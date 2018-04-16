Green River Police Blotter: April 13-15, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18040538
|GRPD
|06:37:45 04/13/18
|Suspicious
|TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G18040539
|GRPD
|08:01:05 04/13/18
|Animal Calls
|HILLCREST WAY
|NFA
|G18040540
|GRPD
|08:38:09 04/13/18
|Citizen Assist
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345
|NFA
|G18040541
|GRPD
|08:57:48 04/13/18
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR & ROOSEVELT DR
|NFA
|G18040542
|GRPD
|08:00:00 04/13/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040543
|GRPD
|10:17:46 04/13/18
|VIN Inspection
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G18040544
|GRPD
|11:26:55 04/13/18
|Nuisance
|W TETON BLVD & CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18040545
|GRPD
|09:00:00 04/13/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040546
|GRPD
|12:45:18 04/13/18
|Civil Issues
|CALIFORNIA DR & E TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of dirt having been dumped on an individuals
|property without permission. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
|investigation.
|G18040547
|GRPD
|12:57:01 04/13/18
|Animal Calls
|750 W 5TH N ; WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY
|G18040548
|GRPD
|13:34:22 04/13/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18040549
|GRPD
|13:47:47 04/13/18
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR; A
|RTF
|Officers responded to the Adult Green River Probation and Parole Office for an agency assist. At the
|office, officers contacted Dalton Kunz, age 21 of Green River, who was arrested per an arrest and
|hold order for a probation violation.
|G18040550
|GRPD
|14:13:33 04/13/18
|Alarm
|170 COMMERCE DR STE C
|NFA
|G18040551
|GRPD
|15:10:57 04/13/18
|Disturbance
|410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY
|RTF
|G18040552
|GRPD
|15:34:57 04/13/18
|REDDI
|UINTA DR & E 2ND S
|NFA
|G18040553
|GRPD
|15:54:19 04/13/18
|Traffic Offense
|COLORADO DR & IDAHO ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District Transportation Department, in regards
|to a report of passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident, and
|contacted Austin Abernathy, age 19 of Green River, who was issued a citation for meeting or passing
|a stopped school bus.
|G18040554
|GRPD
|16:16:49 04/13/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18040555
|GRPD
|16:26:31 04/13/18
|VIN Inspection
|391 ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G18040556
|GRPD
|16:32:46 04/13/18
|Civil Issues
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|NFA
|G18040557
|GRPD
|17:20:39 04/13/18
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18040558
|GRPD
|17:38:44 04/13/18
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18040559
|GRPD
|17:51:29 04/13/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040560
|GRPD
|18:15:10 04/13/18
|Sexual Offense
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual regarding a report of unlawful contact. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18040561
|GRPD
|18:25:05 04/13/18
|Fire Alarm
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; COURT HOUSE
|NFA
|G18040562
|GRPD
|18:58:05 04/13/18
|Civil Issues
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|NFA
|G18040563
|GRPD
|19:18:57 04/13/18
|Follow-up
|N WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G18040564
|GRPD
|19:37:30 04/13/18
|Animal Calls
|FIREHOLE PL
|NFA
|G18040565
|GRPD
|20:07:19 04/13/18
|Disturbance
|MIDWEST DR
|NFA
|G18040566
|GRPD
|16:00:00 04/13/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040567
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/13/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040568
|GRPD
|20:32:57 04/13/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18040569
|GRPD
|20:43:00 04/13/18
|Runaway
|NFA
|G18040570
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/13/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040571
|GRPD
|23:02:29 04/13/18
|Fraud
|JENSEN ST
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who reported fraudulent charges to their debit card. The resident
|advised they worked with their bank who refunded the loss, but wanted an informational report
|completed regarding the incident.
|G18040572
|GRPD
|23:35:38 04/13/18
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040573
|GRPD
|23:46:51 04/13/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18040574
|GRPD
|00:16:28 04/14/18
|Security Check
|391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE
|G18040575
|GRPD
|01:17:55 04/14/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040576
|GRPD
|01:00:00 04/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040577
|GRPD
|02:50:22 04/14/18
|Alcohol Offense
|1810 MONTANA WAY; EDGWATER PARK
|RTF
|Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at the park. Upon arrival, officers located
|a vehicle which had driven into the park and struck objects causing damage to the vehicle. Officers
|investigated the incident and contacted the driver identified as, Tamara Parish, age 38 of Green River,
|who was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense).
|G18040578
|GRPD
|04:13:55 04/14/18
|Agency Assist
|200 E RAILROAD AVE
|G18040579
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/14/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040580
|GRPD
|00:00:01 04/14/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040581
|GRPD
|00:00:00 04/14/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040582
|GRPD
|08:17:24 04/14/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18040583
|GRPD
|20:32:08 04/13/18
|Animal Calls
|E 3RD S
|NFA
|G18040584
|GRPD
|09:00:00 04/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040585
|GRPD
|09:26:24 04/14/18
|Follow-up
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18040586
|GRPD
|09:42:28 04/14/18
|Transport
|2005 UINTA DR; GREEN RIVER LANDFILL
|NFA
|G18040587
|GRPD
|09:42:24 04/14/18
|Drugs
|RTF
|Officers met with residents who wanted to speak with an officer, in reference to finding prescription
|medication in their residence. The individuals suspected their teenaged juvenile child brought the
|medication into the house.
|G18040588
|GRPD
|11:59:19 04/14/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18040589
|GRPD
|12:07:49 04/14/18
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18040590
|GRPD
|08:00:00 04/14/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040591
|GRPD
|12:43:02 04/14/18
|Suspicious
|890 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WESTERN INN
|NFA
|G18040592
|GRPD
|12:50:15 04/14/18
|Animal Calls
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040593
|GRPD
|13:27:31 04/14/18
|Welfare Check
|RTF
|Officers contacted a resident following a request for a welfare check.
|G18040594
|GRPD
|13:31:09 04/14/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18040595
|GRPD
|13:40:55 04/14/18
|Vandalism
|SCHULTZ ST
|UNF
|G18040596
|GRPD
|15:38:57 04/14/18
|Alarm
|68 UINTA DR; PIPING SPECIALTIES
|NFA
|G18040597
|GRPD
|16:31:04 04/14/18
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G18040598
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040599
|GRPD
|17:37:21 04/14/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040600
|GRPD
|17:41:21 04/14/18
|Civil Issues
|SOUTH CAROLINA CIR
|NFA
|G18040601
|GRPD
|16:00:00 04/14/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18040602
|GRPD
|19:37:02 04/14/18
|Traffic Stop
|ROOSEVELT DR & UINTA DR
|RTF
|Cleve Martin, age 25 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under suspension (second or
|subsequent offense) and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
|G18040603
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/14/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040604
|GRPD
|20:57:44 04/14/18
|Alarm
|405 FAITH DR; HILLTOP BAPTIST CHURCH
|NFA
|G18040605
|GRPD
|21:23:25 04/14/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18040606
|GRPD
|23:17:40 04/14/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|G18040607
|GRPD
|21:49:40 04/14/18
|Animal Calls
|WIND RIVER DR
|RTF
|Officers received information regarding a dog bite. Officers completed an initial report regarding
|the incident, which was turned over to animal control officers.
|G18040608
|GRPD
|00:17:00 04/15/18
|Field Contact
|475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G18040609
|GRPD
|00:00:01 04/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040610
|GRPD
|00:00:00 04/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040611
|GRPD
|01:00:00 04/15/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040612
|GRPD
|03:07:15 04/15/18
|Field Contact
|W RAILROAD AVE & N 4TH W
|NFA
|G18040613
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/15/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040614
|GRPD
|08:30:24 04/15/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040615
|GRPD
|08:32:14 04/15/18
|Suspicious
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G18040616
|GRPD
|08:53:59 04/15/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18040617
|GRPD
|10:01:43 04/15/18
|Nuisance
|SOUTH CAROLINA CIR
|RTF
|Officers met individuals regarding a report of garbage blowing into a resident’s yard from another
|property.
|G18040618
|GRPD
|10:13:32 04/15/18
|Follow-up
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G18040619
|GRPD
|09:00:00 04/15/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040620
|GRPD
|12:33:28 04/15/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18040621
|GRPD
|08:00:00 04/15/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18040622
|GRPD
|14:40:56 04/15/18
|Vandalism
|UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
|reported damage to their parked vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which
|is under investigation.
|G18040623
|GRPD
|15:13:55 04/15/18
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040624
|GRPD
|15:17:36 04/15/18
|Follow-up
|N WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G18040625
|GRPD
|15:29:15 04/15/18
|Property Damage
|900 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; THE WINDOW AND DOOR STORE
|RBM
|Officers met with an individual who reported a semi truck pulling a trailer attempted to turn around
|in the business parking lot and a portion of the trailer damaged the building overhang.
|G18040626
|GRPD
|15:42:37 04/15/18
|Traffic Offense
|445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE
|RTF
|Kevin Bowles, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under suspension.
|G18040627
|GRPD
|16:24:43 04/15/18
|Accidents
|CENTENNIAL DR & HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G18040628
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/15/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040629
|GRPD
|16:00:00 04/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040630
|GRPD
|19:23:52 04/15/18
|Animal Bite
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|RTF
|Officers contacted an individual who reported being bitten by their pet cat. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to animal control officers.
|G18040631
|GRPD
|19:30:02 04/15/18
|Suspicious
|N 3RD W
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report that a resident caught an individual in their parked vehicle without
|permission. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report regarding
|incident. Nothing was reported missing or damage. Officers completed a report regarding the
|incident and the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G18040632
|GRPD
|19:34:09 04/15/18
|Suspicious
|350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18040633
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/15/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040634
|GRPD
|20:23:37 04/15/18
|Animal Calls
|IOWA CIR
|NFA
|G18040635
|GRPD
|20:44:18 04/15/18
|Traffic Stop
|350 MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18040636
|GRPD
|21:03:02 04/15/18
|Animal Calls
|E 3RD N & N 5TH E
|NFA
|G18040637
|GRPD
|23:06:17 04/15/18
|Suspicious
|N 6TH W
|NFA
|G18040638
|GRPD
|23:29:37 04/15/18
|Motorist Assist
|1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040639
|GRPD
|23:31:11 04/15/18
|Traffic Stop
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC
|NFA
|G18040640
|GRPD
|00:00:00 04/16/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040641
|GRPD
|01:00:00 04/16/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18040642
|GRPD
|04:20:56 04/16/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040643
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/16/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040644
|GRPD
|05:13:07 04/16/18
|Traffic Stop
|351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH
|NFA
|G18040645
|GRPD
|05:57:20 04/16/18
|Suspicious
|RTF
|Officers were dispatched to a report an unknown individual entered the reporting party’s
|residence. Upon arrival, officers contacted the individual who had medical issues and had entered
|the residence by mistake. The individual was returned taken home and to a family member.
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
