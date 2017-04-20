Green River Police Reports: April 19, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201720604 GRPD 4/19/2017 6:45 ANIMAL CALLS MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.

201720612 GRPD 4/19/2017 7:47 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS WILKES DR&HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000099

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Department of Transportation, in reference to

a report of a school bus light violation. While investigating the incident, officers contacted a 16 year old male,

of Green River, who was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus.

201720629 GRPD 4/19/2017 9:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720636 GRPD 4/19/2017 10:19 VIN CHECK HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER

201720644 GRPD 4/19/2017 10:42 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720651 GRPD 4/19/2017 11:38 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000100

Officers posted a notice at a residence, in reference to a report of garbage blowing around the area from the

address.

201720652 RSPD 4/19/2017 11:38 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a large brown dog at large. Animal Control Officers located the dog,

the dog was returned to its residence and a notice was posted at the address.

201720661 SCSO 4/19/2017 12:25 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201740000446

201720666 GRPD 4/19/2017 12:48 FOLLOW UP KNOTTY PNES

201720669 GRPD 4/19/2017 12:55 ANIMAL CALLS APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained Yorkie, the dog was picked up and taken to the animal

shelter.

201720675 GRPD 4/19/2017 13:12 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201720677 GRPD 4/19/2017 13:25 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201720681 GRPD 4/19/2017 13:41 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted a resident who reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with Medicare

and wanting to go to the reporting party’s address.

201720692 GRPD 4/19/2017 14:23 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who reported an individual damaged rocks in the area two days prior looking

for a geo cache. Officers checked the described area and did not locate broken rocks.

201720698 GRPD 4/19/2017 14:42 ANIMAL CALLS 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Pit-Bull at large.

201720700 GRPD 4/19/2017 14:45 EXTRA PATROL

201720711 GRPD 4/19/2017 15:19 ABANDONED VEHICLE N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER 201704000101

Officers tagged a vehicle following a call, in reference to an abandoned vehicle.

201720715 GRPD 4/19/2017 15:40 VIN CHECK KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER

201720730 GRPD 4/19/2017 16:40 MOTORIST ASSIST 425 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201720736 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:12 THREATS LOW PRIORITY

Officers met with a resident, who reported receiving a threatening phone call.

201720739 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720740 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720741 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720742 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:27 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720744 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720745 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720746 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720747 GRPD 4/19/2017 17:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720755 GRPD 4/19/2017 18:23 ALARMS DOE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which appeared okay and contacted the

property owner.

201720759 GRPD 4/19/2017 18:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201720761 GRPD 4/19/2017 18:55 ANIMAL CALLS 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720762 GRPD 4/19/2017 18:59 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a resident whose puppy’s leg was caught in a vent at their residence.

201720764 GRPD 4/19/2017 19:12 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a dirt bike that fell off a trailer. Officers checked the area and were unable to

locate the vehicle.

201720766 GRPD 4/19/2017 19:27 CITIZEN ASSIST WISCONSIN CT, GREEN RIVER

201720769 GRPD 4/19/2017 20:05 LITTERING 895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report an individual littered cigarette wrappers. Officers contacted the individual and

addressed the littering complaint.

201720770 GRPD 4/19/2017 20:07 FIELD CONTACT CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

201720773 GRPD 4/19/2017 20:31 SECCK

201720775 GRPD 4/19/2017 20:37 ANIMAL CALLS EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a deceased fawn in a yard at a residence. Wyoming Game and Fish was also

notified.

201720791 GRPD 4/19/2017 22:17 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about a civil matter.

201720796 GRPD 4/19/2017 22:51 FOLLOW UP STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER

201720801 GRPD 4/19/2017 23:37 FIELD CONTACT 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201704000104

Kenneth Champion, age 42 of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance

(marijuana), after being contacted in a parked vehicle outside a business.

201720802 GRPD 4/19/2017 23:40 CITIZEN ASSIST BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000103

Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a police

officer. The reporting party advised they thought they recognized the voice of the caller, who is not a police

officer. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201720808 GRPD 4/20/2017 0:48 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SUNDANCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

201720827 GRPD 4/20/2017 5:15 SECCK

201720828 GRPD 4/20/2017 5:34 ANIMAL CALLS MOUNTAIN VIEW ST&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report an individual not from the area was on a walk and thought they saw a possible

mountain lion or large Labrador on the hill behind the high school. Officers arrived in the area about two

minutes after the call was received. Officers checked the area, were unable to locate an animal and Wyoming