Green River Police Reports: April 16, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18040646
|GRPD
|07:52:38 04/16/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD; ANIMAL SHELTER
|NFA
|G18040647
|GRPD
|08:00:00 04/16/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18040648
|GRPD
|08:28:45 04/16/18
|Fraud
|DRIFTWOOD ST
|NFA
|G18040649
|GRPD
|08:57:00 04/16/18
|Lost Property
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who reported losing their wallet somewhere in Green River. The
|individual called back and advised they found their wallet.
|G18040650
|GRPD
|09:13:32 04/16/18
|Animal Calls
|COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G18040651
|GRPD
|09:30:47 04/16/18
|Follow-up
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18040652
|GRPD
|09:44:03 04/16/18
|Suspicious
|CEDAR CIR
|NFA
|G18040653
|GRPD
|10:30:37 04/16/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040654
|GRPD
|10:44:21 04/16/18
|Civil Issues
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G18040655
|GRPD
|11:07:22 04/16/18
|Follow-up
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18040656
|GRPD
|11:20:20 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G18040657
|GRPD
|11:29:25 04/16/18
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040658
|GRPD
|11:40:05 04/16/18
|Follow-up
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18040659
|GRPD
|11:50:20 04/16/18
|Citizen Assist
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G18040660
|GRPD
|12:29:16 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18040661
|GRPD
|13:02:07 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040662
|GRPD
|14:57:44 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040663
|GRPD
|15:43:55 04/16/18
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040664
|GRPD
|15:49:51 04/16/18
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18040665
|GRPD
|15:58:58 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18040666
|GRPD
|16:11:35 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|WINDRIVER DR
|G18040667
|GRPD
|16:25:22 04/16/18
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|RTF
|The prescription drug drop box in the police department lobby was emptied for future destruction.
|G18040668
|GRPD
|16:31:31 04/16/18
|Welfare Check
|RTF
|Officers assisted the Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, in regards to
|living conditions in a residence.
|G18040669
|GRPD
|16:39:16 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|SARATOGA DR
|NFA
|G18040670
|GRPD
|16:00:00 04/16/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040671
|GRPD
|17:40:17 04/16/18
|VIN Inspection
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040672
|GRPD
|18:41:16 04/16/18
|Larceny
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18040673
|GRPD
|19:31:05 04/16/18
|Property Damage
|EASY ST
|NFA
|G18040674
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/16/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040675
|GRPD
|22:40:49 04/16/18
|Follow-up
|W TETON BLVD
|G18040676
|GRPD
|01:20:02 04/17/18
|Field Contact
|375 uinta
|NFA
|G18040677
|GRPD
|01:39:45 04/17/18
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Offices responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers investigated the incident and contacted
|Colton Hopkins, age 21 of Green River, who was arrested for public intoxication.
|G18040678
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/17/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
