Green River Police Reports: December 1st-3rd, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17120004
|GRPD
|06:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|G17120005
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120006
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120007
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120008
|GRPD
|07:49:21 12/01/17
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17120009
|GRPD
|08:04:27 12/01/17
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|NFA
|G17120010
|GRPD
|08:19:18 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G17120011
|GRPD
|09:13:09 12/01/17
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the
|owner of the dog an addressed the complaint.
|G17120012
|GRPD
|09:37:01 12/01/17
|Accidents
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|RTF
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle driving through the parking
|lot, was getting ready to park and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported,
|officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G17120013
|GRPD
|09:48:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120014
|GRPD
|10:37:21 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120015
|GRPD
|10:37:24 12/01/17
|Alarm
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120016
|GRPD
|10:58:49 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120017
|GRPD
|11:05:21 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|JUNIPER ST
|NFA
|G17120018
|GRPD
|11:07:20 12/01/17
|Animal Calls
|INDIAN HILLS DR & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17120019
|GRPD
|11:05:29 12/01/17
|Burglary
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST
|RTF
|Offices met with a resident, in reference to report of an auto burglary. The resident reported their
|purse was taken from inside their parked vehicle. The resident later contacted the officer and advised
|their purse had not been stolen and they located the purse at their place of employment.
|G17120020
|GRPD
|11:15:07 12/01/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120021
|GRPD
|11:27:31 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G17120022
|GRPD
|12:24:03 12/01/17
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G17120023
|GRPD
|12:35:22 12/01/17
|Scam
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G17120024
|GRPD
|12:49:11 12/01/17
|Alarm
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G17120025
|GRPD
|13:01:44 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120026
|GRPD
|13:07:10 12/01/17
|Information
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|NFA
|G17120027
|GRPD
|13:26:52 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120028
|GRPD
|14:02:09 12/01/17
|Parking Problem
|200 MONROE AVE; BUS BARN-GR
|NFA
|G17120029
|GRPD
|14:15:15 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120030
|GRPD
|14:22:57 12/01/17
|K9
|110 COMMERCE DR
|RTF
|K9 Officer was requested for a citizen assist, to check a vehicle that was repossessed by the business.
|G17120031
|GRPD
|14:29:52 12/01/17
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17120032
|GRPD
|14:54:32 12/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120033
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120034
|GRPD
|15:10:01 12/01/17
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G17120035
|GRPD
|15:10:47 12/01/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17120036
|GRPD
|15:13:41 12/01/17
|Follow-up
|VERMONT ST
|NFA
|G17120037
|GRPD
|15:35:58 12/01/17
|Animal Calls
|S WAGONWHEEL DR & HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G17120038
|GRPD
|15:58:57 12/01/17
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G17120039
|GRPD
|16:29:01 12/01/17
|Found Property
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G17120040
|GRPD
|17:17:54 12/01/17
|Field Contact
|MM100.7 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G17120041
|GRPD
|17:00:00 12/01/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17120042
|GRPD
|17:44:49 12/01/17
|Agency Assist
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17120043
|GRPD
|14:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120044
|GRPD
|18:16:07 12/01/17
|Follow-up
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G17120045
|GRPD
|17:48:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120046
|GRPD
|19:30:44 12/01/17
|Larceny
|823 UINTA DR UNIT HALF; j&a enterprises
|NFA
|G17120047
|GRPD
|18:43:54 12/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17120048
|GRPD
|21:57:28 12/01/17
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G17120049
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120050
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120051
|GRPD
|21:51:27 12/01/17
|Animal Calls
|425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK
|GOA
|G17120052
|GRPD
|22:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120053
|GRPD
|22:53:30 12/01/17
|Follow-up
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
|G17120054
|GRPD
|23:01:22 12/01/17
|Field Contact
|73 UINTA DR; PLAINS TIRE
|NFA
|G17120055
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120056
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120057
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/01/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120058
|GRPD
|00:37:36 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17120059
|GRPD
|00:50:01 12/02/17
|Open Property
|NFA
|G17120060
|GRPD
|01:48:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120061
|GRPD
|01:54:55 12/02/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17120062
|GRPD
|05:00:00 12/02/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G17120063
|GRPD
|06:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|G17120064
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120065
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|G17120066
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120067
|GRPD
|09:02:29 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL
|NFA
|G17120068
|GRPD
|09:44:59 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G17120069
|GRPD
|09:48:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|G17120070
|GRPD
|10:29:30 12/02/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17120071
|GRPD
|12:51:26 12/02/17
|Scam
|W TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual, who reported receiving an e-mail from the apple@store.com
|discussing their application for “Smule”. The reporting party advised they have never had a
|subscription for Smule. The e-mail contained a link that would allow them to unsubscribe to the e-mail.
|The reporting party clicked on the link that sent them to another website, they thought was Apple.com.
|The reporting party entered their personal information into the website and after doing so the
|website would no longer work. The reporting party contacted Apple Customer Support and was
|advised they were a victim of a fishing [sic] scam. A fishing [sic] scam is where people attempt to get your
|personal information.
|According to Apple’s website, iTunes Store will never ask you to provide personal information or
|sensitive account information (such as passwords or credit card numbers) via email. iTunes Store will
|not ask you to provide the following by email: social security number, mother’s maiden name, full credit card
|number, credit card CCV code.
|G17120072
|GRPD
|13:06:41 12/02/17
|Motorist Assist
|E FLAMING GOREGE & HWY 530
|NFA
|G17120073
|GRPD
|14:13:27 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|IDAHO ST
|NFA
|G17120074
|GRPD
|15:08:06 12/02/17
|EMS
|G17120075
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120076
|GRPD
|16:04:44 12/02/17
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G17120077
|GRPD
|16:26:12 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|350 MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G17120078
|GRPD
|17:01:10 12/02/17
|Follow-up
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17120079
|GRPD
|17:01:27 12/02/17
|Follow-up
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17120080
|GRPD
|17:00:46 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|JEFFERSON ST & SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G17120081
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120082
|GRPD
|17:00:00 12/02/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17120083
|GRPD
|17:28:16 12/02/17
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & S RIVERBEND DR
|NFA
|G17120084
|GRPD
|14:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120085
|GRPD
|18:03:35 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|RTF
|Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
|G17120086
|GRPD
|19:26:26 12/02/17
|Animal Calls
|DAVY CROCKETT DR
|RTF
|Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint. Officers were later
|contacted by the resident, who was advised of the complaint and given a warning.
|G17120087
|GRPD
|20:00:27 12/02/17
|Follow-up
|DAVY CROCKETT DR
|NFA
|G17120088
|GRPD
|20:05:46 12/02/17
|Citizen Assist
|200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G17120089
|GRPD
|20:19:30 12/02/17
|Hit and Run
|UINTA DR & HWY 530
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. While investigating the incident,
|officers contacted Anthony Hren, age 47 of Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the
|influence and issued a citation for improper lane use.
|G17120090
|GRPD
|22:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|G17120091
|GRPD
|17:48:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|G17120092
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|G17120093
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|G17120094
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120095
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/02/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120096
|GRPD
|23:52:54 12/02/17
|Information
|MM100 I 80 WB
|G17120097
|GRPD
|02:01:26 12/03/17
|Motorist Assist
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120098
|GRPD
|01:48:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120099
|GRPD
|02:51:42 12/03/17
|Parking Problem
|BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17120100
|GRPD
|04:00:58 12/03/17
|Field Contact
|475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND
|RTF
|Officers contacted three juveniles out past curfew. A 17 year old male Green River, a 14 year old
|female of Green River and a 13 year old female of Green River, were issued citations for curfew and
|released to their respective parent.
|G17120101
|GRPD
|05:00:00 12/03/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G17120102
|GRPD
|06:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|G17120103
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|G17120104
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|G17120105
|GRPD
|07:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|G17120106
|GRPD
|09:23:05 12/03/17
|Civil Issues
|BRIDGER DR
|G17120107
|GRPD
|09:52:11 12/03/17
|Suspicious
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G17120108
|GRPD
|09:48:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|G17120109
|GRPD
|15:06:59 12/03/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17120110
|GRPD
|15:39:13 12/03/17
|Follow-up
|HILLCREST WAY
|NFA
|G17120111
|GRPD
|14:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120112
|GRPD
|15:59:52 12/03/17
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the
|involved parties who had a verbal dispute.
|G17120113
|GRPD
|16:29:22 12/03/17
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G17120114
|GRPD
|16:39:13 12/03/17
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G17120115
|GRPD
|17:00:00 12/03/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17120116
|GRPD
|17:37:42 12/03/17
|911 Calls
|G17120117
|GRPD
|17:45:59 12/03/17
|Suspicious
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G17120118
|GRPD
|18:53:45 12/03/17
|Property Damage
|77 E RAILROAD AVE; THE EMBASSY
|NFA
|G17120119
|GRPD
|20:02:06 12/03/17
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G17120120
|GRPD
|20:22:22 12/03/17
|Traffic Stop
|500 BLK W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17120121
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17120122
|GRPD
|20:39:00 12/03/17
|Field Contact
|900 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; THE WINDOW AND DOOR STORE
|NFA
|G17120123
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120124
|GRPD
|15:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120125
|GRPD
|17:48:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120126
|GRPD
|22:04:50 12/03/17
|Crime Stoppers
|SHOSHONE AVE
|UNF
|G17120127
|GRPD
|22:17:02 12/03/17
|Welfare Check
|G17120128
|GRPD
|22:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120129
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120130
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|G17120131
|GRPD
|23:00:00 12/03/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120132
|GRPD
|00:29:22 12/04/17
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G17120133
|GRPD
|00:52:25 12/04/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17120134
|GRPD
|01:48:00 12/04/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17120135
|GRPD
|05:00:00 12/04/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G17120136
|GRPD
|06:00:00 12/04/17
|Property Watch
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: December 1st-3rd, 2017"