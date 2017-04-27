Green River Police Reports: April 26, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201722235
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 6:54
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ELK VALLEY DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat caught in a trap. The cat was returned to its owner, who was
|given a warning.
|201722260
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 8:57
|VIN CHECK
|840 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722276
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 10:05
|TRAFFIC STOP
|FAWN CIR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201722278
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 10:13
|VIN CHECK
|ELK VALLEY DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722284
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 10:19
|FOLLOW UP
|TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722285
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 10:25
|FOLLOW UP
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722290
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 10:34
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722297
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 11:21
|ABUSE LOW PRIORITY
|201704000143
|Detectives investigated a report of possible child abuse and the incident was determined to be unfounded.
|201722305
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 11:54
|ESCORT
|201722309
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 12:20
|VIN CHECK
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722322
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 12:54
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, who reported receiving a call they suspected to be a scam. The
|reporting party reported no monetary loss.
|201722325
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 13:02
|REDDI REPORT
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|201722331
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 13:15
|WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000142
|Officers received a nuisance property complaint.
|201722333
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 13:27
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|201722335
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 13:33
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722337
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 13:34
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722356
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 14:44
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201722357
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 14:47
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201722363
|RSPD
|4/26/2017 15:16
|TRAFFIC STOP
|GRANT ST, ROCK SPRINGS
|201722378
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 15:55
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722379
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 15:55
|TRAFFIC STOP
|LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201722384
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 16:18
|FOLLOW UP
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201722386
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 16:21
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201704000144
|The prescription drug drop box in the police department lobby was emptied for future destruction.
|201722388
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 16:27
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HITCHING POST DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located a Black Labrador mix at large, wearing a blue collar. The dog was taken to the
|animal shelter.
|201722395
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 16:46
|VIN CHECK
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722397
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 17:08
|ANIMAL CALLS
|PARK VIEW ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000147
|Animal Control Officers received a call of two Heelers at large.
|201722399
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 17:11
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer. Wyoming Game and Fish were notified, responded
|to the location and dispatched the deer.
|201722400
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 17:11
|ANIMAL CALLS
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000146
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at an address, in reference to a report of an animal complaint.
|201722403
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 17:19
|VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY
|KNOTTY PINE ST, GREEN RIVER
|201704000145
|Officers met with an individual who reported scratches in the paint on their vehicle that occurred sometime
|since early March. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201722415
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 18:05
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722418
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 18:24
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a letter they received from out of state regarding a vehicle
|they used to own.
|201722422
|RSPD
|4/26/2017 19:03
|WELFARE CHECK
|201722427
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 19:34
|PARKING PROBLEM
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a five day parking complaint.
|201722430
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 19:43
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722431
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 19:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722437
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 20:33
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722442
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 21:02
|SECCK
|201722445
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 21:07
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|201722457
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 22:37
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201722464
|GRPD
|4/26/2017 23:35
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201722474
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 0:19
|TRAFFIC STOP
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722480
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 1:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201704000148
|Edith Justesen, age 46 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
|201722493
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 5:29
|SECCK
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: April 26, 2017"