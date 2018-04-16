Latest

Green River Police Blotter: April 13-15, 2018

TOPICS:

April 16, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040538 GRPD 06:37:45 04/13/18 Suspicious TRAIL DR NFA
G18040539 GRPD 08:01:05 04/13/18 Animal Calls HILLCREST WAY NFA
G18040540 GRPD 08:38:09 04/13/18 Citizen Assist 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA
G18040541 GRPD 08:57:48 04/13/18 Animal Calls UINTA DR & ROOSEVELT DR NFA
G18040542 GRPD 08:00:00 04/13/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040543 GRPD 10:17:46 04/13/18 VIN Inspection WILSON ST NFA
G18040544 GRPD 11:26:55 04/13/18 Nuisance W TETON BLVD & CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18040545 GRPD 09:00:00 04/13/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040546 GRPD 12:45:18 04/13/18 Civil Issues CALIFORNIA DR & E TETON BLVD RTF
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of dirt having been dumped on an individuals
property without permission. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
investigation.
G18040547 GRPD 12:57:01 04/13/18 Animal Calls 750 W 5TH N ;  WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY
G18040548 GRPD 13:34:22 04/13/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18040549 GRPD 13:47:47 04/13/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR; A RTF
Officers responded to the Adult Green River Probation and Parole Office for an agency assist. At the
office, officers contacted Dalton Kunz, age 21 of Green River, who was arrested per an arrest and
hold order for a probation violation.
G18040550 GRPD 14:13:33 04/13/18 Alarm 170 COMMERCE DR STE C NFA
G18040551 GRPD 15:10:57 04/13/18 Disturbance 410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY RTF
G18040552 GRPD 15:34:57 04/13/18 REDDI UINTA DR & E 2ND S NFA
G18040553 GRPD 15:54:19 04/13/18 Traffic Offense COLORADO DR & IDAHO ST RTF
Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District Transportation Department, in regards
to a report of  passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident, and
contacted Austin Abernathy, age 19 of Green River, who was issued a citation for meeting or passing
a stopped school bus.
G18040554 GRPD 16:16:49 04/13/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18040555 GRPD 16:26:31 04/13/18 VIN Inspection 391 ASTLE AVE NFA
G18040556 GRPD 16:32:46 04/13/18 Civil Issues WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA
G18040557 GRPD 17:20:39 04/13/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR NFA
G18040558 GRPD 17:38:44 04/13/18 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA
G18040559 GRPD 17:51:29 04/13/18 EMS NFA
G18040560 GRPD 18:15:10 04/13/18 Sexual Offense RTF
Officers met with an individual regarding a report of unlawful contact. Officers completed a report
regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18040561 GRPD 18:25:05 04/13/18 Fire Alarm 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; COURT HOUSE NFA
G18040562 GRPD 18:58:05 04/13/18 Civil Issues WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA
G18040563 GRPD 19:18:57 04/13/18 Follow-up N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
G18040564 GRPD 19:37:30 04/13/18 Animal Calls FIREHOLE PL NFA
G18040565 GRPD 20:07:19 04/13/18 Disturbance MIDWEST DR NFA
G18040566 GRPD 16:00:00 04/13/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040567 GRPD 17:00:00 04/13/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040568 GRPD 20:32:57 04/13/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040569 GRPD 20:43:00 04/13/18 Runaway NFA
G18040570 GRPD 17:00:00 04/13/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040571 GRPD 23:02:29 04/13/18 Fraud JENSEN ST RTF
Officers met with a resident who reported fraudulent charges to their debit card. The resident
advised they worked with their bank who refunded the loss, but wanted an informational report
 completed regarding the incident.
G18040572 GRPD 23:35:38 04/13/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD NFA
G18040573 GRPD 23:46:51 04/13/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040574 GRPD 00:16:28 04/14/18 Security Check 391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE
G18040575 GRPD 01:17:55 04/14/18 EMS NFA
G18040576 GRPD 01:00:00 04/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040577 GRPD 02:50:22 04/14/18 Alcohol Offense 1810 MONTANA WAY; EDGWATER PARK RTF
Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at the park. Upon arrival, officers located
a vehicle which  had driven into the park and struck objects causing damage to the vehicle. Officers
investigated the incident and contacted the driver identified as, Tamara Parish, age 38 of Green River,
who was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense).
G18040578 GRPD 04:13:55 04/14/18 Agency Assist 200 E RAILROAD AVE
G18040579 GRPD 05:00:00 04/14/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040580 GRPD 00:00:01 04/14/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040581 GRPD 00:00:00 04/14/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040582 GRPD 08:17:24 04/14/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040583 GRPD 20:32:08 04/13/18 Animal Calls E 3RD S NFA
G18040584 GRPD 09:00:00 04/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040585 GRPD 09:26:24 04/14/18 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18040586 GRPD 09:42:28 04/14/18 Transport 2005 UINTA DR; GREEN RIVER LANDFILL NFA
G18040587 GRPD 09:42:24 04/14/18 Drugs RTF
Officers met with residents who wanted to speak with an officer, in reference to finding prescription
medication in their residence. The individuals suspected their teenaged juvenile child brought the
 medication into the house.
G18040588 GRPD 11:59:19 04/14/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040589 GRPD 12:07:49 04/14/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18040590 GRPD 08:00:00 04/14/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040591 GRPD 12:43:02 04/14/18 Suspicious 890 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WESTERN INN NFA
G18040592 GRPD 12:50:15 04/14/18 Animal Calls N 1ST E NFA
G18040593 GRPD 13:27:31 04/14/18 Welfare Check RTF
Officers contacted a resident following a request for a welfare check.
G18040594 GRPD 13:31:09 04/14/18 Juvenile NFA
G18040595 GRPD 13:40:55 04/14/18 Vandalism SCHULTZ ST UNF
G18040596 GRPD 15:38:57 04/14/18 Alarm 68 UINTA DR; PIPING SPECIALTIES NFA
G18040597 GRPD 16:31:04 04/14/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & JENSEN ST NFA
G18040598 GRPD 17:00:00 04/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040599 GRPD 17:37:21 04/14/18 EMS NFA
G18040600 GRPD 17:41:21 04/14/18 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA
G18040601 GRPD 16:00:00 04/14/18 Property Watch UNF
G18040602 GRPD 19:37:02 04/14/18 Traffic Stop ROOSEVELT DR & UINTA DR RTF
Cleve Martin, age 25 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under suspension (second or
subsequent offense) and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
G18040603 GRPD 17:00:00 04/14/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040604 GRPD 20:57:44 04/14/18 Alarm 405 FAITH DR; HILLTOP BAPTIST CHURCH NFA
G18040605 GRPD 21:23:25 04/14/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040606 GRPD 23:17:40 04/14/18 Threats/Harass NFA
G18040607 GRPD 21:49:40 04/14/18 Animal Calls WIND RIVER DR RTF
Officers received information regarding a dog bite. Officers completed an initial report regarding
the incident, which was turned over to animal control officers.
G18040608 GRPD 00:17:00 04/15/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G18040609 GRPD 00:00:01 04/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040610 GRPD 00:00:00 04/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040611 GRPD 01:00:00 04/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040612 GRPD 03:07:15 04/15/18 Field Contact W RAILROAD AVE & N 4TH W NFA
G18040613 GRPD 05:00:00 04/15/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040614 GRPD 08:30:24 04/15/18 EMS NFA
G18040615 GRPD 08:32:14 04/15/18 Suspicious ANDREWS ST NFA
G18040616 GRPD 08:53:59 04/15/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040617 GRPD 10:01:43 04/15/18 Nuisance SOUTH CAROLINA CIR RTF
Officers met individuals regarding a report of garbage blowing into a resident’s yard from another
property.
G18040618 GRPD 10:13:32 04/15/18 Follow-up WINDRIVER DR NFA
G18040619 GRPD 09:00:00 04/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040620 GRPD 12:33:28 04/15/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040621 GRPD 08:00:00 04/15/18 Property Watch UNF
G18040622 GRPD 14:40:56 04/15/18 Vandalism UINTA DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
reported damage to their parked vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which
 is under investigation.
G18040623 GRPD 15:13:55 04/15/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040624 GRPD 15:17:36 04/15/18 Follow-up N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
G18040625 GRPD 15:29:15 04/15/18 Property Damage 900 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; THE WINDOW AND DOOR STORE RBM
Officers met with an individual who reported a semi truck pulling a trailer attempted to turn around
in the business  parking lot and a portion of the trailer damaged the building overhang.
G18040626 GRPD 15:42:37 04/15/18 Traffic Offense 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE RTF
Kevin Bowles, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for driving while  under suspension.
G18040627 GRPD 16:24:43 04/15/18 Accidents CENTENNIAL DR & HITCHING POST DR NFA
G18040628 GRPD 17:00:00 04/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040629 GRPD 16:00:00 04/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040630 GRPD 19:23:52 04/15/18 Animal Bite PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF
Officers contacted an individual who reported being bitten by their pet cat. Officers completed a
report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to animal control officers.
G18040631 GRPD 19:30:02 04/15/18 Suspicious N 3RD W RTF
Officers responded to a report that a resident caught an individual in their parked vehicle without
permission. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report regarding
incident. Nothing was reported missing or damage. Officers completed a report regarding the
incident and the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G18040632 GRPD 19:34:09 04/15/18 Suspicious 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER NFA
G18040633 GRPD 17:00:00 04/15/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040634 GRPD 20:23:37 04/15/18 Animal Calls IOWA CIR NFA
G18040635 GRPD 20:44:18 04/15/18 Traffic Stop 350 MONROE AVE NFA
G18040636 GRPD 21:03:02 04/15/18 Animal Calls E 3RD N & N 5TH E NFA
G18040637 GRPD 23:06:17 04/15/18 Suspicious N 6TH W NFA
G18040638 GRPD 23:29:37 04/15/18 Motorist Assist 1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040639 GRPD 23:31:11 04/15/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA
G18040640 GRPD 00:00:00 04/16/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040641 GRPD 01:00:00 04/16/18 Extra Patrol
G18040642 GRPD 04:20:56 04/16/18 EMS NFA
G18040643 GRPD 05:00:00 04/16/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040644 GRPD 05:13:07 04/16/18 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA
G18040645 GRPD 05:57:20 04/16/18 Suspicious RTF
Officers were dispatched to a report an unknown individual entered the reporting party’s
residence. Upon arrival, officers contacted the individual who had medical issues and had entered
the residence by mistake. The individual was returned taken home and to a family member.
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
