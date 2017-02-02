Latest

Green River Police Reports: February 1, 2017

February 2, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20175669 GRPD 2/1/2017 7:29 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 80 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000001
Officers met with an individual who reported a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and
unoccupied vehicle on the south side of the business was struck by an unknown vehicle.
20175671 GRPD 2/1/2017 7:47 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20175683 GRPD 2/1/2017 8:19 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a traffic complaint, in reference to a report of a vehicle driving slowly and not maintaining
 their lane of travel. Officers located the vehicle and did not observe any traffic violations.
20175686 GRPD 2/1/2017 8:30 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. The call appeared to be accidently placed while the caller
 was driving.
20175692 GRPD 2/1/2017 8:52 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20175695 GRPD 2/1/2017 9:06 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20175706 GRPD 2/1/2017 9:57 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000002
Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property. The
individual was contacted and given a trespass warning for the property.
20175711 GRPD 2/1/2017 10:11 ESCORT
20175717 GRPD 2/1/2017 10:35 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20175724 GRPD 2/1/2017 10:56 FOLLOW UP E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
20175727 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:04 FOLLOW UP S CAROLINA
20175730 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:15 ABANDONED VEHICLE TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.
20175731 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:19 PARKING PROBLEM HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER 201702000003
Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.
20175733 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:21 ANIMAL CALLS IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000008
Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of an individual feeding deer.
20175737 GRPD 2/1/2017 11:25 PARKING PROBLEM W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
20175745 GRPD 2/1/2017 12:07 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
Officers responded to a report of children being yelled at in a residence. Officers contacted the resident
and children, who appeared okay and the resident was advised of the concern.
20175751 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:00 FOLLOW UP SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
20175756 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:20 PARKING PROBLEM E ND N 201702000004
20175758 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:26 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000005
20175760 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:28 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000006
20175761 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:31 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201702000007
20175763 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:33 PARKING PROBLEM E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle regarding a parking complaint. The owner advised they would
move their vehicle.
20175765 GRPD 2/1/2017 13:34 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20175771 GRPD 2/1/2017 14:04 ANIMAL CALLS IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000009
Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of an individual feeding deer.
20175778 GRPD 2/1/2017 14:42 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20175782 GRPD 2/1/2017 14:57 FRAUD IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER 201702000010
Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported fraudulent charges to their bank
account. Officers completed a report  regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
20175789 GRPD 2/1/2017 15:24 WARRANT NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
20175799 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:09 TRAFFIC STOP E RAILROAD AVE&N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.
20175801 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:12 LOST PROPERTY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201702000011
Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported losing their passport.
20175802 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:24 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY CHEYENNE DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual who reported suspicious shoe prints in the snow in their yard. The shoe
prints lead to the water meter. The shoe prints were determined to be from the meter reader.
20175805 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:26 PARKING PROBLEM ELK VALLEY DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000012
Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint.
20175807 GRPD 2/1/2017 16:40 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20175814 GRPD 2/1/2017 17:28 PARKING PROBLEM KNOTTY PNES 201702000013
20175818 GRPD 2/1/2017 17:42 FOLLOW UP CASTLE ROCK CT, GREEN RIVER
20175821 GRPD 2/1/2017 17:56 ANIMAL CALLS WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boxer at large.
20175832 GRPD 2/1/2017 18:57 ANIMAL CALLS 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received  a call of a black dog at large.
20175834 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175835 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:08 SECCK
20175837 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:25 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20175838 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:27 PS WISCONSIN CT, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
20175839 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:28 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000014
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported an individual backed into their driveway and
struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the driveway, owned by the individual. No injuries were reported,
Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
20175844 GRPD 2/1/2017 19:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175860 GRPD 2/1/2017 22:01 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officer responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence.
20175861 GRPD 2/1/2017 23:12 FIRE ALARM 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers checked the property, which appeared okay and met with a
responsible party for the property.
20175862 GRPD 2/1/2017 23:41 ANIMAL CALLS 38 N CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a contained dog at the business.
20175863 GRPD 2/2/2017 0:10 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on an unsecured property and attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
20175872 GRPD 2/2/2017 1:50 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on an unsecured property, which appeared okay.
20175873 GRPD 2/2/2017 1:56 SECCK
20175876 GRPD 2/2/2017 4:44 SECCK
20175878 GRPD 2/2/2017 5:44 PARKING PROBLEM 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked the wrong direction on the roadway and
partially in the lane of travel.
