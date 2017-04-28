Latest

Green River Police Reports: April 27, 2018

April 28, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201722509 GRPD 4/27/2017 8:17 ALARMS 520 WILKES DR APT 11, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers contacted a responsible party for the property who
advised they accidently set the alarm off.
201722510 GRPD 4/27/2017 8:18 ANIMAL CALLS GEORGIA WAY, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers assisted a resident with an ill dog.
201722523 GRPD 4/27/2017 9:10 ABANDONED VEHICLE RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000149
Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle.
201722535 GRPD 4/27/2017 10:00 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201722545 GRPD 4/27/2017 10:19 FIRE ALARM 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers contacted an employee and was advised the alarm was
accidental.
201722551 GRPD 4/27/2017 10:29 ESCORT
201722566 GRPD 4/27/2017 11:07 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of two contained dogs in a resident’s yard.
201722573 GRPD 4/27/2017 11:34 VIN CHECK CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
201722578 GRPD 4/27/2017 12:01 VIN CHECK CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
201722582 GRPD 4/27/2017 12:17 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
201722584 GRPD 4/27/2017 12:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722586 GRPD 4/27/2017 12:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722595 GRPD 4/27/2017 13:23 WELFARE CHECK
201722598 GRPD 4/27/2017 13:36 VIN CHECK E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
201722601 GRPD 4/27/2017 14:03 FOLLOW UP ONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER
201722609 GRPD 4/27/2017 14:19 WELFARE CHECK 201704000150
201722614 GRPD 4/27/2017 14:34 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201722620 GRPD 4/27/2017 14:49 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a traffic complaint, officers contacted the owner of a vehicle parked in a no parking zone.
201722626 GRPD 4/27/2017 15:13 STALKING LOW PRIORITY 201704000151
Officers responded to a report of possible stalking. Officers contacted the involved parties and the stalking
report was unfounded. A responsible party for the property wanted a trespass warning issued to one of the
individuals for the property. Officers contacted that individual who was given a trespass warning for the property.
201722628 GRPD 4/27/2017 15:23 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone, who had questions about a civil matter.
201722645 GRPD 4/27/2017 16:37 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722653 GRPD 4/27/2017 17:07 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201704000152
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted the reporting  party who
advised they had a verbal dispute with another individual who left prior to officers arrival.
201722666 GRPD 4/27/2017 18:43 VIN CHECK RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
201722670 GRPD 4/27/2017 19:18 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201722686 GRPD 4/27/2017 20:14 SECCK
201722687 GRPD 4/27/2017 20:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722700 GRPD 4/27/2017 21:15 ANIMAL CALLS APACHE AVE&CLEAR VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a large black and brown dog at large, wearing a pink collar.
201722711 GRPD 4/27/2017 21:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201722765 GRPD 4/28/2017 3:28 FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201722777 GRPD 4/28/2017 5:32 SECCK
