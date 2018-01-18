Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 17, 2018



January 18, 2018

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18010747 GRPD 09:26:12 01/17/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 6TH W NFA
G18010748 GRPD 09:34:48 01/17/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & BRAMWELL ST NFA
G18010749 GRPD 09:38:01 01/17/18 EMS NFA
G18010750 GRPD 09:44:47 01/17/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G18010751 GRPD 09:46:54 01/17/18 Transport 50140 JAIL S; JAIL NFA
G18010752 GRPD 10:01:12 01/17/18 Agency Assist 0 I 80 EB; MM92 I 80 EB NFA
G18010753 GRPD 10:11:56 01/17/18 Field Contact E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G18010754 GRPD 10:55:38 01/17/18 Traffic Stop 220 UINTA DR;PIZZA HUT NFA
G18010755 GRPD 11:24:33 01/17/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18010756 GRPD 11:37:56 01/17/18 Fraud 1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY;STACI ANN’S CAFE NFA
G18010757 GRPD 12:26:57 01/17/18 Animal Calls 80 E GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL BLVD NFA
G18010758 GRPD 12:44:07 01/17/18 Animal Calls E 2ND N NFA
G18010759 GRPD 13:29:41 01/17/18 Animal Calls 300 BLK MONROE AVE GOA
G18010760 GRPD 13:31:46 01/17/18 911 Calls NFA
G18010761 GRPD 14:06:34 01/17/18 Animal Calls ANVIL DR NFA
G18010762 GRPD 14:14:30 01/17/18 Animal Calls MONROE AVE & HITCHING POST DR NFA
G18010763 GRPD 15:07:38 01/17/18 Abandoned Vehicle Maryland; Kentucky RTF
Officers contacted the owner of possible abandoned trailer. The owner of the trailer advised they
would have the trailer moved this weekend.
G18010764 GRPD 15:23:06 01/17/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18010765 GRPD 15:27:16 01/17/18 Traffic Offense 475 S 2ND E NFA
G18010766 GRPD 15:31:21 01/17/18 Alarm 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER RECREATION CENTER NFA
G18010767 GRPD 16:00:00 01/17/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010768 GRPD 16:39:12 01/17/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010769 GRPD 16:58:26 01/17/18 Parking Problem UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY RBM
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling eastbound on
East Flaming Gorge Way, attempted to make a left hand turn onto Uinta Drive and was struck by a
 vehicle traveling westbound on East Flaming Gorge Way. The occupants of the vehicles were
checked on scene by ambulance and declined transport to the hospital.
Brandie Wood, age 27 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
G18010770 GRPD 17:30:34 01/17/18 Accidents 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RBM
Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle accident, which occurred earlier in the day
on East Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported a vehicle was traveling westbound on East Flaming Gorge
 Way, attempted to make right hand turn into a parking lot and was struck from behind by another
 vehicle. The drivers exchanged personal information and did not initially report the incident.
G18010771 GRPD 20:28:06 01/17/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18010772 GRPD 21:16:58 01/17/18 Test
G18010773 GRPD 22:45:48 01/17/18 Test 5 SHOSHONE AVE NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
