Green River Police Reports: February 1, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20175669
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 7:29
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|80 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000001
|Officers met with an individual who reported a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and
|unoccupied vehicle on the south side of the business was struck by an unknown vehicle.
|20175671
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 7:47
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175683
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 8:19
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a traffic complaint, in reference to a report of a vehicle driving slowly and not maintaining
|their lane of travel. Officers located the vehicle and did not observe any traffic violations.
|20175686
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 8:30
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. The call appeared to be accidently placed while the caller
|was driving.
|20175692
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 8:52
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175695
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 9:06
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175706
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 9:57
|TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201702000002
|Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property. The
|individual was contacted and given a trespass warning for the property.
|20175711
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 10:11
|ESCORT
|20175717
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 10:35
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175724
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 10:56
|FOLLOW UP
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|20175727
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 11:04
|FOLLOW UP
|S CAROLINA
|20175730
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 11:15
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.
|20175731
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 11:19
|PARKING PROBLEM
|HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201702000003
|Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.
|20175733
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 11:21
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201702000008
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of an individual feeding deer.
|20175737
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 11:25
|PARKING PROBLEM
|W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|20175745
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 12:07
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a report of children being yelled at in a residence. Officers contacted the resident
|and children, who appeared okay and the resident was advised of the concern.
|20175751
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 13:00
|FOLLOW UP
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175756
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 13:20
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E ND N
|201702000004
|20175758
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 13:26
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201702000005
|20175760
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 13:28
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201702000006
|20175761
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 13:31
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201702000007
|20175763
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 13:33
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle regarding a parking complaint. The owner advised they would
|move their vehicle.
|20175765
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 13:34
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175771
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 14:04
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201702000009
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of an individual feeding deer.
|20175778
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 14:42
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175782
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 14:57
|FRAUD
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201702000010
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported fraudulent charges to their bank
|account. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20175789
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 15:24
|WARRANT
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
|20175799
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 16:09
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E RAILROAD AVE&N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.
|20175801
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 16:12
|LOST PROPERTY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201702000011
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported losing their passport.
|20175802
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 16:24
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|CHEYENNE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported suspicious shoe prints in the snow in their yard. The shoe
|prints lead to the water meter. The shoe prints were determined to be from the meter reader.
|20175805
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 16:26
|PARKING PROBLEM
|ELK VALLEY DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000012
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint.
|20175807
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 16:40
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175814
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 17:28
|PARKING PROBLEM
|KNOTTY PNES
|201702000013
|20175818
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 17:42
|FOLLOW UP
|CASTLE ROCK CT, GREEN RIVER
|20175821
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 17:56
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boxer at large.
|20175832
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 18:57
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a black dog at large.
|20175834
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 19:06
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175835
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 19:08
|SECCK
|20175837
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 19:25
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20175838
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 19:27
|PS
|WISCONSIN CT, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
|20175839
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 19:28
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000014
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported an individual backed into their driveway and
|struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the driveway, owned by the individual. No injuries were reported,
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20175844
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 19:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175860
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 22:01
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officer responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence.
|20175861
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 23:12
|FIRE ALARM
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers checked the property, which appeared okay and met with a
|responsible party for the property.
|20175862
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 23:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|38 N CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a contained dog at the business.
|20175863
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 0:10
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property and attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
|20175872
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 1:50
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, which appeared okay.
|20175873
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 1:56
|SECCK
|20175876
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 4:44
|SECCK
|20175878
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 5:44
|PARKING PROBLEM
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked the wrong direction on the roadway and
|partially in the lane of travel.
