Green River Police Reports: December 30, 2016- January 2, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201672467
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 7:39
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property and the property appeared okay.
|201672471
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 8:21
|ANIMAL CALLS
|APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer walking in the area. Animal Control Officers checked
|the area and Wyoming Game and Fish were notified.
|201672472
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 8:53
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 3RD N&N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|201612000162
|201672473
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 8:54
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672477
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 9:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672480
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 10:22
|FOLLOW UP
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201672481
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 10:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672485
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 10:57
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201672492
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 11:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201672494
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 11:39
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR&IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of two dogs at large. The dogs were described as a brindle grey colored
|dog and a white dog with brown markings, the dogs were located and taken to the animal shelter.
|201672495
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 11:47
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672501
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 12:19
|FOLLOW UP
|BRANDNER CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201672506
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 12:52
|AGENCY ASSIST
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol.
|201672507
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 13:00
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201672509
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 13:09
|PARKING PROBLEM
|S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000163
|201672511
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 13:20
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201612000164
|201672512
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 13:22
|TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000165
|Officers met with a responsible party for a property who wanted two individuals issued trespass warnings for
|the property. Officers contacted the two individuals who were issued a trespass warning for the property.
|201672516
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 13:30
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201672518
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 13:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672519
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 13:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672524
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 14:30
|PARKING PROBLEM
|HONOR WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201612000166
|201672525
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 14:32
|ESCORT
|201672531
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 15:13
|FOLLOW UP
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|201672535
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 15:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672536
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 15:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672538
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 15:38
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual on the east side of the river across from
|Stratton Meyer Park. Officers responded to the area and the individual was walking a dog.
|201672539
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 15:47
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672541
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 15:55
|FOLLOW UP
|MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
|201672543
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 16:03
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672544
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 16:06
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672556
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 17:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672557
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 17:36
|FOLLOW UP
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201672558
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 17:38
|TRAFFIC STOP
|RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201672565
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 18:44
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for no visible vehicle registration.
|201672566
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 18:47
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|500 NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201672568
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 18:53
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ASTLE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201672574
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 19:49
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who had questions about turning over unwanted medications.
|201672575
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 19:53
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|201672577
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 20:16
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|ASTLE AVE&HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a vehicle driving on the roadway with their hazard lights on. The driver was okay and
|looking for addresses.
|201672579
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 20:20
|TRAFFIC STOP
|SHOSHONE AVE&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Citation issued for child restraint not used properly.
|201672581
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 20:37
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201672582
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 20:38
|ANIMAL CALLS
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a found Border Collie type dog wearing a red collar with tags. Officers picked up the
|dog and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|201672583
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 20:46
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a red light violation.
|201672587
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 21:18
|PARKING PROBLEM
|HITCHING POST DR&TRAIL DR, GREEN RIVER
|201672592
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 21:41
|TRAFFIC STOP
|220 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for failure to dim bright lights.
|201672594
|GRPD
|12/30/2016 21:50
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a subject removal from an address. Officers contacted an individual at the
|address who subsequently left the property at the request of the resident.
|201672622
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 2:44
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201612000168
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance regarding a verbal dispute. While investigating the incident,
|officers contacted Kenneth Moss, age 21 of Granger, who was arrested per an active Sweetwater County
|Warrant for a probation revocation on an original charge of driving while under the influence.
|201672623
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 3:30
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted an individual who fell, was not injured and needed help getting up.
|201672626
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 4:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672633
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 7:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672636
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 9:04
|FOLLOW UP
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672644
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 10:02
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672654
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 11:22
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201612000169
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. At the address, officers contacted the resident who wanted
|a trespass warning issued to an individual for their residence. Officers contacted the individual who was issued
|a trespass warning for the property.
|201672655
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 11:51
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201672663
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 13:36
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual who had a stray cat following them.
|201672667
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 14:43
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201672678
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 16:02
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|201612000170
|Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was parked and
|unoccupied on the street in front of a residence and was struck by an unknown vehicle during the previous
|night. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201672679
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 16:25
|FOLLOW UP
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|201672685
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 17:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a welfare check on a horse described as laying down and wouldn’t get up. Officers
|checked on the horse that was standing and individuals at the horse corrals contacted the owner of the horse.
|201672698
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 19:13
|REDDI REPORT
|445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers located a vehicle described in a REDDI report. Officers contacted the driver who advised they
|were eating while driving.
|201672703
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 19:41
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201672706
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 20:07
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201672709
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 20:18
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|201672711
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 20:41
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201672716
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 21:08
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201672717
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 21:09
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201672733
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 23:07
|TRAFFIC STOP
|BRAMWELL ST&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201612000171
|Traffic citation issued for driving while under suspension.
|201672738
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 23:14
|FIRE
|70 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report that an individual saw smoke in the area of Rock Mountain Car Wash.
|Officers checked the area, no fire was located, normal exhaust was visible in the area and everything appeared
|okay.
|201672739
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 23:21
|FIRE
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|201672745
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 23:39
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a tan and white pit-bull at large. Officers picked up the dog and the dog was taken to
|the animal shelter. The owner of the dog responded to the animal shelter to pick up their pet.
|201672749
|GRPD
|12/31/2016 23:50
|PARKING PROBLEM
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking compliant, in reference to a vehicle blocking a driveway. Officers contacted a
|responsible party for the vehicle and the vehicle was moved.
|20171
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 0:02
|FIREWORKS
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of firework use in the area.
|201714
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 0:54
|ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000004
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north bound on Uinta
|Drive attempting to turn west onto East 2nd South. The vehicle swerved out of its lane to avoid a vehicle
|reportedly traveling south bound on Uinta Drive that swerved into the northbound lane. The northbound
|vehicle went over the curb, and hit a curb in the Maverik parking lot. The driver of the vehicle reported no
|injury and a passenger in the vehicle reported feeling pain. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201720
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 1:15
|TRAFFIC STOP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201721
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 1:24
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and possible fight outside the building.
|201725
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 1:34
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000002
|Officers observed a two vehicle collision in the Municipal Parking Lot. It was reported a vehicle backed out of
|a parking spot and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Officers investigated the incident and identified
|the driver, Jennifer Sassman, age 33 of Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the influence and
|issued a citation for failure to provide proof of insurance.
|201731
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 1:51
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000003
|Officers contacted individuals, in reference to a report of an altercation. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|201741
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 3:23
|AGENCY ASSIST
|IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to deliver a message for another agency.
|201747
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 4:41
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201751
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 5:10
|FOLLOW UP
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201758
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 8:26
|EXTRA PATROL
|201762
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 9:33
|AGENCY ASSIST
|221 C ST, ROCK SPRINGS
|201764
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 9:53
|FOLLOW UP
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201772
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 11:11
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201773
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 11:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201774
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 11:24
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201780
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 12:21
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|WYOMING DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist who was towing a vehicle.
|201781
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 12:28
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a grey pit bull at large, the dog was subsequently returned to its owner.
|201785
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 13:05
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201789
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 14:05
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201791
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 14:29
|VIN CHECK
|IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201793
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 14:46
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017101
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 16:37
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017112
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 18:37
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|2017113
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 18:45
|JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|2017120
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 19:43
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017121
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 19:48
|JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH
|Officers responded to a report of possible underage drinking occurring at a residence. Officers contacted the
|resident and determined an adult at the address had been drinking and others had not.
|2017123
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 19:50
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who the reporting party could not contact
|by phone. Officers contacted and delivered a message to the individual.
|2017124
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 20:03
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers received a call of juveniles ringing door bells in the area of Bridger Drive and running away.
|2017125
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 20:07
|FOLLOW UP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017126
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 20:10
|VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI
|S 7TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a possible violation of a court order.
|2017127
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 20:15
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|2017131
|SCSO
|1/1/2017 21:14
|REDDI REPORT
|99 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report on I-80, in which the vehicle may have
|exited into Green River.
|2017134
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 21:44
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted the owners of black dog wearing a green collar, who advised they were out looking for their
|dog.
|2017135
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 21:49
|FOLLOW UP
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017140
|GRPD
|1/1/2017 22:24
|ALARMS
|REYNOLDS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers contacted the resident at the address and the call
|appeared to be accidental.
|2017170
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 7:45
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017173
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 8:31
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201701000006
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was northbound on West Teton
|Boulevard and stopped at the intersection with Bridger Drive. The vehicle pulled out into the intersection,
|saw a vehicle traveling east on Bridger Drive and attempted to back up. The vehicle traveling east on Bridger
|Drive collided with the vehicle attempting to back up on West Teton Boulevard. No injuries were reported,
|officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|2017176
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 8:58
|SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000007
|Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
|2017179
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 9:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a Golden Labrador at large, wearing a purple collar.
|2017180
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 9:41
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|220 UINTA DR APT B, GREEN RIVER
|201701000008
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
|investigation.
|2017187
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 10:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017192
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 11:11
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual regarding a civil matter.
|2017198
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 11:35
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding a civil matter.
|2017206
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 12:01
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|73 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017208
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 12:12
|EXTRA PATROL
|2017231
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 14:47
|FOLLOW UP
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017238
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 15:36
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a found mixed breed black puppy.
|2017245
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 16:43
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|2017248
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 17:24
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual over the phone regarding a civil matter.
|2017253
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 17:55
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|2017258
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 19:39
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|2017260
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 19:52
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about court paperwork.
|2017261
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 20:15
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017265
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 20:40
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ALEXANDRIA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|2017268
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 20:52
|TRAFFIC STOP
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|2017270
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 21:00
|FOLLOW UP
|HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
|2017273
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 21:11
|FOLLOW UP
|HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
|2017276
|GRPD
|1/2/2017 21:16
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|2017297
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 5:48
|WELFARE CHECK
