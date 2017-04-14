Green River Police Reports: April 13, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Dispatch Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report

201719655 GRPD 4/14/2017 5:33 SECCK

201719467 GRPD 4/13/2017 8:53 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 70 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000063

Officers responded to the Rocky Mountain Car Wash in reference to a report of a larceny.

201719470 GRPD 4/13/2017 9:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719471 GRPD 4/13/2017 9:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719473 GRPD 4/13/2017 9:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719475 GRPD 4/13/2017 9:30 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR&HAWAII CT, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of two dogs at large.

201719478 GRPD 4/13/2017 9:40 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201719479 GRPD 4/13/2017 9:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719482 GRPD 4/13/2017 9:52 ANIMAL CALLS 400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers impounded the dog at the Animal Shelter.

201719491 GRPD 4/13/2017 10:53 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances.

201719494 GRPD 4/13/2017 11:02 AGENCY ASSIST

Officers responded to an address in reference to an agency assist with the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

201719496 GRPD 4/13/2017 11:13 VIN CHECK N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

201719501 RSPD 4/13/2017 11:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719502 GRPD 4/13/2017 11:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719515 GRPD 4/13/2017 12:55 HARASSMEN Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of harassment. The reporting party advised they were receiving

packages in the mail from a person and they wanted to the person to stop contacting them.

201719519 GRPD 4/13/2017 13:17 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE SUMMER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a nuisance property. The reporting party advised they were upset

because of garbage being placed in their yard.

201719520 GRPD 4/13/2017 13:23 VIN CHECK E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

201719537 GRPD 4/13/2017 14:49 MEDICAL SERVICE 22

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201719543 GRPD 4/13/2017 15:04 ESCORT

201719544 GRPD 4/13/2017 15:10 TRAFFIC STOP W RAILROAD AVE&N CENTER ST & E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

201719558 GRPD 4/13/2017 16:03 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual that had questions regarding the Green River Horse Corrals.

201719560 GRPD 4/13/2017 16:18 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual at the Animal Control Shelter that had a cat in a cage.

201719561 GRPD 4/13/2017 16:22 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD&S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER

201719572 GRPD 4/13/2017 16:59 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to an alarm.

201719576 GRPD 4/13/2017 17:16 ANIMAL CALLS COMMERCE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a found dog.

201719587 GRPD 4/13/2017 19:05 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a traffic complaint. The reporting party advised there is an individual that speeds in the area.

201719588 GRPD 4/13/2017 19:20 TRAFFIC STOP COMMERCE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

201719592 GRPD 4/13/2017 19:30 ANIMAL CALLS MINNESOTA CT&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a yellow, Labrador Retriever at large.

201719599 GRPD 4/13/2017 21:11 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 4TH E, GREEN RIVER

201719609 GRPD 4/13/2017 22:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719612 GRPD 4/13/2017 22:46 ANIMAL CALLS PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a contained, Pit Bull mix dog.

201719621 GRPD 4/14/2017 0:23 SECCK

201719622 GRPD 4/14/2017 0:31 FIELD CONTACT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201719628 GRPD 4/14/2017 1:09 FIELD CONTACT E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201704000064

Thera Siler, age 37, of Green River, was arrested on a Uinta County Arrest Warrant for failing to appear for a probation revocation arraignment.

201719646 SCSO 4/14/2017 2:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND