Latest

Green River Police Reports: April 26, 2017

TOPICS:

April 27, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201722235 GRPD 4/26/2017 6:54 ANIMAL CALLS ELK VALLEY DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat caught in a trap. The cat was returned to its owner, who was
given a warning.
201722260 GRPD 4/26/2017 8:57 VIN CHECK 840 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
201722276 GRPD 4/26/2017 10:05 TRAFFIC STOP FAWN CIR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
201722278 GRPD 4/26/2017 10:13 VIN CHECK ELK VALLEY DR, GREEN RIVER
201722284 GRPD 4/26/2017 10:19 FOLLOW UP TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER
201722285 GRPD 4/26/2017 10:25 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
201722290 GRPD 4/26/2017 10:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722297 GRPD 4/26/2017 11:21 ABUSE LOW PRIORITY 201704000143
Detectives investigated a report of possible child abuse and the incident was determined to be unfounded.
201722305 GRPD 4/26/2017 11:54 ESCORT
201722309 GRPD 4/26/2017 12:20 VIN CHECK 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722322 GRPD 4/26/2017 12:54 ANY TYPE OF SCAM 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone, who reported receiving a call they suspected to be a scam. The
reporting party reported no monetary loss.
201722325 GRPD 4/26/2017 13:02 REDDI REPORT UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
201722331 GRPD 4/26/2017 13:15 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000142
Officers received a nuisance property complaint.
201722333 GRPD 4/26/2017 13:27 CITIZEN ASSIST SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
201722335 GRPD 4/26/2017 13:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722337 GRPD 4/26/2017 13:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722356 GRPD 4/26/2017 14:44 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
201722357 GRPD 4/26/2017 14:47 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201722363 RSPD 4/26/2017 15:16 TRAFFIC STOP GRANT ST, ROCK SPRINGS
201722378 GRPD 4/26/2017 15:55 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722379 GRPD 4/26/2017 15:55 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201722384 GRPD 4/26/2017 16:18 FOLLOW UP JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
201722386 GRPD 4/26/2017 16:21 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201704000144
The prescription drug drop box in the police department lobby was emptied for future destruction.
201722388 GRPD 4/26/2017 16:27 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers located a Black Labrador mix at large, wearing a blue collar. The dog was taken to the
animal shelter.
201722395 GRPD 4/26/2017 16:46 VIN CHECK HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
201722397 GRPD 4/26/2017 17:08 ANIMAL CALLS PARK VIEW ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000147
Animal Control Officers received a call of two Heelers at large.
201722399 GRPD 4/26/2017 17:11 ANIMAL CALLS IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer. Wyoming Game and Fish were notified, responded
to the location and dispatched the deer.
201722400 GRPD 4/26/2017 17:11 ANIMAL CALLS RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000146
Animal Control Officers posted a notice at an address, in reference to a report of an animal complaint.
201722403 GRPD 4/26/2017 17:19 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY KNOTTY PINE ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000145
Officers met with an individual who reported scratches in the paint on their vehicle that occurred sometime
since early March. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
201722415 GRPD 4/26/2017 18:05 TRAFFIC STOP 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
201722418 GRPD 4/26/2017 18:24 CITIZEN ASSIST HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a letter they received from out of state regarding a vehicle
they used to own.
201722422 RSPD 4/26/2017 19:03 WELFARE CHECK
201722427 GRPD 4/26/2017 19:34 PARKING PROBLEM SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a five day parking complaint.
201722430 GRPD 4/26/2017 19:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722431 GRPD 4/26/2017 19:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722437 GRPD 4/26/2017 20:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722442 GRPD 4/26/2017 21:02 SECCK
201722445 GRPD 4/26/2017 21:07 TRAFFIC STOP E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
201722457 GRPD 4/26/2017 22:37 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
201722464 GRPD 4/26/2017 23:35 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201722474 GRPD 4/27/2017 0:19 TRAFFIC STOP 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722480 GRPD 4/27/2017 1:26 TRAFFIC STOP 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000148
Edith Justesen, age 46 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
201722493 GRPD 4/27/2017 5:29 SECCK
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: April 26, 2017"

Leave a Reply