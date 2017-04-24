Green River Police Reports: April 21-23, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201721053
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 6:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721054
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 6:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721056
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 7:04
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a cat in a live trap.
|201721060
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 7:43
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721061
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 7:58
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 3RD W, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a cat caught in a live trap.
|201721067
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 8:36
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers removed a piece of steel from the roadway, southbound on the overpass.
|201721069
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 8:47
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers located a tan Pit-bull at large and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|201721070
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 9:05
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201721071
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 9:13
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201704000111
|201721073
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 9:27
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721074
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 9:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721075
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 9:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721080
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 9:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located a dog at large and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|201721081
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 9:38
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201721090
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 10:09
|VIN CHECK
|S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|201721096
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 10:46
|THREATS LOW PRIORITY
|Officers met with an individual who had questions about a report of threats.
|201721100
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 10:58
|LITTERING
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of roofing material debris blowing around the area. Officers checked the area and
|roofing employees in the area were picking up the debris.
|201721102
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 11:08
|VIN CHECK
|ELK MOUNTAIN CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201721104
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 11:19
|FOLLOW UP
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721109
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 11:40
|FOLLOW UP
|N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|201721110
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 11:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers observed a dog at large, the owner of the dog was contacted and retrieved their dog.
|201721114
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 11:53
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201721115
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 11:54
|VIN CHECK
|INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721121
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 12:15
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located a dog at large. The dog was followed to its residence and the owner of the
|dog was given a warning.
|201721127
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 12:36
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201721137
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 13:14
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201721140
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 13:21
|FOLLOW UP
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721143
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 13:34
|FOLLOW UP
|FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721146
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 13:40
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000112
|Officers contacted an individual who reported their cell phone was stolen. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201721148
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 13:42
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721151
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 13:50
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported they received a phone call from an individual claiming to be
|with Microsoft. Personal information was given to the caller, no monetary loss was reported.
|201721156
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 14:15
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721158
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 14:27
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|777 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a vehicle parked on Uinta making it difficult for vehicles to see around. A
|responsible party for the vehicle was contacted and advised they would move the vehicle.
|201721159
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 14:27
|ESCORT
|201721161
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 14:44
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201721167
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 15:00
|FOLLOW UP
|200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721170
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 15:09
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201721176
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 15:39
|FOLLOW UP
|200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721182
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 15:53
|VIN CHECK
|BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER
|201721183
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 15:56
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the parking lot.
|201721184
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 15:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721185
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 16:04
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721187
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 16:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721188
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 16:23
|WELFARE CHECK
|201704000113
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers and the concerned party
|contacted the individual.
|201721190
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 16:33
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a possible scam on Facebook.
|201721192
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 16:38
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|520 WILKES DR APT 14, GREEN RIVER
|Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
|201721196
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 17:08
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201721197
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 17:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721199
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 17:18
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721201
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 17:28
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201721209
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 18:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721210
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 18:38
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER
|201704000114
|Officers met with an individual who reported they believe their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle,
|while parked in a parking lot sometime during the past four days.
|201721215
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 18:57
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
|201721221
|SCSO
|4/21/2017 19:09
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint on I-80. The vehicle reportedly exited
|into Green River.
|201721233
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 20:08
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint, as all over the road.
|201721248
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 21:21
|TRAFFIC STOP
|CROSSBOW DR&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000115
|A 16 year old female of Green River, was issued citations for a stop sign violation, reckless driving and driver’s
|license required. The juvenile was released to a parent.
|201721253
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 21:32
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|N 7TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and an individual outside the vehicle in the area of new
|housing construction. Officers contacted the individuals, who were traveling through the area.
|201721284
|GRPD
|4/21/2017 23:51
|FIELD CONTACT
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201721291
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 0:09
|SECCK
|201721293
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 0:13
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201704000116 201704000118
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised an
|altercation occurred with an individual who left prior to officers arrival. Officers contacted the involved parties,
|and the victim did not want to press charges.
|201721297
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 0:39
|HIT AND RUN HIGH PRIORITY
|KEITH DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000117
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southbound on Uinta
|Drive in the left lane. The vehicle attempted to turn right (west) onto Keith Drive and collided with a vehicle
|traveling southbound on Uinta Drive, next to the vehicle in the right hand lane. No injuries were reported,
|Jennifer Ebert, age 42 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
|201721310
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 1:23
|FIELD CONTACT
|N 3RD W&W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721324
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 4:16
|PARKING PROBLEM
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721329
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 5:32
|SECCK
|201721330
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 6:54
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.
|201721333
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 7:42
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|SOUTH HL
|Officers checked on a motorist who had a flat tire.
|201721339
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 8:36
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|201721342
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 8:54
|EXTRA PATROL
|201721343
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 9:05
|FIELD CONTACT
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 2ND W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual who had questions about lost property.
|201721344
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 9:11
|BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201704000119
|Officers met with a resident who reported items stolen from their vehicle about a week ago. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201721348
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 9:24
|PARKING PROBLEM
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of an unauthorized vehicle parking in a parking lot, a responsible party for the
|vehicle was contacted and advised of the complaint.
|201721360
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 10:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CENTENNIAL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to an address for a report of dog on a chain, that jumped over a fence and
|the chain was stuck between the fence slats. Animal Control Officers checked on the dog, which appeared ok
|and the owner of dog arrived.
|201721361
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 10:12
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers were dispatched to a medical alarm. Officers contacted the resident and determined the alarm was
|accidental.
|201721371
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 11:31
|ANIMAL CALLS
|350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000120
|Officers responded to a report of an injured deer, Wyoming Game and Fish were contacted, advised of the
|condition of the deer and gave permission to officers to put the deer down. The deer was subsequently
|dispatched and removed from the property.
|201721372
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 11:38
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000121
|Officers responded to a report an individual witnessed a vehicle back into a parked vehicle in the parking lot
|and leave. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201721378
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 12:30
|FOLLOW UP
|FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721381
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 12:40
|FOLLOW UP
|HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201721410
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 15:24
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an unsecured passenger.
|201721412
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 15:32
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|285 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
|201721420
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 16:18
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201721424
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 16:47
|TRAFFIC STOP
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201721430
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 17:34
|FOLLOW UP
|N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|201721432
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 17:42
|PARKING PROBLEM
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted a responsible party of a vehicle regarding a parking problem and the vehicle was moved.
|201721438
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 18:12
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ROOSEVELT DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201721445
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 19:01
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000122
|Officers met with a resident who reported a suspicious note left on the door of their residence.
|201721446
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 19:04
|AGENCY ASSIST
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721447
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 19:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721450
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 19:25
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|91 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were notified of a traffic complaint on I-80, in case the described vehicle exited into Green River.
|201721452
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 19:36
|PARKING PROBLEM
|N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|201721453
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 19:53
|TRAFFIC STOP
|895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000123
|Johnny Mason, age 38 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under suspension.
|201721454
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 19:56
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who advised they were okay and
|the call was accidentally placed on their smart watch.
|201721465
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 21:12
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000124
|Officers received a barking dog complaint, attempted to contact the resident and left a business card
|at the residence.
|201721467
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 21:21
|SECCK
|201721468
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 21:21
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a medium sized black dog at large.
|201721472
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 21:33
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person wearing all black and a hoodie in the area about an hour
|earlier. The individual was last seen on foot going south.
|201721474
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 21:36
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a white cat at large.
|201721482
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 22:14
|EXTRA PATROL
|201721483
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 22:16
|ANIMAL CALLS
|NEW MEXICO ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000125
|Officers posted a notice at a residence, following an anonymous barking dog complaint.
|201721503
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 23:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721507
|GRPD
|4/22/2017 23:48
|FIELD CONTACT
|405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
|201721508
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 0:00
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721510
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 0:06
|TRAFFIC STOP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721525
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 1:24
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000126
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute. One of the parties decided to leave the residence.
|201721543
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 5:03
|SECCK
|201721548
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 7:02
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|SUNSET ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported hearing a loud noise during the night.
|201721560
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 8:16
|FOUND PROPERTY
|CALIFORNIA DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201721568
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 10:35
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000127
|Officers met with a resident who reported an item stolen from the yard in front of their residence. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201721587
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 12:21
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721592
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 13:17
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a traffic hazard, regarding large rocks in the roadway causing vehicles to swerve into
|the opposite lane of travel.
|201721600
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 13:51
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|201721601
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 13:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721614
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 15:11
|FOLLOW UP
|ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201721617
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 15:28
|INFORMATION
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|201721618
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 15:28
|FOLLOW UP
|1480 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721632
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 16:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721633
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 16:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721641
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 17:37
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department who had questions regarding a protection order.
|201721648
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 18:42
|FOLLOW UP
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201721649
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 18:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721653
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 19:10
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a dog at large.
|201721656
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 19:39
|TRAFFIC STOP
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201721657
|SCSO
|4/23/2017 19:50
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|1ST ST, RELIANCE
|201721658
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 19:57
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721659
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 19:58
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a report of an individual at an address, in which the reporting party advised the resident
|is out of town. The reporting party advised the individual may be a relative of the resident.
|201721663
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 20:50
|SECCK
|201721667
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 21:20
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a report of two dogs outside in the rain. The reporting
|party advised there is a shelter in the yard for a dog.
|201721669
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 21:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721672
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 22:39
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721680
|GRPD
|4/23/2017 23:50
|TRAFFIC STOP
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721686
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 1:03
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|201704000128
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201721697
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 1:45
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property and the property appeared okay.
|201721709
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 3:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721719
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 5:28
|SECCK
|201721721
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 5:36
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
