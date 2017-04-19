Green River Police Reports: April 18, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201720376 GRPD 4/18/2017 7:40 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201704000089

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute, that reportedly lead to physical contact. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

201720386 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:15 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000090

Officers contacted individuals regarding a report of a violation of a court order. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

201720388 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:24 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle.

201720389 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:39 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201720393 GRPD 4/18/2017 8:49 ANIMAL CALLS 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers checked on a horse at the Municipal Horse Corrals and contacted the owner of the

horse.

201720398 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:10 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201720400 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:20 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who reported debris placed in their yard.

201720411 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:43 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720418 GRPD 4/18/2017 9:55 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720425 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:28 ESCORT

201720428 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:43 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720430 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:49 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201720433 GRPD 4/18/2017 10:54 VIN CHECK TEXAS WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720436 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:07 ANIMAL CALLS TRAIL DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.

201720438 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:09 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201704000091

Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

201720439 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:12 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a previously reported possible violation of a

court order.

201720443 GRPD 4/18/2017 11:24 WARRANT SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER

Cory Ryan, age 21 of Green River, was arrested per an active Green River Municipal Court Warrant for failure to

appear on original charges of underage consumption, interference with a peace officer and paraphernalia.

201720456 GRPD 4/18/2017 12:03 FRAUD ILLINOIS CT, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a possible fraud.

201720461 GRPD 4/18/2017 12:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720464 GRPD 4/18/2017 12:40 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of an open door on a vacant house. The reporting

party did not know if anything was missing from the residence.

201720474 GRPD 4/18/2017 13:11 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720484 GRPD 4/18/2017 13:33 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a third party report of an individual asking people for money in the parking lot. Officers

contacted the reporting party and determined the incident occurred at different location. Officers checked the

other location and were unable to locate the individual.

201720488 GRPD 4/18/2017 13:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720495 GRPD 4/18/2017 14:28 FOLLOW UP 221 C ST, ROCK SPRINGS

201720496 GRPD 4/18/2017 14:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720506 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:11 FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201720507 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:15 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

201720509 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:22 TRAFFIC STOP POWELL ST&VOLUNTEER LN, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding in a school zone.

201720511 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:24 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000093

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and struck

a vehicle that pulled into the parking spot next to it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report

regarding the incident.

201720518 GRPD 4/18/2017 15:48 TOBACCO/POSSESSION OF TOBACCO 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000094

A 14 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for possession of tobacco.

201720528 GRPD 4/18/2017 16:15 ALCOHOL SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received information about possible alcohol use by an individual on probation.

201720531 GRPD 4/18/2017 16:27 FOLLOW UP E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

201720539 GRPD 4/18/2017 17:26 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000096

Animal Control Officers contacted a resident regarding a barking dog. The resident was given a warning and

brought the dog inside the residence.

201720546 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:13 FOLLOW UP 140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER 201704000095

Officers responded to the Adult Probation and Parole Office. At the office, officers contacted a 17 year old

male of Green River, who was arrested for Underage Consumption (third offense).

201720547 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:21 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201720548 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720549 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720551 GRPD 4/18/2017 18:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720559 GRPD 4/18/2017 20:12 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY ILLINOIS CT, GREEN RIVER 201704000097

Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident.

201720560 GRPD 4/18/2017 20:30 TRAFFIC STOP S 5TH E&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

201720574 GRPD 4/18/2017 22:46 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call from a resident who was worried about an individual who was supposed to come to

their residence and has not arrived. While the reporting party was reporting the incident, the individual

arrived at the residence.

201720589 GRPD 4/19/2017 2:24 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 call with static on the line. Officers contacted the resident and the call

appeared to be a line problem.

201720592 GRPD 4/19/2017 2:45 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201720598 GRPD 4/19/2017 3:59 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201704000098