Green River Police Reports: December 8-11, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17120307 GRPD 06:16:46 12/08/17 Suicidal RTF

G17120308 GRPD 08:05:57 12/08/17 Accidents 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; LOAF N JUG RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling westbound on

East Flaming Gorge Way. Another vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Flaming Gorge Way,

attempted to turn left (north) into the business parking lot and was struck by the westbound vehicle.

No injuries were reported, Rockie Johnson, age 71 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive

driving.

G17120309 GRPD 08:27:14 12/08/17 Citizen Assist COLORADO DR NFA

G17120310 GRPD 09:30:31 12/08/17 Animal Calls CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17120311 GRPD 09:41:40 12/08/17 Field Contact UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA

G17120312 GRPD 09:57:13 12/08/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120313 GRPD 09:57:58 12/08/17 Escort NFA

G17120314 GRPD 10:25:27 12/08/17 VIN Inspection WYOMING DR NFA

G17120315 GRPD 10:38:58 12/08/17 Larceny BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of an auto burglary. Officers met with the

reporting party who advised a purse was stolen from their vehicle. Upon further investigation, the

theft was determined to be unfounded.

G17120316 GRPD 06:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120317 GRPD 09:48:00 12/08/17 Property Watch HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17120318 GRPD 11:07:05 12/08/17 EMS NFA

G17120319 GRPD 11:13:36 12/08/17 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G17120320 GRPD 11:25:03 12/08/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120321 GRPD 11:33:57 12/08/17 Follow-up W RAILROAD AVE NFA

G17120322 GRPD 11:33:22 12/08/17 Escort NFA

G17120323 GRPD 11:52:06 12/08/17 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G17120324 GRPD 07:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch

G17120325 GRPD 07:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120326 GRPD 12:01:54 12/08/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120327 GRPD 12:57:29 12/08/17 Follow-up SCHULTZ ST NFA

G17120328 GRPD 13:01:48 12/08/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120329 GRPD 07:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120330 GRPD 13:30:39 12/08/17 VIN Inspection JUNIPER ST NFA

G17120331 GRPD 13:34:56 12/08/17 Animal Calls MCKINLEY AVE NFA

G17120332 GRPD 13:43:27 12/08/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17120333 GRPD 14:13:19 12/08/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120334 GRPD 14:17:21 12/08/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17120335 GRPD 14:21:22 12/08/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120336 GRPD 13:42:00 12/08/17 Juvenile-SRO RTF

G17120337 GRPD 15:22:11 12/08/17 Hit and Run SCHULTZ ST RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported noticing damage to their parked and unoccupied

vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17120338 GRPD 15:42:41 12/08/17 Violate Court Order E TETON BLVD NFA

G17120339 GRPD 16:55:14 12/08/17 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G17120340 GRPD 17:02:17 12/08/17 Suspicious CROSSBOW DR NFA

G17120341 GRPD 17:34:16 12/08/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17120342 GRPD 17:00:00 12/08/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120343 GRPD 18:25:40 12/08/17 Assault

Officers met with individual, in reference to a report of an assault involving juveniles. The reporting

party did not want to pursue charges, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17120344 GRPD 15:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120345 GRPD 15:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120346 GRPD 14:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120347 GRPD 17:48:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120348 GRPD 15:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120349 GRPD 19:29:32 12/08/17 Suicidal RTF

G17120350 GRPD 20:09:37 12/08/17 Suicidal

G17120351 GRPD 21:20:15 12/08/17 Accidents 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individuals, in reference to a report that a vehicle was rear ended by another

vehicle earlier, in the McDonald’s drive thru lane. No injuries were reported, officers completed a

report regarding the incident.

G17120352 GRPD 00:11:34 12/09/17 Found Property HITCHING POST DR & MINNESOTA CT NFA

G17120353 GRPD 00:28:54 12/09/17 Traffic Stop WILKES DR & POWELL ST

G17120354 GRPD 00:09:33 12/09/17 Information 221 C ST

G17120355 GRPD 02:26:13 12/09/17 Traffic Stop E 4TH S & S 2ND E

G17120356 GRPD 05:00:00 12/09/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120357 GRPD 22:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120358 GRPD 01:48:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120359 GRPD 23:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120360 GRPD 23:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120361 GRPD 23:00:00 12/08/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120362 GRPD 07:27:00 12/09/17 Field Contact 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA

G17120363 GRPD 06:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch

G17120364 GRPD 09:00:46 12/09/17 Transport 400 UINTA DR;ACE HARDWARE NFA

G17120365 GRPD 08:08:06 12/09/17 Animal Calls SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G17120366 GRPD 09:27:40 12/09/17 Transport WILD HORSE CANYON ROAD NFA

G17120367 GRPD 09:30:26 12/09/17 911 Calls

G17120368 GRPD 09:48:00 12/09/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120369 GRPD 10:24:49 12/09/17 Escort 350 UINTA DR; POST OFFICE GREEN RIVER NFA

G17120370 GRPD 10:36:38 12/09/17 Scam ELM ST NFA

G17120371 GRPD 11:23:30 12/09/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17120372 GRPD 07:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120373 GRPD 12:26:18 12/09/17 Citizen Assist IDAHO ST NFA

G17120374 GRPD 07:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120375 GRPD 07:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120376 GRPD 13:14:08 12/09/17 EMS NFA

G17120377 GRPD 13:33:32 12/09/17 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17120378 GRPD 14:03:20 12/09/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD UNF

G17120379 GRPD 15:44:11 12/09/17 EMS NFA

G17120380 GRPD 17:09:21 12/09/17 Disturbance 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GR HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17120381 GRPD 15:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120382 GRPD 15:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120383 GRPD 17:48:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120384 GRPD 15:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120385 GRPD 14:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120386 GRPD 17:00:00 12/09/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120387 GRPD 21:35:40 12/09/17 Suspicious SUNSET ST GOA

G17120388 GRPD 23:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120389 GRPD 22:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120390 GRPD 01:12:00 12/10/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17120391 GRPD 01:17:38 12/10/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 1ST W NFA

G17120392 GRPD 01:52:31 12/10/17 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & MOUNTAIN VIEW ST NFA

G17120393 GRPD 02:07:35 12/10/17 Field Contact 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120394 GRPD 05:00:00 12/10/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120395 GRPD 01:48:00 12/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120396 GRPD 23:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120397 GRPD 23:00:00 12/09/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120398 GRPD 06:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120399 GRPD 07:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120400 GRPD 07:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120401 GRPD 07:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120402 GRPD 07:37:49 12/10/17 Abandoned Vehicle HILLCREST WAY RTF

Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.

G17120403 GRPD 08:54:04 12/10/17 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G17120404 GRPD 09:23:28 12/10/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17120405 GRPD 09:48:00 12/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120406 GRPD 10:43:17 12/10/17 Violate Court Order E TETON BLVD RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported a violation of a court order. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17120407 GRPD 10:48:39 12/10/17 Parking Problem S 4TH W RTF

G17120408 GRPD 10:58:28 12/10/17 Animal Calls MADISON AVE RTF

G17120409 GRPD 11:56:53 12/10/17 Animal Calls SOUTH CAROLINA DR RTF

G17120410 GRPD 12:05:17 12/10/17 Animal Calls WYOMING DR NFA

G17120411 GRPD 12:09:20 12/10/17 Traffic Stop 1775 HITCHING POST DR; REC CENTER NFA

G17120412 GRPD 12:55:46 12/10/17 Property Damage RIVER VIEW DR RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported scratches in the paint on their vehicle. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17120413 GRPD 14:31:48 12/10/17 Citizen Assist E TETON BLVD NFA

G17120414 GRPD 15:24:06 12/10/17 Larceny 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GET N GO UNF

G17120415 GRPD 15:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120416 GRPD 14:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120417 GRPD 16:11:42 12/10/17 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G17120418 GRPD 16:36:29 12/10/17 Citizen Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17120419 GRPD 17:09:04 12/10/17 Animal Calls JEFFERSON ST NFA

G17120420 GRPD 17:00:00 12/10/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120421 GRPD 15:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120422 GRPD 15:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120423 GRPD 17:48:00 12/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120424 GRPD 20:59:37 12/10/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR RTF

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers contacted the owner of the dogs who was

given a warning and brought the dogs inside the residence.

G17120425 GRPD 21:30:08 12/10/17 Animal Calls S WAGONWHEEL DR

G17120426 GRPD 22:30:58 12/10/17 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

G17120427 GRPD 23:00:21 12/10/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & KEITH DR NFA

G17120428 GRPD 23:09:58 12/10/17 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G17120429 GRPD 01:17:23 12/11/17 Disturbance MADISON AVE UNF

G17120430 GRPD 01:48:00 12/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17120431 GRPD 04:52:18 12/11/17 Suspicious 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17120432 GRPD 05:00:00 12/11/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17120433 GRPD 22:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120434 GRPD 23:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120435 GRPD 23:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120436 GRPD 23:00:00 12/10/17 Property Watch UNF

G17120444 GRPD 06:00:00 12/11/17 Property Watch NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow