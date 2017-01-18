Green River Police Reports: January 17, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20172839
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 7:30
|TRAFFIC STOP
|BARNHART ST&BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding in a school zone.
|20172842
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 7:47
|PS
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20172854
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 9:26
|ESCORT
|20172864
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 10:09
|PS
|CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve a court summons.
|20172866
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 10:26
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172867
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 10:26
|PROPERTY WATCH
|20172874
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 10:53
|ESCORT
|20172880
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 11:34
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172882
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 11:36
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172883
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 11:38
|FOLLOW UP
|NORTH DAKOTA LN, GREEN RIVER
|20172894
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 12:17
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172920
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 14:00
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who had questions about a possible larceny.
|20172921
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 14:02
|FRAUD
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000071
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported fraudulent out of state charges
|made to their credit card. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20172925
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 14:39
|FOLLOW UP
|HOMESTEAD DR, GREEN RIVER
|20172928
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 14:53
|TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000072
|Officers met with a resident at the police department who wanted a trespass warning issued to an
|individual for their property. Officers attempted to contact the individual and completed a report regarding
|the incident.
|20172935
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 15:38
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|CALIFORNIA WAY&COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000073
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling south on Colorado Drive
|and turned left (east) onto California Way and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Colorado Drive. No
|injuries were reported, Richard Owens, age 41 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
|20172937
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 15:44
|ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY
|489 E 5TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201701000074
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot and
|collided with a vehicle traveling behind the vehicle. No injuries were reported, Brittney Quintrall, age 24 of
|Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
|20172944
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 15:54
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20172947
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 16:12
|ANIMAL CALLS
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large, that the reporting party had contained. The dog was
|described as a small black and brown dog with a black collar.
|20172950
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 16:50
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172951
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 16:57
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000075
|Officers responded to a report that a vehicle backed out of parking spot, struck the front of a parked and
|unoccupied vehicle and left the scene. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
|investigation.
|20172965
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 19:00
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER
|201701000076
|Officers met with individuals who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|20172968
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 19:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172972
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 19:44
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20172984
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 21:34
|WELFARE CHECK
|20172989
|GRPD
|1/17/2017 23:56
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|200 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of lights and a loud noise in the area.
|20172996
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 1:30
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20172998
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 1:59
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20172999
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 2:00
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173000
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 2:05
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173005
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 3:47
|OPEN PROPERTY
|20173009
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 5:09
|SECCK
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: January 17, 2017"