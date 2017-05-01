Green River Police Reports: April 28-30, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201722798 GRPD 4/28/2017 8:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722806 GRPD 4/28/2017 9:03 VIN CHECK N WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

201722810 GRPD 4/28/2017 9:37 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 550 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted Western Relief Services regarding a damaged porta potty.

201722819 GRPD 4/28/2017 10:01 FOLLOW UP SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722834 GRPD 4/28/2017 11:00 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 call, which appeared to be kids playing on the phone.

201722842 GRPD 4/28/2017 11:52 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201722846 GRPD 4/28/2017 12:07 MISSING PERSON

Officers responded to a report of a possible missing person. The individual was later located and the concerned

party was advised.

201722847 GRPD 4/28/2017 12:11 FIELD CONTACT SHOSHONE AVE&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201722849 GRPD 4/28/2017 12:28 FOLLOW UP 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

201722850 GRPD 4/28/2017 12:31 FOLLOW UP NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER

201722852 GRPD 4/28/2017 12:39 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

201722853 GRPD 4/28/2017 12:43 VIN CHECK TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER

201722860 GRPD 4/28/2017 13:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722862 GRPD 4/28/2017 13:24 ESCORT

201722863 GRPD 4/28/2017 13:24 VIN CHECK KEITH DR, GREEN RIVER

201722866 GRPD 4/28/2017 13:36 ANIMAL CALLS FALL VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to an address for a report of a squirrel and baby birds in the resident’s roof.

201722868 GRPD 4/28/2017 13:43 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201722872 GRPD 4/28/2017 13:54 AGENCY ASSIST

Officers assisted Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, in reference to a report of

possible drugs in a residence.

201722880 GRPD 4/28/2017 14:58 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201722884 GRPD 4/28/2017 15:19 TRAFFIC STOP 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201722895 GRPD 4/28/2017 16:05 ANIMAL CALLS RESIDENCE

201722902 GRPD 4/28/2017 16:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722903 GRPD 4/28/2017 16:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722906 GRPD 4/28/2017 17:00 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722908 GRPD 4/28/2017 17:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722911 GRPD 4/28/2017 17:15 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201704000153

201722913 GRPD 4/28/2017 17:24 FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201722914 GRPD 4/28/2017 17:27 ANY TYPE OF SCAM CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with a resident who reported receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be with the IRS.

The reporting party suspected this to be a scam and reported no monetary loss.

201722918 GRPD 4/28/2017 17:42 ANIMAL CALLS N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers attempted to locate a dog at large.

201722926 GRPD 4/28/2017 18:20 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a civil matter.

201722932 GRPD 4/28/2017 18:32 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS CENTENNIAL DR&MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate two vehicles described in a traffic complaint as racing or chasing each other in

the area. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described vehicles.

201722967 GRPD 4/28/2017 20:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722968 GRPD 4/28/2017 20:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722969 GRPD 4/28/2017 20:34 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call, which appeared to be a child on the phone.

201722970 GRPD 4/28/2017 20:35 TRAFFIC STOP N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201722971 GRPD 4/28/2017 20:36 ANIMAL CALLS MONROE AVE&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a medium sized black dog with grey spots at large. Officers checked the area and

were unable to locate the dog.

201722978 GRPD 4/28/2017 20:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201722979 GRPD 4/28/2017 21:01 SECCK

201722999 GRPD 4/28/2017 22:49 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a group of teenaged individuals walking through the area yelling and being loud

causing dogs to bark. Officers checked the area and did not locate anyone walking.

201723011 GRPD 4/28/2017 23:35 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201723013 GRPD 4/28/2017 23:37 FOLLOW UP SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

201723022 GRPD 4/29/2017 0:18 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201723027 GRPD 4/29/2017 1:03 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201704000154

Andrew Fletcher, age 29 of Green River, was arrested for aggravated assault, causing injury to a pregnant

woman.

201723034 GRPD 4/29/2017 2:09 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY ELK ST, ROCK SPRINGS

201723036 GRPD 4/29/2017 2:19 FIELD CONTACT 1410 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201723048 GRPD 4/29/2017 5:17 SECCK

201723052 GRPD 4/29/2017 6:39 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723053 GRPD 4/29/2017 6:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723065 GRPD 4/29/2017 8:46 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers were out with individuals for the City of Green River Juvenile Work Restitution Program.

201723067 GRPD 4/29/2017 8:56 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY JEFFERSON ST&MCKINLEY ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of two juvenile males on bicycles, not bothering vehicles but looking in the

vehicles windows, which the reporting party thought was suspicious. Officers contacted the juveniles who,

stated they were just interested at the interiors of the vehicles.

201723071 GRPD 4/29/2017 9:01 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint regarding a camper with pop outs opened over the sidewalk and into the

street. Officers contacted the owner of the camper and addressed the complaint.

201723076 GRPD 4/29/2017 9:41 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723077 GRPD 4/29/2017 9:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723080 RSPD 4/29/2017 10:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723083 GRPD 4/29/2017 10:12 PARKING PROBLEM BRIDGER DR&HOBACK ST, GREEN RIVER 201704000155

Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle reported in a parking complaint.

201723089 GRPD 4/29/2017 10:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723092 GRPD 4/29/2017 10:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723093 GRPD 4/29/2017 11:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723098 GRPD 4/29/2017 11:48 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for failure to maintain liability coverage.

201723103 SCSO 4/29/2017 12:13 TRAFFIC STOP 89 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER

201723104 GRPD 4/29/2017 12:15 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of two deceased squirrels at an address.

201723105 GRPD 4/29/2017 12:24 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone, who had questions about pet adoptions.

201723106 GRPD 4/29/2017 12:28 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&DOE DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201723107 GRPD 4/29/2017 12:31 TRAFFIC STOP POWELL ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for cell phone use.

201723108 GRPD 4/29/2017 12:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723114 GRPD 4/29/2017 13:23 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for cell phone use.

201723118 GRPD 4/29/2017 13:53 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described as driving erratically.

201723121 GRPD 4/29/2017 14:06 FOUND PROPERTY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000156

Officers received various found department store cards and credit/debit cards found at the business turned in

as found property.

201723122 GRPD 4/29/2017 14:07 INFORMATION 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000157

Officers were at Smith’s Food and Drug Store for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

201723124 GRPD 4/29/2017 14:14 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call, in which individuals could be heard talking in the background.

201723133 GRPD 4/29/2017 14:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723134 GRPD 4/29/2017 14:57 CALLOUTS 1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Green River Public Works Department were contacted regarding a report of a pipe draining water near the

street on the south side of the property.

201723138 GRPD 4/29/2017 15:16 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723141 GRPD 4/29/2017 15:29 TRAFFIC STOP N 4TH W, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201723146 GRPD 4/29/2017 15:37 LARCENY HIGH PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201704000158

Officers met with an individual who reported a firearm was stolen from their vehicle sometime since the

previous day. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201723152 GRPD 4/29/2017 16:13 FOLLOW UP ARKANSAS DR, GREEN RIVER

201723158 GRPD 4/29/2017 16:30 TRAFFIC STOP 91 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201723160 GRPD 4/29/2017 16:35 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for lane use.

201723163 GRPD 4/29/2017 16:44 VIN CHECK WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

201723165 GRPD 4/29/2017 16:57 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who wanted to look at dogs available for

adoption.

201723170 GRPD 4/29/2017 17:03 ANIMAL CALLS RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201723175 GRPD 4/29/2017 17:10 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of juveniles at a business closing for the day, who were waiting for their rides to

show up.

201723186 GRPD 4/29/2017 18:00 PARKING PROBLEM W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

201723192 GRPD 4/29/2017 18:21 TRAFFIC STOP N 5TH W&W 2ND N, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201723200 GRPD 4/29/2017 18:54 ANIMAL CALLS MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of three cats at large.

201723201 GRPD 4/29/2017 18:54 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of an individual at a resident’s door, who would not leave. The individual left

in a vehicle prior to officers arrival.

201723208 GRPD 4/29/2017 19:45 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201723210 GRPD 4/29/2017 20:03 ANIMAL CALLS S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER 201704000159

Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog and nuisance animal complaint.

201723221 GRPD 4/29/2017 20:44 WARRANT E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.

201723225 GRPD 4/29/2017 20:56 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

201723229 GRPD 4/29/2017 21:28 SECCK

201723230 GRPD 4/29/2017 21:33 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201704000160

Christopher Acheson, age 29 of Green River, was arrested for strangulation of a household member and

domestic battery.

201723232 GRPD 4/29/2017 21:58 FOLLOW UP S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

201723243 GRPD 4/29/2017 23:10 ALARMS 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers contacted an employee and determined the

alarm accidental.

201723248 GRPD 4/29/2017 23:23 PARKING PROBLEM CONESTOGA LN, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of vehicle parked and blocking a resident’s driveway. The owner of the vehicle

was contacted and moved the vehicle.

201723249 GRPD 4/29/2017 23:28 CITIZEN ASSIST 201704000161

Officers responded to an address for a citizen assist. Officers contacted an individual who requested additional

services and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to the location.

201723250 GRPD 4/29/2017 23:30 FIRE CHEYENNE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of smoke coming from a residence or the back yard of the residence. Upon

arrival, officers observed smoke coming from a chimney and contacted the resident who advised they

had a fire in their fireplace they were letting go out.

201723257 GRPD 4/30/2017 0:23 TRAFFIC STOP COLORADO DR&ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

201723259 GRPD 4/30/2017 0:27 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual for Rock Springs Police Department.

201723268 GRPD 4/30/2017 1:15 FIELD CONTACT COLORADO DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted two individuals walking in the area.

201723271 GRPD 4/30/2017 1:51 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY N 6TH W, GREEN RIVER 201704000162

Officers responded to a report of an individual banging on the door of a residence. Officers contacted the

individual, who later left the property. During the investigation, officers contacted Tammy Birmingham, age 35

of Green River, who was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

201723272 GRPD 4/30/2017 1:55 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201723279 GRPD 4/30/2017 4:34 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a parked and unoccupied vehicle left running in the parking lot.

201723283 GRPD 4/30/2017 4:58 SECCK

201723286 GRPD 4/30/2017 6:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723287 GRPD 4/30/2017 6:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723288 GRPD 4/30/2017 6:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723289 GRPD 4/30/2017 6:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723291 GRPD 4/30/2017 6:58 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201704000163

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute and spoke further with the individuals for a citizen assist.

201723292 RSPD 4/30/2017 7:16 ANIMAL CALLS W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

201723301 GRPD 4/30/2017 8:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723314 GRPD 4/30/2017 9:45 CITIZEN ASSIST 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding a citizen assist.

201723319 GRPD 4/30/2017 10:57 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST&PELSER ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a black and brown poodle at large.

201723329 GRPD 4/30/2017 12:02 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 201704000164

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, in reference to juveniles ringing a doorbell and moving

items on the porch of a residence. The resident wanted trespass warnings issued to the juveniles for their

property. Officers contacted the juveniles who were issued a trespass warning for the property.

201723330 GRPD 4/30/2017 12:06 FOLLOW UP HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723346 GRPD 4/30/2017 13:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723361 GRPD 4/30/2017 15:11 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a noise complaint of a vehicle revving its engine in the neighborhood.

201723368 GRPD 4/30/2017 15:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723375 GRPD 4/30/2017 17:07 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723377 GRPD 4/30/2017 17:22 AGENCY ASSIST HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

201723381 GRPD 4/30/2017 17:45 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723383 GRPD 4/30/2017 17:55 ANIMAL CALLS MCKINLEY ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a large possible Rottweiler at large. Officers checked the area and were unable to

locate the dog.

201723387 GRPD 4/30/2017 18:43 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201723393 GRPD 4/30/2017 19:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723394 GRPD 4/30/2017 19:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723402 GRPD 4/30/2017 20:14 SECCK

201723406 GRPD 4/30/2017 21:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723408 GRPD 4/30/2017 21:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723410 GRPD 4/30/2017 22:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723430 GRPD 5/1/2017 1:33 TRAFFIC STOP W TETON BLVD&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201723440 GRPD 5/1/2017 2:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723450 GRPD 5/1/2017 5:19 PARKING PROBLEM HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged two vehicles for a parking violation.