Green River Police Reports: January 15, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18010658
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010662
|GRPD
|08:32:25 01/15/18
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18010663
|GRPD
|08:43:42 01/15/18
|Traffic Stop
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
|NFA
|G18010664
|GRPD
|08:50:34 01/15/18
|Larceny
|W 2ND N
|NFA
|G18010665
|GRPD
|08:52:19 01/15/18
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G18010666
|GRPD
|08:56:32 01/15/18
|Larceny
|125 E GREEN GANDER AVE; GREEN GANDER
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report an individual left the business the previous night without paying for
|their purchase. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18010667
|GRPD
|10:01:47 01/15/18
|Animal Calls
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010668
|GRPD
|10:19:02 01/15/18
|Follow-up
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G18010669
|GRPD
|10:30:35 01/15/18
|911 Calls
|UNF
|G18010670
|GRPD
|11:30:09 01/15/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18010671
|GRPD
|11:50:52 01/15/18
|Follow-up
|W 2ND N
|RTF
|Officers spoke with individuals, in reference to a report of a violations of a protection order by both
|involved parties. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18010672
|GRPD
|12:03:47 01/15/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18010673
|GRPD
|12:07:51 01/15/18
|Lost Property
|200 E TETON BLVD; HORSE CORRALS
|RTF
|Officers were contacted by an individual who reported losing their driver’s license, while out on a walk.
|G18010674
|GRPD
|13:12:18 01/15/18
|Fire
|82 UINTA DR
|NFA
|Officers and Green River Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak, caused by a damaged
|line in the area and the utility company was on scene.
|G18010675
|GRPD
|14:15:44 01/15/18
|EMS
|UNF
|G18010676
|GRPD
|14:15:09 01/15/18
|Information
|W 2ND N
|NFA
|G18010677
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010678
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010679
|GRPD
|14:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010680
|GRPD
|06:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010681
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010682
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010683
|GRPD
|14:41:04 01/15/18
|Fire
|475 S 2ND E
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of an odor of gas in the area of the Pavilion. Officers checked the
|area and no gas or suspicious odors were detected.
|G18010684
|GRPD
|14:54:33 01/15/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18010685
|GRPD
|14:56:13 01/15/18
|Animal Calls
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G18010686
|GRPD
|15:39:53 01/15/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010687
|GRPD
|15:44:56 01/15/18
|Juvenile
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, regarding possible reckless endangering.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18010688
|GRPD
|16:05:23 01/15/18
|Animal Calls
|HOMESTEAD DR
|NFA
|G18010689
|GRPD
|16:27:18 01/15/18
|Follow-up
|WEST VIRGINIA PL
|NFA
|G18010690
|GRPD
|16:38:02 01/15/18
|Missing Person
|NFA
|Officers were dispatched to a report that a child went outside and was missing. The child was
|located a short time later, playing inside the basement of the residence.
|G18010691
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010692
|GRPD
|16:48:54 01/15/18
|Follow-up
|VIRGINIA DR
|NFA
|G18010693
|GRPD
|16:57:09 01/15/18
|Suspicious
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18010694
|GRPD
|16:58:04 01/15/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18010695
|GRPD
|17:21:34 01/15/18
|Accidents
|E 3RD N
|NFA
|G18010696
|GRPD
|17:45:47 01/15/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL BLVD
|NFA
|G18010697
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/15/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010698
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010699
|GRPD
|18:38:59 01/15/18
|Crime Stoppers
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010700
|GRPD
|20:00:03 01/15/18
|Agency Assist
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010701
|GRPD
|21:04:16 01/15/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010702
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010703
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010704
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010705
|GRPD
|00:30:45 01/16/18
|Parking Problem
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G18010706
|GRPD
|02:06:12 01/16/18
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18010707
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/16/18
|Property Watch
|G18010708
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/16/18
|Property Watch
|G18010709
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/16/18
|Property Watch
|G18010710
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/16/18
|Property Watch
|G18010711
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010712
|GRPD
|22:00:00 01/15/18
|Property Watch
|G18010713
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/16/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010714
|GRPD
|06:00:00 01/16/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
