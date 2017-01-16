Green River Police Reports: January 13-15, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20172210
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 6:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172215
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 7:15
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|S 4TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
|20172216
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 7:19
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20172218
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 7:35
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172226
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 8:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172228
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 8:54
|911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up all. Officers contacted the resident who was okay and the call
|appeared to be accidental.
|20172232
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 9:03
|ESCORT
|20172235
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 9:26
|PARKING PROBLEM
|COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received an anonymous report of a possible abandoned vehicle.
|20172240
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 9:38
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|1445 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000053
|Officers received a report of a possible larceny, in which the reporting party did not want to pursue charges.
|Officers completed an informational report regarding the incident.
|20172243
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 9:43
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|20172260
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 10:47
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172261
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 10:51
|AGENCY ASSIST
|I 80, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers assisted another agency by taking a cat into the animal shelter.
|20172262
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 10:51
|VIN CHECK
|W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|20172265
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 11:06
|ESCORT
|Officers assisted with traffic control and escorting a funeral procession.
|20172266
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 11:13
|PS
|HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20172267
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 11:18
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172271
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 11:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172280
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 12:00
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172286
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 12:29
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172288
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 12:31
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172290
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 12:38
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000054
|Animal Control Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint.
|20172298
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 13:11
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172302
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 13:25
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a possible deceased deer in a resident’s yard.
|20172315
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 14:17
|ESCORT
|20172323
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 15:02
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&RIVERVIEW DR
|20172329
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 15:40
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172333
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 15:49
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers located a vehicle described in a traffic complaint on I-80 and in Green River. Officers contacted the
|driver of the vehicle and addressed the complaint.
|20172335
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 15:53
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172336
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 15:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ROOSEVELT DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172337
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:07
|PS
|HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
|20172340
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:13
|PS
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
|20172342
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:18
|PS
|CUMORAH WAY
|Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
|20172343
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:19
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual on the phone who had questions about a cat.
|20172344
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:22
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who was inquiring about a dog they thought was
|picked up.
|20172345
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:27
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172347
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:39
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172349
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 16:51
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 2ND ST E&E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speed too fast for conditions.
|20172355
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 18:05
|SECCK
|20172358
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 18:31
|INFORMATION
|WILDERNESS CT, GREEN RIVER
|20172359
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 18:41
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20172364
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 19:14
|FIRE
|N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201701000055
|Officers, Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance Service were dispatched to an address for a
|report that a couch was found smoldering inside a residence by a resident who returned home. The resident
|used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire prior to first responders arrival. No injuries were reported,
|officers completed a report regarding the incident, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
|20172366
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 19:31
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20172372
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 19:53
|WELFARE CHECK
|20172376
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 20:17
|PROPERTY DAMAGE HIGH PRIORITY
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call, in reference to a report that a vehicle pulled away from a gas pump and pulled the
|nozzle away from the pump.
|20172383
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 20:58
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call with static on the line. Officers checked the property which was
|secure and the call appeared to be a line problem.
|20172385
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 21:07
|VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY
|JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000056
|Officers met with an individual who reported tires on their vehicle have been damaged during the past week.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20172389
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 22:03
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201701000057
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted an individual who had a
|verbal dispute with another individual who left prior to officers arrival.
|20172395
|GRPD
|1/13/2017 23:21
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|1410 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted an individual, who subsequently
|left the property per a request of a responsible party for the property.
|20172403
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 0:51
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|88 N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|20172410
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 2:22
|SECCK
|20172419
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 3:55
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20172424
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 4:55
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|201701000058
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute. One of the involved parties requested additional services and Castle Rock Ambulance Service
|responded to the location.
|20172430
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 8:06
|SECCK
|20172431
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 8:11
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who did not show up for an appointment.
|Officers contacted the parent for the individual who advised the individual was sick.
|20172437
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 9:13
|WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172441
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 9:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172442
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 9:43
|PS
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
|20172443
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 9:48
|FOLLOW UP
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172448
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 10:10
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST DR&WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172449
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 10:21
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|699 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172451
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 10:39
|FOLLOW UP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172456
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 10:59
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201701000059
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20172457
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 11:05
|WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172458
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 11:05
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000060
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20172460
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 11:26
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172465
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 12:03
|REDDI REPORT
|UINTA DR&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20172473
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 13:00
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER
|20172474
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 13:01
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172486
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 14:40
|VIN CHECK
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172493
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 16:12
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172497
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 17:13
|PS
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20172503
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 18:12
|SECCK
|20172504
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 18:16
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|83 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were made aware of two vehicles described in a traffic complaint on I-80, the information was also
|given to Wyoming Highway Patrol.
|20172505
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 18:16
|PS
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD
|Officers served court paperwork.
|20172507
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 18:21
|TRAFFIC STOP
|895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20172509
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 18:31
|TRAFFIC STOP
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20172510
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 18:43
|TRAFFIC STOP
|895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|20172516
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 19:41
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20172523
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 21:14
|FIELD CONTACT
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172530
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 23:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172532
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 23:15
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172534
|GRPD
|1/14/2017 23:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|BRIDGER DR&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
|20172545
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 1:35
|PARKING PROBLEM
|599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|20172554
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 4:34
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|20172555
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 4:54
|SECCK
|20172561
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 7:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172562
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 7:36
|PARKING PROBLEM
|STRATTEN MYER PARK, GREEN RIVER
|201701000062
|Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.
|20172566
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 8:32
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172569
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 8:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172586
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 10:48
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST DR&STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|20172590
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 11:26
|CALLOUTS
|N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were advised of a public works utility call out.
|20172596
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 12:34
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased owl, Wyoming Game and Fish were also contacted.
|20172597
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 12:42
|FIELD CONTACT
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for expired vehicle registration.
|20172606
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 13:30
|FIELD CONTACT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172607
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 13:33
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual who found a stray cat.
|20172615
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 15:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172619
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 15:50
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201701000064
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20172623
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 16:10
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000063
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers checked the address and
|determined the call was unfounded.
|20172624
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 16:22
|FOLLOW UP
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172630
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 17:52
|TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000065
|Officers contacted a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to two individuals for their property.
|Officers contacted the individuals who were issued trespass warnings for the property.
|20172631
|SCSO
|1/15/2017 17:54
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172632
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 18:14
|SECCK
|20172633
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 18:21
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COMMERCE DR
|Officers received a call of two dogs at large. One dog was described as a Golden Retriever, the other dog
|was described as a black and white dog about the same size as the Golden Retriever.
|20172639
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 19:20
|WELFARE CHECK
|20172642
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 19:50
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20172647
|SCSO
|1/15/2017 20:28
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|20172650
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 20:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172651
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 20:39
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172659
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 22:45
|SECCK
|20172660
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 22:53
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172665
|GRPD
|1/15/2017 23:19
|SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000066
|Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
|20172682
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 3:54
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172683
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 4:18
|SECCK
