Latest

Green River Police Reports: February 14, 2018

February 15, 2018

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18020769 GRPD 07:55:34 02/14/18 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR & UPLAND WAY NFA
G18020770 GRPD 07:53:23 02/14/18 Littering 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK
Officers received a littering call at Stratton Myers Park. The incident had previously been reported
and is under investigation.
G18020771 GRPD 08:42:03 02/14/18 Animal Calls HAWAII CT GOA
G18020772 GRPD 08:45:30 02/14/18 Animal Calls 2200 E TETON BLVD; JACKSON SCHOOL NFA
G18020773 GRPD 07:00:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18020774 GRPD 09:29:11 02/14/18 Animal Calls UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR GOA
G18020775 GRPD 09:44:26 02/14/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
G18020776 GRPD 09:45:37 02/14/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF
Officers investigated a report of  truancy and completed a report regarding the incident.
G18020777 GRPD 10:03:17 02/14/18 Follow-up TRONA DR NFA
G18020778 GRPD 10:10:04 02/14/18 Follow-up S WAGONWHEEL DR APT A NFA
G18020779 GRPD 10:11:22 02/14/18 Animal Calls LOMBARD ST NFA
G18020780 GRPD 10:13:27 02/14/18 Follow-up HILLCREST WAY NFA
G18020781 GRPD 07:00:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18020782 GRPD 11:56:14 02/14/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18020783 GRPD 12:54:24 02/14/18 EMS NFA
G18020785 GRPD 13:46:12 02/14/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF
Officers are investigating a report of an item taken from a student’s locker.
G18020786 GRPD 09:30:00 02/14/18 Property Watch
G18020787 GRPD 09:48:00 02/14/18 Property Watch
G18020788 GRPD 08:00:00 02/14/18 Property Watch
G18020789 GRPD 13:47:35 02/14/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF
Officers are investigating a report a juvenile took another juvenile’s property.
G18020790 GRPD 14:10:00 02/14/18 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR & WILKES DR NFA
G18020791 GRPD 14:02:20 02/14/18 Vandalism MEDICINE BOW DR RTF
Officers received a report of concrete on the property had been spray painted.
G18020792 GRPD 14:56:40 02/14/18 Follow-up 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR NFA
G18020793 GRPD 15:00:00 02/14/18 Property Watch NFA
G18020794 GRPD 15:00:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol
G18020795 GRPD 15:14:50 02/14/18 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA
G18020796 GRPD 15:18:12 02/14/18 Traffic Offense 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL RTF
Konae Hauser, age 45 of Green River, was issued a citation for driving while under suspension and
given a warning for speeding in a school zone.
G18020797 GRPD 15:43:42 02/14/18 EMS NFA
G18020798 GRPD 15:52:07 02/14/18 Traffic Offense 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RTF
Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in
reference to a report of a school bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and completed
a report, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor’s Office for review.
G18020799 GRPD 15:00:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol
G18020800 GRPD 16:18:19 02/14/18 Follow-up 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA
G18020801 GRPD 15:30:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18020802 GRPD 16:37:23 02/14/18 Follow-up 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA
G18020803 GRPD 16:45:01 02/14/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18020804 GRPD 16:51:36 02/14/18 VIN Inspection SCHULTZ ST NFA
G18020805 GRPD 17:29:55 02/14/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G18020806 GRPD 18:09:49 02/14/18 REDDI ASTLE AVE & JENSEN ST GOA
G18020807 GRPD 18:57:24 02/14/18 Juvenile
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
G18020808 GRPD 20:22:50 02/14/18 Suspicious NOLAN ST & UINTA DR
G18020809 GRPD 20:34:33 02/14/18 Trespassing E 4TH S
Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property.
Officers contacted the individual who was issued a trespass warning for the property.
G18020810 GRPD 21:29:06 02/14/18 Juvenile
G18020811 GRPD 16:00:00 02/14/18 Property Watch
G18020812 GRPD 17:48:00 02/14/18 Property Watch
G18020813 GRPD 17:30:00 02/14/18 Property Watch
G18020814 GRPD 22:47:30 02/14/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18020815 GRPD 23:48:58 02/14/18 Information MONROE AVE NFA
G18020816 GRPD 23:00:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18020817 GRPD 22:00:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18020818 GRPD 00:00:00 02/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18020819 GRPD 17:00:00 02/14/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18020820 GRPD 01:30:00 02/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18020821 GRPD 23:00:00 02/14/18 Property Watch NFA
G18020822 GRPD 23:00:00 02/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18020823 GRPD 03:30:00 02/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18020824 GRPD 01:48:00 02/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18020826 GRPD 05:00:00 02/15/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18020784 GRPD 07:00:00 02/14/18 Property Watch
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: February 14, 2018"

Leave a Reply