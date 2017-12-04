Green River Police Reports: December 1st-3rd, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17120004 GRPD 06:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch

G17120005 GRPD 07:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120006 GRPD 07:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120007 GRPD 07:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120008 GRPD 07:49:21 12/01/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G17120009 GRPD 08:04:27 12/01/17 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G17120010 GRPD 08:19:18 12/01/17 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR NFA

G17120011 GRPD 09:13:09 12/01/17 Animal Calls MADISON AVE RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the

owner of the dog an addressed the complaint.

G17120012 GRPD 09:37:01 12/01/17 Accidents 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle driving through the parking

lot, was getting ready to park and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported,

officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17120013 GRPD 09:48:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120014 GRPD 10:37:21 12/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120015 GRPD 10:37:24 12/01/17 Alarm 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120016 GRPD 10:58:49 12/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120017 GRPD 11:05:21 12/01/17 VIN Inspection JUNIPER ST NFA

G17120018 GRPD 11:07:20 12/01/17 Animal Calls INDIAN HILLS DR & UINTA DR NFA

G17120019 GRPD 11:05:29 12/01/17 Burglary NEW HAMPSHIRE ST RTF

Offices met with a resident, in reference to report of an auto burglary. The resident reported their

purse was taken from inside their parked vehicle. The resident later contacted the officer and advised

their purse had not been stolen and they located the purse at their place of employment.

G17120020 GRPD 11:15:07 12/01/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120021 GRPD 11:27:31 12/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17120022 GRPD 12:24:03 12/01/17 Animal Calls MADISON AVE NFA

G17120023 GRPD 12:35:22 12/01/17 Scam MANSFACE ST NFA

G17120024 GRPD 12:49:11 12/01/17 Alarm WILKES DR NFA

G17120025 GRPD 13:01:44 12/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120026 GRPD 13:07:10 12/01/17 Information 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17120027 GRPD 13:26:52 12/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120028 GRPD 14:02:09 12/01/17 Parking Problem 200 MONROE AVE; BUS BARN-GR NFA

G17120029 GRPD 14:15:15 12/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120030 GRPD 14:22:57 12/01/17 K9 110 COMMERCE DR RTF

K9 Officer was requested for a citizen assist, to check a vehicle that was repossessed by the business.

G17120031 GRPD 14:29:52 12/01/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17120032 GRPD 14:54:32 12/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120033 GRPD 15:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120034 GRPD 15:10:01 12/01/17 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & CROSSBOW DR NFA

G17120035 GRPD 15:10:47 12/01/17 EMS NFA

G17120036 GRPD 15:13:41 12/01/17 Follow-up VERMONT ST NFA

G17120037 GRPD 15:35:58 12/01/17 Animal Calls S WAGONWHEEL DR & HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17120038 GRPD 15:58:57 12/01/17 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G17120039 GRPD 16:29:01 12/01/17 Found Property WILKES DR NFA

G17120040 GRPD 17:17:54 12/01/17 Field Contact MM100.7 CEMETERY RD NFA

G17120041 GRPD 17:00:00 12/01/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120042 GRPD 17:44:49 12/01/17 Agency Assist RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G17120043 GRPD 14:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120044 GRPD 18:16:07 12/01/17 Follow-up WILKES DR NFA

G17120045 GRPD 17:48:00 12/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120046 GRPD 19:30:44 12/01/17 Larceny 823 UINTA DR UNIT HALF; j&a enterprises NFA

G17120047 GRPD 18:43:54 12/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17120048 GRPD 21:57:28 12/01/17 911 Calls NFA

G17120049 GRPD 15:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120050 GRPD 15:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120051 GRPD 21:51:27 12/01/17 Animal Calls 425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK GOA

G17120052 GRPD 22:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120053 GRPD 22:53:30 12/01/17 Follow-up 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187

G17120054 GRPD 23:01:22 12/01/17 Field Contact 73 UINTA DR; PLAINS TIRE NFA

G17120055 GRPD 23:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120056 GRPD 23:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120057 GRPD 23:00:00 12/01/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120058 GRPD 00:37:36 12/02/17 Animal Calls UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G17120059 GRPD 00:50:01 12/02/17 Open Property NFA

G17120060 GRPD 01:48:00 12/02/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120061 GRPD 01:54:55 12/02/17 EMS NFA

G17120062 GRPD 05:00:00 12/02/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17120063 GRPD 06:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch

G17120064 GRPD 07:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120065 GRPD 07:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch

G17120066 GRPD 07:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120067 GRPD 09:02:29 12/02/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G17120068 GRPD 09:44:59 12/02/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17120069 GRPD 09:48:00 12/02/17 Property Watch

G17120070 GRPD 10:29:30 12/02/17 EMS NFA

G17120071 GRPD 12:51:26 12/02/17 Scam W TETON BLVD RTF

Officers met with an individual, who reported receiving an e-mail from the apple@store.com

discussing their application for “Smule”. The reporting party advised they have never had a

subscription for Smule. The e-mail contained a link that would allow them to unsubscribe to the e-mail.

The reporting party clicked on the link that sent them to another website, they thought was Apple.com.

The reporting party entered their personal information into the website and after doing so the

website would no longer work. The reporting party contacted Apple Customer Support and was

advised they were a victim of a fishing [sic] scam. A fishing [sic] scam is where people attempt to get your

personal information.

According to Apple’s website, iTunes Store will never ask you to provide personal information or

sensitive account information (such as passwords or credit card numbers) via email. iTunes Store will

not ask you to provide the following by email: social security number, mother’s maiden name, full credit card

number, credit card CCV code.

G17120072 GRPD 13:06:41 12/02/17 Motorist Assist E FLAMING GOREGE & HWY 530 NFA

G17120073 GRPD 14:13:27 12/02/17 Animal Calls IDAHO ST NFA

G17120074 GRPD 15:08:06 12/02/17 EMS

G17120075 GRPD 15:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120076 GRPD 16:04:44 12/02/17 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G17120077 GRPD 16:26:12 12/02/17 Animal Calls 350 MONROE AVE NFA

G17120078 GRPD 17:01:10 12/02/17 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA

G17120079 GRPD 17:01:27 12/02/17 Follow-up W TETON BLVD NFA

G17120080 GRPD 17:00:46 12/02/17 Animal Calls JEFFERSON ST & SCHULTZ ST NFA

G17120081 GRPD 15:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120082 GRPD 17:00:00 12/02/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120083 GRPD 17:28:16 12/02/17 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & S RIVERBEND DR NFA

G17120084 GRPD 14:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120085 GRPD 18:03:35 12/02/17 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF

Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.

G17120086 GRPD 19:26:26 12/02/17 Animal Calls DAVY CROCKETT DR RTF

Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint. Officers were later

contacted by the resident, who was advised of the complaint and given a warning.

G17120087 GRPD 20:00:27 12/02/17 Follow-up DAVY CROCKETT DR NFA

G17120088 GRPD 20:05:46 12/02/17 Citizen Assist 200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR GREEN RIVER NFA

G17120089 GRPD 20:19:30 12/02/17 Hit and Run UINTA DR & HWY 530 RTF

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. While investigating the incident,

officers contacted Anthony Hren, age 47 of Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the

influence and issued a citation for improper lane use.

G17120090 GRPD 22:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch

G17120091 GRPD 17:48:00 12/02/17 Property Watch

G17120092 GRPD 23:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch

G17120093 GRPD 15:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch

G17120094 GRPD 23:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120095 GRPD 23:00:00 12/02/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120096 GRPD 23:52:54 12/02/17 Information MM100 I 80 WB

G17120097 GRPD 02:01:26 12/03/17 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120098 GRPD 01:48:00 12/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120099 GRPD 02:51:42 12/03/17 Parking Problem BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD NFA

G17120100 GRPD 04:00:58 12/03/17 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers contacted three juveniles out past curfew. A 17 year old male Green River, a 14 year old

female of Green River and a 13 year old female of Green River, were issued citations for curfew and

released to their respective parent.

G17120101 GRPD 05:00:00 12/03/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17120102 GRPD 06:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch

G17120103 GRPD 07:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch

G17120104 GRPD 07:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch

G17120105 GRPD 07:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch

G17120106 GRPD 09:23:05 12/03/17 Civil Issues BRIDGER DR

G17120107 GRPD 09:52:11 12/03/17 Suspicious MONROE AVE NFA

G17120108 GRPD 09:48:00 12/03/17 Property Watch

G17120109 GRPD 15:06:59 12/03/17 EMS NFA

G17120110 GRPD 15:39:13 12/03/17 Follow-up HILLCREST WAY NFA

G17120111 GRPD 14:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120112 GRPD 15:59:52 12/03/17 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the

involved parties who had a verbal dispute.

G17120113 GRPD 16:29:22 12/03/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17120114 GRPD 16:39:13 12/03/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17120115 GRPD 17:00:00 12/03/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120116 GRPD 17:37:42 12/03/17 911 Calls

G17120117 GRPD 17:45:59 12/03/17 Suspicious E 2ND N NFA

G17120118 GRPD 18:53:45 12/03/17 Property Damage 77 E RAILROAD AVE; THE EMBASSY NFA

G17120119 GRPD 20:02:06 12/03/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17120120 GRPD 20:22:22 12/03/17 Traffic Stop 500 BLK W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120121 GRPD 15:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120122 GRPD 20:39:00 12/03/17 Field Contact 900 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; THE WINDOW AND DOOR STORE NFA

G17120123 GRPD 15:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120124 GRPD 15:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120125 GRPD 17:48:00 12/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120126 GRPD 22:04:50 12/03/17 Crime Stoppers SHOSHONE AVE UNF

G17120127 GRPD 22:17:02 12/03/17 Welfare Check

G17120128 GRPD 22:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120129 GRPD 23:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120130 GRPD 23:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch

G17120131 GRPD 23:00:00 12/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120132 GRPD 00:29:22 12/04/17 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & JENSEN ST NFA

G17120133 GRPD 00:52:25 12/04/17 EMS NFA

G17120134 GRPD 01:48:00 12/04/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120135 GRPD 05:00:00 12/04/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17120136 GRPD 06:00:00 12/04/17 Property Watch

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow