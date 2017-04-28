Green River Police Reports: April 27, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201722509
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 8:17
|ALARMS
|520 WILKES DR APT 11, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers contacted a responsible party for the property who
|advised they accidently set the alarm off.
|201722510
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 8:18
|ANIMAL CALLS
|GEORGIA WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers assisted a resident with an ill dog.
|201722523
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 9:10
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201704000149
|Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle.
|201722535
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 10:00
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201722545
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 10:19
|FIRE ALARM
|1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers contacted an employee and was advised the alarm was
|accidental.
|201722551
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 10:29
|ESCORT
|201722566
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 11:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of two contained dogs in a resident’s yard.
|201722573
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 11:34
|VIN CHECK
|CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|201722578
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 12:01
|VIN CHECK
|CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722582
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 12:17
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201722584
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 12:33
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722586
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 12:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722595
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 13:23
|WELFARE CHECK
|201722598
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 13:36
|VIN CHECK
|E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|201722601
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 14:03
|FOLLOW UP
|ONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201722609
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 14:19
|WELFARE CHECK
|201704000150
|201722614
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 14:34
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201722620
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 14:49
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a traffic complaint, officers contacted the owner of a vehicle parked in a no parking zone.
|201722626
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 15:13
|STALKING LOW PRIORITY
|201704000151
|Officers responded to a report of possible stalking. Officers contacted the involved parties and the stalking
|report was unfounded. A responsible party for the property wanted a trespass warning issued to one of the
|individuals for the property. Officers contacted that individual who was given a trespass warning for the property.
|201722628
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 15:23
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, who had questions about a civil matter.
|201722645
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 16:37
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722653
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 17:07
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY
|201704000152
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted the reporting party who
|advised they had a verbal dispute with another individual who left prior to officers arrival.
|201722666
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 18:43
|VIN CHECK
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201722670
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 19:18
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201722686
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 20:14
|SECCK
|201722687
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 20:16
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722700
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 21:15
|ANIMAL CALLS
|APACHE AVE&CLEAR VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a large black and brown dog at large, wearing a pink collar.
|201722711
|GRPD
|4/27/2017 21:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201722765
|GRPD
|4/28/2017 3:28
|FIELD CONTACT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201722777
|GRPD
|4/28/2017 5:32
|SECCK
