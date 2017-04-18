Green River Police Reports: April 17, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201720140 GRPD 4/17/2017 6:12 INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720142 GRPD 4/17/2017 6:13 INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720150 GRPD 4/17/2017 8:15 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720153 GRPD 4/17/2017 8:33 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720181 GRPD 4/17/2017 10:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720184 GRPD 4/17/2017 10:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720189 GRPD 4/17/2017 10:29 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers contacted juveniles to pick up trash they littered.

201720199 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720200 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720203 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:33 ESCORT

201720208 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:43 FRAUD IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000084

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a suspicious phone call. The reporting party received a call from

an individual claiming to be an out of state court clerk, looking for a relative of the reporting party. The

reporting party thought this suspicious, as they have had recent credit alerts regarding suspicious activity.

201720210 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:48 ESCORT

201720216 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:07 VIN CHECK W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

201720225 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:33 MOTORIST ASSIST UPLAND WAY&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist who had problems with a tire, the motorist advised they had help on the way.

201720227 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720228 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720230 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720233 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:56 ANIMAL CALLS VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a found and contained dog. The owner of the dog was contacted and

picked up their dog at the address.

201720235 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:02 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201704000085

Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.

201720236 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:02 TRAFFIC STOP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201720240 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:13 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201720252 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:59 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

201720260 GRPD 4/17/2017 14:32 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, in reference to a juvenile being insubordinate and

yelling at their parent.

201720263 GRPD 4/17/2017 14:53 THREATS LOW PRIORITY 201704000087

Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident.

201720264 GRPD 4/17/2017 15:12 PARKING PROBLEM WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000086

201720271 GRPD 4/17/2017 15:52 VIN CHECK BRANDNER CIR, GREEN RIVER

201720274 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:06 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone, who was inquiring if their dog had been picked up.

201720277 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:24 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201720278 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:30 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000088

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking space and struck

another vehicle parked in the parking lot behind the vehicle. No injuries were reported, Brennen Olson, age

26 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

201720279 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:32 PARKING PROBLEM E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

201720291 GRPD 4/17/2017 17:36 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual, who had questions about a civil matter.

201720295 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720296 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720297 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:16 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was hit by another vehicle’s door at the address.

201720298 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720303 GRPD 4/17/2017 19:05 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS SHOSHONE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint, that cut off another vehicle in a

turning lane on Uinta Drive about an hour earlier.

201720305 GRPD 4/17/2017 19:26 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

201720308 GRPD 4/17/2017 20:19 FIRE ESSEX ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a large back yard fire. Officers contacted the resident who was advised of

the neighbors concern, windy conditions and advised to keep the fire smaller.

201720311 GRPD 4/17/2017 21:27 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report individuals on a walk, saw another individual banging on a garage door in the

area and appeared to be trying to get inside.

201720327 GRPD 4/17/2017 23:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720340 GRPD 4/18/2017 1:27 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720341 GRPD 4/18/2017 1:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720347 GRPD 4/18/2017 2:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720350 GRPD 4/18/2017 2:33 ALARMS 775 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property and checked the property which appeared

okay.

201720369 GRPD 4/18/2017 5:06 MEDICAL SERVICE