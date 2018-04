Green River Police Reports: April 27-29, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18041022 GRPD 06:38:36 04/27/18 Animal Calls 2175 WYOMING DR; WYOMING PARK NFA

G18041023 GRPD 07:57:19 04/27/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18041024 GRPD 08:06:04 04/27/18 EMS NFA

G18041025 GRPD 08:23:03 04/27/18 EMS NFA

G18041026 GRPD 09:01:34 04/27/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & MOUNTAIN FUEL STATION NFA

G18041027 GRPD 09:02:30 04/27/18 Traffic Offense UINTA DR RTF

G18041028 GRPD 09:19:20 04/27/18 Animal Calls MM1 FMC RD RTF

Animal Control Officers received a report of an individual driving their vehicle while their dog

walked along side. The dog was at large and approached a pedestrian in the area. Animal Control

Officers contacted the owner of the dog who was given a warning for dog at large.

G18041029 GRPD 10:11:07 04/27/18 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 6TH W NFA

G18041030 GRPD 10:29:22 04/27/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18041031 GRPD 10:32:57 04/27/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18041032 GRPD 11:31:02 04/27/18 Traffic Stop w railroad & 4th NFA

G18041033 GRPD 08:00:01 04/27/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18041034 GRPD 11:56:04 04/27/18 Suspicious W TETON BLVD & CUMORAH WAY NFA

G18041035 GRPD 12:24:18 04/27/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18041036 GRPD 13:06:17 04/27/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18041037 GRPD 13:23:18 04/27/18 Fraud RIVIEW RD NFA

G18041038 GRPD 14:07:16 04/27/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR RTF

Officers responded to the Green River Adult Probation and Parole Office for an agency assist. At the

office, officers contacted Mona Varva, age 44 of Thornton, Colorado, who was arrested per an arrest

and hold order for a probation violation.

G18041039 GRPD 14:09:59 04/27/18 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a

verbal dispute.

G18041040 GRPD 14:21:16 04/27/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18041041 GRPD 14:40:09 04/27/18 Found Property S 5TH E NFA

G18041042 GRPD 15:51:56 04/27/18 Follow-up 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER NFA

G18041043 GRPD 16:20:44 04/27/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18041044 GRPD 16:27:11 04/27/18 Follow-up 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER NFA

G18041045 GRPD 16:36:58 04/27/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18041046 GRPD 17:18:44 04/27/18 EMS NFA

G18041047 GRPD 17:44:45 04/27/18 Accidents N 4TH W & W RAILROAD AVE RBM

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southbound on

North 4th West, and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on West Railroad Avenue. Officers

investigated the incident, no injuries were reported and the driver of the vehicle westbound on West

Railroad Avenue, was identified as Karen Murray, age 62 of Green River, who was arrested for driving

while under the influence and issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at intersections.

G18041048 GRPD 18:25:01 04/27/18 Animal Calls WINTER VIEW DR NFA

G18041049 GRPD 18:26:09 04/27/18 Animal Calls CARIBOU LN NFA

G18041050 GRPD 18:28:05 04/27/18 Animal Calls CARIBOU LN NFA

G18041051 GRPD 18:29:06 04/27/18 Traffic Offense S 4TH W & W RAILROAD AVE NFA

G18041052 GRPD 18:50:37 04/27/18 Juvenile GOA

G18041053 GRPD 19:34:19 04/27/18 Animal Calls ILLINOIS CT RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers checked the

address and did not hear a dog barking. Animal Control Officers contacted the resident who was

advised of the complaint.

G18041054 GRPD 17:00:00 04/27/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18041055 GRPD 16:00:00 04/27/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18041056 GRPD 21:08:01 04/27/18 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR & COLORADO DR NFA

G18041057 GRPD 19:34:17 04/27/18 Information MM25 HWY 530; BUCKBOARD NFA

G18041058 GRPD 21:41:55 04/27/18 Suspicious KANSAS ST & BRIDGER DR GOA

G18041059 GRPD 21:21:21 04/27/18 Missing Person NFA

G18041060 GRPD 22:51:56 04/27/18 Alcohol Offense 95 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; WYOMING LAND AND TITLE COMPANY RTF

Officers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was

traveling westbound on East Flaming Gorge Way, crossed over into the eastbound lane, went over

the curb, travelled on the sidewalk, struck a tree and traffic control pole at the intersection with

North 1st East. No injuries were reported, the driver was identified as Steven Ledger, age 20 of

Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the influence.

G18041061 GRPD 00:00:01 04/28/18 Extra Patrol

G18041062 GRPD 02:17:44 04/28/18 Field Contact MONROE AVE & HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18041063 GRPD 02:32:20 04/28/18 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & RHODE ISLAND PL RTF

Officers contacted a 16 year old juvenile male on a traffic stop. The juvenile was issued a citation for

curfew, taken to their residence and released to their parent.

G18041064 GRPD 02:43:39 04/28/18 Disturbance BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle. Officers contacted

the individual in the vehicle who was given a warning for disturbing the peace.

G18041065 GRPD 05:00:00 04/28/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18041066 GRPD 05:44:55 04/28/18 EMS NFA

G18041067 GRPD 06:50:13 04/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18041068 GRPD 07:42:32 04/28/18 Alarm 88 N 2ND E;EAGLES NFA

G18041069 GRPD 08:00:00 04/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18041070 GRPD 08:00:01 04/28/18 Property Watch

G18041071 GRPD 08:26:22 04/28/18 Larceny 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; PENNYS DINER RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported they left their cellphone in their unlocked vehicle and

the phone was stolen. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G18041072 GRPD 08:43:48 04/28/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18041073 GRPD 09:06:16 04/28/18 Larceny 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD; HAMPTON INN GREEN RIVER RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported their cell phone was missing. The cellphone was found

and returned to the owner.

G18041074 GRPD 09:13:40 04/28/18 Animal Calls CUMORAH WAY UNF

G18041075 GRPD 09:24:23 04/28/18 VIN Inspection RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G18041076 GRPD 09:42:37 04/28/18 Follow-up 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA

G18041077 GRPD 09:41:26 04/28/18 Accidents 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 RBM

Officers responded to two vehicle collision in the parking lot. It was reported a vehicle backed out of

a parking spot and struck a vehicle attempting to enter a parking spot next to it. No injuries were

reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18041078 GRPD 11:03:29 04/28/18 Animal Calls LOCUST ST GOA

G18041079 GRPD 11:16:06 04/28/18 Animal Calls HUTTON ST NFA

G18041080 GRPD 11:28:59 04/28/18 EMS NFA

G18041081 GRPD 11:44:30 04/28/18 Animal Calls E 3RD N NFA

G18041082 GRPD 11:39:21 04/28/18 Citizen Assist E TETON BLVD NFA

G18041083 GRPD 11:56:51 04/28/18 Field Contact E TETON BLVD NFA

G18041084 GRPD 12:01:47 04/28/18 Traffic Stop 80 UINTA DR NFA

G18041085 GRPD 12:33:06 04/28/18 Fire W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W NFA

G18041086 GRPD 13:16:35 04/28/18 Burglary 391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported items were damaged and missing from their storage

unit. The individual advised they were last time they had been inside the storage unit was November

of 2017. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G18041087 GRPD 13:30:00 04/28/18 Suspicious E 2ND S & UINTA DR NFA

G18041088 GRPD 14:45:28 04/28/18 911 Calls NFA

G18041089 GRPD 14:55:35 04/28/18 Motorist Assist E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G18041090 GRPD 16:23:05 04/28/18 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G18041091 GRPD 16:00:00 04/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18041092 GRPD 16:54:47 04/28/18 Fraud CHURCH VIEW DR NFA

G18041093 GRPD 17:47:42 04/28/18 Fire MM100.1 WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA

G18041094 GRPD 16:00:00 04/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18041095 GRPD 17:00:00 04/28/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18041096 GRPD 20:53:02 04/28/18 Traffic Stop 73 UINTA DR

G18041097 GRPD 22:12:30 04/28/18 Animal Calls HAWAII CT RTF

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers parked in front of the residence and did not

hear any barking.

G18041098 GRPD 22:45:38 04/28/18 Traffic Stop 220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT – GREEN RIVER

G18041099 GRPD 23:22:12 04/28/18 Accidents UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR

G18041100 GRPD 23:42:46 04/28/18 Field Contact 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK NFA

G18041101 GRPD 00:00:01 04/29/18 Property Watch NFA

G18041102 GRPD 01:19:31 04/29/18 Field Contact W TETON BLVD & RHODE ISLAND PL NFA

G18041103 GRPD 03:16:07 04/29/18 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved

individuals who had a verbal dispute. The individuals decided to separate from each other for the night.

G18041104 GRPD 05:00:00 04/29/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18041105 GRPD 00:00:00 04/29/18 Extra Patrol

G18041106 GRPD 07:29:37 04/29/18 EMS NFA

G18041107 GRPD 08:00:00 04/29/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18041108 GRPD 08:56:47 04/29/18 Field Contact 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18041109 GRPD 09:11:15 04/29/18 Alarm 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G18041110 GRPD 08:00:01 04/29/18 Property Watch NFA

G18041111 GRPD 11:26:47 04/29/18 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G18041112 GRPD 11:39:00 04/29/18 Animal Calls HOPI CIR NFA

G18041113 GRPD 12:44:51 04/29/18 VIN Inspection FIR ST NFA

G18041114 GRPD 12:59:47 04/29/18 Parking Problem COLORADO DR NFA

G18041115 GRPD 13:07:01 04/29/18 Parking Problem FIR ST RTF

Officers tagged a vehicle for five day parking, following a parking complaint.

G18041116 GRPD 15:41:03 04/29/18 Traffic Stop N 4TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18041117 GRPD 16:18:56 04/29/18 VIN Inspection WISCONSIN CT NFA

G18041118 GRPD 16:21:48 04/29/18 Animal Calls MONROE AVE NFA

G18041119 GRPD 16:20:07 04/29/18 911 Calls NFA

G18041120 GRPD 16:00:00 04/29/18 Property Watch NFA

G18041121 GRPD 17:02:42 04/29/18 Traffic Offense JEFFERSON ST & WILSON ST NFA

G18041122 GRPD 17:04:46 04/29/18 Traffic Offense ADAMS ST NFA

G18041123 GRPD 17:30:13 04/29/18 VIN Inspection EVANS DR NFA

G18041124 GRPD 18:57:02 04/29/18 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G18041125 GRPD 19:05:46 04/29/18 Found Property 285 UINTA DR; US BANK #002 NFA

G18041126 GRPD 19:26:25 04/29/18 Civil Issues 285 UINTA DR; US BANK #002 NFA

G18041127 GRPD 19:52:59 04/29/18 Animal Calls 1155 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NFA

G18041128 GRPD 17:00:00 04/29/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18041129 GRPD 20:21:33 04/29/18 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18041130 GRPD 20:27:00 04/29/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18041131 GRPD 20:37:41 04/29/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & NOLAN ST NFA

G18041132 GRPD 16:00:00 04/29/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18041133 GRPD 20:49:20 04/29/18 Traffic Stop N 1ST E & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18041134 GRPD 20:50:07 04/29/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G18041135 GRPD 20:58:27 04/29/18 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Sara Barenz, age 41 of Green River, was contacted and

issued a citation for nuisance animal.

G18041136 GRPD 21:12:03 04/29/18 Fire S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

Officers contacted an individual, who was given a warning for not having their fire pit covered.

G18041137 GRPD 00:24:43 04/30/18 EMS NFA

G18041138 GRPD 00:00:01 04/30/18 Property Watch NFA

G18041139 GRPD 01:08:13 04/30/18 Open Property NFA

G18041140 GRPD 00:00:00 04/30/18 Extra Patrol

G18041141 GRPD 02:27:07 04/30/18 Field Contact MCKINLEY ST & MADISON AVE NFA

G18041142 GRPD 05:00:00 04/30/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow