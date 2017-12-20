Green River Police Reports: December 19, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17120840
|GRPD
|07:16:22 12/19/17
|Animal Calls
|550 UINTA DR; GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER
|NFA
|G17120841
|GRPD
|07:44:05 12/19/17
|Alarm
|TENNESSEE DR
|NFA
|G17120843
|GRPD
|07:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17120844
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120845
|GRPD
|06:00:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120846
|GRPD
|09:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17120847
|GRPD
|09:36:52 12/19/17
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT
|NFA
|G17120848
|GRPD
|10:31:59 12/19/17
|Shots Fired
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
|Officers were contacted by individuals, in reference to a report of possible gun shots heard. It was
|determined the gun shots were from training at the police department shooting range.
|G17120849
|GRPD
|10:28:49 12/19/17
|Civil Issues
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G17120850
|GRPD
|11:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17120851
|GRPD
|11:45:49 12/19/17
|Information
|77 E RAILROAD AVE; EMBASSY TAVERN
|NFA
|G17120852
|GRPD
|09:48:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120853
|GRPD
|13:13:26 12/19/17
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|G17120854
|GRPD
|14:38:14 12/19/17
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G17120856
|GRPD
|14:53:33 12/19/17
|Larceny
|CROSSBOW DR
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who reported items missing from their residence. Officers completed
|a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G17120857
|GRPD
|15:12:49 12/19/17
|Disturbance
|2200 E TETON BLVD; JACKSON ELEMENTARY
|NFA
|G17120859
|GRPD
|15:24:03 12/19/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 w flaming gorge way
|NFA
|G17120860
|GRPD
|14:00:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120861
|GRPD
|15:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120862
|GRPD
|13:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120863
|GRPD
|17:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120864
|GRPD
|17:22:03 12/19/17
|Animal Calls
|360 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; YEAGER AUTO BODY
|NFA
|G17120865
|GRPD
|17:31:49 12/19/17
|Accidents
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17120866
|GRPD
|17:00:00 12/19/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17120867
|GRPD
|17:32:58 12/19/17
|Animal Calls
|FIR ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|G17120868
|GRPD
|17:58:25 12/19/17
|Stolen Vehicle
|FOOTHILL BLVD
|G17120869
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120870
|GRPD
|17:48:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120871
|GRPD
|19:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120872
|GRPD
|20:48:30 12/19/17
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|GOA
|G17120873
|GRPD
|21:38:02 12/19/17
|Larceny
|BUCKBOARD LN
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who reported an item was stolen from their residence. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G17120874
|GRPD
|22:31:26 12/19/17
|Suspicious
|NORTH CAROLINA WAY
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who reported when they returned home the front and back door to their
|residence was open. The property was checked and no one was located on the property and nothing
|was reported missing or out of place.
|G17120875
|GRPD
|21:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120876
|GRPD
|23:23:00 12/19/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120877
|GRPD
|01:15:36 12/20/17
|Suspicious
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE
|G17120878
|GRPD
|01:23:00 12/20/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120879
|GRPD
|05:00:00 12/20/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17120880
|GRPD
|01:48:00 12/20/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120881
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120882
|GRPD
|22:00:00 12/19/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120883
|GRPD
|00:00:00 12/20/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120884
|GRPD
|03:23:00 12/20/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17120885
|GRPD
|05:23:00 12/20/17
|Extra Patrol
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
