Green River Police Reports: April 17, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201720140
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 6:12
|INFORMATION
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720142
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 6:13
|INFORMATION
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720150
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 8:15
|TRAFFIC STOP
|351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720153
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 8:33
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720181
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 10:15
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720184
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 10:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720189
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 10:29
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers contacted juveniles to pick up trash they littered.
|201720199
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 11:11
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720200
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 11:14
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720203
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 11:33
|ESCORT
|201720208
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 11:43
|FRAUD
|IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000084
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a suspicious phone call. The reporting party received a call from
|an individual claiming to be an out of state court clerk, looking for a relative of the reporting party. The
|
|reporting party thought this suspicious, as they have had recent credit alerts regarding suspicious activity.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720210
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 11:48
|ESCORT
|201720216
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 12:07
|VIN CHECK
|W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201720225
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 12:33
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UPLAND WAY&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist who had problems with a tire, the motorist advised they had help on the way.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720227
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 12:47
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720228
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 12:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720230
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 12:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720233
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 12:56
|ANIMAL CALLS
|VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found and contained dog. The owner of the dog was contacted and
|picked up their dog at the address.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720235
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 13:02
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201704000085
|Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720236
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 13:02
|TRAFFIC STOP
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720240
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 13:13
|FOLLOW UP
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201720252
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 13:59
|FOLLOW UP
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201720260
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 14:32
|JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH
|
|
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, in reference to a juvenile being insubordinate and
|
|yelling at their parent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720263
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 14:53
|THREATS LOW PRIORITY
|
|201704000087
|Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding
|
|the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720264
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 15:12
|PARKING PROBLEM
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720271
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 15:52
|VIN CHECK
|BRANDNER CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201720274
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 16:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone, who was inquiring if their dog had been picked up.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720277
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 16:24
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720278
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 16:30
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201704000088
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking space and struck
|another vehicle parked in the parking lot behind the vehicle. No injuries were reported, Brennen Olson, age
|
|26 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720279
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 16:32
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201720291
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 17:36
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual, who had questions about a civil matter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720295
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 18:15
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720296
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 18:16
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720297
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 18:16
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was hit by another vehicle’s door at the address.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720298
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 18:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720303
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 19:05
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|SHOSHONE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint, that cut off another vehicle in a
|
|turning lane on Uinta Drive about an hour earlier.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720305
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 19:26
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720308
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 20:19
|FIRE
|ESSEX ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a large back yard fire. Officers contacted the resident who was advised of
|
|the neighbors concern, windy conditions and advised to keep the fire smaller.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720311
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 21:27
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report individuals on a walk, saw another individual banging on a garage door in the
|
|area and appeared to be trying to get inside.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720327
|GRPD
|4/17/2017 23:05
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720340
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 1:27
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720341
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 1:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720347
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 2:19
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720350
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 2:33
|ALARMS
|775 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property and checked the property which appeared
|okay.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720369
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 5:06
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
