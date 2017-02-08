Green River Police Reports: February 7, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|
|Green River Police Department press release for February 8, 2017
|Incidents from 2-7-2017 0600hrs to 2-8-2017 0600hrs
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|Chief Chris Steffen
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20176794
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 7:26
|ALARMS
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked the property that appeared okay and
|attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
|20176795
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 7:38
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000040
|Animal Control Officers received a call that neighboring dogs broke through the reporting party’s fence and
|went after their dogs.
|20176804
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 8:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176805
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 8:53
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20176811
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 9:25
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|500 NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201702000044
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is
|under investigation.
|20176813
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 9:25
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20176817
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 9:36
|FOLLOW UP
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176827
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 10:16
|FOLLOW UP
|201702000042
|Officers assisted Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, regarding living conditions in a
|residence.
|20176829
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 10:20
|PARKING PROBLEM
|ANDREWS ST&ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a parked snowmobile blocking alley access.
|20176837
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 10:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176838
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 10:58
|FOLLOW UP
|201702000043
|Officers assisted Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, regarding living conditions in
|a residence.
|20176852
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 12:23
|VIN CHECK
|ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|20176853
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 12:33
|ANIMAL CALLS
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers located a black Labrador
|Retriever and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|20176854
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 12:37
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of individuals shooting paintball guns in the area of Scott’s Bottom Road.
|20176862
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 13:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176884
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 15:36
|ESCORT
|20176887
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 15:43
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000045
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle traveling east on Bridger Drive,
|turned north entering the parking lot, attempted to turn into a parking spot and slid into a parked and
|unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, a 16 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for
|inattentive driving.
|20176893
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 16:09
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a semi truck with mechanical problems, in the intersection.
|20176894
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 16:10
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to a verbal dispute between a juvenile and a
|parent.
|20176897
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 16:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176912
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 18:23
|FOLLOW UP
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176915
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 18:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176916
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 18:56
|FOLLOW UP
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176922
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 19:21
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle that was left running. The owner of the vehicle was located.
|20176923
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 19:25
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20176924
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 19:37
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle parked on the street that has not moved in a while.
|Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who advised the vehicle was broken down and they would move
|the vehicle.
|20176925
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 19:38
|SECCK
|20176926
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 19:54
|PS
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20176927
|GRPD
|2/7/2017 19:58
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176951
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 0:51
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201702000046
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported receiving harassing text messages and
|being blackmailed. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20176957
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 4:15
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20176960
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 5:20
|SECCK
