Green River Police Reports: April 21-23, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201721053 GRPD 4/21/2017 6:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721054 GRPD 4/21/2017 6:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721056 GRPD 4/21/2017 7:04 ANIMAL CALLS MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a cat in a live trap.

201721060 GRPD 4/21/2017 7:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721061 GRPD 4/21/2017 7:58 ANIMAL CALLS N 3RD W, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a cat caught in a live trap.

201721067 GRPD 4/21/2017 8:36 TRAFFIC HAZARD E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers removed a piece of steel from the roadway, southbound on the overpass.

201721069 GRPD 4/21/2017 8:47 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers located a tan Pit-bull at large and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201721070 GRPD 4/21/2017 9:05 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201721071 GRPD 4/21/2017 9:13 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000111

201721073 GRPD 4/21/2017 9:27 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721074 GRPD 4/21/2017 9:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721075 GRPD 4/21/2017 9:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721080 GRPD 4/21/2017 9:37 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers located a dog at large and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201721081 GRPD 4/21/2017 9:38 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201721090 GRPD 4/21/2017 10:09 VIN CHECK S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

201721096 GRPD 4/21/2017 10:46 THREATS LOW PRIORITY

Officers met with an individual who had questions about a report of threats.

201721100 GRPD 4/21/2017 10:58 LITTERING E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of roofing material debris blowing around the area. Officers checked the area and

roofing employees in the area were picking up the debris.

201721102 GRPD 4/21/2017 11:08 VIN CHECK ELK MOUNTAIN CIR, GREEN RIVER

201721104 GRPD 4/21/2017 11:19 FOLLOW UP SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

201721109 GRPD 4/21/2017 11:40 FOLLOW UP N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

201721110 GRPD 4/21/2017 11:41 ANIMAL CALLS MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers observed a dog at large, the owner of the dog was contacted and retrieved their dog.

201721114 GRPD 4/21/2017 11:53 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201721115 GRPD 4/21/2017 11:54 VIN CHECK INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

201721121 GRPD 4/21/2017 12:15 ANIMAL CALLS ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers located a dog at large. The dog was followed to its residence and the owner of the

dog was given a warning.

201721127 GRPD 4/21/2017 12:36 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201721137 GRPD 4/21/2017 13:14 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201721140 GRPD 4/21/2017 13:21 FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201721143 GRPD 4/21/2017 13:34 FOLLOW UP FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

201721146 GRPD 4/21/2017 13:40 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000112

Officers contacted an individual who reported their cell phone was stolen. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201721148 GRPD 4/21/2017 13:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721151 GRPD 4/21/2017 13:50 ANY TYPE OF SCAM MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who reported they received a phone call from an individual claiming to be

with Microsoft. Personal information was given to the caller, no monetary loss was reported.

201721156 GRPD 4/21/2017 14:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721158 GRPD 4/21/2017 14:27 CITIZEN ASSIST 777 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a vehicle parked on Uinta making it difficult for vehicles to see around. A

responsible party for the vehicle was contacted and advised they would move the vehicle.

201721159 GRPD 4/21/2017 14:27 ESCORT

201721161 GRPD 4/21/2017 14:44 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201721167 GRPD 4/21/2017 15:00 FOLLOW UP 200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721170 GRPD 4/21/2017 15:09 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201721176 GRPD 4/21/2017 15:39 FOLLOW UP 200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721182 GRPD 4/21/2017 15:53 VIN CHECK BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER

201721183 GRPD 4/21/2017 15:56 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the parking lot.

201721184 GRPD 4/21/2017 15:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721185 GRPD 4/21/2017 16:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721187 GRPD 4/21/2017 16:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721188 GRPD 4/21/2017 16:23 WELFARE CHECK 201704000113

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers and the concerned party

contacted the individual.

201721190 GRPD 4/21/2017 16:33 ANY TYPE OF SCAM E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a possible scam on Facebook.

201721192 GRPD 4/21/2017 16:38 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 520 WILKES DR APT 14, GREEN RIVER

Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

201721196 GRPD 4/21/2017 17:08 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201721197 GRPD 4/21/2017 17:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721199 GRPD 4/21/2017 17:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721201 GRPD 4/21/2017 17:28 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201721209 GRPD 4/21/2017 18:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721210 GRPD 4/21/2017 18:38 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER 201704000114

Officers met with an individual who reported they believe their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle,

while parked in a parking lot sometime during the past four days.

201721215 GRPD 4/21/2017 18:57 TRAFFIC STOP W TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.

201721221 SCSO 4/21/2017 19:09 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint on I-80. The vehicle reportedly exited

into Green River.

201721233 GRPD 4/21/2017 20:08 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint, as all over the road.

201721248 GRPD 4/21/2017 21:21 TRAFFIC STOP CROSSBOW DR&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000115

A 16 year old female of Green River, was issued citations for a stop sign violation, reckless driving and driver’s

license required. The juvenile was released to a parent.

201721253 GRPD 4/21/2017 21:32 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY N 7TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and an individual outside the vehicle in the area of new

housing construction. Officers contacted the individuals, who were traveling through the area.

201721284 GRPD 4/21/2017 23:51 FIELD CONTACT 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

201721291 GRPD 4/22/2017 0:09 SECCK

201721293 GRPD 4/22/2017 0:13 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000116 201704000118

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised an

altercation occurred with an individual who left prior to officers arrival. Officers contacted the involved parties,

and the victim did not want to press charges.

201721297 GRPD 4/22/2017 0:39 HIT AND RUN HIGH PRIORITY KEITH DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000117

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southbound on Uinta

Drive in the left lane. The vehicle attempted to turn right (west) onto Keith Drive and collided with a vehicle

traveling southbound on Uinta Drive, next to the vehicle in the right hand lane. No injuries were reported,

Jennifer Ebert, age 42 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

201721310 GRPD 4/22/2017 1:23 FIELD CONTACT N 3RD W&W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721324 GRPD 4/22/2017 4:16 PARKING PROBLEM RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201721329 GRPD 4/22/2017 5:32 SECCK

201721330 GRPD 4/22/2017 6:54 ANIMAL CALLS MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.

201721333 GRPD 4/22/2017 7:42 MOTORIST ASSIST SOUTH HL

Officers checked on a motorist who had a flat tire.

201721339 GRPD 4/22/2017 8:36 CITIZEN ASSIST SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

201721342 GRPD 4/22/2017 8:54 EXTRA PATROL

201721343 GRPD 4/22/2017 9:05 FIELD CONTACT W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 2ND W, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual who had questions about lost property.

201721344 GRPD 4/22/2017 9:11 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201704000119

Officers met with a resident who reported items stolen from their vehicle about a week ago. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201721348 GRPD 4/22/2017 9:24 PARKING PROBLEM HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of an unauthorized vehicle parking in a parking lot, a responsible party for the

vehicle was contacted and advised of the complaint.

201721360 GRPD 4/22/2017 10:09 ANIMAL CALLS CENTENNIAL DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to an address for a report of dog on a chain, that jumped over a fence and

the chain was stuck between the fence slats. Animal Control Officers checked on the dog, which appeared ok

and the owner of dog arrived.

201721361 GRPD 4/22/2017 10:12 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers were dispatched to a medical alarm. Officers contacted the resident and determined the alarm was

accidental.

201721371 GRPD 4/22/2017 11:31 ANIMAL CALLS 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000120

Officers responded to a report of an injured deer, Wyoming Game and Fish were contacted, advised of the

condition of the deer and gave permission to officers to put the deer down. The deer was subsequently

dispatched and removed from the property.

201721372 GRPD 4/22/2017 11:38 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000121

Officers responded to a report an individual witnessed a vehicle back into a parked vehicle in the parking lot

and leave. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201721378 GRPD 4/22/2017 12:30 FOLLOW UP FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

201721381 GRPD 4/22/2017 12:40 FOLLOW UP HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER

201721410 GRPD 4/22/2017 15:24 TRAFFIC STOP ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an unsecured passenger.

201721412 GRPD 4/22/2017 15:32 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 285 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

201721420 GRPD 4/22/2017 16:18 TRAFFIC STOP 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201721424 GRPD 4/22/2017 16:47 TRAFFIC STOP 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201721430 GRPD 4/22/2017 17:34 FOLLOW UP N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

201721432 GRPD 4/22/2017 17:42 PARKING PROBLEM WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted a responsible party of a vehicle regarding a parking problem and the vehicle was moved.

201721438 GRPD 4/22/2017 18:12 TRAFFIC STOP ROOSEVELT DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201721445 GRPD 4/22/2017 19:01 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000122

Officers met with a resident who reported a suspicious note left on the door of their residence.

201721446 GRPD 4/22/2017 19:04 AGENCY ASSIST 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721447 GRPD 4/22/2017 19:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721450 GRPD 4/22/2017 19:25 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 91 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER

Officers were notified of a traffic complaint on I-80, in case the described vehicle exited into Green River.

201721452 GRPD 4/22/2017 19:36 PARKING PROBLEM N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

201721453 GRPD 4/22/2017 19:53 TRAFFIC STOP 895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000123

Johnny Mason, age 38 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under suspension.

201721454 GRPD 4/22/2017 19:56 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who advised they were okay and

the call was accidentally placed on their smart watch.

201721465 GRPD 4/22/2017 21:12 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000124

Officers received a barking dog complaint, attempted to contact the resident and left a business card

at the residence.

201721467 GRPD 4/22/2017 21:21 SECCK

201721468 GRPD 4/22/2017 21:21 ANIMAL CALLS MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a medium sized black dog at large.

201721472 GRPD 4/22/2017 21:33 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person wearing all black and a hoodie in the area about an hour

earlier. The individual was last seen on foot going south.

201721474 GRPD 4/22/2017 21:36 ANIMAL CALLS HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a white cat at large.

201721482 GRPD 4/22/2017 22:14 EXTRA PATROL

201721483 GRPD 4/22/2017 22:16 ANIMAL CALLS NEW MEXICO ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000125

Officers posted a notice at a residence, following an anonymous barking dog complaint.

201721503 GRPD 4/22/2017 23:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721507 GRPD 4/22/2017 23:48 FIELD CONTACT 405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

201721508 GRPD 4/23/2017 0:00 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD&ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

201721510 GRPD 4/23/2017 0:06 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201721525 GRPD 4/23/2017 1:24 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000126

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute. One of the parties decided to leave the residence.

201721543 GRPD 4/23/2017 5:03 SECCK

201721548 GRPD 4/23/2017 7:02 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY SUNSET ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported hearing a loud noise during the night.

201721560 GRPD 4/23/2017 8:16 FOUND PROPERTY CALIFORNIA DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201721568 GRPD 4/23/2017 10:35 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000127

Officers met with a resident who reported an item stolen from the yard in front of their residence. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201721587 GRPD 4/23/2017 12:21 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

201721592 GRPD 4/23/2017 13:17 TRAFFIC HAZARD W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a traffic hazard, regarding large rocks in the roadway causing vehicles to swerve into

the opposite lane of travel.

201721600 GRPD 4/23/2017 13:51 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

201721601 GRPD 4/23/2017 13:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721614 GRPD 4/23/2017 15:11 FOLLOW UP ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

201721617 GRPD 4/23/2017 15:28 INFORMATION RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

201721618 GRPD 4/23/2017 15:28 FOLLOW UP 1480 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201721632 GRPD 4/23/2017 16:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721633 GRPD 4/23/2017 16:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721641 GRPD 4/23/2017 17:37 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department who had questions regarding a protection order.

201721648 GRPD 4/23/2017 18:42 FOLLOW UP E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

201721649 GRPD 4/23/2017 18:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721653 GRPD 4/23/2017 19:10 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a dog at large.

201721656 GRPD 4/23/2017 19:39 TRAFFIC STOP 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201721657 SCSO 4/23/2017 19:50 ANY TYPE OF SCAM 1ST ST, RELIANCE

201721658 GRPD 4/23/2017 19:57 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721659 GRPD 4/23/2017 19:58 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY

Officers responded to a report of an individual at an address, in which the reporting party advised the resident

is out of town. The reporting party advised the individual may be a relative of the resident.

201721663 GRPD 4/23/2017 20:50 SECCK

201721667 GRPD 4/23/2017 21:20 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a report of two dogs outside in the rain. The reporting

party advised there is a shelter in the yard for a dog.

201721669 GRPD 4/23/2017 21:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721672 GRPD 4/23/2017 22:39 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721680 GRPD 4/23/2017 23:50 TRAFFIC STOP 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721686 GRPD 4/24/2017 1:03 MEDICAL SERVICE 201704000128

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201721697 GRPD 4/24/2017 1:45 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property and the property appeared okay.

201721709 GRPD 4/24/2017 3:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201721719 GRPD 4/24/2017 5:28 SECCK

201721721 GRPD 4/24/2017 5:36 MEDICAL SERVICE