Green River Police Reports: December 20, 2016

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201670866
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 6:25
|SHOTS FIRED
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201612000101
|Officers responded to a noise complaint of a report of a single loud noise the reporting party thought was a
|gunshot. Officers checked the area, which appeared okay and were unable to locate the source of the noise.
|201670867
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 6:40
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|DANIEL BOONE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000102
|Officers contacted a resident whose vehicle was parked and unoccupied on Daniel Boone Drive and had
|been struck by an unknown vehicle sometime since the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident.
|201670872
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 7:39
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201670888
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 9:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer in a yard, Wyoming Game and Fish were contacted
|and responded to the address.
|201670889
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 9:34
|VIN CHECK
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
|201670894
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 9:57
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W TETON BLVD&UTAH PL, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for cell phone use.
|201670896
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 10:16
|VIN CHECK
|N WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|201670898
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 10:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201670905
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 10:59
|ESCORT
|201670906
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 11:00
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201612000104
|Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their fence from an individual during snow removal.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201670907
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 11:04
|FOUND PROPERTY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a found driver’s license, officers returned the driver’s license to the owner.
|201670908
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 11:06
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000103
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle traveling north on Uinta Drive turned
|west onto East 2nd South and was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Uinta Drive that went through a red light.
|No injuries were reported, Toni Belcher, age 38 of Green River, was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic
|control device.
|201670930
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 12:52
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|201670933
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 13:05
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201670943
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 13:50
|EXTRA PATROL
|201670950
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 14:17
|FOLLOW UP
|420 .5 WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201670951
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 14:21
|VIN CHECK
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201670952
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 14:25
|INFORMATION
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201670954
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 14:30
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201670964
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 15:27
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W RAILROAD AVE&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201670966
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 15:41
|TRAFFIC STOP
|351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201670978
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 17:10
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|201612000105
|201670983
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 17:29
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201670987
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 18:19
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
|201670996
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 18:54
|FOLLOW UP
|695 1
|201670999
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 19:22
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of an open door on a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Officers contacted the owner
|of the vehicle who checked on their vehicle and secured the door.
|201671003
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 19:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201671016
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 21:34
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a traffic complaint of juveniles riding a motorcycle on the roadway, officers contacted the
|individuals regarding the complaint.
|201671019
|GRPD
|12/20/2016 22:50
|PROPERTY WATCH
|201671038
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 1:27
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201671053
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 5:12
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud neighbors in an apartment building.
|201671054
|GRPD
|12/21/2016 5:47
|FOLLOW UP
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000106
