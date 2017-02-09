Latest

Green River Police Reports: February 8, 2017

TOPICS:

February 9, 2017

The Green River Police responded to the following calls:
Green River Police Department press release for February 9, 2017
Incidents from 2-8-2017 0600hrs to 2-9-2017 0600hrs
The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Chief Chris Steffen
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20176961 GRPD 2/8/2017 6:09 AGENCY ASSIST 89 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
20176962 GRPD 2/8/2017 6:34 ALARMS 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who advised the alarm was
 accidental.
20176963 GRPD 2/8/2017 6:49 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20176967 GRPD 2/8/2017 7:21 ANIMAL CALLS S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
Officers removed a deceased cat from the roadway.
20176972 GRPD 2/8/2017 8:00 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle slid onto the median.
20176975 GRPD 2/8/2017 8:14 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20176978 GRPD 2/8/2017 8:20 ANIMAL CALLS MISSISSIPPI ST&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a report of deer being fed in the area.
20176981 GRPD 2/8/2017 8:53 CITIZEN ASSIST 420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20176989 GRPD 2/8/2017 9:29 ANIMAL CALLS DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER 201702000048
Animal Control Officers received a call of a St. Bernard, at large.
20176990 GRPD 2/8/2017 9:30 INFORMATION 2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201702000047
20176993 GRPD 2/8/2017 9:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177009 GRPD 2/8/2017 11:25 FIRE E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177023 GRPD 2/8/2017 12:40 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased cat in the roadway. The cat was located and taken to the
animal shelter.
20177045 GRPD 2/8/2017 14:35 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the residents who were okay and advised
the call was a result of a juvenile on the phone.
20177046 GRPD 2/8/2017 14:37 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177047 GRPD 2/8/2017 14:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177054 GRPD 2/8/2017 15:00 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers picked up a contained dog at a residence, and took the dog to the animal shelter.
20177055 GRPD 2/8/2017 15:06 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20177063 GRPD 2/8/2017 15:22 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20177070 GRPD 2/8/2017 15:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177071 GRPD 2/8/2017 15:45 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177075 GRPD 2/8/2017 15:58 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20177077 GRPD 2/8/2017 16:15 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a motorist who reported their vehicle overheated.
20177078 GRPD 2/8/2017 16:18 VIN CHECK N 2ND ST W, GREEN RIVER
20177081 GRPD 2/8/2017 16:36 PS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
20177084 GRPD 2/8/2017 16:50 PS BLUE RIM RD, JAMESTOWN
Officers served a court summons.
20177089 GRPD 2/8/2017 17:45 CITIZEN ASSIST 350 MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
20177093 GRPD 2/8/2017 18:01 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201702000050
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
20177094 GRPD 2/8/2017 18:10 FOLLOW UP KNOTTY PINE ST, GREEN RIVER
20177095 GRPD 2/8/2017 18:13 PARKING PROBLEM FIR ST, GREEN RIVER 201702000049
Officers tagged a vehicle for five day parking.
20177102 GRPD 2/8/2017 18:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177103 GRPD 2/8/2017 18:53 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers spoke with an individual who reported vehicle traffic in the area and motorists parking in front of
their residence.
20177106 GRPD 2/8/2017 19:17 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20177108 GRPD 2/8/2017 19:30 SECCK
20177109 GRPD 2/8/2017 19:50 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20177113 GRPD 2/8/2017 20:17 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177115 GRPD 2/8/2017 20:25 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
20177122 GRPD 2/8/2017 21:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177125 GRPD 2/8/2017 21:50 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
Officers responded to a report of juveniles in the area possible playing with a lighter. Officers contacted
the juveniles who had a cell phone out and had been playing with a lighter.
20177129 GRPD 2/8/2017 22:54 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the resident who was okay and determined
the call was accidental.
20177132 GRPD 2/8/2017 23:19 FIELD CONTACT 400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual outside a business after hours, the individual was an employee.
20177138 GRPD 2/9/2017 1:05 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.
20177149 RSPD 2/9/2017 3:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20177150 GRPD 2/9/2017 4:46 SECCK
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: February 8, 2017"

Leave a Reply