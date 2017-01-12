Green River Police Reports: January 11, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20171796
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 6:45
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201701000041
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southbound on Uinta
|Drive and attempted to stop for the changed traffic signal with the intersection of East 2nd South. The vehicle
|slid through the intersection on the snowy roadway and collided with a vehicle that was attempting to enter
|the intersection from East 2nd South turning southbound. No injuries were reported, Levi Hymas, age 39 of
|Rock Springs, was issued a citation for failure to provide proof of insurance.
|20171798
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 6:52
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR&WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000042
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southwest on Cedar
|Street and stopped at the intersection. The vehicle entered the intersection and attempted to yield within the
|median on Riverview Drive for a vehicle traveling southeast on Riverview Drive. The vehicle slid on the snow
|and icy roadway, collided with the vehicle traveling southwest on Riverview Drive, struck a fire hydrant and stop
|sign. Both drivers reported feeling pain and advised they did not need an ambulance. Janet Richmond, age 58
|of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.
|20171803
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 7:52
|PS
|STEPHENS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20171805
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 7:55
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|LOCUST ST, GREEN RIVER
|20171808
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 8:24
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were flagged down by an individual who turned in a found driver’s license.
|20171809
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 8:26
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171830
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 10:02
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual regarding another individual pushing snow onto other residents property.
|20171833
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 10:20
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|EASY ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.
|20171834
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 10:20
|VIN CHECK
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171836
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 10:28
|FOLLOW UP
|W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171841
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 10:41
|REDDI REPORT
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20171842
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 10:49
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20171848
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 11:34
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request to have an abandoned vehicle tagged.
|20171853
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 11:46
|HAZAR
|TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding individuals pushing snow into the street.
|20171854
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 11:47
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W TETON BLVD&CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located a dog at large and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|20171864
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 12:19
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER
|201701000043
|Officers responded to a report a city vehicle towing a trailer attempted to stop and the trailer it was pulling
|continued forward and struck the rear bumper of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed
|a report regarding the incident.
|20171868
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 12:35
|WARRANT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20171872
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 12:56
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WHALEN BUTTE RD&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. When animal control officers arrived in the area the
|owner of the dog was trying to get the dog.
|20171875
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 13:06
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|20171876
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 13:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MINNESOTA CT&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171877
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 13:10
|ALCOHOL
|Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated individual. Officers contacted the individual who
|requested additional services and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded.
|20171884
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 13:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171886
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 13:46
|VIN CHECK
|MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171889
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 13:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171890
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 13:56
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20171894
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 14:04
|RUNAWAY
|201701000044
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was located and officers completed a
|report regarding the incident.
|20171910
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 15:40
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171926
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 16:54
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual who had two contained dogs in the vehicle. One of the
|dogs was described as a Pit-bull mix and the other a Retriever.
|20171928
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 16:58
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual regarding plowed snow blocking their driveway.
|20171929
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 17:01
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171930
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 17:03
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000045
|Officers met with individuals who reported accidental damage to a vehicle in the parking lot. It was reported
|an individual opened the door on their vehicle, which was caught by the wind and struck the door of the vehicle
|parked next to it.
|20171933
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 17:24
|ANIMAL CALLS
|S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large, in the reporting party’s yard. The owner of their dog
|located and picked up their pet.
|20171934
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 17:30
|WELFARE CHECK
|20171935
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 17:31
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|201701000046
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident.
|20171945
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 17:58
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20171948
|RSPD
|1/11/2017 18:13
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|2017000113
|20171951
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 18:51
|PARKING PROBLEM
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a vehicle parked in front of a residence for the past
|week.
|20171952
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 18:57
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20171953
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 19:00
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|201701000047
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. While at the address an individual requested additional
|services and Castle Rock Ambulance responded to the location.
|20171958
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 19:18
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20171959
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 19:32
|AGENCY ASSIST
|IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers delivered a message to a resident for another agency.
|20171961
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 19:35
|SECCK
|20171962
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 19:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171963
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 19:38
|FOLLOW UP
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171970
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 20:11
|AGENCY ASSIST
|1200 COLLEGE DR, ROCK SPRINGS
|20171972
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 20:33
|FIRE
|WAGGENER CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a carbon monoxide detector
|activated in a residence.
|20171973
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 21:02
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171976
|GRPD
|1/11/2017 21:40
|FOLLOW UP
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20171985
|GRPD
|1/12/2017 1:32
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000048
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised an
|individual damaged property at the address and they wanted the individual issued a trespass warning for
|their address. Officers contacted the individual who was issued a trespass warning . Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the City Prosecutor’s Office.
|20171997
|GRPD
|1/12/2017 5:03
|SECCK
