Green River Police Reports: December 22-26, 2016

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch AgencyDispatch DateCall Type Location Incident Report #

201671273 GRPD 12/22/2016 6:37 FOLLOW UP E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

201671274 GRPD 12/22/2016 7:01 FOLLOW UP E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

201671277 GRPD 12/22/2016 7:51 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER

201671278 GRPD 12/22/2016 7:55 PROPERTY WATCH

201671280 GRPD 12/22/2016 8:09 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671285 GRPD 12/22/2016 9:05 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201612000111

201671286 GRPD 12/22/2016 9:13 ESCORT SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted with a funeral escort.

201671293 GRPD 12/22/2016 10:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671296 GRPD 12/22/2016 10:25 MOTORIST ASSIST MONROE AVE&BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER

201671304 GRPD 12/22/2016 10:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671314 GRPD 12/22/2016 11:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671315 GRPD 12/22/2016 11:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671320 GRPD 12/22/2016 11:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671327 GRPD 12/22/2016 11:58 ANIMAL CALLS UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a dog at large.

201671330 GRPD 12/22/2016 12:39 TRAFFIC STOP BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201671337 GRPD 12/22/2016 13:10 VIN CHECK ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER

201671343 GRPD 12/22/2016 13:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671348 GRPD 12/22/2016 13:58 ANIMAL CALLS NEW YORK LN, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a dog at large.

201671351 GRPD 12/22/2016 14:11 VIN CHECK W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671355 GRPD 12/22/2016 14:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671363 GRPD 12/22/2016 15:21 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000113

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an accident. Mickell Lyon, 18, of Green River, was issued a citation for improper left turn at an intersection.

201671365 GRPD 12/22/2016 15:23 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201671366 GRPD 12/22/2016 15:24 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000114

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party said somone hit their vehicle while it was parked in the Exxon Get-N-Go parking lot. The incident is under investigation.

201671369 GRPD 12/22/2016 15:31 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual regarding an incident that occurred the previous night.

201671370 GRPD 12/22/2016 15:34 ESCORT

201671372 GRPD 12/22/2016 15:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671376 GRPD 12/22/2016 16:12 FOUND PROPERTY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671378 GRPD 12/22/2016 16:25 WELFARE CHECK UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a welfare check.

201671381 GRPD 12/22/2016 16:35 SUBJECT REMOVAL BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a request for a subject removal.

201671384 GRPD 12/22/2016 16:49 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER 201612000115

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a larceny. The reporting party reported that the license plate on the back of his vehicle had been stolen.

201671385 GRPD 12/22/2016 17:08 ANIMAL CALLS KNOTTY PINE ST&RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of someone feeding deer in the area. The reporting party said there were two pumpkins, split open in the area. The reporting party advised they thought someone placed the pumpkins there to feed the deer.

201671392 GRPD 12/22/2016 18:00 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to an address in reference to a raccoon, caught in a trap.

201671408 GRPD 12/22/2016 19:40 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers responded to a 911 call. Dispatch received a phone call from On Star. The phone call was a recorded message, advising there was an emergency.

201671409 GRPD 12/22/2016 19:41 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671411 GRPD 12/22/2016 19:58 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the police department lobby in reference to an agency assist.

201671412 GRPD 12/22/2016 19:59 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671425 GRPD 12/22/2016 20:57 MOTORIST ASSIST 1155 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671437 GRPD 12/22/2016 22:12 AGENCY ASSIST COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000116

Officers took a report, by telephone, of suspicious circumstances.

201671439 GRPD 12/22/2016 23:03 BURGLARY HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a burglary report.

201671443 GRPD 12/22/2016 23:44 FOLLOW UP COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

201671446 GRPD 12/23/2016 0:58 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of suspicious circumstance. The reporting party advised three phone calls from an unknown party. The reporting party advised the caller had threatened them with physical injury.

201671457 GRPD 12/23/2016 3:14 FIELD CONTACT UINTA DR&RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201671458 GRPD 12/23/2016 4:47 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, Officers determined everything was okay and the alarm was likely the result of an equipment malfunction.

201671461 GRPD 12/23/2016 6:05 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party said there was a male subject, running in the area, asking for a ride.

201671462 GRPD 12/23/2016 6:41 BOMB THREAT FOOTHILL BLVD, ROCK SPRINGS 201612000118

201671466 GRPD 12/23/2016 8:27 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671467 GRPD 12/23/2016 8:35 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201612000117

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an accident. Mark Moore, 48, of Green River was issued citations for Inattentive Driving and for Driver’s View Obstructed.

201671468 GRPD 12/23/2016 9:01 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party advised they are working on a house in the area and a male subject keeps driving by the house.

201671471 GRPD 12/23/2016 9:38 EXTRA PATROL

201671483 GRPD 12/23/2016 10:29 MEDICAL SERVICE Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671484 GRPD 12/23/2016 10:39 ANIMAL CALLS RIVER VIEW DR&KNOTTY PINE ST, GREEN RIVER 201612000119

201671485 GRPD 12/23/2016 10:43 FOLLOW UP WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

201671486 GRPD 12/23/2016 10:45 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671488 GRPD 12/23/2016 10:50 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671489 GRPD 12/23/2016 10:52 VIN CHECK W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201671495 GRPD 12/23/2016 11:37 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers issued a warning for use of cellular phone while driving.

201671496 GRPD 12/23/2016 11:46 PARKING PROBLEM N 3RD E&E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER

201671497 GRPD 12/23/2016 11:55 TRAFFIC STOP ROOSEVELT DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671498 GRPD 12/23/2016 12:05 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers issued a warning for speeding.

201671501 GRPD 12/23/2016 12:51 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a civil standby.

201671508 GRPD 12/23/2016 13:56 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000120

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an accident.

201671513 GRPD 12/23/2016 14:30 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671521 GRPD 12/23/2016 15:47 FOLLOW UP W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671522 GRPD 12/23/2016 15:51 MEDICAL SERVICE Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671524 GRPD 12/23/2016 15:59 HARASSMENT

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of harassment. The reporting party advised their child s being harrassed via FaceBook.

201671526 GRPD 12/23/2016 16:18 FOLLOW UP OHIO WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671527 GRPD 12/23/2016 16:19 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual, by telephone, about how to get a dog out of the shelter

201671530 GRPD 12/23/2016 16:49 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201671532 GRPD 12/23/2016 17:07 FOLLOW UP ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671536 GRPD 12/23/2016 17:41 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual at the animal shelter who wanted to pick up a dog.

201671540 GRPD 12/23/2016 18:28 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671541 GRPD 12/23/2016 18:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671542 GRPD 12/23/2016 18:56 REDDI REPORT UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000122

Officers responded to the area in reference to a REDDI Report. Officers contacted the suspect driver and determined they were not intoxicated. The Reporting Party also requested that the driver be issued a trespass warning for the reporting parties address.

201671545 GRPD 12/23/2016 19:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671547 GRPD 12/23/2016 20:01 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the police department lobby in reference to an agency assist.

201671552 GRPD 12/23/2016 20:37 FOUND PROPERTY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to Smith’s Food and Drug in reference to a report of a found wallet. Officers returned the wallet to it’s owner.

201671561 GRPD 12/23/2016 21:52 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a person lighting off fireworks. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the individuals lighting off fireworks.

201671565 GRPD 12/23/2016 22:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671574 GRPD 12/24/2016 0:08 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances.

201671579 GRPD 12/24/2016 1:07 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201671581 GRPD 12/24/2016 1:24 ANIMAL CALLS SARATOGA DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000123

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog.

201671584 GRPD 12/24/2016 1:34 TRAFFIC STOP NOLAN ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671600 GRPD 12/24/2016 7:39 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671603 GRPD 12/24/2016 8:10 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an accident. The reporting party advised a deer hit their vehicle.

201671613 GRPD 12/24/2016 10:00 PARKING PROBLEM WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a parking problem. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who advised they would move the vehicle.

201671614 GRPD 12/24/2016 10:01 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201671615 GRPD 12/24/2016 10:15 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&ROOSEVELT DR, GREEN RIVER

201671616 GRPD 12/24/2016 10:16 ANIMAL CALLS SARATOGA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog.

201671617 RSPD 12/24/2016 10:22 SECCK

201671622 GRPD 12/24/2016 11:15 DEAD BODY 201612000127

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an unattended death.

201671623 GRPD 12/24/2016 11:17 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER 201612000126

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of trespassing. The reporting party requested that a trespass warning be issued to an individual for the reporting parties property.

201671625 GRPD 12/24/2016 11:28 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party was concerned about a hitch hiker in the area, due to the cold temperatures.

201671628 GRPD 12/24/2016 11:44 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671632 GRPD 12/24/2016 12:07 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR&MICHIGAN CT, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an injured deer. Officers were unable to locate the deer.

201671634 GRPD 12/24/2016 12:19 MEDICAL SERVICE Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671635 GRPD 12/24/2016 12:21 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, Officers observed that no damage had occurred to either vehicle.

201671641 GRPD 12/24/2016 13:13 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

201671648 GRPD 12/24/2016 15:20 HARASSMENT Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of harrassment. The reporting party advised their child was receiving threatening letters.

201671650 GRPD 12/24/2016 15:33 FRAUD LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER 201612000128

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of fraud. The reporting parties advised an unknown person used their debit card to make purchases.

201671654 GRPD 12/24/2016 16:10 ANIMAL CALLS HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a contained, dog at large.

201671655 GRPD 12/24/2016 16:13 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to an alarm.

201671657 GRPD 12/24/2016 16:35 ABANDONED VEHICLE HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an abandoned vehicle.

201671659 GRPD 12/24/2016 17:13 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671660 GRPD 12/24/2016 17:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671663 GRPD 12/24/2016 18:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671673 GRPD 12/24/2016 20:27 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the police department lobby in reference to an agency assist.

201671678 GRPD 12/24/2016 21:10 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201612000130

201671679 GRPD 12/24/2016 21:14 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201612000129

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a disturbance.

201671682 GRPD 12/24/2016 21:39 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671698 GRPD 12/25/2016 2:13 MOTORIST ASSIST LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201671699 GRPD 12/25/2016 2:19 FIRE 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a gas pump that was leaking.

201671701 GRPD 12/25/2016 2:30 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of suspicious circumstance. The reporting party advised they

were concerned because their nieghbors door was open. Officers checked the residence and observed that no one was home. Officers secured the door and left a business card inside the residence.

201671702 SCSO 12/25/2016 3:13 REDDI REPORT 99 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS

201671714 GRPD 12/25/2016 8:22 ANIMAL CALLS WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of two dogs at large.

201671719 GRPD 12/25/2016 8:58 OPEN PROPERTY Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an open door. Officers checked the residence and determined the residence was vacant. Officer secured the door and notified the realtor.

201671729 GRPD 12/25/2016 11:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671736 GRPD 12/25/2016 14:29 ASSAULT HIGH PRIORITY UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000131

Officers responded to a residence in reference to a report on an assault. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201671750 GRPD 12/25/2016 16:45 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201671751 GRPD 12/25/2016 16:52 ANIMAL CALLS W RAILROAD AVE&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

201671755 GRPD 12/25/2016 17:54 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of domestic violence.

201671759 GRPD 12/25/2016 18:39 PROPERTY WATCH

201671761 GRPD 12/25/2016 19:32 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a disturbance.

201671762 GRPD 12/25/2016 19:58 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the police department lobby in reference to an agency assist.

201671763 GRPD 12/25/2016 20:48 BURGLARY HIGH PRIORITY UINTA DR , GREEN RIVER 201612000132

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of buglary. The reporting party advised that a person broke into their esidence. The suspect had left the residence prior to the arrival of officers.

201671766 GRPD 12/25/2016 21:19 EXTRA PATROL UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671768 GRPD 12/25/2016 22:01 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000133

Officers responded back to an address in reference to a report of burglary. This was the same residence as listed in call #201671763. The reporting party advised it was the same individual that had broken into their residence earlier. Upon arrival, Officer located John Siegel, age 28, 0f Rock Springs, inside of the residence. Officers subsequenlty arrested John Siegel for Burglary, Interference with a Peace Officer, Criminal Entry and Stalking.

201671775 GRPD 12/25/2016 23:54 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671778 GRPD 12/26/2016 0:34 HAZAR UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER 201612000134

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a traffic hazard. The reporting party advised that a cable or line had fallen on a vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers observed that an unknown vehicle collided with with cables, suppporting a power pole, pulling the cables from the ground. The power pole broke at ground level asa result of the support cables being pulled from the ground. Officers also completed a crash report in reference to the vehicle being struck by the cables.

201671779 GRPD 12/26/2016 0:44 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, Officers determined the individuals were arguing and no physical contact occurred.

201671783 GRPD 12/26/2016 4:11 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an alarm.

201671787 GRPD 12/26/2016 5:07 ANIMAL CALLS KEITH DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000136

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog.

201671793 GRPD 12/26/2016 8:06 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671799 GRPD 12/26/2016 8:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671804 GRPD 12/26/2016 9:29 PS WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER

201671809 GRPD 12/26/2016 10:18 HARASSMENT Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of harassment.

201671810 GRPD 12/26/2016 10:24 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

201671812 GRPD 12/26/2016 10:25 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, Officers determined everything was okay.

201671816 GRPD 12/26/2016 10:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671820 GRPD 12/26/2016 11:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671823 GRPD 12/26/2016 12:00 FRAUD MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER 201612000137

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of fraud. The reporting party advised they had received a phone call from Microsoft that they thought was a scam. The reporting party did not give out any information to the caller.

201671827 GRPD 12/26/2016 12:13 AGENCY ASSIST UINTA DR&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to an agency assist.

201671829 GRPD 12/26/2016 12:43 VIN CHECK OKLAHOMA DR, GREEN RIVER

201671835 GRPD 12/26/2016 13:31 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY OKLAHOMA DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000138

Officers responded to an address in reference to a civil matter. The reporting party advised their vehicle was repossessed and, upon getting the vehicle back, noticed the vehicle had been damaged.

201671836 GRPD 12/26/2016 13:32 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201612000139

Officers responded to an address in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers learned the residents had been in a verbal argument.

201671857 GRPD 12/26/2016 15:11 ANIMAL CALLS DANIEL BOONE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a dog at large.

201671862 GRPD 12/26/2016 15:38 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH 201612000140

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a juvenile problem.

201671865 GRPD 12/26/2016 16:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671870 GRPD 12/26/2016 16:48 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the Green River Horse Corral’s in reference to a report of a horse, without water.

201671874 GRPD 12/26/2016 17:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671879 GRPD 12/26/2016 17:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201671891 GRPD 12/26/2016 19:59 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the police department lobby in reference to an agency assist.

201671895 GRPD 12/26/2016 20:52 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201671896 GRPD 12/26/2016 20:52 FIELD CONTACT DESERT VIEW EYE CARE

201671921 GRPD 12/27/2016 4:50 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201612000141

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, Officers observed that an unknown vehicle struck a City of Green River Garbage Can. The garbage can was pushed into a vinyl fence and then into a vehicle parked in the area. The vehicle, fence and garbage can were damaged as a result of the collission.

201671929 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:02 PROPERTY WATCH

201671930 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:13 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER 201612000142

Officers observed a garbage can in the area that had been struck by a vehicle.

201671931 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:20 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201612000143

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a garbage can being struck by a vehicle.

201671932 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:23 FOLLOW UP S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER

201671935 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:39 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER 201612000144

Officers observed a garbage can in the area that had been struck by a vehicle.

201671937 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:52 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000145

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a garbage can being struck by a vehicle.

201671938 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:56 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers observed a garbage can that had been knocked over. Upon closer observation, Officers observed the garbage can had been blown over by the wind.

201671940 GRPD 12/27/2016 8:59 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on garbage cans that had been knocked over in the area.

201671943 GRPD 12/27/2016 9:22 FOLLOW UP 50 E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

201671944 GRPD 12/27/2016 9:28 FOLLOW UP S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER