Green River Police Reports: April 18, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201720376
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 7:40
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY
|201704000089
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute, that reportedly lead to physical contact. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|201720386
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 8:15
|VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000090
|Officers contacted individuals regarding a report of a violation of a court order. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|201720388
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 8:24
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle.
|201720389
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 8:39
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201720393
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 8:49
|ANIMAL CALLS
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers checked on a horse at the Municipal Horse Corrals and contacted the owner of the
|horse.
|201720398
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 9:10
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201720400
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 9:20
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported debris placed in their yard.
|201720411
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 9:43
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720418
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 9:55
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720425
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 10:28
|ESCORT
|201720428
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 10:43
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720430
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 10:49
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201720433
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 10:54
|VIN CHECK
|TEXAS WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720436
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 11:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|TRAIL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
|201720438
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 11:09
|SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY
|201704000091
|Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
|201720439
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 11:12
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a previously reported possible violation of a
|court order.
|201720443
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 11:24
|WARRANT
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Cory Ryan, age 21 of Green River, was arrested per an active Green River Municipal Court Warrant for failure to
|appear on original charges of underage consumption, interference with a peace officer and paraphernalia.
|201720456
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 12:03
|FRAUD
|ILLINOIS CT, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a possible fraud.
|201720461
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 12:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720464
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 12:40
|BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of an open door on a vacant house. The reporting
|party did not know if anything was missing from the residence.
|201720474
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 13:11
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720484
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 13:33
|TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY
|125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a third party report of an individual asking people for money in the parking lot. Officers
|contacted the reporting party and determined the incident occurred at different location. Officers checked the
|other location and were unable to locate the individual.
|201720488
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 13:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720495
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 14:28
|FOLLOW UP
|221 C ST, ROCK SPRINGS
|201720496
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 14:30
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720506
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 15:11
|FOLLOW UP
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201720507
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 15:15
|FOLLOW UP
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|201720509
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 15:22
|TRAFFIC STOP
|POWELL ST&VOLUNTEER LN, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding in a school zone.
|201720511
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 15:24
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000093
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and struck
|a vehicle that pulled into the parking spot next to it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|201720518
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 15:48
|TOBACCO/POSSESSION OF TOBACCO
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201704000094
|A 14 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for possession of tobacco.
|201720528
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 16:15
|ALCOHOL
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received information about possible alcohol use by an individual on probation.
|201720531
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 16:27
|FOLLOW UP
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|201720539
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 17:26
|ANIMAL CALLS
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000096
|Animal Control Officers contacted a resident regarding a barking dog. The resident was given a warning and
|brought the dog inside the residence.
|201720546
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 18:13
|FOLLOW UP
|140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|201704000095
|Officers responded to the Adult Probation and Parole Office. At the office, officers contacted a 17 year old
|male of Green River, who was arrested for Underage Consumption (third offense).
|201720547
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 18:21
|FOLLOW UP
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201720548
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 18:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720549
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 18:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720551
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 18:42
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720559
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 20:12
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|ILLINOIS CT, GREEN RIVER
|201704000097
|Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident.
|201720560
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 20:30
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S 5TH E&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201720574
|GRPD
|4/18/2017 22:46
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call from a resident who was worried about an individual who was supposed to come to
|their residence and has not arrived. While the reporting party was reporting the incident, the individual
|arrived at the residence.
|201720589
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 2:24
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 call with static on the line. Officers contacted the resident and the call
|appeared to be a line problem.
|201720592
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 2:45
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201720598
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 3:59
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201704000098
|Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not hear dogs barking.
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: April 18, 2017"