Green River Police Reports: February 3-5, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20176084 GRPD 2/3/2017 7:07 ALARMS RHODE ISLAND PL, GREEN RIVER

20176086 GRPD 2/3/2017 7:20 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20176088 GRPD 2/3/2017 7:34 ALARMS HUTTON CIR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and

attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.

20176090 GRPD 2/3/2017 8:16 ANIMAL CALLS IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

20176096 GRPD 2/3/2017 9:14 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.

20176097 GRPD 2/3/2017 9:36 PARKING PROBLEM W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20176098 GRPD 2/3/2017 9:41 PARKING PROBLEM W TETON BLVD&IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176101 GRPD 2/3/2017 9:50 AGENCY ASSIST LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual for Rock Springs Police Department.

20176124 GRPD 2/3/2017 11:36 ESCORT

20176125 GRPD 2/3/2017 11:40 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about pet adoptions.

20176157 GRPD 2/3/2017 14:49 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as passing a school crossing guard

stop sign.

20176158 GRPD 2/3/2017 14:57 FOLLOW UP NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER

20176163 GRPD 2/3/2017 15:11 WARRANT ARKANSAS DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.

20176167 GRPD 2/3/2017 15:30 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20176168 GRPD 2/3/2017 15:35 SECCK

20176172 GRPD 2/3/2017 15:46 ALARMS CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm, in reference to a report of individuals stuck in an elevator, a responsible

party for the property also responded to the location and the elevator was opened.

20176179 GRPD 2/3/2017 16:04 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201702000020

Officers met with an individual at the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department,

in reference to a report of a school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,

which is under investigation.

20176183 GRPD 2/3/2017 16:35 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual over the phone who had questions about pet adoptions.

20176186 GRPD 2/3/2017 16:48 HARASSMENT

Officers spoke with an individual by phone regarding a report of possible harassment.

20176188 GRPD 2/3/2017 17:04 ANIMAL CALLS 140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a found and contained gray poodle mix.

20176189 GRPD 2/3/2017 17:04 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA WAY&COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20176193 GRPD 2/3/2017 17:11 CITIZEN ASSIST UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20176195 GRPD 2/3/2017 17:26 ANIMAL CALLS MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176196 GRPD 2/3/2017 17:35 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call from the owner of the gray poodle mix that was picked up earlier in

the day.

20176198 GRPD 2/3/2017 17:39 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176204 GRPD 2/3/2017 17:57 FOLLOW UP NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER

20176206 GRPD 2/3/2017 18:02 ANIMAL CALLS 1200 MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a deer with an injured leg seen walking in the area about a half

an hour ago. Wyoming Game and Fish were also notified.

20176211 GRPD 2/3/2017 18:33 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20176214 GRPD 2/3/2017 18:48 SECCK

20176215 GRPD 2/3/2017 18:54 SECCK

20176226 GRPD 2/3/2017 19:47 WARRANT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of an individual with a possible warrant seen at the location. Officers checked the

area and were unable to locate the described individual.

20176229 GRPD 2/3/2017 20:00 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20176237 GRPD 2/3/2017 20:45 EXTRA PATROL 201702000021

20176238 GRPD 2/3/2017 20:51 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual by phone who reported a possible violation of a court order.

20176244 GRPD 2/3/2017 21:15 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers received a call of a juvenile outside a business closing for the night. Officers contacted the juvenile

who was okay and was waiting for their ride.

20176253 GRPD 2/3/2017 21:45 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176276 GRPD 2/4/2017 1:32 SECCK

20176277 GRPD 2/4/2017 1:46 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two individuals at the address.

20176287 GRPD 2/4/2017 4:47 SECCK

20176290 GRPD 2/4/2017 5:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176305 GRPD 2/4/2017 8:30 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

20176309 GRPD 2/4/2017 9:09 ANIMAL CALLS FIREHOLE PL, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased deer in a yard. Wyoming Game and Fish were contacted

and advised Animal Control Officers could dispose of the deer.

20176325 GRPD 2/4/2017 12:24 MOTORIST ASSIST RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist who advised they contacted a tow service who was on the way.

20176328 GRPD 2/4/2017 12:58 ANIMAL CALLS DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000022

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers contacted the reporting party,

attempted to contact the owner of the dog and completed a report regarding the incident.

20176331 GRPD 2/4/2017 13:29 CITIZEN ASSIST E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual by phone regarding a previously vehicle tagged for a parking violation.

20176335 GRPD 2/4/2017 14:02 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as speeding in the parking lot and

failed to stop at a stop sign.

20176336 GRPD 2/4/2017 14:08 ANIMAL CALLS E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Officers picked up three found dogs contained at the reporting party’s residence. The dogs were taken to the

animal shelter.

20176350 GRPD 2/4/2017 16:00 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201702000023

20176352 GRPD 2/4/2017 16:24 ANIMAL CALLS MCKINLEY ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000024

Animal Control Officers contacted a resident following a report of feeding deer, the resident was given a

warning.

20176358 GRPD 2/4/2017 17:21 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201702000025

Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported losing their cell phone. The cell phone was later

located and arrangements were made to have the cell phone returned to the owner.

20176360 GRPD 2/4/2017 17:46 TRAFFIC STOP E 3RD S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

20176361 GRPD 2/4/2017 18:06 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who found an injured German Shorthair puppy.

20176363 GRPD 2/4/2017 18:20 SECCK

20176364 GRPD 2/4/2017 18:27 ANIMAL CALLS HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a deer with an injured leg. Wyoming Game and Fish were notified and the deer

appeared to be able to walk and eat and was left alone.

20176365 GRPD 2/4/2017 18:38 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20176367 GRPD 2/4/2017 19:02 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20176369 GRPD 2/4/2017 19:12 FOLLOW UP BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER

20176370 GRPD 2/4/2017 19:18 AGENCY ASSIST E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

20176371 GRPD 2/4/2017 19:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176372 GRPD 2/4/2017 19:23 EXTRA PATROL

20176375 GRPD 2/4/2017 19:31 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20176377 GRPD 2/4/2017 19:38 PROPERTY WATCH

20176381 SCSO 2/4/2017 19:53 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER 201740000163

20176384 GRPD 2/4/2017 20:08 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20176387 GRPD 2/4/2017 20:29 FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20176388 GRPD 2/4/2017 20:45 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER 201702000026

On Saturday, February 4, 2017 at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of

Iowa Avenue near West Teton Boulevard, in reference to a report of a disturbance or a possible

adult having been kidnapped. Upon arrival, officers contacted three individuals; one inside a

vehicle, one on the ground outside a vehicle and the third individual approached officers on foot.

Of the three individuals, the individual in the vehicle appeared to have been assaulted, sustained head

injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by Castle Rock Ambulance

Service for evaluation.

Officers identified the other individuals as Timothy Williams, age 40 of Green River, who was

arrested for public intoxication and Lucas Chidester, age 22 of Green River, who was arrested

for aggravated assault and public intoxication.

GRPD Officers and Detectives collected evidence and the vehicle was impounded for further

processing. No other individuals are being looked for regarding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing; Green River Police Department reminds citizens that all persons

are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

20176399 GRPD 2/4/2017 21:43 THREATS LOW PRIORITY

Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported receiving a verbal threat.

20176408 GRPD 2/4/2017 22:44 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER 201702000027

Officers met with an individual who reported receiving anonymous phone calls with the caller asking

inappropriate questions.

20176414 GRPD 2/4/2017 23:05 FOLLOW UP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

20176430 GRPD 2/5/2017 1:43 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER 201702000028

Teresa Valadez, age 46 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled

substance and was issued a traffic citation for crossing center line.

20176434 GRPD 2/5/2017 2:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176435 GRPD 2/5/2017 2:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176436 GRPD 2/5/2017 2:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176446 GRPD 2/5/2017 3:49 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.

20176450 GRPD 2/5/2017 4:57 SECCK

20176454 GRPD 2/5/2017 5:41 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176456 GRPD 2/5/2017 6:05 ANIMAL CALLS 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a Great Dane and an Australian Shepherd at large. Officers checked the area and

were unable to locate the dogs.

20176462 GRPD 2/5/2017 8:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176464 GRPD 2/5/2017 8:39 ANIMAL CALLS RHODE ISLAND PL, GREEN RIVER 201702000029

Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint regarding a rooster and a hen in a yard. The

resident was given a warning and turned two of their birds over to the animal shelter.

20176465 GRPD 2/5/2017 8:42 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20176467 GRPD 2/5/2017 9:11 ANIMAL CALLS DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000030

Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on a dog reportedly left outside and the

reporting party did not know if the dog had food or water.

20176472 GRPD 2/5/2017 9:44 ANIMAL CALLS 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a found Yorkie. While animal control officers were en route, the

reporting party found the owner of the dog and the dog was returned.

20176477 GRPD 2/5/2017 10:13 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who was okay and the call

appeared to be accidental.

20176478 GRPD 2/5/2017 10:16 FOLLOW UP RHODE ISLAND PL, GREEN RIVER

20176481 SCSO 2/5/2017 10:51 FOLLOW UP WHALEN BUTTE COMPLEX RD, GREEN RIVER

20176483 GRPD 2/5/2017 11:06 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased deer in a yard. Wyoming Game and Fish were notified

and advised animal control officers could remove the deer.

20176488 GRPD 2/5/2017 12:56 CITIZEN ASSIST MISSISSIPPI ST&ALASKA DR, GREEN RIVER

20176491 GRPD 2/5/2017 13:26 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20176494 GRPD 2/5/2017 13:32 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who was okay and the call

was determined to be accidental.

20176496 GRPD 2/5/2017 13:49 FOLLOW UP DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER

20176511 GRPD 2/5/2017 16:27 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

20176513 GRPD 2/5/2017 16:29 ANIMAL CALLS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20176517 GRPD 2/5/2017 16:58 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

20176527 GRPD 2/5/2017 18:10 REDDI REPORT ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

20176529 GRPD 2/5/2017 18:24 ANIMAL CALLS CLARK ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision with a deer. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north

on Uinta Drive just past Clark Street, several deer were crossing the roadway and the driver struck one of the

deer, which was deceased upon officers arrival.

20176530 GRPD 2/5/2017 18:50 SECCK

20176533 GRPD 2/5/2017 19:07 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a suspicious parked and occupied vehicle in the parking lot. Officers checked the

parking lot and the vehicle was no longer there.

20176535 GRPD 2/5/2017 19:35 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

20176538 GRPD 2/5/2017 19:46 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 7TH W, GREEN RIVER 201702000032

Jennifer Whelan, age 37 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence with a minor

passenger.

20176541 GRPD 2/5/2017 20:04 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER 201702000033

Officers are investigating a report of a disturbance between two individuals that occurred at a different

location. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report regarding the incident.

20176547 GRPD 2/5/2017 20:37 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20176549 GRPD 2/5/2017 20:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176550 GRPD 2/5/2017 20:51 MOTORIST ASSIST W 2ND ST S&S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.

20176559 GRPD 2/5/2017 22:19 TRAFFIC STOP 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

20176560 GRPD 2/5/2017 22:32 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20176567 GRPD 2/5/2017 22:59 ANIMAL CALLS NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a barking dog complaint.

20176570 GRPD 2/5/2017 23:17 TRAFFIC STOP S 2ND ST E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

20176573 GRPD 2/6/2017 0:00 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176585 GRPD 2/6/2017 2:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176586 GRPD 2/6/2017 3:07 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER