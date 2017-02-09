Green River Police Reports: February 8, 2017

The Green River Police responded to the following calls:
|Green River Police Department press release for February 9, 2017
|Incidents from 2-8-2017 0600hrs to 2-9-2017 0600hrs
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|Chief Chris Steffen
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20176961
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 6:09
|AGENCY ASSIST
|89 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|20176962
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 6:34
|ALARMS
|211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who advised the alarm was
|accidental.
|20176963
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 6:49
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20176967
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 7:21
|ANIMAL CALLS
|S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers removed a deceased cat from the roadway.
|20176972
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 8:00
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle slid onto the median.
|20176975
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 8:14
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20176978
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 8:20
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MISSISSIPPI ST&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a report of deer being fed in the area.
|20176981
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 8:53
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20176989
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 9:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER
|201702000048
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a St. Bernard, at large.
|20176990
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 9:30
|INFORMATION
|2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201702000047
|20176993
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 9:34
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177009
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 11:25
|FIRE
|E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177023
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 12:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased cat in the roadway. The cat was located and taken to the
|animal shelter.
|20177045
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 14:35
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the residents who were okay and advised
|the call was a result of a juvenile on the phone.
|20177046
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 14:37
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177047
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 14:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177054
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 15:00
|ANIMAL CALLS
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a contained dog at a residence, and took the dog to the animal shelter.
|20177055
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 15:06
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20177063
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 15:22
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20177070
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 15:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177071
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 15:45
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177075
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 15:58
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20177077
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 16:15
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist who reported their vehicle overheated.
|20177078
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 16:18
|VIN CHECK
|N 2ND ST W, GREEN RIVER
|20177081
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 16:36
|PS
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20177084
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 16:50
|PS
|BLUE RIM RD, JAMESTOWN
|Officers served a court summons.
|20177089
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 17:45
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|350 MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|20177093
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 18:01
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201702000050
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20177094
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 18:10
|FOLLOW UP
|KNOTTY PINE ST, GREEN RIVER
|20177095
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 18:13
|PARKING PROBLEM
|FIR ST, GREEN RIVER
|201702000049
|Officers tagged a vehicle for five day parking.
|20177102
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 18:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177103
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 18:53
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual who reported vehicle traffic in the area and motorists parking in front of
|their residence.
|20177106
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 19:17
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20177108
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 19:30
|SECCK
|20177109
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 19:50
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20177113
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 20:17
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177115
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 20:25
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20177122
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 21:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177125
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 21:50
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of juveniles in the area possible playing with a lighter. Officers contacted
|the juveniles who had a cell phone out and had been playing with a lighter.
|20177129
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 22:54
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the resident who was okay and determined
|the call was accidental.
|20177132
|GRPD
|2/8/2017 23:19
|FIELD CONTACT
|400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual outside a business after hours, the individual was an employee.
|20177138
|GRPD
|2/9/2017 1:05
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.
|20177149
|RSPD
|2/9/2017 3:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20177150
|GRPD
|2/9/2017 4:46
|SECCK
