Green River Police Reports: January 16, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20172687
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 6:01
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20172688
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 6:07
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|20172689
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 7:02
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20172692
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 7:23
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|20172695
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 7:32
|TRAFFIC STOP
|LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20172697
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 7:43
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|S 1ST W&W 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a traffic complaint of a semi truck blocking the roadway. Officers contacted the driver of
|the semi truck who was waiting to make a delivery, the driver moved the vehicle.
|20172703
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 8:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172705
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 8:44
|ANIMAL CALLS
|KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased deer in a yard. Wyoming Game and Fish and
|Green River Public Works were also notified.
|20172726
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 10:40
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|1 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000067
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Uinta Drive
|on the overpass. The vehicle lost traction on the icy roadway, contacted the raised center divider and spun
|around and was struck head on by the vehicle traveling northbound behind it. The vehicle continued
|spinning until it was facing northbound as it was originally traveling. No injuries were reported, Janet Hoyt,
|age 69 of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.
|20172733
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 11:18
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172743
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 13:01
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual taking pictures of properties in the area. The individual was with a mortgage
|company taking pictures of properties.
|20172748
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 13:25
|FOLLOW UP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172757
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 15:16
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172760
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 15:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172763
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 15:35
|FOLLOW UP
|MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172768
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 15:53
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000068
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted one of the involved parties who had a
|verbal dispute with another individual who left prior to officers arrival.
|20172775
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 16:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172782
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 16:58
|WELFARE CHECK
|201701000070
|Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual who reportedly left work earlier in the day. The
|individual returned to their residence later in the day and appeared to be okay.
|20172783
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 17:10
|VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY
|120 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201701000069
|Officers responded to a report of damage to vehicles gas tanks on the property. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20172802
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 19:34
|SECCK
|20172803
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 19:37
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20172807
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 20:04
|PROPERTY WATCH
|20172808
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 20:06
|AGENCY ASSIST
|VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172810
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 20:30
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual, officers contacted the individual who
|was okay.
|20172816
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 22:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172822
|GRPD
|1/16/2017 23:34
|ALARMS
|3 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm, a responsible party arrived at the property, the property was checked
|and okay. The alarm appeared to be accidental.
|20172834
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 4:37
|SECCK
