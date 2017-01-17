Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 16, 2017

January 17, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20172687 GRPD 1/16/2017 6:01 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20172688 GRPD 1/16/2017 6:07 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
20172689 GRPD 1/16/2017 7:02 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
20172692 GRPD 1/16/2017 7:23 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
20172695 GRPD 1/16/2017 7:32 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
20172697 GRPD 1/16/2017 7:43 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS S 1ST W&W 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a traffic complaint of a semi truck blocking the roadway. Officers contacted the driver of
the semi truck who was waiting to make a delivery, the driver moved the vehicle.
20172703 GRPD 1/16/2017 8:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172705 GRPD 1/16/2017 8:44 ANIMAL CALLS KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased deer in a yard. Wyoming Game and Fish and
Green River Public Works were also notified.
20172726 GRPD 1/16/2017 10:40 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 1 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000067
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Uinta Drive
on the overpass. The vehicle lost traction on the icy roadway, contacted the raised center divider and spun
around and was struck head on by the vehicle  traveling northbound behind it. The vehicle continued
spinning until it was facing northbound as it was originally traveling.  No injuries were reported, Janet Hoyt,
 age 69 of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.
20172733 GRPD 1/16/2017 11:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172743 GRPD 1/16/2017 13:01 TRAFFIC STOP ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual taking pictures of properties in the area. The individual was with a mortgage
company taking pictures of properties.
20172748 GRPD 1/16/2017 13:25 FOLLOW UP W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172757 GRPD 1/16/2017 15:16 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172760 GRPD 1/16/2017 15:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172763 GRPD 1/16/2017 15:35 FOLLOW UP MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER
20172768 GRPD 1/16/2017 15:53 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201701000068
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted one of the involved parties who had a
verbal dispute with another individual who left prior to officers arrival.
20172775 GRPD 1/16/2017 16:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172782 GRPD 1/16/2017 16:58 WELFARE CHECK 201701000070
Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual who reportedly  left work earlier in the day. The
 individual returned to their residence later in the day and appeared to be okay.
20172783 GRPD 1/16/2017 17:10 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY 120 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER 201701000069
Officers responded to a report of damage to vehicles gas tanks on the property. Officers completed a
 report  regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
20172802 GRPD 1/16/2017 19:34 SECCK
20172803 GRPD 1/16/2017 19:37 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20172807 GRPD 1/16/2017 20:04 PROPERTY WATCH
20172808 GRPD 1/16/2017 20:06 AGENCY ASSIST VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
20172810 GRPD 1/16/2017 20:30 WELFARE CHECK
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual, officers contacted the individual who
was okay.
20172816 GRPD 1/16/2017 22:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172822 GRPD 1/16/2017 23:34 ALARMS 3 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to an alarm, a responsible party arrived at the property, the property was checked
and okay. The alarm appeared to be accidental.
20172834 GRPD 1/17/2017 4:37 SECCK
