Green River Police Reports: January 13-15, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20172210 GRPD 1/13/2017 6:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172215 GRPD 1/13/2017 7:15 MOTORIST ASSIST S 4TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER

20172216 GRPD 1/13/2017 7:19 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20172218 GRPD 1/13/2017 7:35 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172226 GRPD 1/13/2017 8:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172228 GRPD 1/13/2017 8:54 911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up all. Officers contacted the resident who was okay and the call

appeared to be accidental.

20172232 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:03 ESCORT

20172235 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:26 PARKING PROBLEM COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received an anonymous report of a possible abandoned vehicle.

20172240 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:38 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 1445 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000053

Officers received a report of a possible larceny, in which the reporting party did not want to pursue charges.

Officers completed an informational report regarding the incident.

20172243 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:43 ANIMAL CALLS N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

20172260 GRPD 1/13/2017 10:47 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172261 GRPD 1/13/2017 10:51 AGENCY ASSIST I 80, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers assisted another agency by taking a cat into the animal shelter.

20172262 GRPD 1/13/2017 10:51 VIN CHECK W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

20172265 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:06 ESCORT

Officers assisted with traffic control and escorting a funeral procession.

20172266 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:13 PS HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20172267 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172271 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172280 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:00 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172286 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:29 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172288 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:31 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172290 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:38 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000054

Animal Control Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint.

20172298 GRPD 1/13/2017 13:11 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172302 GRPD 1/13/2017 13:25 ANIMAL CALLS WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a possible deceased deer in a resident’s yard.

20172315 GRPD 1/13/2017 14:17 ESCORT

20172323 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:02 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&RIVERVIEW DR

20172329 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172333 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:49 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers located a vehicle described in a traffic complaint on I-80 and in Green River. Officers contacted the

driver of the vehicle and addressed the complaint.

20172335 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:53 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172336 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:59 TRAFFIC STOP ROOSEVELT DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20172337 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:07 PS HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve a court summons.

20172340 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:13 PS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve a court summons.

20172342 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:18 PS CUMORAH WAY

Officers attempted to serve a court summons.

20172343 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:19 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual on the phone who had questions about a cat.

20172344 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:22 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who was inquiring about a dog they thought was

picked up.

20172345 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:27 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172347 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:39 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172349 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:51 TRAFFIC STOP N 2ND ST E&E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speed too fast for conditions.

20172355 GRPD 1/13/2017 18:05 SECCK

20172358 GRPD 1/13/2017 18:31 INFORMATION WILDERNESS CT, GREEN RIVER

20172359 GRPD 1/13/2017 18:41 TRAFFIC STOP 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20172364 GRPD 1/13/2017 19:14 FIRE N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER 201701000055

Officers, Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance Service were dispatched to an address for a

report that a couch was found smoldering inside a residence by a resident who returned home. The resident

used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire prior to first responders arrival. No injuries were reported,

officers completed a report regarding the incident, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

20172366 GRPD 1/13/2017 19:31 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20172372 GRPD 1/13/2017 19:53 WELFARE CHECK

20172376 GRPD 1/13/2017 20:17 PROPERTY DAMAGE HIGH PRIORITY 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call, in reference to a report that a vehicle pulled away from a gas pump and pulled the

nozzle away from the pump.

20172383 GRPD 1/13/2017 20:58 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call with static on the line. Officers checked the property which was

secure and the call appeared to be a line problem.

20172385 GRPD 1/13/2017 21:07 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000056

Officers met with an individual who reported tires on their vehicle have been damaged during the past week.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20172389 GRPD 1/13/2017 22:03 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000057

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted an individual who had a

verbal dispute with another individual who left prior to officers arrival.

20172395 GRPD 1/13/2017 23:21 SUBJECT REMOVAL 1410 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted an individual, who subsequently

left the property per a request of a responsible party for the property.

20172403 GRPD 1/14/2017 0:51 CITIZEN ASSIST 88 N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

20172410 GRPD 1/14/2017 2:22 SECCK

20172419 GRPD 1/14/2017 3:55 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20172424 GRPD 1/14/2017 4:55 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201701000058

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute. One of the involved parties requested additional services and Castle Rock Ambulance Service

responded to the location.

20172430 GRPD 1/14/2017 8:06 SECCK

20172431 GRPD 1/14/2017 8:11 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who did not show up for an appointment.

Officers contacted the parent for the individual who advised the individual was sick.

20172437 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:13 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

20172441 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172442 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:43 PS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve a court summons.

20172443 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:48 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20172448 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:10 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

20172449 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:21 MOTORIST ASSIST 699 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20172451 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:39 FOLLOW UP W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172456 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:59 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000059

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

20172457 GRPD 1/14/2017 11:05 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

20172458 GRPD 1/14/2017 11:05 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201701000060

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

20172460 GRPD 1/14/2017 11:26 CITIZEN ASSIST 77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172465 GRPD 1/14/2017 12:03 REDDI REPORT UINTA DR&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

20172473 GRPD 1/14/2017 13:00 CITIZEN ASSIST NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER

20172474 GRPD 1/14/2017 13:01 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172486 GRPD 1/14/2017 14:40 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20172493 GRPD 1/14/2017 16:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172497 GRPD 1/14/2017 17:13 PS SCOTTS BOTTOM RD

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20172503 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:12 SECCK

20172504 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:16 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 83 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

Officers were made aware of two vehicles described in a traffic complaint on I-80, the information was also

given to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

20172505 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:16 PS SCOTTS BOTTOM RD

Officers served court paperwork.

20172507 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:21 TRAFFIC STOP 895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20172509 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:31 TRAFFIC STOP 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20172510 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:43 TRAFFIC STOP 895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

20172516 GRPD 1/14/2017 19:41 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20172523 GRPD 1/14/2017 21:14 FIELD CONTACT 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20172530 GRPD 1/14/2017 23:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172532 GRPD 1/14/2017 23:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172534 GRPD 1/14/2017 23:59 TRAFFIC STOP BRIDGER DR&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.

20172545 GRPD 1/15/2017 1:35 PARKING PROBLEM 599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

20172554 GRPD 1/15/2017 4:34 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

20172555 GRPD 1/15/2017 4:54 SECCK

20172561 GRPD 1/15/2017 7:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172562 GRPD 1/15/2017 7:36 PARKING PROBLEM STRATTEN MYER PARK, GREEN RIVER 201701000062

Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.

20172566 GRPD 1/15/2017 8:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172569 GRPD 1/15/2017 8:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172586 GRPD 1/15/2017 10:48 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

20172590 GRPD 1/15/2017 11:26 CALLOUTS N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

Officers were advised of a public works utility call out.

20172596 GRPD 1/15/2017 12:34 ANIMAL CALLS N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased owl, Wyoming Game and Fish were also contacted.

20172597 GRPD 1/15/2017 12:42 FIELD CONTACT 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for expired vehicle registration.

20172606 GRPD 1/15/2017 13:30 FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20172607 GRPD 1/15/2017 13:33 ANIMAL CALLS E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual who found a stray cat.

20172615 GRPD 1/15/2017 15:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172619 GRPD 1/15/2017 15:50 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000064

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20172623 GRPD 1/15/2017 16:10 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000063

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers checked the address and

determined the call was unfounded.

20172624 GRPD 1/15/2017 16:22 FOLLOW UP COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20172630 GRPD 1/15/2017 17:52 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000065

Officers contacted a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to two individuals for their property.

Officers contacted the individuals who were issued trespass warnings for the property.

20172631 SCSO 1/15/2017 17:54 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20172632 GRPD 1/15/2017 18:14 SECCK

20172633 GRPD 1/15/2017 18:21 ANIMAL CALLS COMMERCE DR

Officers received a call of two dogs at large. One dog was described as a Golden Retriever, the other dog

was described as a black and white dog about the same size as the Golden Retriever.

20172639 GRPD 1/15/2017 19:20 WELFARE CHECK

20172642 GRPD 1/15/2017 19:50 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20172647 SCSO 1/15/2017 20:28 MEDICAL SERVICE

20172650 GRPD 1/15/2017 20:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172651 GRPD 1/15/2017 20:39 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172659 GRPD 1/15/2017 22:45 SECCK

20172660 GRPD 1/15/2017 22:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20172665 GRPD 1/15/2017 23:19 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201701000066

Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

20172682 GRPD 1/16/2017 3:54 CITIZEN ASSIST 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER