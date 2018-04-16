Green River Police Blotter: April 13-15, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18040538 GRPD 06:37:45 04/13/18 Suspicious TRAIL DR NFA

G18040539 GRPD 08:01:05 04/13/18 Animal Calls HILLCREST WAY NFA

G18040540 GRPD 08:38:09 04/13/18 Citizen Assist 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA

G18040541 GRPD 08:57:48 04/13/18 Animal Calls UINTA DR & ROOSEVELT DR NFA

G18040542 GRPD 08:00:00 04/13/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040543 GRPD 10:17:46 04/13/18 VIN Inspection WILSON ST NFA

G18040544 GRPD 11:26:55 04/13/18 Nuisance W TETON BLVD & CUMORAH WAY NFA

G18040545 GRPD 09:00:00 04/13/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040546 GRPD 12:45:18 04/13/18 Civil Issues CALIFORNIA DR & E TETON BLVD RTF

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of dirt having been dumped on an individuals

property without permission. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under

investigation.

G18040547 GRPD 12:57:01 04/13/18 Animal Calls 750 W 5TH N ; WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY

G18040548 GRPD 13:34:22 04/13/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18040549 GRPD 13:47:47 04/13/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR; A RTF

Officers responded to the Adult Green River Probation and Parole Office for an agency assist. At the

office, officers contacted Dalton Kunz, age 21 of Green River, who was arrested per an arrest and

hold order for a probation violation.

G18040550 GRPD 14:13:33 04/13/18 Alarm 170 COMMERCE DR STE C NFA

G18040551 GRPD 15:10:57 04/13/18 Disturbance 410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY RTF

G18040552 GRPD 15:34:57 04/13/18 REDDI UINTA DR & E 2ND S NFA

G18040553 GRPD 15:54:19 04/13/18 Traffic Offense COLORADO DR & IDAHO ST RTF

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District Transportation Department, in regards

to a report of passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident, and

contacted Austin Abernathy, age 19 of Green River, who was issued a citation for meeting or passing

a stopped school bus.

G18040554 GRPD 16:16:49 04/13/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18040555 GRPD 16:26:31 04/13/18 VIN Inspection 391 ASTLE AVE NFA

G18040556 GRPD 16:32:46 04/13/18 Civil Issues WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA

G18040557 GRPD 17:20:39 04/13/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G18040558 GRPD 17:38:44 04/13/18 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G18040559 GRPD 17:51:29 04/13/18 EMS NFA

G18040560 GRPD 18:15:10 04/13/18 Sexual Offense RTF

Officers met with an individual regarding a report of unlawful contact. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G18040561 GRPD 18:25:05 04/13/18 Fire Alarm 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; COURT HOUSE NFA

G18040562 GRPD 18:58:05 04/13/18 Civil Issues WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA

G18040563 GRPD 19:18:57 04/13/18 Follow-up N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G18040564 GRPD 19:37:30 04/13/18 Animal Calls FIREHOLE PL NFA

G18040565 GRPD 20:07:19 04/13/18 Disturbance MIDWEST DR NFA

G18040566 GRPD 16:00:00 04/13/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040567 GRPD 17:00:00 04/13/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040568 GRPD 20:32:57 04/13/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18040569 GRPD 20:43:00 04/13/18 Runaway NFA

G18040570 GRPD 17:00:00 04/13/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040571 GRPD 23:02:29 04/13/18 Fraud JENSEN ST RTF

Officers met with a resident who reported fraudulent charges to their debit card. The resident

advised they worked with their bank who refunded the loss, but wanted an informational report

completed regarding the incident.

G18040572 GRPD 23:35:38 04/13/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD NFA

G18040573 GRPD 23:46:51 04/13/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18040574 GRPD 00:16:28 04/14/18 Security Check 391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE

G18040575 GRPD 01:17:55 04/14/18 EMS NFA

G18040576 GRPD 01:00:00 04/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040577 GRPD 02:50:22 04/14/18 Alcohol Offense 1810 MONTANA WAY; EDGWATER PARK RTF

Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at the park. Upon arrival, officers located

a vehicle which had driven into the park and struck objects causing damage to the vehicle. Officers

investigated the incident and contacted the driver identified as, Tamara Parish, age 38 of Green River,

who was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense).

G18040578 GRPD 04:13:55 04/14/18 Agency Assist 200 E RAILROAD AVE

G18040579 GRPD 05:00:00 04/14/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040580 GRPD 00:00:01 04/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040581 GRPD 00:00:00 04/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040582 GRPD 08:17:24 04/14/18 911 Calls NFA

G18040583 GRPD 20:32:08 04/13/18 Animal Calls E 3RD S NFA

G18040584 GRPD 09:00:00 04/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040585 GRPD 09:26:24 04/14/18 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G18040586 GRPD 09:42:28 04/14/18 Transport 2005 UINTA DR; GREEN RIVER LANDFILL NFA

G18040587 GRPD 09:42:24 04/14/18 Drugs RTF

Officers met with residents who wanted to speak with an officer, in reference to finding prescription

medication in their residence. The individuals suspected their teenaged juvenile child brought the

medication into the house.

G18040588 GRPD 11:59:19 04/14/18 911 Calls NFA

G18040589 GRPD 12:07:49 04/14/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G18040590 GRPD 08:00:00 04/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040591 GRPD 12:43:02 04/14/18 Suspicious 890 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WESTERN INN NFA

G18040592 GRPD 12:50:15 04/14/18 Animal Calls N 1ST E NFA

G18040593 GRPD 13:27:31 04/14/18 Welfare Check RTF

Officers contacted a resident following a request for a welfare check.

G18040594 GRPD 13:31:09 04/14/18 Juvenile NFA

G18040595 GRPD 13:40:55 04/14/18 Vandalism SCHULTZ ST UNF

G18040596 GRPD 15:38:57 04/14/18 Alarm 68 UINTA DR; PIPING SPECIALTIES NFA

G18040597 GRPD 16:31:04 04/14/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & JENSEN ST NFA

G18040598 GRPD 17:00:00 04/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040599 GRPD 17:37:21 04/14/18 EMS NFA

G18040600 GRPD 17:41:21 04/14/18 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA

G18040601 GRPD 16:00:00 04/14/18 Property Watch UNF

G18040602 GRPD 19:37:02 04/14/18 Traffic Stop ROOSEVELT DR & UINTA DR RTF

Cleve Martin, age 25 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under suspension (second or

subsequent offense) and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.

G18040603 GRPD 17:00:00 04/14/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040604 GRPD 20:57:44 04/14/18 Alarm 405 FAITH DR; HILLTOP BAPTIST CHURCH NFA

G18040605 GRPD 21:23:25 04/14/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18040606 GRPD 23:17:40 04/14/18 Threats/Harass NFA

G18040607 GRPD 21:49:40 04/14/18 Animal Calls WIND RIVER DR RTF

Officers received information regarding a dog bite. Officers completed an initial report regarding

the incident, which was turned over to animal control officers.

G18040608 GRPD 00:17:00 04/15/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G18040609 GRPD 00:00:01 04/15/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040610 GRPD 00:00:00 04/15/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040611 GRPD 01:00:00 04/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040612 GRPD 03:07:15 04/15/18 Field Contact W RAILROAD AVE & N 4TH W NFA

G18040613 GRPD 05:00:00 04/15/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040614 GRPD 08:30:24 04/15/18 EMS NFA

G18040615 GRPD 08:32:14 04/15/18 Suspicious ANDREWS ST NFA

G18040616 GRPD 08:53:59 04/15/18 911 Calls NFA

G18040617 GRPD 10:01:43 04/15/18 Nuisance SOUTH CAROLINA CIR RTF

Officers met individuals regarding a report of garbage blowing into a resident’s yard from another

property.

G18040618 GRPD 10:13:32 04/15/18 Follow-up WINDRIVER DR NFA

G18040619 GRPD 09:00:00 04/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040620 GRPD 12:33:28 04/15/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18040621 GRPD 08:00:00 04/15/18 Property Watch UNF

G18040622 GRPD 14:40:56 04/15/18 Vandalism UINTA DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who

reported damage to their parked vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which

is under investigation.

G18040623 GRPD 15:13:55 04/15/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040624 GRPD 15:17:36 04/15/18 Follow-up N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G18040625 GRPD 15:29:15 04/15/18 Property Damage 900 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; THE WINDOW AND DOOR STORE RBM

Officers met with an individual who reported a semi truck pulling a trailer attempted to turn around

in the business parking lot and a portion of the trailer damaged the building overhang.

G18040626 GRPD 15:42:37 04/15/18 Traffic Offense 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE RTF

Kevin Bowles, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under suspension.

G18040627 GRPD 16:24:43 04/15/18 Accidents CENTENNIAL DR & HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18040628 GRPD 17:00:00 04/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040629 GRPD 16:00:00 04/15/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040630 GRPD 19:23:52 04/15/18 Animal Bite PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF

Officers contacted an individual who reported being bitten by their pet cat. Officers completed a

report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to animal control officers.

G18040631 GRPD 19:30:02 04/15/18 Suspicious N 3RD W RTF

Officers responded to a report that a resident caught an individual in their parked vehicle without

permission. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report regarding

incident. Nothing was reported missing or damage. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident and the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G18040632 GRPD 19:34:09 04/15/18 Suspicious 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER NFA

G18040633 GRPD 17:00:00 04/15/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040634 GRPD 20:23:37 04/15/18 Animal Calls IOWA CIR NFA

G18040635 GRPD 20:44:18 04/15/18 Traffic Stop 350 MONROE AVE NFA

G18040636 GRPD 21:03:02 04/15/18 Animal Calls E 3RD N & N 5TH E NFA

G18040637 GRPD 23:06:17 04/15/18 Suspicious N 6TH W NFA

G18040638 GRPD 23:29:37 04/15/18 Motorist Assist 1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040639 GRPD 23:31:11 04/15/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA

G18040640 GRPD 00:00:00 04/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040641 GRPD 01:00:00 04/16/18 Extra Patrol

G18040642 GRPD 04:20:56 04/16/18 EMS NFA

G18040643 GRPD 05:00:00 04/16/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040644 GRPD 05:13:07 04/16/18 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G18040645 GRPD 05:57:20 04/16/18 Suspicious RTF

Officers were dispatched to a report an unknown individual entered the reporting party’s

residence. Upon arrival, officers contacted the individual who had medical issues and had entered

the residence by mistake. The individual was returned taken home and to a family member.

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow