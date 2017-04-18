Latest

Green River Police Reports: April 17, 2017

TOPICS:

April 18, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201720140 GRPD 4/17/2017 6:12 INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720142 GRPD 4/17/2017 6:13 INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720150 GRPD 4/17/2017 8:15 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720153 GRPD 4/17/2017 8:33 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201720181 GRPD 4/17/2017 10:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720184 GRPD 4/17/2017 10:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720189 GRPD 4/17/2017 10:29 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
Officers contacted juveniles to pick up trash they littered.
201720199 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720200 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720203 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:33 ESCORT
201720208 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:43 FRAUD IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000084
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a suspicious phone call. The reporting party received a call from
an individual claiming to be an out of state court clerk, looking for a relative of the reporting party. The
reporting party thought this suspicious, as they have had recent credit alerts regarding suspicious activity.
201720210 GRPD 4/17/2017 11:48 ESCORT
201720216 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:07 VIN CHECK W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
201720225 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:33 MOTORIST ASSIST UPLAND WAY&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a motorist who had problems with a tire, the motorist advised they had help on the way.
201720227 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720228 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720230 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720233 GRPD 4/17/2017 12:56 ANIMAL CALLS VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a found and contained dog. The owner of the dog was contacted and
picked up their dog at the address.
201720235 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:02 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201704000085
Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.
201720236 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:02 TRAFFIC STOP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding.
201720240 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:13 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
201720252 GRPD 4/17/2017 13:59 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
201720260 GRPD 4/17/2017 14:32 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, in reference to a juvenile being insubordinate and
yelling at their parent.
201720263 GRPD 4/17/2017 14:53 THREATS LOW PRIORITY 201704000087
Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident.
201720264 GRPD 4/17/2017 15:12 PARKING PROBLEM WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000086
201720271 GRPD 4/17/2017 15:52 VIN CHECK BRANDNER CIR, GREEN RIVER
201720274 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:06 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone, who was inquiring if their dog had been picked up.
201720277 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:24 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201720278 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:30 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000088
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking space and struck
another vehicle parked in the parking lot behind the vehicle. No injuries were reported, Brennen Olson, age
26 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
201720279 GRPD 4/17/2017 16:32 PARKING PROBLEM E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
201720291 GRPD 4/17/2017 17:36 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual, who had questions about a civil matter.
201720295 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720296 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720297 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:16 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was hit by another vehicle’s door at the address.
201720298 GRPD 4/17/2017 18:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720303 GRPD 4/17/2017 19:05 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS SHOSHONE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint, that cut off another vehicle in a
turning lane on Uinta Drive about an hour earlier.
201720305 GRPD 4/17/2017 19:26 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
201720308 GRPD 4/17/2017 20:19 FIRE ESSEX ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a large back yard fire. Officers contacted the resident who was advised of
the neighbors concern, windy conditions and advised to keep the fire smaller.
201720311 GRPD 4/17/2017 21:27 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report individuals on a walk, saw another individual banging on a garage door in the
area and appeared to be trying to get inside.
201720327 GRPD 4/17/2017 23:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720340 GRPD 4/18/2017 1:27 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720341 GRPD 4/18/2017 1:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720347 GRPD 4/18/2017 2:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720350 GRPD 4/18/2017 2:33 ALARMS 775 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property and checked the property which appeared
okay.
201720369 GRPD 4/18/2017 5:06 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
