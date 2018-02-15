Green River Police Reports: February 14, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18020769
|GRPD
|07:55:34 02/14/18
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR & UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G18020770
|GRPD
|07:53:23 02/14/18
|Littering
|1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK
|Officers received a littering call at Stratton Myers Park. The incident had previously been reported
|and is under investigation.
|G18020771
|GRPD
|08:42:03 02/14/18
|Animal Calls
|HAWAII CT
|GOA
|G18020772
|GRPD
|08:45:30 02/14/18
|Animal Calls
|2200 E TETON BLVD; JACKSON SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18020773
|GRPD
|07:00:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18020774
|GRPD
|09:29:11 02/14/18
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR
|GOA
|G18020775
|GRPD
|09:44:26 02/14/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|G18020776
|GRPD
|09:45:37 02/14/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|Officers investigated a report of truancy and completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18020777
|GRPD
|10:03:17 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|TRONA DR
|NFA
|G18020778
|GRPD
|10:10:04 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|S WAGONWHEEL DR APT A
|NFA
|G18020779
|GRPD
|10:11:22 02/14/18
|Animal Calls
|LOMBARD ST
|NFA
|G18020780
|GRPD
|10:13:27 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|HILLCREST WAY
|NFA
|G18020781
|GRPD
|07:00:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18020782
|GRPD
|11:56:14 02/14/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18020783
|GRPD
|12:54:24 02/14/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18020785
|GRPD
|13:46:12 02/14/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|Officers are investigating a report of an item taken from a student’s locker.
|G18020786
|GRPD
|09:30:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|G18020787
|GRPD
|09:48:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|G18020788
|GRPD
|08:00:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|G18020789
|GRPD
|13:47:35 02/14/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|Officers are investigating a report a juvenile took another juvenile’s property.
|G18020790
|GRPD
|14:10:00 02/14/18
|Animal Calls
|RIVER VIEW DR & WILKES DR
|NFA
|G18020791
|GRPD
|14:02:20 02/14/18
|Vandalism
|MEDICINE BOW DR
|RTF
|Officers received a report of concrete on the property had been spray painted.
|G18020792
|GRPD
|14:56:40 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR
|NFA
|G18020793
|GRPD
|15:00:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18020794
|GRPD
|15:00:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18020795
|GRPD
|15:14:50 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18020796
|GRPD
|15:18:12 02/14/18
|Traffic Offense
|250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL
|RTF
|Konae Hauser, age 45 of Green River, was issued a citation for driving while under suspension and
|given a warning for speeding in a school zone.
|G18020797
|GRPD
|15:43:42 02/14/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18020798
|GRPD
|15:52:07 02/14/18
|Traffic Offense
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|RTF
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in
|reference to a report of a school bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and completed
|a report, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor’s Office for review.
|G18020799
|GRPD
|15:00:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18020800
|GRPD
|16:18:19 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18020801
|GRPD
|15:30:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18020802
|GRPD
|16:37:23 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18020803
|GRPD
|16:45:01 02/14/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18020804
|GRPD
|16:51:36 02/14/18
|VIN Inspection
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G18020805
|GRPD
|17:29:55 02/14/18
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18020806
|GRPD
|18:09:49 02/14/18
|REDDI
|ASTLE AVE & JENSEN ST
|GOA
|G18020807
|GRPD
|18:57:24 02/14/18
|Juvenile
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|G18020808
|GRPD
|20:22:50 02/14/18
|Suspicious
|NOLAN ST & UINTA DR
|G18020809
|GRPD
|20:34:33 02/14/18
|Trespassing
|E 4TH S
|Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property.
|Officers contacted the individual who was issued a trespass warning for the property.
|G18020810
|GRPD
|21:29:06 02/14/18
|Juvenile
|G18020811
|GRPD
|16:00:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|G18020812
|GRPD
|17:48:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|G18020813
|GRPD
|17:30:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|G18020814
|GRPD
|22:47:30 02/14/18
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G18020815
|GRPD
|23:48:58 02/14/18
|Information
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18020816
|GRPD
|23:00:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18020817
|GRPD
|22:00:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18020818
|GRPD
|00:00:00 02/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18020819
|GRPD
|17:00:00 02/14/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18020820
|GRPD
|01:30:00 02/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18020821
|GRPD
|23:00:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18020822
|GRPD
|23:00:00 02/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18020823
|GRPD
|03:30:00 02/15/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18020824
|GRPD
|01:48:00 02/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18020826
|GRPD
|05:00:00 02/15/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18020784
|GRPD
|07:00:00 02/14/18
|Property Watch
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: February 14, 2018"