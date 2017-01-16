Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 13-15, 2017

January 16, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20172210 GRPD 1/13/2017 6:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172215 GRPD 1/13/2017 7:15 MOTORIST ASSIST S 4TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
20172216 GRPD 1/13/2017 7:19 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20172218 GRPD 1/13/2017 7:35 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172226 GRPD 1/13/2017 8:44 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172228 GRPD 1/13/2017 8:54 911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up all. Officers contacted the resident who was okay and the call
appeared to be accidental.
20172232 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:03 ESCORT
20172235 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:26 PARKING PROBLEM COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received an anonymous report of a possible abandoned vehicle.
20172240 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:38 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 1445 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000053
Officers received a report of a possible larceny, in which the reporting party did not want to pursue charges.
Officers completed an informational report regarding the incident.
20172243 GRPD 1/13/2017 9:43 ANIMAL CALLS N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
20172260 GRPD 1/13/2017 10:47 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172261 GRPD 1/13/2017 10:51 AGENCY ASSIST I 80, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers assisted another agency by taking a cat into the animal shelter.
20172262 GRPD 1/13/2017 10:51 VIN CHECK W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
20172265 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:06 ESCORT
Officers assisted with traffic control and escorting a funeral procession.
20172266 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:13 PS HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
20172267 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172271 GRPD 1/13/2017 11:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172280 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:00 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172286 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:29 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172288 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:31 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172290 GRPD 1/13/2017 12:38 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000054
Animal Control Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint.
20172298 GRPD 1/13/2017 13:11 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172302 GRPD 1/13/2017 13:25 ANIMAL CALLS WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a possible deceased deer in a resident’s yard.
20172315 GRPD 1/13/2017 14:17 ESCORT
20172323 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:02 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&RIVERVIEW DR
20172329 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172333 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:49 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers located a vehicle described in a traffic complaint on I-80 and in Green River. Officers contacted the
driver of the vehicle and addressed the complaint.
20172335 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:53 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172336 GRPD 1/13/2017 15:59 TRAFFIC STOP ROOSEVELT DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20172337 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:07 PS HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
20172340 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:13 PS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
20172342 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:18 PS CUMORAH WAY
Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
20172343 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:19 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual on the phone who had questions about a cat.
20172344 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:22 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who was inquiring about a dog  they thought was
picked up.
20172345 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:27 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172347 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:39 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172349 GRPD 1/13/2017 16:51 TRAFFIC STOP N 2ND ST E&E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speed too fast for conditions.
20172355 GRPD 1/13/2017 18:05 SECCK
20172358 GRPD 1/13/2017 18:31 INFORMATION WILDERNESS CT, GREEN RIVER
20172359 GRPD 1/13/2017 18:41 TRAFFIC STOP 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
20172364 GRPD 1/13/2017 19:14 FIRE N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER 201701000055
Officers, Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance Service were dispatched to an address for a
 report that a couch was found smoldering  inside a residence by a resident who returned home. The resident
used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire prior to first responders arrival. No injuries were reported,
officers completed a report regarding the incident, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
20172366 GRPD 1/13/2017 19:31 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20172372 GRPD 1/13/2017 19:53 WELFARE CHECK
20172376 GRPD 1/13/2017 20:17 PROPERTY DAMAGE HIGH PRIORITY 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call, in reference to a report that a vehicle pulled away from a gas pump and pulled the
nozzle away from the pump.
20172383 GRPD 1/13/2017 20:58 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call with static on the line. Officers checked the property which was
secure and the call appeared to be a line  problem.
20172385 GRPD 1/13/2017 21:07 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000056
Officers met with an individual who reported tires on their vehicle have been damaged during the past week.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
20172389 GRPD 1/13/2017 22:03 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000057
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted an individual who had a
verbal dispute with another individual who left prior to officers arrival.
20172395 GRPD 1/13/2017 23:21 SUBJECT REMOVAL 1410 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted an individual, who subsequently
left the property per a request of a responsible party for the property.
20172403 GRPD 1/14/2017 0:51 CITIZEN ASSIST 88 N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
20172410 GRPD 1/14/2017 2:22 SECCK
20172419 GRPD 1/14/2017 3:55 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20172424 GRPD 1/14/2017 4:55 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201701000058
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute. One of the involved parties requested additional services and Castle Rock Ambulance Service
responded to the location.
20172430 GRPD 1/14/2017 8:06 SECCK
20172431 GRPD 1/14/2017 8:11 WELFARE CHECK
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who did not show up for an appointment.
Officers contacted the parent for the individual who advised the individual was sick.
20172437 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:13 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
20172441 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172442 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:43 PS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
20172443 GRPD 1/14/2017 9:48 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
20172448 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:10 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
20172449 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:21 MOTORIST ASSIST 699 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20172451 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:39 FOLLOW UP W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172456 GRPD 1/14/2017 10:59 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000059
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
20172457 GRPD 1/14/2017 11:05 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
20172458 GRPD 1/14/2017 11:05 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201701000060
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
20172460 GRPD 1/14/2017 11:26 CITIZEN ASSIST 77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172465 GRPD 1/14/2017 12:03 REDDI REPORT UINTA DR&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
20172473 GRPD 1/14/2017 13:00 CITIZEN ASSIST NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER
20172474 GRPD 1/14/2017 13:01 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172486 GRPD 1/14/2017 14:40 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
20172493 GRPD 1/14/2017 16:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172497 GRPD 1/14/2017 17:13 PS SCOTTS BOTTOM RD
Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
20172503 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:12 SECCK
20172504 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:16 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 83 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
Officers were made aware of two vehicles described in a traffic complaint on I-80, the information was also
given to Wyoming Highway Patrol.
20172505 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:16 PS SCOTTS BOTTOM RD
Officers served court paperwork.
20172507 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:21 TRAFFIC STOP 895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
20172509 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:31 TRAFFIC STOP 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
20172510 GRPD 1/14/2017 18:43 TRAFFIC STOP 895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
20172516 GRPD 1/14/2017 19:41 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20172523 GRPD 1/14/2017 21:14 FIELD CONTACT 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
20172530 GRPD 1/14/2017 23:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172532 GRPD 1/14/2017 23:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172534 GRPD 1/14/2017 23:59 TRAFFIC STOP BRIDGER DR&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
20172545 GRPD 1/15/2017 1:35 PARKING PROBLEM 599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
20172554 GRPD 1/15/2017 4:34 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
20172555 GRPD 1/15/2017 4:54 SECCK
20172561 GRPD 1/15/2017 7:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172562 GRPD 1/15/2017 7:36 PARKING PROBLEM STRATTEN MYER PARK, GREEN RIVER 201701000062
Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.
20172566 GRPD 1/15/2017 8:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172569 GRPD 1/15/2017 8:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172586 GRPD 1/15/2017 10:48 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&STAGE PL, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
20172590 GRPD 1/15/2017 11:26 CALLOUTS N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
Officers were advised of a public works utility call out.
20172596 GRPD 1/15/2017 12:34 ANIMAL CALLS N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased owl, Wyoming Game and Fish were also contacted.
20172597 GRPD 1/15/2017 12:42 FIELD CONTACT 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning  for expired vehicle registration.
20172606 GRPD 1/15/2017 13:30 FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172607 GRPD 1/15/2017 13:33 ANIMAL CALLS E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers met with an individual who found a stray cat.
20172615 GRPD 1/15/2017 15:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172619 GRPD 1/15/2017 15:50 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000064
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
20172623 GRPD 1/15/2017 16:10 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000063
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers checked the address and
determined the call was unfounded.
20172624 GRPD 1/15/2017 16:22 FOLLOW UP COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
20172630 GRPD 1/15/2017 17:52 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000065
Officers contacted a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to two individuals for their property.
Officers contacted the individuals who were issued trespass warnings for the property.
20172631 SCSO 1/15/2017 17:54 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20172632 GRPD 1/15/2017 18:14 SECCK
20172633 GRPD 1/15/2017 18:21 ANIMAL CALLS COMMERCE DR
Officers received a call of two dogs at large. One dog was described as a Golden Retriever, the other dog
was described as a black and white dog about the same size as the Golden Retriever.
20172639 GRPD 1/15/2017 19:20 WELFARE CHECK
20172642 GRPD 1/15/2017 19:50 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20172647 SCSO 1/15/2017 20:28 MEDICAL SERVICE
20172650 GRPD 1/15/2017 20:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172651 GRPD 1/15/2017 20:39 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172659 GRPD 1/15/2017 22:45 SECCK
20172660 GRPD 1/15/2017 22:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172665 GRPD 1/15/2017 23:19 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201701000066
Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
20172682 GRPD 1/16/2017 3:54 CITIZEN ASSIST 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172683 GRPD 1/16/2017 4:18 SECCK
