Green River Police Reports: February 7, 2017

February 8, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
Green River Police Department press release for February 8, 2017
Incidents from 2-7-2017 0600hrs to 2-8-2017 0600hrs
The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Chief Chris Steffen
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20176794 GRPD 2/7/2017 7:26 ALARMS W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked the property that appeared okay and
attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
20176795 GRPD 2/7/2017 7:38 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000040
Animal Control Officers received a call that neighboring dogs broke through the reporting party’s fence and
 went after their dogs.
20176804 GRPD 2/7/2017 8:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20176805 GRPD 2/7/2017 8:53 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20176811 GRPD 2/7/2017 9:25 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 500 NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000044
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is
under investigation.
20176813 GRPD 2/7/2017 9:25 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20176817 GRPD 2/7/2017 9:36 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
20176827 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:16 FOLLOW UP 201702000042
Officers assisted Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, regarding living conditions in a
residence.
20176829 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:20 PARKING PROBLEM ANDREWS ST&ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of a parked snowmobile blocking alley access.
20176837 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20176838 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:58 FOLLOW UP 201702000043
Officers assisted Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, regarding living conditions in
a residence.
20176852 GRPD 2/7/2017 12:23 VIN CHECK ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
20176853 GRPD 2/7/2017 12:33 ANIMAL CALLS PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers located a black Labrador
Retriever and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
20176854 GRPD 2/7/2017 12:37 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of individuals shooting paintball guns in the area of Scott’s Bottom Road.
20176862 GRPD 2/7/2017 13:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20176884 GRPD 2/7/2017 15:36 ESCORT
20176887 GRPD 2/7/2017 15:43 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000045
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle traveling east on Bridger Drive,
turned north entering the parking lot, attempted to turn into a parking spot and slid into a parked and
unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, a 16 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for
 inattentive driving.
20176893 GRPD 2/7/2017 16:09 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a semi truck with mechanical problems, in the intersection.
20176894 GRPD 2/7/2017 16:10 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to a verbal dispute between a juvenile and a
parent.
20176897 GRPD 2/7/2017 16:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20176912 GRPD 2/7/2017 18:23 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20176915 GRPD 2/7/2017 18:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20176916 GRPD 2/7/2017 18:56 FOLLOW UP IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
20176922 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:21 MOTORIST ASSIST WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle that was left running. The owner of the vehicle was located.
20176923 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:25 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20176924 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:37 ABANDONED VEHICLE IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle parked on the street that has not moved in a while.
Officers contacted the owner  of the vehicle, who advised the vehicle was broken down and they would move
the vehicle.
20176925 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:38 SECCK
20176926 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:54 PS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
20176927 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:58 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20176951 GRPD 2/8/2017 0:51 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201702000046
Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported receiving harassing text messages and
being blackmailed. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
20176957 GRPD 2/8/2017 4:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20176960 GRPD 2/8/2017 5:20 SECCK
