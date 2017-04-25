Latest

Green River Police Reports: April 24, 2017

April 25, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201721733 GRPD 4/24/2017 6:46 ANIMAL CALLS MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000129
Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
201721752 GRPD 4/24/2017 9:07 VIN CHECK W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
201721760 GRPD 4/24/2017 9:44 VIN CHECK S 7TH W, GREEN RIVER
201721763 GRPD 4/24/2017 9:54 VIN CHECK ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
201721773 GRPD 4/24/2017 10:17 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
201721778 GRPD 4/24/2017 10:36 FOLLOW UP FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
201721794 GRPD 4/24/2017 11:23 ANIMAL CALLS ASTLE AVE&HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER
201721796 GRPD 4/24/2017 11:23 ESCORT
201721797 GRPD 4/24/2017 11:27 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY  UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER 201704000130
201721798 GRPD 4/24/2017 11:27 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a possible homeless individual asking people weird questions. Officers
contacted the individual in their vehicle and they were okay.
201721803 GRPD 4/24/2017 11:48 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000131
Officers are investigating report an individual stole an item for sale, outside in front of the business.
201721805 GRPD 4/24/2017 12:02 ILLEGAL DUMPING E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
Officers are investigating a report of illegal dumping.
201721809 GRPD 4/24/2017 12:10 MISSING PERSON 201704000133
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. It was reported a juvenile walked away from school
following recess and was being followed by staff. The juvenile was contacted by officers and turned over to
 their parents.
201721810 GRPD 4/24/2017 12:12 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201721811 GRPD 4/24/2017 12:17 THREATS LOW PRIORITY 201704000132
201721814 GRPD 4/24/2017 12:23 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
201721821 GRPD 4/24/2017 12:50 ANIMAL CALLS 88 N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER 201704000134
Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.
201721824 GRPD 4/24/2017 12:55 ALARMS TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and
attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
201721835 GRPD 4/24/2017 13:28 VIN CHECK JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
201721836 GRPD 4/24/2017 13:29 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000135
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a possible violation of a court order. Officers
completed a report regarding the incident.
201721846 GRPD 4/24/2017 14:05 FOLLOW UP ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
201721860 GRPD 4/24/2017 14:35 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 91 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of an individual looking in the outdoor trashcan on the property and the
individual tried to access a gated area. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described
individual, who left prior to officers arrival.
201721875 GRPD 4/24/2017 15:00 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call, the individual decided to go to the hospital by private vehicle.
201721876 GRPD 4/24/2017 15:01 ABUSE LOW PRIORITY 201704000136
Officers received information, in reference to possible child abuse.
201721885 GRPD 4/24/2017 15:24 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
201721894 GRPD 4/24/2017 15:54 LOST PROPERTY 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone who lost a cell phone in Green River last week and was wondering
 if a phone had been found or turned in to the police department.
201721942 GRPD 4/24/2017 21:14 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201721948 GRPD 4/24/2017 22:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201721968 GRPD 4/25/2017 0:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
