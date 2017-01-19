Green River Police Reports: January 18, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20173012
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 6:40
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173016
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 7:34
|PS
|CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20173017
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 7:37
|PS
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20173019
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 7:52
|ANIMAL CALLS
|FAWN CIR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers located a black Shih Tzu at large, the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|20173022
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 8:23
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual on the phone who wanted to return an adopted dog to
|the animal shelter.
|20173026
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 8:47
|ANIMAL CALLS
|S 7TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a black dog at large.
|20173045
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 9:55
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173047
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 9:59
|PROPERTY WATCH
|20173048
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 10:02
|K9 CALL OUT
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officer was training with K9 on a requested periodic search.
|20173062
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 11:23
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|201701000077
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20173065
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 11:36
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a report of an open door on a residence believed to be vacant.
|20173072
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 12:11
|FOLLOW UP
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20173076
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 12:22
|VIN CHECK
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20173081
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 12:27
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|FIR ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a resident who fell, was not injured and needed help up.
|20173082
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 12:40
|VIN CHECK
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|20173084
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 12:45
|ABUSE LOW PRIORITY
|20173086
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 12:48
|ALARMS
|NORTH DAKOTA LN, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and secured
|the property. A responsible party for the property was contacted.
|20173102
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 14:00
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a black and white dog at large on the playground. The owner of the
|dog arrived at the school and picked up their dog.
|20173104
|SCSO
|1/18/2017 14:05
|PS
|WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
|20173113
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 14:44
|K9 CALL OUT
|CENTURY BLVD, ROCK SPRINGS
|20173114
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 14:48
|INFORMATION
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|20173115
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 14:50
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173116
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 14:50
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173123
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 15:24
|ANIMAL CALLS
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201701000078
|Animal Control Officers received an anonymous complaint of horses at the Municipal Horse Corrals with
|frozen water in their troughs.
|20173125
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 15:34
|FOLLOW UP
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|201701000079
|Officers met with an individual who reported receiving out of state toll bills from license plates they left
|on a vehicle that had been taken to a salvage yard a few years ago. Officers completed a report regarding the
|incident.
|20173131
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 15:47
|K9 CALL OUT
|DURAN DR, ROCK SPRINGS
|20173139
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 16:29
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
|20173143
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 17:14
|PS
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20173146
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 17:36
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E 3RD N&N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|20173148
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 17:39
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E RAILROAD AVE&N 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
|20173154
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 18:27
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|341 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000080
|Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked
|and unoccupied. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20173155
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 18:27
|WELFARE CHECK
|20173158
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 18:57
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|SUNDANCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20173162
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 19:08
|FRAUD
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a civil matter.
|20173163
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 19:17
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20173164
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 19:22
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|KANSAS ST&BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle stalled in the roadway.
|20173165
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 19:38
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20173171
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 20:16
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call regarding a report of the odor of propane in the area. Officers checked the area and
|were unable to locate the reported odor.
|20173172
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 20:56
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000081
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute and one the involved parties subsequently left the property.
|20173174
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 21:08
|PROPERTY DAMAGE HIGH PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000082
|Officers are investigating a report of windows damaged on a vehicle.
|20173179
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 22:06
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER
|20173180
|SCSO
|1/18/2017 22:11
|INFORMATION
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173183
|GRPD
|1/18/2017 23:15
|SECCK
|20173194
