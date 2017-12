Green River Police Reports: December 7, 2017

Green River Police Department press release for December 8, 2017 Incidents from 12-07-2017 0600hrs to 12-08-2017 0600hrs

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Interim Chief Tom Jarvie

G17120259 GRPD 07:25:23 12/07/17 Alarm NFA

G17120260 GRPD 07:51:34 12/07/17 Open Property NFA

G17120261 GRPD 07:58:09 12/07/17 911 Calls NFA

G17120262 GRPD 07:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120263 GRPD 07:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120264 GRPD 08:51:06 12/07/17 Animal Calls SARATOGA DR NFA

G17120265 GRPD 09:46:10 12/07/17 Follow-up 140 COMMERCE DR; PROBATION AND PAROLE-GR NFA

G17120266 GRPD 10:39:30 12/07/17 Follow-up CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17120267 GRPD 10:52:43 12/07/17 Traffic Stop 1420 UINTA DR; LONGHORN CONSTRUCTION NFA

G17120268 GRPD 10:55:15 12/07/17 Follow-up MUIR AVE NFA

G17120269 GRPD 10:56:55 12/07/17 VIN Inspection S 4TH W NFA

G17120270 GRPD 11:03:15 12/07/17 Follow-up 80 UINTA DR NFA

G17120271 GRPD 11:11:15 12/07/17 Animal Calls W 2ND N NFA

G17120272 GRPD 11:26:24 12/07/17 Follow-up ALABAMA DR RTF

G17120273 GRPD 07:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120274 GRPD 06:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120275 GRPD 11:53:10 12/07/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17120276 GRPD 09:48:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120277 GRPD 14:08:40 12/07/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120278 GRPD 14:09:31 12/07/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120279 GRPD 14:01:15 12/07/17 Civil Issues JENSEN ST NFA

G17120280 GRPD 14:17:12 12/07/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17120281 GRPD 14:33:21 12/07/17 VIN Inspection W 3RD N NFA

G17120282 GRPD 14:55:21 12/07/17 Transport 1580 COLORADO CIR; YOUTH HOME #001 NFA

G17120283 GRPD 14:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120284 GRPD 15:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120285 GRPD 15:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120286 GRPD 15:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120287 GRPD 15:24:51 12/07/17 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA

G17120288 GRPD 15:58:44 12/07/17 EMS NFA

G17120289 GRPD 17:10:51 12/07/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR RTF

G17120290 GRPD 17:11:53 12/07/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G17120291 GRPD 17:57:36 12/07/17 Animal Calls W 2ND N NFA

G17120292 GRPD 18:18:31 12/07/17 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR RTF

G17120293 GRPD 17:00:00 12/07/17 Security Check NFA

G17120294 GRPD 19:10:03 12/07/17 Motorist Assist E 2ND S & UINTA DR

G17120295 GRPD 19:22:26 12/07/17 Suspicious 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY;VIADUCT GRILL RTF

Officers assisted the Green River Fire Department with a chimney fire at the Viaduct Grill. The Green River Fire

Department extinguished the fire and patrons were allowed to re-enter the business.

G17120296 GRPD 19:36:52 12/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17120297 GRPD 17:48:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120298 GRPD 22:23:22 12/07/17 Animal Calls NFA

G17120299 GRPD 22:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120300 GRPD 00:29:10 12/08/17 Open Property

G17120301 GRPD 23:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120302 GRPD 23:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120303 GRPD 23:00:00 12/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120304 GRPD 01:31:48 12/08/17 Domestic Violen RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a verbal argument.

G17120305 GRPD 05:00:00 12/08/17 Security Check NFA

G17120306 GRPD 01:48:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded