls.

Green River Police Department press release for November 7, 2017 Incidents from 11-6-2017 0600hrs to 11-7-2017 0600hrs The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Chief Chris Steffen Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code G17110282 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110283 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFAG17110284 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Property Watch NFA G17110285 GRPD 07:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110286 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110287 GRPD06:00:01 11/06/17 Property Watch UNF G17110288 GRPD 07:00:00 11/06/17 Property Watch UNF G17110289 GRPD 08:51:50 11/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFAG17110290 GRPD 09:05:52 11/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G17110291 GRPD 09:07:39 11/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFAG17110292 GRPD 09:16:17 11/06/17 EMS NFA G17110293 GRPD 09:23:07 11/06/17 911 Calls POWELL ST NFA G17110294 GRPD 09:35:14 11/06/17 Threats/Harass 200 MONROE AVE; BUS BARN-GR RTF Officers responded to the bus barn for a report of threats between two individuals. A trespass warning was issued to a female subject. G17110295 GRPD 09:54:28 11/06/17VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G17110296 GRPD 10:59:05 11/06/17 Fire DANIEL BOONE DR NFA G17110297 GRPD 11:32:54 11/06/17 Escort NFA G17110298GRPD 11:54:05 11/06/17 Information 101 COMMERCE DR NFA G17110299 GRPD 12:06:18 11/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA G17110300 GRPD13:24:03 11/06/17 Civil Issues ANDREWS ST NFA G17110301 GRPD 14:22:05 11/06/17 Hit and Run 425 UINTA DR:GREEN RIVER TIRE RTF Officers investigated a Hit and Run at this location. G17110302 GRPD 14:27:29 11/06/17 VIN Inspection SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA G17110303 GRPD 14:58:56 11/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFAG17110304 GRPD 15:06:29 11/06/17 Abuse NFA Officers spoke with a reporting party regarding possible abuse. G17110305 GRPD 15:55:02 11/06/17 Agency Assist TIGEE CIR NFAG17110306 GRPD 16:04:22 11/06/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G17110307 GRPD 16:38:41 11/06/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G17110308GRPD 16:44:11 11/06/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G17110309 GRPD 14:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110310 GRPD 14:00:01 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFAG17110311 GRPD 15:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110312 GRPD 14:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110313 GRPD 17:16:13 11/06/17 Suspicious HOBACK ST RTF Officers responded to Hoback for a report of someone leaving property in a vehicle. G17110314 GRPD 18:11:52 11/06/17 Missing Person ADAMS ST NFA A juvenile was reported missing by a parent and was located. G17110315 GRPD 18:50:06 11/06/17 EMS NFA G17110316 GRPD 19:17:52 11/06/17 Parking Problem HILLCREST WAY NFA G17110317 GRPD 17:00:00 11/06/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA G17110318 GRPD 19:31:54 11/06/17 Animal Calls WINDRIVER DR NFA G17110319 GRPD 15:00:00 11/06/17 Property Watch NFA G17110320 GRPD 19:37:36 11/06/17 Follow-up COLORADO DR NFA G17110321 GRPD 22:00:00 11/06/17 Property Watch OUT G17110322 GRPD 14:00:00 11/06/17 Property Watch OUT G17110323 GRPD 14:00:01 11/06/17 Property Watch OUT G17110324 GRPD 22:00:01 11/06/17 Property Watch OUT G17110325 GRPD 22:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol OUT G17110326 GRPD 22:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol OUT G17110327 GRPD 22:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol OUT G17110328 GRPD 23:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol OUT G17110329 GRPD 23:00:00 11/06/17 Property Watch OUTG17110330 GRPD 00:00:00 11/07/17 Extra Patrol OUT G17110331 GRPD 00:34:54 11/07/17 Animal Calls WILSON ST RTF Officers investigated a barking dog complaint G17110332 GRPD05:00:00 11/07/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA G17110333 GRPD 05:01:18 11/07/17 Larceny CROSSBOW DR RTF Officers investigated the theft of property from a residence G17110335GRPD 06:00:00 11/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110336 GRPD 06:00:00 11/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA G17110341 GRPD 06:00:00 11/07/17 Extra Patrol Clearance Code Description of code GOAGone on Arrival NFA No Further Action OUT Out of Position RFT Report to Follow UNF Unfounded85 600 600 21 3 57 4 False False