Green River Police Reports: February 1, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20175669 GRPD 2/1/2017 7:29 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 80 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000001

Officers met with an individual who reported a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and

unoccupied vehicle on the south side of the business was struck by an unknown vehicle.

20175671 GRPD 2/1/2017 7:47 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175683 GRPD 2/1/2017 8:19 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a traffic complaint, in reference to a report of a vehicle driving slowly and not maintaining

their lane of travel. Officers located the vehicle and did not observe any traffic violations.

20175686 GRPD 2/1/2017 8:30 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. The call appeared to be accidently placed while the caller

was driving.

20175692 GRPD 2/1/2017 8:52 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175695 GRPD 2/1/2017 9:06 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175706 GRPD 2/1/2017 9:57 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000002

Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property. The

individual was contacted and given a trespass warning for the property.

20175711 GRPD 2/1/2017 10:11 ESCORT

20175717 GRPD 2/1/2017 10:35 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175724 GRPD 2/1/2017 10:56 FOLLOW UP E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

20175727 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:04 FOLLOW UP S CAROLINA

20175730 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:15 ABANDONED VEHICLE TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.

20175731 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:19 PARKING PROBLEM HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER 201702000003

Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.

20175733 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:21 ANIMAL CALLS IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000008

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of an individual feeding deer.

20175737 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:25 PARKING PROBLEM W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER

20175745 GRPD 2/1/2017 12:07 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY

Officers responded to a report of children being yelled at in a residence. Officers contacted the resident

and children, who appeared okay and the resident was advised of the concern.

20175751 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:00 FOLLOW UP SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

20175756 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:20 PARKING PROBLEM E ND N 201702000004

20175758 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:26 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000005

20175760 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:28 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000006

20175761 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:31 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000007

20175763 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:33 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle regarding a parking complaint. The owner advised they would

move their vehicle.

20175765 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:34 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175771 GRPD 2/1/2017 14:04 ANIMAL CALLS IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000009

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of an individual feeding deer.

20175778 GRPD 2/1/2017 14:42 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175782 GRPD 2/1/2017 14:57 FRAUD IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER 201702000010

Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported fraudulent charges to their bank

account. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20175789 GRPD 2/1/2017 15:24 WARRANT NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.

20175799 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:09 TRAFFIC STOP E RAILROAD AVE&N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.

20175801 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:12 LOST PROPERTY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201702000011

Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported losing their passport.

20175802 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:24 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY CHEYENNE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who reported suspicious shoe prints in the snow in their yard. The shoe

prints lead to the water meter. The shoe prints were determined to be from the meter reader.

20175805 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:26 PARKING PROBLEM ELK VALLEY DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000012

Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint.

20175807 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:40 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20175814 GRPD 2/1/2017 17:28 PARKING PROBLEM KNOTTY PNES 201702000013

20175818 GRPD 2/1/2017 17:42 FOLLOW UP CASTLE ROCK CT, GREEN RIVER

20175821 GRPD 2/1/2017 17:56 ANIMAL CALLS WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boxer at large.

20175832 GRPD 2/1/2017 18:57 ANIMAL CALLS 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a black dog at large.

20175834 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175835 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:08 SECCK

20175837 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:25 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20175838 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:27 PS WISCONSIN CT, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve a court summons.

20175839 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:28 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000014

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported an individual backed into their driveway and

struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the driveway, owned by the individual. No injuries were reported,

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20175844 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175860 GRPD 2/1/2017 22:01 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officer responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence.

20175861 GRPD 2/1/2017 23:12 FIRE ALARM 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers checked the property, which appeared okay and met with a

responsible party for the property.

20175862 GRPD 2/1/2017 23:41 ANIMAL CALLS 38 N CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a contained dog at the business.

20175863 GRPD 2/2/2017 0:10 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property and attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.

20175872 GRPD 2/2/2017 1:50 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, which appeared okay.

20175873 GRPD 2/2/2017 1:56 SECCK

20175876 GRPD 2/2/2017 4:44 SECCK

20175878 GRPD 2/2/2017 5:44 PARKING PROBLEM 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked the wrong direction on the roadway and