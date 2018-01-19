Green River Police Reports: January 18, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18010774
|GRPD
|06:38:02 01/18/18
|Test
|G18010775
|GRPD
|10:41:45 01/18/18
|Animal Calls
|CLARK ST & ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G18010776
|GRPD
|11:02:22 01/18/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010777
|GRPD
|11:57:19 01/18/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010778
|GRPD
|12:45:29 01/18/18
|Traffic Stop
|895 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18010779
|GRPD
|12:48:02 01/18/18
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010780
|GRPD
|12:50:36 01/18/18
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18010781
|GRPD
|12:52:18 01/18/18
|Field Contact
|1055 W TRUMAN SCHOOL BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18010782
|GRPD
|12:53:31 01/18/18
|Subject Removal
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18010783
|GRPD
|12:55:26 01/18/18
|Animal Bite
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a report an individual had been bitten by their kitten. The kitten
|was not current on its rabies vaccination and was quarantined at the animal shelter for observation.
|G18010784
|GRPD
|12:59:02 01/18/18
|Paper Service
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18010785
|GRPD
|13:01:17 01/18/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|G18010786
|GRPD
|12:58:42 01/18/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18010787
|GRPD
|13:06:22 01/18/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010788
|GRPD
|12:59:20 01/18/18
|Larceny
|W TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the reporting party who reported
|jewelry was missing from their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which
|is under investigation.
|G18010789
|GRPD
|13:27:25 01/18/18
|Burglary
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|School Resource Officer received a report of an item taken from inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
|G18010790
|GRPD
|13:29:41 01/18/18
|Tobacco Offense
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|G18010791
|GRPD
|13:20:02 01/18/18
|Paper Service
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18010792
|GRPD
|13:20:59 01/18/18
|VIN Inspection
|391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE
|NFA
|G18010793
|GRPD
|13:18:32 01/18/18
|Fraud
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010794
|GRPD
|13:31:50 01/18/18
|Larceny
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|School Resource Officer received a report of items taken from the locker room.
|G18010795
|GRPD
|13:32:42 01/18/18
|Larceny
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|School Resource Officer received a report of items taken from the lunch room.
|G18010796
|GRPD
|13:22:25 01/18/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18010797
|GRPD
|13:34:39 01/18/18
|Traffic Stop
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010798
|GRPD
|13:35:24 01/18/18
|Animal Calls
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G18010799
|GRPD
|14:03:52 01/18/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010800
|GRPD
|14:05:56 01/18/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010801
|GRPD
|15:13:18 01/18/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010802
|GRPD
|15:12:43 01/18/18
|Animal Calls
|N 6TH W
|NFA
|G18010803
|GRPD
|15:36:13 01/18/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010804
|GRPD
|15:55:23 01/18/18
|Citizen Assist
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18010805
|GRPD
|16:25:04 01/18/18
|Traffic Stop
|550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL
|NFA
|G18010806
|GRPD
|16:33:45 01/18/18
|Scam
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|NFA
|G18010807
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/18/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010808
|GRPD
|17:48:30 01/18/18
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010809
|GRPD
|18:00:30 01/18/18
|Follow-up
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G18010810
|GRPD
|17:59:16 01/18/18
|Suspicious
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G18010811
|GRPD
|18:34:22 01/18/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010812
|GRPD
|19:17:15 01/18/18
|Traffic Stop
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010813
|GRPD
|19:24:28 01/18/18
|Accidents
|WILDERNESS CT
|G18010814
|GRPD
|19:41:57 01/18/18
|Field Contact
|3 TELEPHONE CANYON RD
|G18010815
|GRPD
|20:06:27 01/18/18
|Property Damage
|S 5TH E
|Officers responded to a report of a damage to a vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the
|incident, which is under investigation.
|G18010816
|GRPD
|20:13:13 01/18/18
|Hit and Run
|190 N 5TH E
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and
|unoccupied vehicle was backed into by another vehicle, which left the scene. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18010817
|GRPD
|20:43:11 01/18/18
|Follow-up
|211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G18010818
|GRPD
|20:51:56 01/18/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010819
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/18/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010820
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/19/18
|Property Watch
|G18010821
|GRPD
|05:44:36 01/19/18
|Motorist Assist
|KEITH DR & UINTA DR
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
