Green River Police Reports: January 25, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20174361 GRPD 1/25/2017 7:24 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174370 GRPD 1/25/2017 8:25 LOST PROPERTY W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000116

Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported a lost passport.

20174371 GRPD 1/25/2017 8:26 MOTORIST ASSIST 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20174373 GRPD 1/25/2017 8:35 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000117

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a multi-purpose vehicle with an attached

snow plow was plowing a sidewalk on the property and slid into a parked and unoccupied bus. No injuries

were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20174403 GRPD 1/25/2017 10:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174404 GRPD 1/25/2017 10:14 PARKING PROBLEM 88 N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

20174412 GRPD 1/25/2017 10:33 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked partially in a parking lot that could be in the way

when snow plowing the parking lot.

20174415 GRPD 1/25/2017 10:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174419 GRPD 1/25/2017 11:09 ANIMAL CALLS MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000118

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.

20174425 GRPD 1/25/2017 11:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174427 GRPD 1/25/2017 11:36 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

20174435 GRPD 1/25/2017 11:59 CITIZEN ASSIST ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual for a citizen assist.

20174437 GRPD 1/25/2017 12:02 ABANDONED VEHICLE BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been abandoned.

20174446 GRPD 1/25/2017 12:22 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY COLORADO DR&CALIFORNIA DR & CALIFORNIA WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000119

20174462 GRPD 1/25/2017 13:07 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers located a black, male Pit-Bull mix and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

20174469 GRPD 1/25/2017 13:59 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20174485 GRPD 1/25/2017 15:02 SUBJECT REMOVAL BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20174498 GRPD 1/25/2017 16:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174510 GRPD 1/25/2017 16:42 ANIMAL CALLS FIR ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about a sick dog.

20174515 GRPD 1/25/2017 17:15 ALARMS 170 COMMERCE DR APT C, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers met with a responsible party for the property and checked

the property which appeared okay.

20174519 GRPD 1/25/2017 17:48 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding vehicle registration.

20174521 GRPD 1/25/2017 18:14 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a small deer that fell in a window well, the deer was able to get out on its own

prior to officers arrival.

20174523 GRPD 1/25/2017 18:17 ANIMAL CALLS CEDAR CIR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a large white dog at large.

20174526 GRPD 1/25/2017 18:39 SECCK

20174528 GRPD 1/25/2017 18:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174533 GRPD 1/25/2017 19:37 ANIMAL CALLS BUTTE ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a welfare check on a dog reportedly outside crying for a few hours.

Animal Control Officers checked on the dog that had access to shelter and contacted the dog owner

regarding the concern.

20174535 GRPD 1/25/2017 19:49 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20174541 GRPD 1/25/2017 20:51 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

20174551 GRPD 1/25/2017 22:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174555 GRPD 1/25/2017 23:05 ALARMS 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property that appeared okay and contacted a

responsible party for the property.

20174563 GRPD 1/26/2017 0:25 ALARMS 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property that appeared okay and contacted a

responsible party for the property.

20174567 GRPD 1/26/2017 1:57 FIELD CONTACT W TETON BLVD&KANSAS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual walking in the roadway.

20174569 GRPD 1/26/2017 2:04 SECCK

20174574 GRPD 1/26/2017 5:47 MEDICAL SERVICE