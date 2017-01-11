Green River Police Reports: January 10, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20171608 GRPD 1/10/2017 7:32 MOTORIST ASSIST UPLAND WAY&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20171612 GRPD 1/10/2017 7:52 TRAFFIC STOP 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171616 GRPD 1/10/2017 8:38 ANIMAL CALLS N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to an address for a cat in a trap.

20171618 GRPD 1/10/2017 8:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171624 GRPD 1/10/2017 9:21 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual at the police department for a citizen assist.

20171636 GRPD 1/10/2017 10:24 PS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20171649 GRPD 1/10/2017 10:52 PARKING PROBLEM COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked on the street for over a week.

20171657 RSPD 1/10/2017 11:41 ANIMAL CALLS CASCADE DR, ROCK SPRINGS

20171658 GRPD 1/10/2017 11:41 PS CONNECTICUT PL, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20171661 GRPD 1/10/2017 11:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171663 GRPD 1/10/2017 12:04 ALARMS IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, the resident stated the alarm appeared to be activated due

to the wind.

20171665 GRPD 1/10/2017 12:11 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20171681 GRPD 1/10/2017 12:42 ESCORT

20171683 GRPD 1/10/2017 13:31 VIN CHECK EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER

20171692 GRPD 1/10/2017 14:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171695 GRPD 1/10/2017 14:40 PARKING PROBLEM CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a report of a vehicle and trailer parked on the street for

two weeks.

20171701 GRPD 1/10/2017 15:12 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20171703 GRPD 1/10/2017 15:15 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a traffic complaint of a vehicle speeding in town prior to getting onto the interstate.

20171705 GRPD 1/10/2017 15:32 PS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20171710 GRPD 1/10/2017 15:49 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

20171713 GRPD 1/10/2017 15:55 FIRE ALARM NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to an alarm, the residents were

contacted and the alarm was a carbon monoxide detector that was activated.

20171717 GRPD 1/10/2017 16:06 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER 20170100038

Officers responded to a report a retaining wall had been struck by a flatbed trailer towed by a vehicle that

backed into the retaining wall a few days prior. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20171722 GRPD 1/10/2017 16:24 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201701000039

20171726 GRPD 1/10/2017 16:52 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist, who advised they were working on getting the vehicle moved.

20171728 GRPD 1/10/2017 17:08 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20171732 GRPD 1/10/2017 17:39 TRAFFIC STOP N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20171737 GRPD 1/10/2017 17:56 PS NEW MEXICO ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20171747 GRPD 1/10/2017 18:48 MOTORIST ASSIST CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow, the motorist advised they had help on

the way.

20171749 GRPD 1/10/2017 19:08 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY

Officers responded to a request to check on a residence for a resident who was out of town and were told

of a vehicle parked in their driveway. Officers checked on the property, contacted a relative of the resident

and the vehicle parked in the driveway was gone. The vehicle was reportedly parked there so it would not get

stuck and it was known the resident was out of town.

20171750 GRPD 1/10/2017 19:24 FOLLOW UP JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

20171752 GRPD 1/10/2017 19:36 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20171760 GRPD 1/10/2017 20:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171763 GRPD 1/10/2017 20:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171767 GRPD 1/10/2017 21:33 MOTORIST ASSIST MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171770 GRPD 1/10/2017 23:04 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20171771 GRPD 1/10/2017 23:07 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a welfare check on dogs outside in the cold weather. Officers checked on the dogs

that appeared fine and spoke with the owner of the dogs.

20171774 GRPD 1/11/2017 0:13 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER

20171779 GRPD 1/11/2017 1:19 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, officers contacted a responsible party for the property, the

property was checked and appeared okay.

20171784 GRPD 1/11/2017 3:58 CITIZEN ASSIST DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on an unattended parked and locked vehicle with the vehicle lights on.

20171785 GRPD 1/11/2017 4:18 ALARMS INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a property with an alarm activated, the property appeared okay and the alarm reset.

20171786 GRPD 1/11/2017 4:39 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201701000040