Green River Police Reports: February 2, 2017

Green River Police Department press release for February 3, 2017

Incidents from 2-2-2017 0600hrs to 2-3-2017 0600hrs

Chief Chris Steffen

20175880 GRPD 2/2/2017 6:26 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a vehicle parked outside the building not recognized by the reporting party and

an open door on the building. While officers were en route the reporting party advised they recognized the

individual who was another employee.

20175883 GRPD 2/2/2017 6:59 TRAFFIC STOP W 2ND ST S&E 2ND S & S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

20175884 GRPD 2/2/2017 7:12 FOLLOW UP ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER

20175886 GRPD 2/2/2017 7:27 TRAFFIC STOP 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for expired vehicle registration.

20175887 GRPD 2/2/2017 7:38 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted an individual who fell and needed help getting back up.

20175896 GRPD 2/2/2017 8:39 PS MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20175899 GRPD 2/2/2017 8:48 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201702000015

20175921 GRPD 2/2/2017 10:23 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000016

Traffic citation issued for careless driving.

20175923 GRPD 2/2/2017 10:28 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000017

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a civil dispute involving property.

20175935 GRPD 2/2/2017 11:18 ESCORT

20175944 GRPD 2/2/2017 11:44 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter for a pet adoption.

20175948 GRPD 2/2/2017 12:07 CIVIL ISSUES HIGH PRIORITY ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20175956 GRPD 2/2/2017 12:56 PARKING PROBLEM N 5TH E&E 2ND N, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint.

20175957 GRPD 2/2/2017 13:06 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY MONROE DR, ROCK SPRINGS

20175958 GRPD 2/2/2017 13:07 VIN CHECK W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

20175965 GRPD 2/2/2017 14:02 ANIMAL CALLS ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of two horses in the roadway. Upon officers arrival, the owner of the horses was in the

process of returning the horses to the Municipal Horse Corrals.

20175972 GRPD 2/2/2017 14:36 TRAFFIC STOP S 2ND ST E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

20175976 GRPD 2/2/2017 15:09 TRAFFIC STOP DARRENS

A vehicle was stopped that had an equipment side bin open, the driver secured the door.

20175980 GRPD 2/2/2017 15:24 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201702000018

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision, in which one of the driver’s left the location, unaware

they hit a vehicle and later returned. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and backed into

another vehicle stopped in traffic in the parking lot. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report

regarding the incident.

20175986 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:01 FOLLOW UP WYOCHEM

20175988 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:07 VIN CHECK ELK MOUNTAIN CIR, GREEN RIVER

20175992 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:16 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

20175993 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:16 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

20175994 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:21 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175995 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:33 FOLLOW UP IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

20175996 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:37 FOLLOW UP IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

20175997 GRPD 2/2/2017 16:42 PS SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20175998 GRPD 2/2/2017 17:12 PARKING PROBLEM N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked in an alley making it difficult for other vehicles to get

around. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described vehicle.

20176001 GRPD 2/2/2017 17:35 PS SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20176002 GRPD 2/2/2017 17:41 TRAFFIC STOP 890 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20176008 GRPD 2/2/2017 18:01 PS SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20176010 GRPD 2/2/2017 18:14 SECCK

20176016 GRPD 2/2/2017 18:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176017 GRPD 2/2/2017 18:38 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20176019 GRPD 2/2/2017 18:53 ANIMAL CALLS W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers contacted the owner of the

dog who was given a warning.

20176022 GRPD 2/2/2017 19:02 ANIMAL CALLS HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer in the area, Wyoming Game and Fish were also notified.

20176024 GRPD 2/2/2017 19:03 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176027 GRPD 2/2/2017 19:15 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20176029 GRPD 2/2/2017 19:36 PS IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers served a court summons.

20176036 GRPD 2/2/2017 20:27 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000019

Officers responded to a report of a violation of a court order. Officers contacted the involved parties and

completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

20176037 GRPD 2/2/2017 20:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176039 GRPD 2/2/2017 21:06 INFORMATION HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted a resident by phone who had questions about maintaining vehicle insurance.

20176043 GRPD 2/2/2017 21:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176046 GRPD 2/2/2017 22:52 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY

Officers responded to a welfare check on a report of a child screaming at a residence. Officers contacted the

resident and the young child who was okay but had been upset.

20176048 GRPD 2/2/2017 23:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176050 SCSO 2/2/2017 23:13 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176060 GRPD 2/3/2017 0:34 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance of loud voices and doors being slammed in a neighboring

apartment building. Officers checked the area which was quiet.

20176071 GRPD 2/3/2017 2:44 SECCK

20176074 GRPD 2/3/2017 3:40 MEDICAL SERVICE

20176075 GRPD 2/3/2017 3:58 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay, was secured and a responsible

party for the property was contacted.

20176077 GRPD 2/3/2017 4:23 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received information about a possible REDDI report. The vehicle was later located parked and unoccupied.