Green River Police Reports: January 15, 2018

January 16, 2018

Green River Police

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

John Bunning

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18010658 GRPD 07:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010662 GRPD 08:32:25 01/15/18 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G18010663 GRPD 08:43:42 01/15/18 Traffic Stop 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA
G18010664 GRPD 08:50:34 01/15/18 Larceny W 2ND N NFA
G18010665 GRPD 08:52:19 01/15/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & ALABAMA DR NFA
G18010666 GRPD 08:56:32 01/15/18 Larceny 125 E GREEN GANDER AVE; GREEN GANDER RTF
Officers responded to a report an individual left the business the previous night without paying for
their purchase. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18010667 GRPD 10:01:47 01/15/18 Animal Calls N 1ST E NFA
G18010668 GRPD 10:19:02 01/15/18 Follow-up SCHULTZ ST NFA
G18010669 GRPD 10:30:35 01/15/18 911 Calls UNF
G18010670 GRPD 11:30:09 01/15/18 911 Calls NFA
G18010671 GRPD 11:50:52 01/15/18 Follow-up W 2ND N RTF
Officers spoke with individuals, in reference to a report of a violations of a protection order by both
 involved parties. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18010672 GRPD 12:03:47 01/15/18 911 Calls NFA
G18010673 GRPD 12:07:51 01/15/18 Lost Property 200 E TETON BLVD; HORSE CORRALS RTF
Officers were contacted by an individual who reported losing their driver’s license, while out on a walk.
G18010674 GRPD 13:12:18 01/15/18 Fire 82 UINTA DR NFA
Officers and Green River Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak, caused by a damaged
 line in the area and the utility company was on scene.
G18010675 GRPD 14:15:44 01/15/18 EMS UNF
G18010676 GRPD 14:15:09 01/15/18 Information W 2ND N NFA
G18010677 GRPD 08:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010678 GRPD 08:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010679 GRPD 14:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010680 GRPD 06:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010681 GRPD 09:30:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010682 GRPD 09:48:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010683 GRPD 14:41:04 01/15/18 Fire 475 S 2ND E NFA
Officers responded to a report of an odor of gas in the area of the Pavilion. Officers checked the
area and no gas or suspicious odors were detected.
G18010684 GRPD 14:54:33 01/15/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18010685 GRPD 14:56:13 01/15/18 Animal Calls WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G18010686 GRPD 15:39:53 01/15/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18010687 GRPD 15:44:56 01/15/18 Juvenile RTF
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, regarding possible reckless endangering.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18010688 GRPD 16:05:23 01/15/18 Animal Calls HOMESTEAD DR NFA
G18010689 GRPD 16:27:18 01/15/18 Follow-up WEST VIRGINIA PL NFA
G18010690 GRPD 16:38:02 01/15/18 Missing Person NFA
Officers were dispatched to a report that a child went outside and was missing. The child was
 located a short time later, playing inside the basement of the residence.
G18010691 GRPD 15:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010692 GRPD 16:48:54 01/15/18 Follow-up VIRGINIA DR NFA
G18010693 GRPD 16:57:09 01/15/18 Suspicious CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18010694 GRPD 16:58:04 01/15/18 Juvenile NFA
G18010695 GRPD 17:21:34 01/15/18 Accidents E 3RD N NFA
G18010696 GRPD 17:45:47 01/15/18 Animal Calls 80 E GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL BLVD NFA
G18010697 GRPD 17:00:00 01/15/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18010698 GRPD 17:30:00 01/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010699 GRPD 18:38:59 01/15/18 Crime Stoppers N 1ST E NFA
G18010700 GRPD 20:00:03 01/15/18 Agency Assist 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18010701 GRPD 21:04:16 01/15/18 EMS NFA
G18010702 GRPD 16:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010703 GRPD 16:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010704 GRPD 17:48:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010705 GRPD 00:30:45 01/16/18 Parking Problem COLORADO DR NFA
G18010706 GRPD 02:06:12 01/16/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR NFA
G18010707 GRPD 00:00:00 01/16/18 Property Watch
G18010708 GRPD 00:00:00 01/16/18 Property Watch
G18010709 GRPD 01:48:00 01/16/18 Property Watch
G18010710 GRPD 01:30:00 01/16/18 Property Watch
G18010711 GRPD 23:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010712 GRPD 22:00:00 01/15/18 Property Watch
G18010713 GRPD 05:00:00 01/16/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18010714 GRPD 06:00:00 01/16/18 Property Watch NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
