Green River Police Reports: January 11, 2017

20171796 GRPD 1/11/2017 6:45 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201701000041

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southbound on Uinta

Drive and attempted to stop for the changed traffic signal with the intersection of East 2nd South. The vehicle

slid through the intersection on the snowy roadway and collided with a vehicle that was attempting to enter

the intersection from East 2nd South turning southbound. No injuries were reported, Levi Hymas, age 39 of

Rock Springs, was issued a citation for failure to provide proof of insurance.

20171798 GRPD 1/11/2017 6:52 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR&WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000042

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southwest on Cedar

Street and stopped at the intersection. The vehicle entered the intersection and attempted to yield within the

median on Riverview Drive for a vehicle traveling southeast on Riverview Drive. The vehicle slid on the snow

and icy roadway, collided with the vehicle traveling southwest on Riverview Drive, struck a fire hydrant and stop

sign. Both drivers reported feeling pain and advised they did not need an ambulance. Janet Richmond, age 58

of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.

20171803 GRPD 1/11/2017 7:52 PS STEPHENS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20171805 GRPD 1/11/2017 7:55 MOTORIST ASSIST LOCUST ST, GREEN RIVER

20171808 GRPD 1/11/2017 8:24 CITIZEN ASSIST 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers were flagged down by an individual who turned in a found driver’s license.

20171809 GRPD 1/11/2017 8:26 MOTORIST ASSIST HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171830 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:02 CITIZEN ASSIST S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual regarding another individual pushing snow onto other residents property.

20171833 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:20 MOTORIST ASSIST EASY ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.

20171834 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:20 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20171836 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:28 FOLLOW UP W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171841 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:41 REDDI REPORT 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

20171842 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:49 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20171848 GRPD 1/11/2017 11:34 ABANDONED VEHICLE WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request to have an abandoned vehicle tagged.

20171853 GRPD 1/11/2017 11:46 HAZAR TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding individuals pushing snow into the street.

20171854 GRPD 1/11/2017 11:47 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD&CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers located a dog at large and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

20171864 GRPD 1/11/2017 12:19 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER 201701000043

Officers responded to a report a city vehicle towing a trailer attempted to stop and the trailer it was pulling

continued forward and struck the rear bumper of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed

a report regarding the incident.

20171868 GRPD 1/11/2017 12:35 WARRANT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20171872 GRPD 1/11/2017 12:56 ANIMAL CALLS WHALEN BUTTE RD&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. When animal control officers arrived in the area the

owner of the dog was trying to get the dog.

20171875 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:06 MOTORIST ASSIST 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

20171876 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:09 ANIMAL CALLS MINNESOTA CT&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

20171877 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:10 ALCOHOL

Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated individual. Officers contacted the individual who

requested additional services and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded.

20171884 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171886 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:46 VIN CHECK MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER

20171889 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171890 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:56 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

20171894 GRPD 1/11/2017 14:04 RUNAWAY 201701000044

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was located and officers completed a

report regarding the incident.

20171910 GRPD 1/11/2017 15:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171926 GRPD 1/11/2017 16:54 ANIMAL CALLS HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual who had two contained dogs in the vehicle. One of the

dogs was described as a Pit-bull mix and the other a Retriever.

20171928 GRPD 1/11/2017 16:58 CITIZEN ASSIST CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual regarding plowed snow blocking their driveway.

20171929 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:01 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171930 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:03 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000045

Officers met with individuals who reported accidental damage to a vehicle in the parking lot. It was reported

an individual opened the door on their vehicle, which was caught by the wind and struck the door of the vehicle

parked next to it.

20171933 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:24 ANIMAL CALLS S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large, in the reporting party’s yard. The owner of their dog

located and picked up their pet.

20171934 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:30 WELFARE CHECK

20171935 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:31 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201701000046

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident.

20171945 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:58 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20171948 RSPD 1/11/2017 18:13 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 2017000113

20171951 GRPD 1/11/2017 18:51 PARKING PROBLEM COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a vehicle parked in front of a residence for the past

week.

20171952 GRPD 1/11/2017 18:57 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20171953 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:00 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 201701000047

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. While at the address an individual requested additional

services and Castle Rock Ambulance responded to the location.

20171958 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:18 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20171959 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:32 AGENCY ASSIST IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers delivered a message to a resident for another agency.

20171961 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:35 SECCK

20171962 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171963 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:38 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20171970 GRPD 1/11/2017 20:11 AGENCY ASSIST 1200 COLLEGE DR, ROCK SPRINGS

20171972 GRPD 1/11/2017 20:33 FIRE WAGGENER CIR, GREEN RIVER

Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a carbon monoxide detector

activated in a residence.

20171973 GRPD 1/11/2017 21:02 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20171976 GRPD 1/11/2017 21:40 FOLLOW UP COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

20171985 GRPD 1/12/2017 1:32 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000048

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised an

individual damaged property at the address and they wanted the individual issued a trespass warning for

their address. Officers contacted the individual who was issued a trespass warning . Officers completed a

report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the City Prosecutor’s Office.