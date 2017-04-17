Green River Police Reports: April 14-16, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Dispatch Agency Dispatch Date CallType Location Incident Report

201719658 GRPD 4/14/2017 7:09 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201719665 GRPD 4/14/2017 8:05 FOLLOW UP E 3RD S&S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

201719667 GRPD 4/14/2017 8:07 ANIMAL CALLS PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a Chihuahua at large.

201719679 GRPD 4/14/2017 9:13 CITIZEN ASSIST UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201719688 GRPD 4/14/2017 10:03 VIN CHECK CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

201719690 GRPD 4/14/2017 10:16 FOLLOW UP W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201719692 GRPD 4/14/2017 10:29 ABANDONED VEHICLE 342 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000065

201719696 GRPD 4/14/2017 10:37 ABANDONED VEHICLE 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000066

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an abandoned vehicle.

201719702 GRPD 4/14/2017 10:54 UNAUTHORIZED/STOLEN LOW PRIOR BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a stolen trailer. The trailer was located and was not stolen.

201719707 GRPD 4/14/2017 11:08 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH 201704000067 201704000069

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of two juvenile runaways. Officers later located the juveniles whom were arrested on valid Sweetwater County Arrest Warrants.

201719717 GRPD 4/14/2017 12:34 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the Animal Shelter to meet with an individual that wanted to pick up their dog.

201719719 GRPD 4/14/2017 12:40 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201704000068

Animal Control Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog. Animal Control Officers posted

a notice on the door.

201719720 GRPD 4/14/2017 13:15 TRAFFIC HAZARD DOE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers removed debris from the roadway.

201719731 GRPD 4/14/2017 14:03 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a civil issue. The reporting party had questions regarding a fundraiser.

201719737 SCSO 4/14/2017 14:42 WARRANT PINE ST, GRANGER

Officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

201719738 RSPD 4/14/2017 14:43 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY STAGECOACH BLVD, ROCK SPRINGS

201719739 GRPD 4/14/2017 14:44 VIN CHECK TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER

201719742 GRPD 4/14/2017 15:05 FOLLOW UP SUMMER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201719754 GRPD 4/14/2017 16:53 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

201719756 GRPD 4/14/2017 16:58 ANIMAL CALLS ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a black, Labrador Retriever at large.

201719761 GRPD 4/14/2017 17:38 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000070

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a disturbance. The reporting party advised their neighbor was

harassing them.

201719763 GRPD 4/14/2017 17:52 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a Husky at large.

201719766 GRPD 4/14/2017 18:02 ANIMAL CALLS HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a cat in a trap.

201719779 GRPD 4/14/2017 19:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719784 GRPD 4/14/2017 20:14 SECCK

201719786 GRPD 4/14/2017 20:33 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201719789 GRPD 4/14/2017 20:56 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND&COMMERCE)

201719790 GRPD 4/14/2017 20:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5

201719791 GRPD 4/14/2017 21:10 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201719800 GRPD 4/14/2017 22:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719801 GRPD 4/14/2017 22:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719804 GRPD 4/14/2017 22:42 ANIMAL CALLS RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog.

201719807 GRPD 4/14/2017 23:03 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719813 GRPD 4/14/2017 23:21 FIELD CONTACT ALEXANDRIA CIR, GREEN RIVER

201719815 GRPD 4/14/2017 23:26 TRAFFIC STOP E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

201719819 GRPD 4/14/2017 23:37 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000071

Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Miller, age 44, of Green River, was

placed under arrrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container.

201719826 GRPD 4/15/2017 0:47 WARRANT 201704000072

Officers arrested a juvenile on a valid Sweetwater County Arrest Warrant.

201719834 GRPD 4/15/2017 1:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719839 GRPD 4/15/2017 3:02 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to a burglar alarm. Officers checked the address and found no one inside the building or around the building.

201719846 GRPD 4/15/2017 5:22 SECCK

201719847 GRPD 4/15/2017 5:57 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201719849 GRPD 4/15/2017 6:34 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201719851 GRPD 4/15/2017 6:54 ANIMAL CALLS ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an injured deer.

201719858 GRPD 4/15/2017 7:58 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog.

201719859 GRPD 4/15/2017 7:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719868 GRPD 4/15/2017 9:04 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual at the Animal Shelter that wanted to pick up their black, Larbrador Retriever.

201719872 GRPD 4/15/2017 9:24 CITIZEN ASSIST Officers responded to an address in reference to a citizen assist. The reporting party advised the power was off and, as a result, their Oxygen was not working. Officers had Castle Rock Ambulance dispatched to the location.

201719874 GRPD 4/15/2017 9:57 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances.

201719878 GRPD 4/15/2017 10:13 ANIMAL CALLS ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000074

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an injured deer. Upon arrival, Officers observed the deer had signs

of a broken jaw and facial bones due to a collsion. Officers contacted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department regarding the deer. Wyoming Game and Fish Officers requested that Officers dispatch the deer.

201719879 GRPD 4/15/2017 10:18 TRAFFIC HAZARD N 7TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers removed an ironing board from the roadway.

201719880 GRPD 4/15/2017 10:31 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201704000073

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a larceny. The reporting party advised several items were taken

out of their vehicle. The theft is currently under investigation.

201719882 GRPD 4/15/2017 10:40 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual at the animal shelter. The individual wanted to pick up their husky.

201719891 GRPD 4/15/2017 11:24 EXTRA PATROL

201719896 GRPD 4/15/2017 11:55 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER 201704000075

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a disturbance.

201719905 GRPD 4/15/2017 12:51 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201719912 GRPD 4/15/2017 13:58 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a traffic complaint. The reporting party advised a black motorcycle was speeding

through the area.

201719921 GRPD 4/15/2017 15:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719922 GRPD 4/15/2017 15:43 TRAFFIC STOP N 1ST W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201719924 GRPD 4/15/2017 15:56 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201704000076

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a larceny. The reporting party advised that someone broke into their vehicles and stole property out of the vehicles. The incident is currently under investigation.

201719928 GRPD 4/15/2017 16:36 TRAFFIC STOP N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201719930 GRPD 4/15/2017 17:13 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a dog, locked in a truck. The reporting party advised a dog was locked in a truck with the windows up. Upon arrival, Officers located the vehicle and observed that both the windows on the vehicle were rolled down. Officers contacted theowner of the pet and advised everything was okay.

201719934 SCSO 4/15/2017 18:02 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201719939 GRPD 4/15/2017 19:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719941 GRPD 4/15/2017 19:51 CITIZEN ASSIST E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a citizen assist. The citizen was stuck in a car wash and the doors were locked

Officers were able to locate the emergency button and were able to unlock the doors.

201719945 GRPD 4/15/2017 20:16 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER

201719946 GRPD 4/15/2017 20:32 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201719948 GRPD 4/15/2017 20:59 SECCK

201719950 GRPD 4/15/2017 21:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719951 GRPD 4/15/2017 21:27 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, Officers determined everything was okay and the

alarm was accidental.

201719952 GRPD 4/15/2017 21:45 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719954 GRPD 4/15/2017 21:50 REDDI REPORT W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a REDDI report. The reporting party advised the driver of a vehicle was weaving

all over and speeding. Officers followed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle given by the reporting party and did not observe the vehicle violate any traffic laws.

201719956 GRPD 4/15/2017 22:02 FIELD CONTACT E 2ND ST S&S 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

201719960 GRPD 4/15/2017 22:39 SUBJECT REMOVAL 201704000077

Officers responded to an address in reference to a request for a subject removal. While Officers were enroute to the address,

the reporting party advised that a subject had tried to stab them. Upon arrival, Officers observed the reporting party had a cut

on their ear which was reportedly caused by a knife. Officers placed Lexie Coziah, age 57, of Menan, Idaho, under arrest for Aggravated Assault.

201719961 GRPD 4/15/2017 22:40 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

201719969 GRPD 4/15/2017 23:07 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719976 GRPD 4/16/2017 0:38 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party said they could hear strange noises in the area. Responding Officers checked the area and did not see anyone, or hear anything in the area.

201719984 GRPD 4/16/2017 2:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201719986 GRPD 4/16/2017 2:36 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY POWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party advised they heard a noise at their front door and could see what appeared to be someone lying down with a flashlight.

201719997 GRPD 4/16/2017 5:20 SECCK

201720002 GRPD 4/16/2017 6:29 FOLLOW UP

201720022 GRPD 4/16/2017 11:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201720027 RSPD 4/16/2017 11:30 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY C ST, ROCK SPRINGS

201720032 GRPD 4/16/2017 12:15 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY 201704000078

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a disturbance. Two roomates got into a verbal argument at the

address.

201720044 GRPD 4/16/2017 13:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201720048 GRPD 4/16/2017 14:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201720051 GRPD 4/16/2017 14:52 AGENCY ASSIST 91MM I 80 EB, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

201720054 GRPD 4/16/2017 15:53 FOLLOW UP 201704000083

201720055 SCSO 4/16/2017 15:55 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party advised they

witnessed two people, in a car, dumping something heavy in a garbage bag. Officers located the two individuals who said they had thrown away a bag of fish that had spoiled.

201720056 GRPD 4/16/2017 16:24 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201704000079

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, Officers determined the argument was verbal. One of the involved parties left the address for the remainder of the night.

201720060 GRPD 4/16/2017 16:37 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a motorcycle crash. Responding Officers advised the subject had left the area.

201720062 GRPD 4/16/2017 16:41 ALARMS 5

Officers responded to an alarm.

201720063 GRPD 4/16/2017 16:44 TRAFFIC STOP BARNHART ST&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720064 GRPD 4/16/2017 16:51 FIELD CONTACT HITCHING POST&N WAGON WHEEL

Officers checked on an individual that was intoxicated in the area.

201720067 GRPD 4/16/2017 17:53 VIN CHECK COLLIER CIR, GREEN RIVER

201720072 GRPD 4/16/2017 18:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201720073 GRPD 4/16/2017 18:39 WELFARE CHECK ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000080

Officers responded to the area in reference to a welfare check. The reporting party advised there was a subject that appeared to be wandering aimlessly in the area. Officers contacted the individual and determined they were intoxicated. Officers later learned the subject was on probation out of the Green River Municipal Court. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201720075 GRPD 4/16/2017 19:05 PARKING PROBLEM N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a five day parking violation.

201720076 GRPD 4/16/2017 19:07 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER 201704000081

Officers responded to the Green River Cemetery in reference to a report of accidental damage. The reporting party advised

they had backed into a bench with their vehicle, destroying the bench. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201720082 GRPD 4/16/2017 20:03 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201720083 GRPD 4/16/2017 20:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201720088 GRPD 4/16/2017 20:53 SUBJECT REMOVAL NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to Club 86 in reference to a request for a subject removal.

201720092 GRPD 4/16/2017 21:11 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201720094 GRPD 4/16/2017 21:18 EXTRA PATROL

201720096 GRPD 4/16/2017 21:25 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201704000082

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a verbal

argument had occurred and that one of the parties had left before Officers had arrived.

201720108 GRPD 4/16/2017 23:31 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201720111 GRPD 4/16/2017 23:53 TRAFFIC STOP JENSEN ST&ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720123 GRPD 4/17/2017 0:57 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of suspicious activity. The reporting party advised they could hear voices in the alleyway.

201720126 GRPD 4/17/2017 1:32 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&DOE DR, GREEN RIVER

201720131 GRPD 4/17/2017 2:29 ALARMS

Officers responded to an alarm. Officers checked the building and found that all of the doors were locked and no one was in the area.

201720138 GRPD 4/17/2017 5:19 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201720139 GRPD 4/17/2017 5:47 EXTRA PATROL