Green River Police Reports: April 19, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201720604
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 6:45
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.
|201720612
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 7:47
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|WILKES DR&HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000099
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Department of Transportation, in reference to
|a report of a school bus light violation. While investigating the incident, officers contacted a 16 year old male,
|of Green River, who was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus.
|201720629
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 9:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720636
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 10:19
|VIN CHECK
|HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
|201720644
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 10:42
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720651
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 11:38
|WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE
|BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000100
|Officers posted a notice at a residence, in reference to a report of garbage blowing around the area from the
|address.
|201720652
|RSPD
|4/19/2017 11:38
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a large brown dog at large. Animal Control Officers located the dog,
|the dog was returned to its residence and a notice was posted at the address.
|201720661
|SCSO
|4/19/2017 12:25
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201740000446
|201720666
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 12:48
|FOLLOW UP
|KNOTTY PNES
|201720669
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 12:55
|ANIMAL CALLS
|APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained Yorkie, the dog was picked up and taken to the animal
|shelter.
|201720675
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 13:12
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|201720677
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 13:25
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|201720681
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 13:41
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted a resident who reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with Medicare
|and wanting to go to the reporting party’s address.
|201720692
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 14:23
|VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported an individual damaged rocks in the area two days prior looking
|for a geo cache. Officers checked the described area and did not locate broken rocks.
|201720698
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 14:42
|ANIMAL CALLS
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Pit-Bull at large.
|201720700
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 14:45
|EXTRA PATROL
|201720711
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 15:19
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|201704000101
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a call, in reference to an abandoned vehicle.
|201720715
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 15:40
|VIN CHECK
|KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER
|201720730
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 16:40
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|425 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201720736
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:12
|THREATS LOW PRIORITY
|Officers met with a resident, who reported receiving a threatening phone call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201720739
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720740
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:23
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720741
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720742
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:27
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720744
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720745
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:30
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720746
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720747
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 17:32
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720755
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 18:23
|ALARMS
|DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which appeared okay and contacted the
|property owner.
|201720759
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 18:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201720761
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 18:55
|ANIMAL CALLS
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720762
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 18:59
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a resident whose puppy’s leg was caught in a vent at their residence.
|201720764
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 19:12
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a dirt bike that fell off a trailer. Officers checked the area and were unable to
|locate the vehicle.
|201720766
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 19:27
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|WISCONSIN CT, GREEN RIVER
|201720769
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 20:05
|LITTERING
|895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report an individual littered cigarette wrappers. Officers contacted the individual and
|addressed the littering complaint.
|201720770
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 20:07
|FIELD CONTACT
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201720773
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 20:31
|SECCK
|201720775
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 20:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a deceased fawn in a yard at a residence. Wyoming Game and Fish was also
|notified.
|201720791
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 22:17
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about a civil matter.
|201720796
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 22:51
|FOLLOW UP
|STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER
|201720801
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 23:37
|FIELD CONTACT
|211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201704000104
|Kenneth Champion, age 42 of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance
|
|(marijuana), after being contacted in a parked vehicle outside a business.
|201720802
|GRPD
|4/19/2017 23:40
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000103
|Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a police
|
|officer. The reporting party advised they thought they recognized the voice of the caller, who is not a police
|
| officer. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201720808
|GRPD
|4/20/2017 0:48
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|SUNDANCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201720827
|GRPD
|4/20/2017 5:15
|SECCK
|201720828
|GRPD
|4/20/2017 5:34
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MOUNTAIN VIEW ST&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report an individual not from the area was on a walk and thought they saw a possible
|
|mountain lion or large Labrador on the hill behind the high school. Officers arrived in the area about two
|
|minutes after the call was received. Officers checked the area, were unable to locate an animal and Wyoming
|
|Game and Fish was notified.
|
|
|
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: April 19, 2017"