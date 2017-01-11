Green River Police Reports: January 10, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20171608
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 7:32
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UPLAND WAY&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20171612
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 7:52
|TRAFFIC STOP
|351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171616
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 8:38
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to an address for a cat in a trap.
|20171618
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 8:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171624
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 9:21
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual at the police department for a citizen assist.
|20171636
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 10:24
|PS
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20171649
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 10:52
|PARKING PROBLEM
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked on the street for over a week.
|20171657
|RSPD
|1/10/2017 11:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CASCADE DR, ROCK SPRINGS
|20171658
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 11:41
|PS
|CONNECTICUT PL, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20171661
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 11:54
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171663
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 12:04
|ALARMS
|IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, the resident stated the alarm appeared to be activated due
|to the wind.
|20171665
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 12:11
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171681
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 12:42
|ESCORT
|20171683
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 13:31
|VIN CHECK
|EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER
|20171692
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 14:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171695
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 14:40
|PARKING PROBLEM
|CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a report of a vehicle and trailer parked on the street for
|two weeks.
|20171701
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 15:12
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20171703
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 15:15
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a traffic complaint of a vehicle speeding in town prior to getting onto the interstate.
|20171705
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 15:32
|PS
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20171710
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 15:49
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|20171713
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 15:55
|FIRE ALARM
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to an alarm, the residents were
|contacted and the alarm was a carbon monoxide detector that was activated.
|20171717
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 16:06
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|20170100038
|Officers responded to a report a retaining wall had been struck by a flatbed trailer towed by a vehicle that
|backed into the retaining wall a few days prior. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20171722
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 16:24
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|201701000039
|20171726
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 16:52
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist, who advised they were working on getting the vehicle moved.
|20171728
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 17:08
|FOLLOW UP
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171732
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 17:39
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20171737
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 17:56
|PS
|NEW MEXICO ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20171747
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 18:48
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow, the motorist advised they had help on
|the way.
|20171749
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 19:08
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a request to check on a residence for a resident who was out of town and were told
|of a vehicle parked in their driveway. Officers checked on the property, contacted a relative of the resident
|and the vehicle parked in the driveway was gone. The vehicle was reportedly parked there so it would not get
|stuck and it was known the resident was out of town.
|20171750
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 19:24
|FOLLOW UP
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|20171752
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 19:36
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20171760
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 20:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171763
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 20:53
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171767
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 21:33
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171770
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 23:04
|FOLLOW UP
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171771
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 23:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a welfare check on dogs outside in the cold weather. Officers checked on the dogs
|that appeared fine and spoke with the owner of the dogs.
|20171774
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 0:13
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171779
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 1:19
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, officers contacted a responsible party for the property, the
|property was checked and appeared okay.
|20171784
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 3:58
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|DAVY CROCKETT DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on an unattended parked and locked vehicle with the vehicle lights on.
|20171785
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 4:18
|ALARMS
|INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a property with an alarm activated, the property appeared okay and the alarm reset.
|20171786
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 4:39
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|201701000040
|20171789
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 5:21
|SECCK
