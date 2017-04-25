Green River Police Reports: April 24, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201721733
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 6:46
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000129
|Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
|201721752
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 9:07
|VIN CHECK
|W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|201721760
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 9:44
|VIN CHECK
|S 7TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201721763
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 9:54
|VIN CHECK
|ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721773
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 10:17
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201721778
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 10:36
|FOLLOW UP
|FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721794
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 11:23
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ASTLE AVE&HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721796
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 11:23
|ESCORT
|201721797
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 11:27
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201704000130
|201721798
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 11:27
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a possible homeless individual asking people weird questions. Officers
|contacted the individual in their vehicle and they were okay.
|201721803
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 11:48
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000131
|Officers are investigating report an individual stole an item for sale, outside in front of the business.
|201721805
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 12:02
|ILLEGAL DUMPING
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers are investigating a report of illegal dumping.
|201721809
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 12:10
|MISSING PERSON
|201704000133
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. It was reported a juvenile walked away from school
|following recess and was being followed by staff. The juvenile was contacted by officers and turned over to
|their parents.
|201721810
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 12:12
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201721811
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 12:17
|THREATS LOW PRIORITY
|201704000132
|201721814
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 12:23
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201721821
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 12:50
|ANIMAL CALLS
|88 N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201704000134
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.
|201721824
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 12:55
|ALARMS
|TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and
|attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
|201721835
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 13:28
|VIN CHECK
|JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201721836
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 13:29
|VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI
|ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000135
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a possible violation of a court order. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|201721846
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 14:05
|FOLLOW UP
|ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721860
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 14:35
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|91 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of an individual looking in the outdoor trashcan on the property and the
|individual tried to access a gated area. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described
|individual, who left prior to officers arrival.
|201721875
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 15:00
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call, the individual decided to go to the hospital by private vehicle.
|201721876
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 15:01
|ABUSE LOW PRIORITY
|201704000136
|Officers received information, in reference to possible child abuse.
|201721885
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 15:24
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201721894
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 15:54
|LOST PROPERTY
|50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who lost a cell phone in Green River last week and was wondering
|if a phone had been found or turned in to the police department.
|201721942
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 21:14
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201721948
|GRPD
|4/24/2017 22:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201721968
|GRPD
|4/25/2017 0:34
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
