Green River Police Reports: February 7, 2017

20176794 GRPD 2/7/2017 7:26 ALARMS W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked the property that appeared okay and

attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.

20176795 GRPD 2/7/2017 7:38 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000040

Animal Control Officers received a call that neighboring dogs broke through the reporting party’s fence and

went after their dogs.

20176804 GRPD 2/7/2017 8:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176805 GRPD 2/7/2017 8:53 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20176811 GRPD 2/7/2017 9:25 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 500 NOLAN ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000044

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is

under investigation.

20176813 GRPD 2/7/2017 9:25 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20176817 GRPD 2/7/2017 9:36 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20176827 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:16 FOLLOW UP 201702000042

Officers assisted Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, regarding living conditions in a

residence.

20176829 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:20 PARKING PROBLEM ANDREWS ST&ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a parked snowmobile blocking alley access.

20176837 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176838 GRPD 2/7/2017 10:58 FOLLOW UP 201702000043

Officers assisted Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check, regarding living conditions in

a residence.

20176852 GRPD 2/7/2017 12:23 VIN CHECK ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

20176853 GRPD 2/7/2017 12:33 ANIMAL CALLS PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers located a black Labrador

Retriever and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

20176854 GRPD 2/7/2017 12:37 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of individuals shooting paintball guns in the area of Scott’s Bottom Road.

20176862 GRPD 2/7/2017 13:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176884 GRPD 2/7/2017 15:36 ESCORT

20176887 GRPD 2/7/2017 15:43 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000045

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle traveling east on Bridger Drive,

turned north entering the parking lot, attempted to turn into a parking spot and slid into a parked and

unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, a 16 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for

inattentive driving.

20176893 GRPD 2/7/2017 16:09 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a semi truck with mechanical problems, in the intersection.

20176894 GRPD 2/7/2017 16:10 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to a verbal dispute between a juvenile and a

parent.

20176897 GRPD 2/7/2017 16:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176912 GRPD 2/7/2017 18:23 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20176915 GRPD 2/7/2017 18:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176916 GRPD 2/7/2017 18:56 FOLLOW UP IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER

20176922 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:21 MOTORIST ASSIST WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle that was left running. The owner of the vehicle was located.

20176923 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:25 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20176924 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:37 ABANDONED VEHICLE IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle parked on the street that has not moved in a while.

Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who advised the vehicle was broken down and they would move

the vehicle.

20176925 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:38 SECCK

20176926 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:54 PS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20176927 GRPD 2/7/2017 19:58 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20176951 GRPD 2/8/2017 0:51 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201702000046

Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported receiving harassing text messages and

being blackmailed. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20176957 GRPD 2/8/2017 4:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER