Green River Police Reports: April 4, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls::
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040122 GRPD 08:05:13 04/04/18 Motorist Assist W 2ND S & S 1ST W NFA
G18040123 GRPD 08:04:47 04/04/18 Parking Problem BRIDGER DR NFA
G18040124 GRPD 08:00:00 04/04/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040125 GRPD 09:29:32 04/04/18 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 3RD W GOA
G18040126 GRPD 10:19:54 04/04/18 Fraud 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
G18040127 GRPD 10:47:42 04/04/18 Follow-up WISCONSIN CT NFA
G18040128 GRPD 11:22:20 04/04/18 Abandoned Vehic E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040129 GRPD 11:28:35 04/04/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040130 GRPD 09:47:51 04/04/18 Escort NFA
G18040131 GRPD 11:45:17 04/04/18 Abandoned Vehic HUTTON ST & KNOTTY PINE ST RTF
G18040132 GRPD 11:46:30 04/04/18 EMS NFA
G18040133 GRPD 12:05:57 04/04/18 Abandoned Vehic HUTTON ST & KNOTTY PINE ST RTF
G18040134 GRPD 12:55:31 04/04/18 Fire E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers and firefighters with the Green River Fire Department responded to a residence in reference to a report of a grease fire. The reporting party advised their oven went into automatic cleaning mode. The reporting party advised when this
happened, there was a pan of grease inside the oven which caused the fire. Firefighters turned off the electrical breaker and
ventilated the residence.
G18040135 GRPD 13:12:30 04/04/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040136 GRPD 13:20:40 04/04/18 VIN Inspection FAWN CIR NFA
G18040137 GRPD 13:38:15 04/04/18 Follow-up WILKES DR NFA
G18040138 GRPD 13:59:49 04/04/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040139 GRPD 15:25:09 04/04/18 Traffic Stop 1445 UINTA DR NFA
G18040140 GRPD 17:13:34 04/04/18 Accidents MM91 I 80 EB NFA
G18040141 GRPD 16:00:00 04/04/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040142 GRPD 16:23:30 04/04/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040143 GRPD 17:42:14 04/04/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040144 GRPD 17:48:22 04/04/18 Traffic Stop 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER NFA
G18040145 GRPD 17:51:25 04/04/18 Traffic Hazard W TETON BLVD & IOWA AVE NFA
G18040146 GRPD 18:19:33 04/04/18 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040147 GRPD 18:22:59 04/04/18 Found Property 905 BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers responded to Smith’s in reference to a report of found property. The reporting party advised an unknown person
turned in a found wallet. The wallet had a batman logo on one side and other documentation was located inside the wallet.
G18040148 GRPD 18:24:22 04/04/18 Civil Issues MADISON AVE NFA
G18040149 GRPD 17:00:00 04/04/18 Security Check NFA
G18040150 GRPD 20:14:08 04/04/18 Traffic Stop BRAMWELL ST & MONROE AVE NFA
G18040151 GRPD 20:46:03 04/04/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & BRIDGER DR NFA
G18040152 GRPD 20:46:43 04/04/18 Traffic Stop 91 UINTA DR; NORBERGS TOWING RTF
G18040153 GRPD 21:00:26 04/04/18 Civil Issues N 3RD E NFA
G18040154 GRPD 21:23:26 04/04/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040155 GRPD 21:40:42 04/04/18 Animal Calls MONROE AVE & E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040156 GRPD 21:33:21 04/04/18 Civil Issues RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G18040157 GRPD 21:55:21 04/04/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040158 GRPD 00:00:01 04/05/18 Extra Patrol G18040159 GRPD 00:41:05 04/05/18 Field Contact FIR ST & RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G18040160 GRPD 00:00:00 04/05/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040161 GRPD 01:27:06 04/05/18 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G18040162 GRPD 02:42:37 04/05/18 Disturbance BRIDGER DR UNF
G18040163 GRPD 05:00:00 04/05/18 Security Check NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
