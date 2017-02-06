Green River Police Reports: February 3-5, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20176084
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 7:07
|ALARMS
|RHODE ISLAND PL, GREEN RIVER
|20176086
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 7:20
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20176088
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 7:34
|ALARMS
|HUTTON CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and
|attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
|20176090
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 8:16
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|20176096
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 9:14
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.
|20176097
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 9:36
|PARKING PROBLEM
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20176098
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 9:41
|PARKING PROBLEM
|W TETON BLVD&IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176101
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 9:50
|AGENCY ASSIST
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate an individual for Rock Springs Police Department.
|20176124
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 11:36
|ESCORT
|20176125
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 11:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about pet adoptions.
|20176157
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 14:49
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as passing a school crossing guard
|stop sign.
|20176158
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 14:57
|FOLLOW UP
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER
|20176163
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 15:11
|WARRANT
|ARKANSAS DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
|20176167
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 15:30
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20176168
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 15:35
|SECCK
|20176172
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 15:46
|ALARMS
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm, in reference to a report of individuals stuck in an elevator, a responsible
|party for the property also responded to the location and the elevator was opened.
|20176179
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 16:04
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201702000020
|Officers met with an individual at the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department,
|in reference to a report of a school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,
|which is under investigation.
|20176183
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 16:35
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual over the phone who had questions about pet adoptions.
|20176186
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 16:48
|HARASSMENT
|Officers spoke with an individual by phone regarding a report of possible harassment.
|20176188
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 17:04
|ANIMAL CALLS
|140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found and contained gray poodle mix.
|20176189
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 17:04
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA WAY&COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176193
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 17:11
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176195
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 17:26
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176196
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 17:35
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call from the owner of the gray poodle mix that was picked up earlier in
|the day.
|20176198
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 17:39
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176204
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 17:57
|FOLLOW UP
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER
|20176206
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 18:02
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1200 MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a deer with an injured leg seen walking in the area about a half
|an hour ago. Wyoming Game and Fish were also notified.
|20176211
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 18:33
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20176214
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 18:48
|SECCK
|20176215
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 18:54
|SECCK
|20176226
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 19:47
|WARRANT
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of an individual with a possible warrant seen at the location. Officers checked the
|area and were unable to locate the described individual.
|20176229
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 20:00
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20176237
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 20:45
|EXTRA PATROL
|201702000021
|20176238
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 20:51
|VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI
|W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual by phone who reported a possible violation of a court order.
|20176244
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 21:15
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers received a call of a juvenile outside a business closing for the night. Officers contacted the juvenile
|who was okay and was waiting for their ride.
|20176253
|GRPD
|2/3/2017 21:45
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176276
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 1:32
|SECCK
|20176277
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 1:46
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two individuals at the address.
|20176287
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 4:47
|SECCK
|20176290
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 5:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176305
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 8:30
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|20176309
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 9:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|FIREHOLE PL, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased deer in a yard. Wyoming Game and Fish were contacted
|and advised Animal Control Officers could dispose of the deer.
|20176325
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 12:24
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist who advised they contacted a tow service who was on the way.
|20176328
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 12:58
|ANIMAL CALLS
|DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000022
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers contacted the reporting party,
|attempted to contact the owner of the dog and completed a report regarding the incident.
|20176331
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 13:29
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual by phone regarding a previously vehicle tagged for a parking violation.
|20176335
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 14:02
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as speeding in the parking lot and
|failed to stop at a stop sign.
|20176336
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 14:08
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers picked up three found dogs contained at the reporting party’s residence. The dogs were taken to the
|animal shelter.
|20176350
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 16:00
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|201702000023
|20176352
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 16:24
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MCKINLEY ST, GREEN RIVER
|201702000024
|Animal Control Officers contacted a resident following a report of feeding deer, the resident was given a
|warning.
|20176358
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 17:21
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201702000025
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported losing their cell phone. The cell phone was later
|located and arrangements were made to have the cell phone returned to the owner.
|20176360
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 17:46
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 3RD S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|20176361
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 18:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who found an injured German Shorthair puppy.
|20176363
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 18:20
|SECCK
|20176364
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 18:27
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a deer with an injured leg. Wyoming Game and Fish were notified and the deer
|appeared to be able to walk and eat and was left alone.
|20176365
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 18:38
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20176367
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 19:02
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20176369
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 19:12
|FOLLOW UP
|BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER
|20176370
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 19:18
|AGENCY ASSIST
|E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.
|20176371
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 19:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176372
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 19:23
|EXTRA PATROL
|20176375
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 19:31
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20176377
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 19:38
|PROPERTY WATCH
|20176381
|SCSO
|2/4/2017 19:53
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201740000163
|20176384
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 20:08
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20176387
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 20:29
|FIELD CONTACT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20176388
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 20:45
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201702000026
|On Saturday, February 4, 2017 at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of
|Iowa Avenue near West Teton Boulevard, in reference to a report of a disturbance or a possible
|adult having been kidnapped. Upon arrival, officers contacted three individuals; one inside a
|vehicle, one on the ground outside a vehicle and the third individual approached officers on foot.
|Of the three individuals, the individual in the vehicle appeared to have been assaulted, sustained head
|injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by Castle Rock Ambulance
|Service for evaluation.
|Officers identified the other individuals as Timothy Williams, age 40 of Green River, who was
|arrested for public intoxication and Lucas Chidester, age 22 of Green River, who was arrested
|for aggravated assault and public intoxication.
|GRPD Officers and Detectives collected evidence and the vehicle was impounded for further
|processing. No other individuals are being looked for regarding the incident.
|The investigation is ongoing; Green River Police Department reminds citizens that all persons
|are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
|20176399
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 21:43
|THREATS LOW PRIORITY
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported receiving a verbal threat.
|20176408
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 22:44
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
|201702000027
|Officers met with an individual who reported receiving anonymous phone calls with the caller asking
|inappropriate questions.
|20176414
|GRPD
|2/4/2017 23:05
|FOLLOW UP
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|20176430
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 1:43
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201702000028
|Teresa Valadez, age 46 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled
|substance and was issued a traffic citation for crossing center line.
|20176434
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 2:30
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176435
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 2:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176436
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 2:32
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176446
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 3:49
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.
|20176450
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 4:57
|SECCK
|20176454
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 5:41
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176456
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 6:05
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a Great Dane and an Australian Shepherd at large. Officers checked the area and
|were unable to locate the dogs.
|20176462
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 8:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176464
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 8:39
|ANIMAL CALLS
|RHODE ISLAND PL, GREEN RIVER
|201702000029
|Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint regarding a rooster and a hen in a yard. The
|resident was given a warning and turned two of their birds over to the animal shelter.
|20176465
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 8:42
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20176467
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 9:11
|ANIMAL CALLS
|DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000030
|Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on a dog reportedly left outside and the
|reporting party did not know if the dog had food or water.
|20176472
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 9:44
|ANIMAL CALLS
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found Yorkie. While animal control officers were en route, the
|reporting party found the owner of the dog and the dog was returned.
|20176477
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 10:13
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who was okay and the call
|appeared to be accidental.
|20176478
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 10:16
|FOLLOW UP
|RHODE ISLAND PL, GREEN RIVER
|20176481
|SCSO
|2/5/2017 10:51
|FOLLOW UP
|WHALEN BUTTE COMPLEX RD, GREEN RIVER
|20176483
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 11:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased deer in a yard. Wyoming Game and Fish were notified
|and advised animal control officers could remove the deer.
|20176488
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 12:56
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|MISSISSIPPI ST&ALASKA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176491
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 13:26
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20176494
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 13:32
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who was okay and the call
|was determined to be accidental.
|20176496
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 13:49
|FOLLOW UP
|DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176511
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 16:27
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|20176513
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 16:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20176517
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 16:58
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|20176527
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 18:10
|REDDI REPORT
|ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20176529
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 18:24
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CLARK ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision with a deer. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north
|on Uinta Drive just past Clark Street, several deer were crossing the roadway and the driver struck one of the
|deer, which was deceased upon officers arrival.
|20176530
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 18:50
|SECCK
|20176533
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 19:07
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a suspicious parked and occupied vehicle in the parking lot. Officers checked the
|parking lot and the vehicle was no longer there.
|20176535
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 19:35
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|20176538
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 19:46
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 7TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201702000032
|Jennifer Whelan, age 37 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence with a minor
|passenger.
|20176541
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 20:04
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|201702000033
|Officers are investigating a report of a disturbance between two individuals that occurred at a different
|location. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report regarding the incident.
|20176547
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 20:37
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20176549
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 20:47
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176550
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 20:51
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W 2ND ST S&S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.
|20176559
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 22:19
|TRAFFIC STOP
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|20176560
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 22:32
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176567
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 22:59
|ANIMAL CALLS
|NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|20176570
|GRPD
|2/5/2017 23:17
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S 2ND ST E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|20176573
|GRPD
|2/6/2017 0:00
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176585
|GRPD
|2/6/2017 2:05
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176586
|GRPD
|2/6/2017 3:07
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176587
|GRPD
|2/6/2017 4:27
|SECCK
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: February 3-5, 2017"