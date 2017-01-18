Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 17, 2017

January 18, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20172839 GRPD 1/17/2017 7:30 TRAFFIC STOP BARNHART ST&BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding in a school zone.
20172842 GRPD 1/17/2017 7:47 PS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
20172854 GRPD 1/17/2017 9:26 ESCORT
20172864 GRPD 1/17/2017 10:09 PS CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
20172866 GRPD 1/17/2017 10:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172867 GRPD 1/17/2017 10:26 PROPERTY WATCH
20172874 GRPD 1/17/2017 10:53 ESCORT
20172880 GRPD 1/17/2017 11:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172882 GRPD 1/17/2017 11:36 CITIZEN ASSIST 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172883 GRPD 1/17/2017 11:38 FOLLOW UP NORTH DAKOTA LN, GREEN RIVER
20172894 GRPD 1/17/2017 12:17 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172920 GRPD 1/17/2017 14:00 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual at the police department who had questions about a possible larceny.
20172921 GRPD 1/17/2017 14:02 FRAUD 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000071
Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported fraudulent out of state charges
made to their credit card. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
20172925 GRPD 1/17/2017 14:39 FOLLOW UP HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER
20172928 GRPD 1/17/2017 14:53 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000072
Officers met with a resident at the police department who wanted a trespass warning issued to an
individual for their property. Officers attempted to contact the individual and completed a report regarding
the incident.
20172935 GRPD 1/17/2017 15:38 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY CALIFORNIA WAY&COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000073
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling south on Colorado Drive
and  turned left (east) onto California Way and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Colorado Drive. No
 injuries were reported, Richard Owens, age 41 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
20172937 GRPD 1/17/2017 15:44 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY 489 E 5TH S, GREEN RIVER 201701000074
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot and
collided with a vehicle traveling behind the vehicle. No injuries were reported, Brittney Quintrall, age 24 of
Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
20172944 GRPD 1/17/2017 15:54 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20172947 GRPD 1/17/2017 16:12 ANIMAL CALLS RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large, that the reporting party had contained. The dog was
described as a small black and brown dog with a black collar.
20172950 GRPD 1/17/2017 16:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172951 GRPD 1/17/2017 16:57 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000075
Officers responded to a report that a vehicle backed out of parking spot, struck the front of a parked and
unoccupied vehicle and left the scene. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
investigation.
20172965 GRPD 1/17/2017 19:00 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER 201701000076
Officers met with individuals who had questions regarding a civil matter.
20172968 GRPD 1/17/2017 19:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172972 GRPD 1/17/2017 19:44 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20172984 GRPD 1/17/2017 21:34 WELFARE CHECK
20172989 GRPD 1/17/2017 23:56 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 200 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of lights and a loud noise in the area.
20172996 GRPD 1/18/2017 1:30 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20172998 GRPD 1/18/2017 1:59 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20172999 GRPD 1/18/2017 2:00 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173000 GRPD 1/18/2017 2:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173005 GRPD 1/18/2017 3:47 OPEN PROPERTY
20173009 GRPD 1/18/2017 5:09 SECCK
