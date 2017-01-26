Green River Police Reports: January 25, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20174361
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 7:24
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174370
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 8:25
|LOST PROPERTY
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000116
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported a lost passport.
|20174371
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 8:26
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174373
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 8:35
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000117
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a multi-purpose vehicle with an attached
|snow plow was plowing a sidewalk on the property and slid into a parked and unoccupied bus. No injuries
|were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20174403
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 10:12
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174404
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 10:14
|PARKING PROBLEM
|88 N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|20174412
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 10:33
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked partially in a parking lot that could be in the way
|when snow plowing the parking lot.
|20174415
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 10:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174419
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 11:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000118
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
|20174425
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 11:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174427
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 11:36
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|20174435
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 11:59
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual for a citizen assist.
|20174437
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 12:02
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been abandoned.
|20174446
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 12:22
|ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY
|COLORADO DR&CALIFORNIA DR & CALIFORNIA WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000119
|20174462
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 13:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located a black, male Pit-Bull mix and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|20174469
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 13:59
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20174485
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 15:02
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174498
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 16:04
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174510
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 16:42
|ANIMAL CALLS
|FIR ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about a sick dog.
|20174515
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 17:15
|ALARMS
|170 COMMERCE DR APT C, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers met with a responsible party for the property and checked
|the property which appeared okay.
|20174519
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 17:48
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding vehicle registration.
|20174521
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 18:14
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a small deer that fell in a window well, the deer was able to get out on its own
|prior to officers arrival.
|20174523
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 18:17
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CEDAR CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a large white dog at large.
|20174526
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 18:39
|SECCK
|20174528
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 18:46
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174533
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 19:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BUTTE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to a welfare check on a dog reportedly outside crying for a few hours.
|Animal Control Officers checked on the dog that had access to shelter and contacted the dog owner
|regarding the concern.
|20174535
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 19:49
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20174541
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 20:51
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|20174551
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 22:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174555
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 23:05
|ALARMS
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property that appeared okay and contacted a
|responsible party for the property.
|20174563
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 0:25
|ALARMS
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property that appeared okay and contacted a
|responsible party for the property.
|20174567
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 1:57
|FIELD CONTACT
|W TETON BLVD&KANSAS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual walking in the roadway.
|20174569
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 2:04
|SECCK
|20174574
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 5:47
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
