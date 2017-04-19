Latest

Green River Police Reports: April 18, 2017

April 19, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201720376 GRPD 4/18/2017 7:40 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201704000089
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute, that reportedly lead to physical contact. Officers
completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
201720386 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:15 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000090
Officers contacted individuals regarding a report of a violation of a court order. Officers completed a report
 regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
201720388 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:24 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle.
201720389 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:39 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201720393 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:49 ANIMAL CALLS 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers checked on a horse at the Municipal Horse Corrals  and contacted the owner of the
horse.
201720398 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:10 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201720400 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:20 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual who reported debris placed in their yard.
201720411 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:43 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201720418 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:55 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201720425 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:28 ESCORT
201720428 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:43 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201720430 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:49 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201720433 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:54 VIN CHECK TEXAS WAY, GREEN RIVER
201720436 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:07 ANIMAL CALLS TRAIL DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
201720438 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:09 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201704000091
Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
201720439 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:12 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a previously reported  possible violation of a
court order.
201720443 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:24 WARRANT SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
Cory Ryan, age 21 of Green River, was arrested per an active Green River Municipal Court Warrant for failure to
appear on original charges of  underage consumption, interference with a peace officer and paraphernalia.
201720456 GRPD 4/18/2017 12:03 FRAUD ILLINOIS CT, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a possible fraud.
201720461 GRPD 4/18/2017 12:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720464 GRPD 4/18/2017 12:40 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of an  open door on a vacant house. The reporting
party did not know if anything was missing from the residence.
201720474 GRPD 4/18/2017 13:11 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201720484 GRPD 4/18/2017 13:33 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a third party report of an individual asking people for money in the parking lot. Officers
contacted the reporting party and determined the incident occurred at different location. Officers checked the
 other location and were unable to locate the individual.
201720488 GRPD 4/18/2017 13:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720495 GRPD 4/18/2017 14:28 FOLLOW UP 221 C ST, ROCK SPRINGS
201720496 GRPD 4/18/2017 14:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720506 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:11 FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
201720507 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:15 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
201720509 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:22 TRAFFIC STOP POWELL ST&VOLUNTEER LN, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding in a school zone.
201720511 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:24 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000093
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and struck
a vehicle that pulled into the parking spot next to it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
regarding the incident.
201720518 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:48 TOBACCO/POSSESSION OF TOBACCO 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000094
A 14 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for possession of tobacco.
201720528 GRPD 4/18/2017 16:15 ALCOHOL SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received information about possible alcohol use by an individual on probation.
201720531 GRPD 4/18/2017 16:27 FOLLOW UP E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
201720539 GRPD 4/18/2017 17:26 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000096
Animal Control Officers contacted a resident regarding a barking dog. The resident was given a warning and
brought the dog inside the residence.
201720546 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:13 FOLLOW UP 140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER 201704000095
Officers responded to the Adult Probation and Parole Office. At the office, officers contacted a 17 year old
male of Green River, who was arrested for Underage Consumption (third offense).
201720547 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:21 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
201720548 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720549 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720551 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201720559 GRPD 4/18/2017 20:12 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY ILLINOIS CT, GREEN RIVER 201704000097
Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident.
201720560 GRPD 4/18/2017 20:30 TRAFFIC STOP S 5TH E&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
201720574 GRPD 4/18/2017 22:46 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call from a resident who was worried about an individual who was supposed to come to
their residence and has not arrived. While the reporting party was reporting the incident, the individual
arrived at the residence.
201720589 GRPD 4/19/2017 2:24 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
Officers were dispatched to a 911 call with static on the line. Officers contacted the resident and the call
appeared to be a line problem.
201720592 GRPD 4/19/2017 2:45 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
201720598 GRPD 4/19/2017 3:59 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201704000098
Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not hear dogs barking.

 

