Green River Police Reports: January 17, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18010747
|GRPD
|09:26:12 01/17/18
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 6TH W
|NFA
|G18010748
|GRPD
|09:34:48 01/17/18
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G18010749
|GRPD
|09:38:01 01/17/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010750
|GRPD
|09:44:47 01/17/18
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18010751
|GRPD
|09:46:54 01/17/18
|Transport
|50140 JAIL S; JAIL
|NFA
|G18010752
|GRPD
|10:01:12 01/17/18
|Agency Assist
|0 I 80 EB; MM92 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G18010753
|GRPD
|10:11:56 01/17/18
|Field Contact
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18010754
|GRPD
|10:55:38 01/17/18
|Traffic Stop
|220 UINTA DR;PIZZA HUT
|NFA
|G18010755
|GRPD
|11:24:33 01/17/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18010756
|GRPD
|11:37:56 01/17/18
|Fraud
|1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY;STACI ANN’S CAFE
|NFA
|G18010757
|GRPD
|12:26:57 01/17/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL BLVD
|NFA
|G18010758
|GRPD
|12:44:07 01/17/18
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G18010759
|GRPD
|13:29:41 01/17/18
|Animal Calls
|300 BLK MONROE AVE
|GOA
|G18010760
|GRPD
|13:31:46 01/17/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18010761
|GRPD
|14:06:34 01/17/18
|Animal Calls
|ANVIL DR
|NFA
|G18010762
|GRPD
|14:14:30 01/17/18
|Animal Calls
|MONROE AVE & HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G18010763
|GRPD
|15:07:38 01/17/18
|Abandoned Vehicle
|Maryland; Kentucky
|RTF
|Officers contacted the owner of possible abandoned trailer. The owner of the trailer advised they
|would have the trailer moved this weekend.
|G18010764
|GRPD
|15:23:06 01/17/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G18010765
|GRPD
|15:27:16 01/17/18
|Traffic Offense
|475 S 2ND E
|NFA
|G18010766
|GRPD
|15:31:21 01/17/18
|Alarm
|1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER RECREATION CENTER
|NFA
|G18010767
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/17/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010768
|GRPD
|16:39:12 01/17/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010769
|GRPD
|16:58:26 01/17/18
|Parking Problem
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RBM
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling eastbound on
|East Flaming Gorge Way, attempted to make a left hand turn onto Uinta Drive and was struck by a
|vehicle traveling westbound on East Flaming Gorge Way. The occupants of the vehicles were
|checked on scene by ambulance and declined transport to the hospital.
|Brandie Wood, age 27 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
|G18010770
|GRPD
|17:30:34 01/17/18
|Accidents
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RBM
|Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle accident, which occurred earlier in the day
|on East Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported a vehicle was traveling westbound on East Flaming Gorge
|Way, attempted to make right hand turn into a parking lot and was struck from behind by another
|vehicle. The drivers exchanged personal information and did not initially report the incident.
|G18010771
|GRPD
|20:28:06 01/17/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18010772
|GRPD
|21:16:58 01/17/18
|Test
|G18010773
|GRPD
|22:45:48 01/17/18
|Test
|5 SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
