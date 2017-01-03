Green River Police Reports: December 30, 2016- January 2, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201672467 GRPD 12/30/2016 7:39 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property and the property appeared okay.

201672471 GRPD 12/30/2016 8:21 ANIMAL CALLS APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer walking in the area. Animal Control Officers checked

the area and Wyoming Game and Fish were notified.

201672472 GRPD 12/30/2016 8:53 PARKING PROBLEM E 3RD N&N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER 201612000162

201672473 GRPD 12/30/2016 8:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672477 GRPD 12/30/2016 9:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672480 GRPD 12/30/2016 10:22 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201672481 GRPD 12/30/2016 10:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672485 GRPD 12/30/2016 10:57 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672492 GRPD 12/30/2016 11:26 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201672494 GRPD 12/30/2016 11:39 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR&IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of two dogs at large. The dogs were described as a brindle grey colored

dog and a white dog with brown markings, the dogs were located and taken to the animal shelter.

201672495 GRPD 12/30/2016 11:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672501 GRPD 12/30/2016 12:19 FOLLOW UP BRANDNER CIR, GREEN RIVER

201672506 GRPD 12/30/2016 12:52 AGENCY ASSIST 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol.

201672507 GRPD 12/30/2016 13:00 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201672509 GRPD 12/30/2016 13:09 PARKING PROBLEM S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000163

201672511 GRPD 12/30/2016 13:20 PARKING PROBLEM E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201612000164

201672512 GRPD 12/30/2016 13:22 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000165

Officers met with a responsible party for a property who wanted two individuals issued trespass warnings for

the property. Officers contacted the two individuals who were issued a trespass warning for the property.

201672516 GRPD 12/30/2016 13:30 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672518 GRPD 12/30/2016 13:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672519 GRPD 12/30/2016 13:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672524 GRPD 12/30/2016 14:30 PARKING PROBLEM HONOR WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000166

201672525 GRPD 12/30/2016 14:32 ESCORT

201672531 GRPD 12/30/2016 15:13 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

201672535 GRPD 12/30/2016 15:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672536 GRPD 12/30/2016 15:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672538 GRPD 12/30/2016 15:38 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual on the east side of the river across from

Stratton Meyer Park. Officers responded to the area and the individual was walking a dog.

201672539 GRPD 12/30/2016 15:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672541 GRPD 12/30/2016 15:55 FOLLOW UP MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER

201672543 GRPD 12/30/2016 16:03 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672544 GRPD 12/30/2016 16:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672556 GRPD 12/30/2016 17:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672557 GRPD 12/30/2016 17:36 FOLLOW UP 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672558 GRPD 12/30/2016 17:38 TRAFFIC STOP RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201672565 GRPD 12/30/2016 18:44 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for no visible vehicle registration.

201672566 GRPD 12/30/2016 18:47 MOTORIST ASSIST 500 NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER

201672568 GRPD 12/30/2016 18:53 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201672574 GRPD 12/30/2016 19:49 CITIZEN ASSIST S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who had questions about turning over unwanted medications.

201672575 GRPD 12/30/2016 19:53 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

201672577 GRPD 12/30/2016 20:16 MOTORIST ASSIST ASTLE AVE&HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a vehicle driving on the roadway with their hazard lights on. The driver was okay and

looking for addresses.

201672579 GRPD 12/30/2016 20:20 TRAFFIC STOP SHOSHONE AVE&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Citation issued for child restraint not used properly.

201672581 GRPD 12/30/2016 20:37 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201672582 GRPD 12/30/2016 20:38 ANIMAL CALLS 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a found Border Collie type dog wearing a red collar with tags. Officers picked up the

dog and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201672583 GRPD 12/30/2016 20:46 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for a red light violation.

201672587 GRPD 12/30/2016 21:18 PARKING PROBLEM HITCHING POST DR&TRAIL DR, GREEN RIVER

201672592 GRPD 12/30/2016 21:41 TRAFFIC STOP 220 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for failure to dim bright lights.

201672594 GRPD 12/30/2016 21:50 SUBJECT REMOVAL W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a subject removal from an address. Officers contacted an individual at the

address who subsequently left the property at the request of the resident.

201672622 GRPD 12/31/2016 2:44 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201612000168

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance regarding a verbal dispute. While investigating the incident,

officers contacted Kenneth Moss, age 21 of Granger, who was arrested per an active Sweetwater County

Warrant for a probation revocation on an original charge of driving while under the influence.

201672623 GRPD 12/31/2016 3:30 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted an individual who fell, was not injured and needed help getting up.

201672626 GRPD 12/31/2016 4:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672633 GRPD 12/31/2016 7:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672636 GRPD 12/31/2016 9:04 FOLLOW UP SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672644 GRPD 12/31/2016 10:02 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672654 GRPD 12/31/2016 11:22 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER 201612000169

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. At the address, officers contacted the resident who wanted

a trespass warning issued to an individual for their residence. Officers contacted the individual who was issued

a trespass warning for the property.

201672655 GRPD 12/31/2016 11:51 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672663 GRPD 12/31/2016 13:36 ANIMAL CALLS MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual who had a stray cat following them.

201672667 GRPD 12/31/2016 14:43 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201672678 GRPD 12/31/2016 16:02 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER 201612000170

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was parked and

unoccupied on the street in front of a residence and was struck by an unknown vehicle during the previous

night. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201672679 GRPD 12/31/2016 16:25 FOLLOW UP E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

201672685 GRPD 12/31/2016 17:07 ANIMAL CALLS 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a welfare check on a horse described as laying down and wouldn’t get up. Officers

checked on the horse that was standing and individuals at the horse corrals contacted the owner of the horse.

201672698 GRPD 12/31/2016 19:13 REDDI REPORT 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers located a vehicle described in a REDDI report. Officers contacted the driver who advised they

were eating while driving.

201672703 GRPD 12/31/2016 19:41 TRAFFIC STOP N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201672706 GRPD 12/31/2016 20:07 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201672709 GRPD 12/31/2016 20:18 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

201672711 GRPD 12/31/2016 20:41 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201672716 GRPD 12/31/2016 21:08 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201672717 GRPD 12/31/2016 21:09 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201672733 GRPD 12/31/2016 23:07 TRAFFIC STOP BRAMWELL ST&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201612000171

Traffic citation issued for driving while under suspension.

201672738 GRPD 12/31/2016 23:14 FIRE 70 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report that an individual saw smoke in the area of Rock Mountain Car Wash.

Officers checked the area, no fire was located, normal exhaust was visible in the area and everything appeared

okay.

201672739 GRPD 12/31/2016 23:21 FIRE SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

201672745 GRPD 12/31/2016 23:39 ANIMAL CALLS IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a tan and white pit-bull at large. Officers picked up the dog and the dog was taken to

the animal shelter. The owner of the dog responded to the animal shelter to pick up their pet.

201672749 GRPD 12/31/2016 23:50 PARKING PROBLEM WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking compliant, in reference to a vehicle blocking a driveway. Officers contacted a

responsible party for the vehicle and the vehicle was moved.

20171 GRPD 1/1/2017 0:02 FIREWORKS WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of firework use in the area.

201714 GRPD 1/1/2017 0:54 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000004

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north bound on Uinta

Drive attempting to turn west onto East 2nd South. The vehicle swerved out of its lane to avoid a vehicle

reportedly traveling south bound on Uinta Drive that swerved into the northbound lane. The northbound

vehicle went over the curb, and hit a curb in the Maverik parking lot. The driver of the vehicle reported no

injury and a passenger in the vehicle reported feeling pain. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201720 GRPD 1/1/2017 1:15 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201721 GRPD 1/1/2017 1:24 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and possible fight outside the building.

201725 GRPD 1/1/2017 1:34 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000002

Officers observed a two vehicle collision in the Municipal Parking Lot. It was reported a vehicle backed out of

a parking spot and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Officers investigated the incident and identified

the driver, Jennifer Sassman, age 33 of Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the influence and

issued a citation for failure to provide proof of insurance.

201731 GRPD 1/1/2017 1:51 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000003

Officers contacted individuals, in reference to a report of an altercation. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

201741 GRPD 1/1/2017 3:23 AGENCY ASSIST IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to deliver a message for another agency.

201747 GRPD 1/1/2017 4:41 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201751 GRPD 1/1/2017 5:10 FOLLOW UP 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

201758 GRPD 1/1/2017 8:26 EXTRA PATROL

201762 GRPD 1/1/2017 9:33 AGENCY ASSIST 221 C ST, ROCK SPRINGS

201764 GRPD 1/1/2017 9:53 FOLLOW UP 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

201772 GRPD 1/1/2017 11:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201773 GRPD 1/1/2017 11:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201774 GRPD 1/1/2017 11:24 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201780 GRPD 1/1/2017 12:21 MOTORIST ASSIST WYOMING DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist who was towing a vehicle.

201781 GRPD 1/1/2017 12:28 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a grey pit bull at large, the dog was subsequently returned to its owner.

201785 GRPD 1/1/2017 13:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201789 GRPD 1/1/2017 14:05 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201791 GRPD 1/1/2017 14:29 VIN CHECK IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER

201793 GRPD 1/1/2017 14:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017101 GRPD 1/1/2017 16:37 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017112 GRPD 1/1/2017 18:37 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

2017113 GRPD 1/1/2017 18:45 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

2017120 GRPD 1/1/2017 19:43 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017121 GRPD 1/1/2017 19:48 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH

Officers responded to a report of possible underage drinking occurring at a residence. Officers contacted the

resident and determined an adult at the address had been drinking and others had not.

2017123 GRPD 1/1/2017 19:50 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who the reporting party could not contact

by phone. Officers contacted and delivered a message to the individual.

2017124 GRPD 1/1/2017 20:03 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers received a call of juveniles ringing door bells in the area of Bridger Drive and running away.

2017125 GRPD 1/1/2017 20:07 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017126 GRPD 1/1/2017 20:10 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI S 7TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a possible violation of a court order.

2017127 GRPD 1/1/2017 20:15 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

2017131 SCSO 1/1/2017 21:14 REDDI REPORT 99 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report on I-80, in which the vehicle may have

exited into Green River.

2017134 GRPD 1/1/2017 21:44 ANIMAL CALLS HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted the owners of black dog wearing a green collar, who advised they were out looking for their

dog.

2017135 GRPD 1/1/2017 21:49 FOLLOW UP 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017140 GRPD 1/1/2017 22:24 ALARMS REYNOLDS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers contacted the resident at the address and the call

appeared to be accidental.

2017170 GRPD 1/2/2017 7:45 MOTORIST ASSIST 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

2017173 GRPD 1/2/2017 8:31 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201701000006

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was northbound on West Teton

Boulevard and stopped at the intersection with Bridger Drive. The vehicle pulled out into the intersection,

saw a vehicle traveling east on Bridger Drive and attempted to back up. The vehicle traveling east on Bridger

Drive collided with the vehicle attempting to back up on West Teton Boulevard. No injuries were reported,

officers completed a report regarding the incident.

2017176 GRPD 1/2/2017 8:58 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201701000007

Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

2017179 GRPD 1/2/2017 9:37 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a Golden Labrador at large, wearing a purple collar.

2017180 GRPD 1/2/2017 9:41 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 220 UINTA DR APT B, GREEN RIVER 201701000008

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under

investigation.

2017187 GRPD 1/2/2017 10:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017192 GRPD 1/2/2017 11:11 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual regarding a civil matter.

2017198 GRPD 1/2/2017 11:35 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding a civil matter.

2017206 GRPD 1/2/2017 12:01 ABANDONED VEHICLE 73 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

2017208 GRPD 1/2/2017 12:12 EXTRA PATROL

2017231 GRPD 1/2/2017 14:47 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

2017238 GRPD 1/2/2017 15:36 ANIMAL CALLS WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a found mixed breed black puppy.

2017245 GRPD 1/2/2017 16:43 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

2017248 GRPD 1/2/2017 17:24 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual over the phone regarding a civil matter.

2017253 GRPD 1/2/2017 17:55 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

2017258 GRPD 1/2/2017 19:39 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

2017260 GRPD 1/2/2017 19:52 CITIZEN ASSIST HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about court paperwork.

2017261 GRPD 1/2/2017 20:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017265 GRPD 1/2/2017 20:40 TRAFFIC STOP ALEXANDRIA CIR, GREEN RIVER

2017268 GRPD 1/2/2017 20:52 TRAFFIC STOP 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

2017270 GRPD 1/2/2017 21:00 FOLLOW UP HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER

2017273 GRPD 1/2/2017 21:11 FOLLOW UP HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER

2017276 GRPD 1/2/2017 21:16 MEDICAL SERVICE