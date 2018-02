Green River Police Reports: February 2-4, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18020080 GRPD 08:00:00 02/02/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF

Officers were made aware of a incident that occurred between juveniles three days prior.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18020081 GRPD 08:34:58 02/02/18 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR & ALAMOSA CIR GOA

G18020082 GRPD 09:03:15 02/02/18 Follow-up 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G18020083 GRPD 09:00:06 02/02/18 Animal Bite JEFFERSON ST & MCKINLEY ST RTF

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.

G18020084 GRPD 07:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020085 GRPD 07:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020086 GRPD 08:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020087 GRPD 09:14:00 02/02/18 Traffic Offense E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in regards

to a school bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and completed a report regarding the

incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor for review.

G18020088 GRPD 08:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020089 GRPD 08:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020090 GRPD 08:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020091 GRPD 09:34:26 02/02/18 Follow-up CONNECTICUT PL NFA

G18020092 GRPD 10:26:03 02/02/18 Animal Calls ASTLE AVE & ANDREWS ST NFA

G18020093 GRPD 12:02:49 02/02/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF

A 17 year old female of Green River, was issued a citation for underage possession of tobacco.

G18020094 GRPD 12:04:29 02/02/18 Accidents SHOSHONE AVE & WASHAKIE AVE RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling east on

Shoshone Avenue, when a vehicle backed out of a parking space in front of a business and

into the vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18020095 GRPD 12:17:28 02/02/18 Traffic Stop 1445 UINTA DR NFA

G18020096 GRPD 09:30:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020097 GRPD 09:48:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020098 GRPD 13:24:37 02/02/18 VIN Inspection 360 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; YAGERS AUTO BODY NFA

G18020099 GRPD 10:57:38 02/02/18 Escort 350 MANSFACE ST;UNION CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH NFA

G18020100 GRPD 13:34:36 02/02/18 VIN Inspection IOWA CIR NFA

G18020101 GRPD 14:14:34 02/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18020102 GRPD 14:12:38 02/02/18 VIN Inspection N 1ST W NFA

G18020103 GRPD 14:25:04 02/02/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR STE F;PROBATION NFA

G18020104 GRPD 15:11:09 02/02/18 VIN Inspection BRIDGER DR NFA

G18020105 GRPD 15:30:31 02/02/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G18020106 GRPD 15:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18020107 GRPD 07:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18020108 GRPD 15:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18020109 GRPD 15:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020110 GRPD 15:46:25 02/02/18 Follow-up HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18020111 GRPD 16:04:45 02/02/18 Warrant E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18020112 GRPD 16:09:23 02/02/18 Follow-up 1400 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK MEDICAL CENTER NFA

G18020113 GRPD 16:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18020114 GRPD 16:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020115 GRPD 16:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020116 GRPD 16:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020117 GRPD 16:32:50 02/02/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W NFA

G18020118 GRPD 17:04:36 02/02/18 Littering E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE GOA

G18020119 GRPD 17:00:00 02/02/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E UNF

G18020120 GRPD 17:30:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020121 GRPD 17:48:00 02/02/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020122 GRPD 19:32:57 02/02/18 Suspicious 350 MONROE AVE;lincoln school

G18020123 GRPD 19:20:16 02/02/18 Accidents IOWA CIR

Officers investigated a report of a fire hydrant found in the roadway and was moved out of the roadway

by the reporting party. Officers investigated the incident and it was reported an unknown vehicle

was traveling south on Iowa Circle, left the roadway struck the fire hydrant and left the scene.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18020124 GRPD 21:29:16 02/02/18 Traffic Offense MM91 I 80 WB

G18020125 GRPD 21:33:45 02/02/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18020126 GRPD 23:00:00 02/02/18 Property Watch

G18020127 GRPD 23:30:48 02/02/18 Agency Assist MM5 HWY 530

G18020128 GRPD 23:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol

G18020129 GRPD 23:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020130 GRPD 23:00:00 02/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020131 GRPD 00:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020132 GRPD 00:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020133 GRPD 00:00:01 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020134 GRPD 00:00:01 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020135 GRPD 00:00:01 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020136 GRPD 00:50:00 02/03/18 Accidents BLAKE ST & S 4TH W

Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling

south on South 4th West, left the roadway, collided with the base of a light pole and struck a

decorative brick wall. During the investigation, officers contacted Joshua Pate, age 25 of Green River,

who was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

G18020137 GRPD 02:33:41 02/03/18 911 Calls

G18020138 GRPD 03:08:54 02/03/18 Suicidal NFA

G18020139 GRPD 01:48:00 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020140 GRPD 01:30:00 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020141 GRPD 05:15:34 02/03/18 Domestic Violence NFA

G18020142 GRPD 05:00:00 02/03/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18020143 GRPD 06:45:07 02/03/18 Animal Calls 220 UINTA DR; STELLERS COFFEE NFA

G18020144 GRPD 08:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020145 GRPD 07:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020146 GRPD 08:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020147 GRPD 08:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020148 GRPD 08:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020149 GRPD 07:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020150 GRPD 07:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020151 GRPD 09:32:15 02/03/18 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G18020152 GRPD 11:14:25 02/03/18 EMS NFA

G18020153 GRPD 11:51:37 02/03/18 Traffic Stop 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18020154 GRPD 12:03:59 02/03/18 Traffic Stop 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA

G18020155 GRPD 12:22:06 02/03/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18020156 GRPD 12:41:23 02/03/18 Field Contact 425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK GR NFA

G18020157 GRPD 13:04:47 02/03/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HILLCREST WAY NFA

G18020158 GRPD 13:40:29 02/03/18 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G18020159 GRPD 13:55:53 02/03/18 Animal Calls NEW HAMPSHIRE ST NFA

G18020160 GRPD 15:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020161 GRPD 09:48:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020162 GRPD 15:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020163 GRPD 15:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020164 GRPD 09:30:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020165 GRPD 16:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020166 GRPD 16:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020167 GRPD 16:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020168 GRPD 16:28:37 02/03/18 Suspicious KEITH DR NFA

G18020169 GRPD 16:41:16 02/03/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & GANNETT CIR NFA

G18020170 GRPD 16:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020171 GRPD 17:18:34 02/03/18 Follow-up IOWA CIR NFA

G18020172 GRPD 17:30:00 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020173 GRPD 17:00:00 02/03/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18020174 GRPD 17:48:00 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020175 GRPD 18:02:49 02/03/18 REDDI 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER NFA

G18020176 GRPD 18:14:32 02/03/18 Follow-up IOWA CIR NFA

G18020177 GRPD 18:42:45 02/03/18 EMS NFA

G18020178 GRPD 19:00:33 02/03/18 Traffic Stop 370 S 2ND E; EVERS PARK NFA

G18020179 GRPD 19:48:54 02/03/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W NFA

G18020180 GRPD 20:20:12 02/03/18 Threats/Harass

G18020181 GRPD 20:55:30 02/03/18 Alarm 775 UINTA DR; NAPA AUTO PARTS NFA

G18020182 GRPD 21:21:12 02/03/18 Animal Calls EVANS ST & BOULDER DR RTF

Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.

G18020183 GRPD 22:39:27 02/03/18 Animal Calls E RAILROAD AVE & N 1ST E NFA

G18020184 GRPD 23:00:00 02/03/18 Property Watch

G18020185 GRPD 23:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020186 GRPD 23:00:00 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020187 GRPD 23:48:39 02/03/18 911 Calls NFA

G18020188 GRPD 00:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020189 GRPD 00:00:01 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020190 GRPD 00:00:01 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020191 GRPD 00:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020192 GRPD 00:38:07 02/04/18 Suspicious 200 BLK E TETON BLVD NFA

G18020193 GRPD 00:00:01 02/04/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020194 GRPD 01:00:34 02/04/18 Security Check 1410 UINTA DR NFA

G18020195 GRPD 23:00:01 02/03/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020196 GRPD 01:28:36 02/04/18 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties, and

one of the parties subsequently left the residence.

G18020197 GRPD 01:41:53 02/04/18 EMS NFA

G18020198 GRPD 01:48:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020199 GRPD 01:30:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020200 GRPD 03:59:59 02/04/18 EMS NFA

G18020201 GRPD 05:00:00 02/04/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18020202 GRPD 10:18:17 02/04/18 Juvenile RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers met with parents regarding tobacco

use by their 14 year old son. The 14 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for underage

possession of tobacco.

G18020203 GRPD 11:04:22 02/04/18 Sexual Offense RTF

Detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

G18020204 GRPD 08:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020205 GRPD 07:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020206 GRPD 07:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020207 GRPD 08:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020208 GRPD 11:36:00 02/04/18 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR RTF

Christopher Wardell, age 31 of Green River, was issued a citation for dog at large.

G18020209 GRPD 11:57:55 02/04/18 Follow-up NEW HAMPSHIRE ST NFA

G18020210 GRPD 12:58:44 02/04/18 Follow-up KENTUCKY ST NFA

G18020211 GRPD 08:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch UNF

G18020212 GRPD 07:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol

G18020213 GRPD 09:48:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020214 GRPD 08:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020215 GRPD 09:30:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020216 GRPD 14:44:32 02/04/18 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST & CEDAR ST NFA

G18020217 GRPD 14:46:29 02/04/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18020218 GRPD 15:39:40 02/04/18 Motorist Assist 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD; HAMPTON INN NFA

G18020219 GRPD 15:55:34 02/04/18 Parking Problem SCHULTZ ST NFA

G18020220 GRPD 16:09:28 02/04/18 Animal Calls WILSON ST RTF

G18020221 GRPD 15:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020222 GRPD 15:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020223 GRPD 16:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020224 GRPD 16:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020225 GRPD 16:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020226 GRPD 15:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18020227 GRPD 16:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol

G18020228 GRPD 17:21:39 02/04/18 Traffic Stop 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; EXXON NFA

G18020229 GRPD 17:30:00 02/04/18 Property Watch NFA

G18020230 GRPD 17:00:00 02/04/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18020231 GRPD 18:00:38 02/04/18 Traffic Stop 699 UINTA DR; MOVIE THEATRE NFA

G18020232 GRPD 18:06:48 02/04/18 Traffic Offense E 2ND N & N 1ST E GOA

G18020233 GRPD 18:10:13 02/04/18 EMS NFA

G18020234 GRPD 19:47:14 02/04/18 Traffic Stop INDIAN HILLS DR & HOPI CIR NFA

G18020235 GRPD 19:53:48 02/04/18 Traffic Stop ROOSEVELT DR & UINTA DR NFA

G18020236 GRPD 19:56:55 02/04/18 Traffic Stop EVANS ST NFA

G18020237 GRPD 19:59:56 02/04/18 Drugs RTF

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on children in a residence, in reference to a

report of possible drug use in the residence. Officers contacted the residents and no drugs were

located at the residence.

G18020238 GRPD 20:12:00 02/04/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & LOGAN ST NFA

G18020239 GRPD 20:42:04 02/04/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18020240 GRPD 20:54:31 02/04/18 Traffic Stop BARNHART ST & UINTA DR NFA

G18020241 GRPD 21:15:50 02/04/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18020242 GRPD 21:15:50 02/04/18 Disturbance BRIDGER DR NFA

G18020243 GRPD 21:22:20 02/04/18 Traffic Stop RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST NFA

G18020244 GRPD 17:48:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020245 GRPD 21:42:31 02/04/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & BRAMWELL ST NFA

G18020246 GRPD 21:54:44 02/04/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & CLARK ST NFA

G18020247 GRPD 22:20:32 02/04/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA

G18020248 GRPD 22:53:18 02/04/18 Follow-up HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18020249 GRPD 22:54:08 02/04/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & NOLAN ST NFA

G18020250 GRPD 23:38:36 02/04/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & KEITH DR NFA

G18020251 GRPD 00:00:00 02/05/18 Property Watch

G18020252 GRPD 00:00:01 02/05/18 Property Watch 190 W RAILROAD AVE

G18020253 GRPD 01:48:00 02/05/18 Property Watch

G18020254 GRPD 01:30:00 02/05/18 Property Watch

G18020255 GRPD 00:00:00 02/05/18 Property Watch

G18020256 GRPD 23:00:00 02/04/18 Property Watch

G18020257 GRPD 00:00:01 02/05/18 Property Watch

G18020258 GRPD 23:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol

G18020259 GRPD 23:00:00 02/04/18 Extra Patrol

G18020260 GRPD 23:00:01 02/04/18 Extra Patrol

G18020261 GRPD 00:00:01 02/05/18 Extra Patrol

G18020262 GRPD 04:23:16 02/05/18 Alarm BUCKBOARD LN NFA

G18020263 GRPD 04:55:36 02/05/18 Traffic Stop HILLCREST WAY & W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18020264 GRPD 05:00:00 02/05/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18020265 GRPD 05:33:35 02/05/18 EMS NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow