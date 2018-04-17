Latest

Green River Police Reports: April 16, 2018

TOPICS:

April 17, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040646 GRPD 07:52:38 04/16/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; ANIMAL SHELTER NFA
G18040647 GRPD 08:00:00 04/16/18 Property Watch UNF
G18040648 GRPD 08:28:45 04/16/18 Fraud DRIFTWOOD ST NFA
G18040649 GRPD 08:57:00 04/16/18 Lost Property CUMORAH WAY RTF
Officers met with an individual who reported losing their wallet somewhere in Green River.  The
individual called back and advised they found their wallet.
G18040650 GRPD 09:13:32 04/16/18 Animal Calls COMMERCE DR NFA
G18040651 GRPD 09:30:47 04/16/18 Follow-up CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18040652 GRPD 09:44:03 04/16/18 Suspicious CEDAR CIR NFA
G18040653 GRPD 10:30:37 04/16/18 EMS NFA
G18040654 GRPD 10:44:21 04/16/18 Civil Issues WILKES DR NFA
G18040655 GRPD 11:07:22 04/16/18 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18040656 GRPD 11:20:20 04/16/18 VIN Inspection WILKES DR NFA
G18040657 GRPD 11:29:25 04/16/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040658 GRPD 11:40:05 04/16/18 Follow-up UINTA DR NFA
G18040659 GRPD 11:50:20 04/16/18 Citizen Assist MADISON AVE NFA
G18040660 GRPD 12:29:16 04/16/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18040661 GRPD 13:02:07 04/16/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040662 GRPD 14:57:44 04/16/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040663 GRPD 15:43:55 04/16/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040664 GRPD 15:49:51 04/16/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G18040665 GRPD 15:58:58 04/16/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18040666 GRPD 16:11:35 04/16/18 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR
G18040667 GRPD 16:25:22 04/16/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A RTF
The prescription drug drop box in the police department lobby was emptied for future destruction.
G18040668 GRPD 16:31:31 04/16/18 Welfare Check RTF
Officers assisted the  Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, in regards to
living conditions in a residence.
G18040669 GRPD 16:39:16 04/16/18 VIN Inspection SARATOGA DR NFA
G18040670 GRPD 16:00:00 04/16/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040671 GRPD 17:40:17 04/16/18 VIN Inspection W TETON BLVD NFA
G18040672 GRPD 18:41:16 04/16/18 Larceny BRIDGER DR NFA
G18040673 GRPD 19:31:05 04/16/18 Property Damage EASY ST NFA
G18040674 GRPD 17:00:00 04/16/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040675 GRPD 22:40:49 04/16/18 Follow-up W TETON BLVD
G18040676 GRPD 01:20:02 04/17/18 Field Contact 375 uinta NFA
G18040677 GRPD 01:39:45 04/17/18 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY RTF
Offices responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers investigated the incident and contacted
Colton Hopkins, age 21 of Green River, who was arrested for public intoxication.
G18040678 GRPD 05:00:00 04/17/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: April 16, 2018"

Leave a Reply