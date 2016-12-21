Latest

Green River Police Reports: December 20, 2016

December 21, 2016

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201670866 GRPD 12/20/2016 6:25 SHOTS FIRED CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000101
Officers responded to a noise complaint of a report of a single loud noise the reporting party thought was a
gunshot. Officers checked the area, which appeared okay and were unable to locate the source of the noise.
201670867 GRPD 12/20/2016 6:40 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY DANIEL BOONE DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000102
Officers contacted a resident whose vehicle was parked and unoccupied on Daniel Boone Drive and had
been struck by an unknown vehicle sometime since the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident.
201670872 GRPD 12/20/2016 7:39 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201670888 GRPD 12/20/2016 9:29 ANIMAL CALLS STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer in a yard, Wyoming Game and Fish were contacted
and responded to the address.
201670889 GRPD 12/20/2016 9:34 VIN CHECK SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
201670894 GRPD 12/20/2016 9:57 TRAFFIC STOP W TETON BLVD&UTAH PL, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for cell phone use.
201670896 GRPD 12/20/2016 10:16 VIN CHECK N WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
201670898 GRPD 12/20/2016 10:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201670905 GRPD 12/20/2016 10:59 ESCORT
201670906 GRPD 12/20/2016 11:00 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER 201612000104
Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their fence from an individual during snow removal.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
201670907 GRPD 12/20/2016 11:04 FOUND PROPERTY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a found driver’s license, officers returned the driver’s license to the owner.
201670908 GRPD 12/20/2016 11:06 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000103
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle traveling north on Uinta Drive turned
west onto East 2nd South and was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Uinta Drive that went through a red light.
No injuries were reported, Toni Belcher, age 38 of Green River, was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic
control device.
201670930 GRPD 12/20/2016 12:52 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
201670933 GRPD 12/20/2016 13:05 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201670943 GRPD 12/20/2016 13:50 EXTRA PATROL
201670950 GRPD 12/20/2016 14:17 FOLLOW UP 420 .5 WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
201670951 GRPD 12/20/2016 14:21 VIN CHECK 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
201670952 GRPD 12/20/2016 14:25 INFORMATION 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201670954 GRPD 12/20/2016 14:30 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201670964 GRPD 12/20/2016 15:27 TRAFFIC STOP W RAILROAD AVE&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201670966 GRPD 12/20/2016 15:41 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201670978 GRPD 12/20/2016 17:10 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201612000105
201670983 GRPD 12/20/2016 17:29 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
201670987 GRPD 12/20/2016 18:19 TRAFFIC STOP E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
201670996 GRPD 12/20/2016 18:54 FOLLOW UP 695 1
201670999 GRPD 12/20/2016 19:22 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of an open door on a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Officers contacted the owner
of the vehicle who checked on their vehicle and secured the door.
201671003 GRPD 12/20/2016 19:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201671016 GRPD 12/20/2016 21:34 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a traffic complaint of juveniles riding a motorcycle on the roadway, officers contacted the
individuals regarding the complaint.
201671019 GRPD 12/20/2016 22:50 PROPERTY WATCH
201671038 GRPD 12/21/2016 1:27 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201671053 GRPD 12/21/2016 5:12 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud neighbors in an apartment building.
201671054 GRPD 12/21/2016 5:47 FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000106

 

