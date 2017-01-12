Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 11, 2017

January 12, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20171796 GRPD 1/11/2017 6:45 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201701000041
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southbound on Uinta
Drive and attempted to stop for the changed traffic signal with the intersection of East 2nd South. The vehicle
slid through the intersection on the snowy roadway and collided with a vehicle that was attempting to enter
 the intersection from East 2nd South turning southbound. No injuries were reported, Levi Hymas, age 39 of
Rock Springs, was issued a citation for failure to provide proof of insurance.
20171798 GRPD 1/11/2017 6:52 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR&WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000042
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southwest on Cedar
Street and stopped at the intersection. The vehicle entered the intersection and attempted to yield within the
 median on Riverview Drive for a vehicle traveling southeast on Riverview Drive. The vehicle slid on the snow
 and icy roadway, collided with the vehicle traveling southwest on Riverview Drive, struck a fire hydrant and stop
sign. Both drivers reported feeling pain and advised they did not need an ambulance. Janet Richmond, age 58
of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.
20171803 GRPD 1/11/2017 7:52 PS STEPHENS ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
20171805 GRPD 1/11/2017 7:55 MOTORIST ASSIST LOCUST ST, GREEN RIVER
20171808 GRPD 1/11/2017 8:24 CITIZEN ASSIST 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers were flagged down by an individual who turned  in a found driver’s license.
20171809 GRPD 1/11/2017 8:26 MOTORIST ASSIST HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171830 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:02 CITIZEN ASSIST S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual regarding another individual pushing snow onto other residents property.
20171833 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:20 MOTORIST ASSIST EASY ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.
20171834 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:20 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
20171836 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:28 FOLLOW UP W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171841 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:41 REDDI REPORT 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
20171842 GRPD 1/11/2017 10:49 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20171848 GRPD 1/11/2017 11:34 ABANDONED VEHICLE WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request to have an abandoned vehicle tagged.
20171853 GRPD 1/11/2017 11:46 HAZAR TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding individuals pushing snow into the street.
20171854 GRPD 1/11/2017 11:47 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD&CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers located a dog at large and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
20171864 GRPD 1/11/2017 12:19 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER 201701000043
Officers responded to a report a city vehicle towing a trailer attempted to stop and the trailer it was pulling
continued forward and struck the rear bumper of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed
a report regarding the incident.
20171868 GRPD 1/11/2017 12:35 WARRANT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20171872 GRPD 1/11/2017 12:56 ANIMAL CALLS WHALEN BUTTE RD&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. When animal control officers arrived in the area the
owner of the dog was trying to get the dog.
20171875 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:06 MOTORIST ASSIST 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
20171876 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:09 ANIMAL CALLS MINNESOTA CT&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
20171877 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:10 ALCOHOL
Officers responded to a report of a  possible intoxicated individual. Officers contacted the individual who
requested additional services and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded.
20171884 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171886 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:46 VIN CHECK MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER
20171889 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171890 GRPD 1/11/2017 13:56 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
20171894 GRPD 1/11/2017 14:04 RUNAWAY 201701000044
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was located and officers completed a
report regarding the incident.
20171910 GRPD 1/11/2017 15:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171926 GRPD 1/11/2017 16:54 ANIMAL CALLS HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers met with an individual who had two contained dogs in the vehicle. One of the
dogs was described as a Pit-bull mix and the other a Retriever.
20171928 GRPD 1/11/2017 16:58 CITIZEN ASSIST CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers spoke with an individual regarding plowed snow blocking their driveway.
20171929 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:01 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171930 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:03 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000045
Officers met with individuals who reported accidental damage to a vehicle in the parking lot. It was reported
an individual opened the door on their vehicle, which was caught by the wind and struck the door of the vehicle
parked next to it.
20171933 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:24 ANIMAL CALLS S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large, in the reporting party’s yard. The owner of their dog
located and picked up their pet.
20171934 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:30 WELFARE CHECK
20171935 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:31 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201701000046
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident.
20171945 GRPD 1/11/2017 17:58 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20171948 RSPD 1/11/2017 18:13 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 2017000113
20171951 GRPD 1/11/2017 18:51 PARKING PROBLEM COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a vehicle parked in front of a residence for the past
week.
20171952 GRPD 1/11/2017 18:57 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20171953 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:00 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 201701000047
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. While at the address an individual requested additional
services and Castle Rock Ambulance responded to the location.
20171958 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:18 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20171959 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:32 AGENCY ASSIST IRONWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers delivered a message to a resident for another agency.
20171961 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:35 SECCK
20171962 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171963 GRPD 1/11/2017 19:38 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20171970 GRPD 1/11/2017 20:11 AGENCY ASSIST 1200 COLLEGE DR, ROCK SPRINGS
20171972 GRPD 1/11/2017 20:33 FIRE WAGGENER CIR, GREEN RIVER
Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a carbon monoxide detector
activated in a residence.
20171973 GRPD 1/11/2017 21:02 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171976 GRPD 1/11/2017 21:40 FOLLOW UP COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
20171985 GRPD 1/12/2017 1:32 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000048
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised an
individual damaged property at the address and they wanted the individual issued a trespass warning for
their address. Officers contacted the individual who was issued a trespass warning . Officers completed a
 report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the City Prosecutor’s Office.
20171997 GRPD 1/12/2017 5:03 SECCK
