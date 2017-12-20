Latest

Green River Police Reports: December 19, 2017

December 20, 2017

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17120840 GRPD 07:16:22 12/19/17 Animal Calls 550 UINTA DR; GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER NFA
G17120841 GRPD 07:44:05 12/19/17 Alarm TENNESSEE DR NFA
G17120843 GRPD 07:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol
G17120844 GRPD 07:00:00 12/19/17 Property Watch UNF
G17120845 GRPD 06:00:00 12/19/17 Property Watch UNF
G17120846 GRPD 09:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol
G17120847 GRPD 09:36:52 12/19/17 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT NFA
G17120848 GRPD 10:31:59 12/19/17 Shots Fired 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
Officers were contacted by individuals, in reference to a report of possible gun shots heard. It was
determined the gun shots were from training at the police department shooting range.
G17120849 GRPD 10:28:49 12/19/17 Civil Issues E 4TH S NFA
G17120850 GRPD 11:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol
G17120851 GRPD 11:45:49 12/19/17 Information 77 E RAILROAD AVE; EMBASSY TAVERN NFA
G17120852 GRPD 09:48:00 12/19/17 Property Watch UNF
G17120853 GRPD 13:13:26 12/19/17 Juvenile-SRO RTF
G17120854 GRPD 14:38:14 12/19/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G17120856 GRPD 14:53:33 12/19/17 Larceny CROSSBOW DR RTF
Officers met with a resident who reported items missing from their residence. Officers completed
a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G17120857 GRPD 15:12:49 12/19/17 Disturbance 2200 E TETON BLVD; JACKSON ELEMENTARY NFA
G17120859 GRPD 15:24:03 12/19/17 VIN Inspection 375 w flaming gorge way NFA
G17120860 GRPD 14:00:00 12/19/17 Property Watch NFA
G17120861 GRPD 15:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120862 GRPD 13:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120863 GRPD 17:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120864 GRPD 17:22:03 12/19/17 Animal Calls 360 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; YEAGER AUTO BODY NFA
G17120865 GRPD 17:31:49 12/19/17 Accidents UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G17120866 GRPD 17:00:00 12/19/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17120867 GRPD 17:32:58 12/19/17 Animal Calls FIR ST RTF
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
G17120868 GRPD 17:58:25 12/19/17 Stolen Vehicle FOOTHILL BLVD
G17120869 GRPD 15:00:00 12/19/17 Property Watch NFA
G17120870 GRPD 17:48:00 12/19/17 Property Watch NFA
G17120871 GRPD 19:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120872 GRPD 20:48:30 12/19/17 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY GOA
G17120873 GRPD 21:38:02 12/19/17 Larceny BUCKBOARD LN RTF
Officers met with a resident who reported an item was stolen from their residence. Officers
completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G17120874 GRPD 22:31:26 12/19/17 Suspicious NORTH CAROLINA WAY RTF
Officers met with a resident who reported when they returned home the front and back door to their
residence was open. The property was checked and no one was located on the property and nothing
was reported missing or out of place.
G17120875 GRPD 21:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120876 GRPD 23:23:00 12/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120877 GRPD 01:15:36 12/20/17 Suspicious 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE
G17120878 GRPD 01:23:00 12/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120879 GRPD 05:00:00 12/20/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17120880 GRPD 01:48:00 12/20/17 Property Watch UNF
G17120881 GRPD 23:00:00 12/19/17 Property Watch UNF
G17120882 GRPD 22:00:00 12/19/17 Property Watch UNF
G17120883 GRPD 00:00:00 12/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17120884 GRPD 03:23:00 12/20/17 Extra Patrol
G17120885 GRPD 05:23:00 12/20/17 Extra Patrol
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
