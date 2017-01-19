Green River Police Reports: January 18, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20173012 GRPD 1/18/2017 6:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173016 GRPD 1/18/2017 7:34 PS CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20173017 GRPD 1/18/2017 7:37 PS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20173019 GRPD 1/18/2017 7:52 ANIMAL CALLS FAWN CIR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers located a black Shih Tzu at large, the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

20173022 GRPD 1/18/2017 8:23 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual on the phone who wanted to return an adopted dog to

the animal shelter.

20173026 GRPD 1/18/2017 8:47 ANIMAL CALLS S 7TH W, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a black dog at large.

20173045 GRPD 1/18/2017 9:55 CITIZEN ASSIST 400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20173047 GRPD 1/18/2017 9:59 PROPERTY WATCH

20173048 GRPD 1/18/2017 10:02 K9 CALL OUT 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officer was training with K9 on a requested periodic search.

20173062 GRPD 1/18/2017 11:23 MEDICAL SERVICE 201701000077

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20173065 GRPD 1/18/2017 11:36 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a report of an open door on a residence believed to be vacant.

20173072 GRPD 1/18/2017 12:11 FOLLOW UP W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20173076 GRPD 1/18/2017 12:22 VIN CHECK W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20173081 GRPD 1/18/2017 12:27 CITIZEN ASSIST FIR ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a resident who fell, was not injured and needed help up.

20173082 GRPD 1/18/2017 12:40 VIN CHECK E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

20173084 GRPD 1/18/2017 12:45 ABUSE LOW PRIORITY

20173086 GRPD 1/18/2017 12:48 ALARMS NORTH DAKOTA LN, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and secured

the property. A responsible party for the property was contacted.

20173092 GRPD 1/18/2017 13:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173102 GRPD 1/18/2017 14:00 ANIMAL CALLS 1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a black and white dog at large on the playground. The owner of the

dog arrived at the school and picked up their dog.

20173104 SCSO 1/18/2017 14:05 PS WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER

20173113 GRPD 1/18/2017 14:44 K9 CALL OUT CENTURY BLVD, ROCK SPRINGS

20173114 GRPD 1/18/2017 14:48 INFORMATION N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

20173115 GRPD 1/18/2017 14:50 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173116 GRPD 1/18/2017 14:50 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173118 GRPD 1/18/2017 15:01 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173123 GRPD 1/18/2017 15:24 ANIMAL CALLS 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201701000078

Animal Control Officers received an anonymous complaint of horses at the Municipal Horse Corrals with

frozen water in their troughs.

20173125 GRPD 1/18/2017 15:34 FOLLOW UP N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER 201701000079

Officers met with an individual who reported receiving out of state toll bills from license plates they left

on a vehicle that had been taken to a salvage yard a few years ago. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident.

20173131 GRPD 1/18/2017 15:47 K9 CALL OUT DURAN DR, ROCK SPRINGS

20173139 GRPD 1/18/2017 16:29 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER

20173143 GRPD 1/18/2017 17:14 PS SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20173146 GRPD 1/18/2017 17:36 PARKING PROBLEM E 3RD N&N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

20173148 GRPD 1/18/2017 17:39 TRAFFIC STOP E RAILROAD AVE&N 2ND E, GREEN RIVER

20173154 GRPD 1/18/2017 18:27 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 341 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000080

Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked

and unoccupied. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20173155 GRPD 1/18/2017 18:27 WELFARE CHECK

20173158 GRPD 1/18/2017 18:57 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SUNDANCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20173162 GRPD 1/18/2017 19:08 FRAUD BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a civil matter.

20173163 GRPD 1/18/2017 19:17 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20173164 GRPD 1/18/2017 19:22 MOTORIST ASSIST KANSAS ST&BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle stalled in the roadway.

20173165 GRPD 1/18/2017 19:38 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20173166 GRPD 1/18/2017 19:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173171 GRPD 1/18/2017 20:16 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call regarding a report of the odor of propane in the area. Officers checked the area and

were unable to locate the reported odor.

20173172 GRPD 1/18/2017 20:56 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000081

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute and one the involved parties subsequently left the property.

20173174 GRPD 1/18/2017 21:08 PROPERTY DAMAGE HIGH PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000082

Officers are investigating a report of windows damaged on a vehicle.

20173176 GRPD 1/18/2017 21:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173179 GRPD 1/18/2017 22:06 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY EVANS ST, GREEN RIVER

20173180 SCSO 1/18/2017 22:11 INFORMATION 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173183 GRPD 1/18/2017 23:15 SECCK

20173194 GRPD 1/19/2017 2:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173195 GRPD 1/19/2017 2:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER