Green River Police Reports: December 28, 2016

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

201672100 GRPD 12/28/2016 6:02 FOUND PROPERTY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000149

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of found property. The reporting party said they had found a purse in the area.

201672109 GRPD 12/28/2016 8:20 MISSING PERSON 201612000150

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a missing person. The reporting party advised they had not seen or spoken to a family member in over one month. Officers were able to contact another family member that advised they had recently spoken to the reported missing individual.

201672121 GRPD 12/28/2016 10:02 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an accident. The reporting party advised a vehicle had rolled into ther vehicle.

201672123 GRPD 12/28/2016 10:06 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS UINTA DR&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a traffic complaint. The reporting party advised a driver was texting while driving and almost crashed into their vehicle.

201672137 GRPD 12/28/2016 11:11 ESCORT HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted with a funeral escort.

201672152 GRPD 12/28/2016 12:09 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672153 GRPD 12/28/2016 12:10 PARKING PROBLEM CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a parking problem.

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, Officers determined everything was okay

and the alarm had been caused by the wind blowing open a door.

201672163 GRPD 12/28/2016 12:41 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY TELEPHONE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to report of suspicious circumstances.

201672173 GRPD 12/28/2016 13:35 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672174 GRPD 12/28/2016 13:45 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672179 GRPD 12/28/2016 13:58 FOLLOW UP CONESTOGA LN, GREEN RIVER

201672188 GRPD 12/28/2016 15:04 ABANDONED VEHICLE FOX HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000152

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers tagged the vehicle as abandoned.

201672193 GRPD 12/28/2016 15:28 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a burglary.

201672198 GRPD 12/28/2016 16:06 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201612000155

201672199 GRPD 12/28/2016 16:11 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201612000153

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, Officers determined there was verbal argument and no physical altercation occurred.

201672206 GRPD 12/28/2016 16:43 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 10 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201612000154

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an accident. The reporting party advised they had left their vehicle parked in the parking lot and, upon returning to their vehicle, saw the vehicle had rolled into another vehicle parked in the parking lot.

201672212 GRPD 12/28/2016 17:27 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000156

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a burglary. The reporting party advised someone had got into

their vehicle and stole a purse that was inside the vehicle.

201672219 GRPD 12/28/2016 18:54 ANIMAL CALLS CLEAR VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a dog bite.

201672221 GRPD 12/28/2016 19:28 REDDI REPORT E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a REDDI report. Officers were unable to make contact with the suspected

intoxicated driver.

201672222 GRPD 12/28/2016 19:40 ALARMS

Officers responded to an address in reference to an alarm.

201672223 GRPD 12/28/2016 19:41 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers completed an agency assist at the Green River Police Department.

201672228 GRPD 12/28/2016 19:57 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a disturbance. The reporting party advised a vehicle was driving

in the area and the driver was reving the engine. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and they were advised.

201672229 GRPD 12/28/2016 20:09 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672235 GRPD 12/28/2016 20:23 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to an address in reference to a welfare check. Officers contacted the individual and determined they were okay.

201672251 GRPD 12/28/2016 22:09 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a juvenile disturbance.

201672252 GRPD 12/28/2016 22:20 LARCENY HIGH PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a third party report of a larceny.

201672268 GRPD 12/29/2016 0:08 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201672279 GRPD 12/29/2016 5:56 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

