Green River Police Reports: February 2, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|
|Green River Police Department press release for February 3, 2017
|Incidents from 2-2-2017 0600hrs to 2-3-2017 0600hrs
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|Chief Chris Steffen
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20175880
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 6:26
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a vehicle parked outside the building not recognized by the reporting party and
|an open door on the building. While officers were en route the reporting party advised they recognized the
|individual who was another employee.
|20175883
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 6:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W 2ND ST S&E 2ND S & S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|20175884
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 7:12
|FOLLOW UP
|ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175886
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 7:27
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for expired vehicle registration.
|20175887
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 7:38
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted an individual who fell and needed help getting back up.
|20175896
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 8:39
|PS
|MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20175899
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 8:48
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201702000015
|20175921
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 10:23
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000016
|Traffic citation issued for careless driving.
|20175923
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 10:28
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201702000017
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a civil dispute involving property.
|20175935
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 11:18
|ESCORT
|20175944
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 11:44
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter for a pet adoption.
|20175948
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 12:07
|CIVIL ISSUES HIGH PRIORITY
|ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20175956
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 12:56
|PARKING PROBLEM
|N 5TH E&E 2ND N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint.
|20175957
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 13:06
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE DR, ROCK SPRINGS
|20175958
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 13:07
|VIN CHECK
|W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|20175965
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 14:02
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of two horses in the roadway. Upon officers arrival, the owner of the horses was in the
|process of returning the horses to the Municipal Horse Corrals.
|20175972
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 14:36
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S 2ND ST E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|20175976
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 15:09
|TRAFFIC STOP
|DARRENS
|A vehicle was stopped that had an equipment side bin open, the driver secured the door.
|20175980
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 15:24
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201702000018
|Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision, in which one of the driver’s left the location, unaware
|they hit a vehicle and later returned. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and backed into
|another vehicle stopped in traffic in the parking lot. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|20175986
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:01
|FOLLOW UP
|WYOCHEM
|20175988
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:07
|VIN CHECK
|ELK MOUNTAIN CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20175992
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:16
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|20175993
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:16
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|20175994
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:21
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175995
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:33
|FOLLOW UP
|IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|20175996
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:37
|FOLLOW UP
|IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|20175997
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 16:42
|PS
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20175998
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 17:12
|PARKING PROBLEM
|N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked in an alley making it difficult for other vehicles to get
|around. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described vehicle.
|20176001
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 17:35
|PS
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20176002
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 17:41
|TRAFFIC STOP
|890 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20176008
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 18:01
|PS
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20176010
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 18:14
|SECCK
|20176016
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 18:33
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176017
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 18:38
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20176019
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 18:53
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers contacted the owner of the
|dog who was given a warning.
|20176022
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 19:02
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer in the area, Wyoming Game and Fish were also notified.
|20176024
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 19:03
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176027
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 19:15
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20176029
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 19:36
|PS
|IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers served a court summons.
|20176036
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 20:27
|VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000019
|Officers responded to a report of a violation of a court order. Officers contacted the involved parties and
|completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|20176037
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 20:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176039
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 21:06
|INFORMATION
|HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted a resident by phone who had questions about maintaining vehicle insurance.
|20176043
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 21:32
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176046
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 22:52
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a welfare check on a report of a child screaming at a residence. Officers contacted the
|resident and the young child who was okay but had been upset.
|20176048
|GRPD
|2/2/2017 23:04
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176050
|SCSO
|2/2/2017 23:13
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176060
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 0:34
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance of loud voices and doors being slammed in a neighboring
|apartment building. Officers checked the area which was quiet.
|20176071
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 2:44
|SECCK
|20176074
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 3:40
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|20176075
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 3:58
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay, was secured and a responsible
|party for the property was contacted.
|20176077
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 4:23
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received information about a possible REDDI report. The vehicle was later located parked and unoccupied.
|20176078
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 4:26
|SECCK
|
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: February 2, 2017"