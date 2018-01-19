Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 18, 2018

January 19, 2018

Green River Police

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18010774 GRPD 06:38:02 01/18/18 Test
G18010775 GRPD 10:41:45 01/18/18 Animal Calls CLARK ST & ASTLE AVE NFA
G18010776 GRPD 11:02:22 01/18/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18010777 GRPD 11:57:19 01/18/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010778 GRPD 12:45:29 01/18/18 Traffic Stop 895 UINTA DR NFA
G18010779 GRPD 12:48:02 01/18/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD NFA
G18010780 GRPD 12:50:36 01/18/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE NFA
G18010781 GRPD 12:52:18 01/18/18 Field Contact 1055 W TRUMAN SCHOOL BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL NFA
G18010782 GRPD 12:53:31 01/18/18 Subject Removal BRIDGER DR NFA
G18010783 GRPD 12:55:26 01/18/18 Animal Bite MADISON AVE RTF
Animal Control Officers received a report an individual had been bitten by their kitten. The kitten
was not current on its rabies vaccination and was quarantined at the animal shelter for observation.
G18010784 GRPD 12:59:02 01/18/18 Paper Service BRIDGER DR NFA
G18010785 GRPD 13:01:17 01/18/18 Threats/Harass NFA
G18010786 GRPD 12:58:42 01/18/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18010787 GRPD 13:06:22 01/18/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010788 GRPD 12:59:20 01/18/18 Larceny W TETON BLVD RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the reporting party who reported
jewelry was missing from their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which
is under investigation.
G18010789 GRPD 13:27:25 01/18/18 Burglary 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF
School Resource Officer received a report of an item taken from inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
G18010790 GRPD 13:29:41 01/18/18 Tobacco Offense 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF
G18010791 GRPD 13:20:02 01/18/18 Paper Service BRIDGER DR NFA
G18010792 GRPD 13:20:59 01/18/18 VIN Inspection 391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE NFA
G18010793 GRPD 13:18:32 01/18/18 Fraud 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010794 GRPD 13:31:50 01/18/18 Larceny 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF
School Resource Officer received a report of items taken from the locker room.
G18010795 GRPD 13:32:42 01/18/18 Larceny 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF
School Resource Officer received a report of items taken from the lunch room.
G18010796 GRPD 13:22:25 01/18/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18010797 GRPD 13:34:39 01/18/18 Traffic Stop 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010798 GRPD 13:35:24 01/18/18 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA
G18010799 GRPD 14:03:52 01/18/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010800 GRPD 14:05:56 01/18/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010801 GRPD 15:13:18 01/18/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010802 GRPD 15:12:43 01/18/18 Animal Calls N 6TH W NFA
G18010803 GRPD 15:36:13 01/18/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010804 GRPD 15:55:23 01/18/18 Citizen Assist BRIDGER DR NFA
G18010805 GRPD 16:25:04 01/18/18 Traffic Stop 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL NFA
G18010806 GRPD 16:33:45 01/18/18 Scam SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA
G18010807 GRPD 16:00:00 01/18/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010808 GRPD 17:48:30 01/18/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010809 GRPD 18:00:30 01/18/18 Follow-up MADISON AVE NFA
G18010810 GRPD 17:59:16 01/18/18 Suspicious ANDREWS ST NFA
G18010811 GRPD 18:34:22 01/18/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18010812 GRPD 19:17:15 01/18/18 Traffic Stop 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18010813 GRPD 19:24:28 01/18/18 Accidents WILDERNESS CT
G18010814 GRPD 19:41:57 01/18/18 Field Contact 3 TELEPHONE CANYON RD
G18010815 GRPD 20:06:27 01/18/18 Property Damage S 5TH E
Officers responded to a report of a damage to a vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the
incident, which is under investigation.
G18010816 GRPD 20:13:13 01/18/18 Hit and Run 190 N 5TH E RBM
Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and
unoccupied vehicle was backed into by another vehicle, which left the scene. Officers completed a
report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18010817 GRPD 20:43:11 01/18/18 Follow-up 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18010818 GRPD 20:51:56 01/18/18 EMS NFA
G18010819 GRPD 23:00:00 01/18/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18010820 GRPD 00:00:00 01/19/18 Property Watch
G18010821 GRPD 05:44:36 01/19/18 Motorist Assist KEITH DR & UINTA DR
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
