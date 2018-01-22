Green River Police Reports: January 19-21, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18010822 GRPD 07:29:08 01/19/18 Motorist Assist 5 SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G18010823 GRPD 07:33:53 01/19/18 Traffic Stop 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G18010824 GRPD 08:17:37 01/19/18 Animal Calls MADISON AVE NFA

G18010825 GRPD 08:53:36 01/19/18 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 5TH E NFA

G18010826 GRPD 09:55:43 01/19/18 EMS NFA

G18010827 GRPD 10:37:09 01/19/18 EMS NFA

G18010828 GRPD 10:49:27 01/19/18 EMS NFA

G18010829 GRPD 11:15:35 01/19/18 Accidents HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE RTF

Officers responded to a single vehicle accident. It was reported an ATV was traveling east bound

on Monroe Avenue, attempted to turn right (south) onto Hitching Post Drive. The driver lost control

and the ATV rolled onto its side and onto the driver. The driver was transported to the hospital by

ambulance, the extent of the injuries is unknown.

G18010830 GRPD 11:28:50 01/19/18 Animal Calls CLARK ST NFA

G18010831 GRPD 11:40:51 01/19/18 VIN Inspection LOGAN ST NFA

G18010832 GRPD 08:00:00 01/19/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010833 GRPD 12:46:18 01/19/18 Traffic Stop 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G18010834 GRPD 13:06:13 01/19/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18010835 GRPD 13:08:25 01/19/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18010836 GRPD 13:17:18 01/19/18 Juvenile NFA

G18010837 GRPD 13:20:37 01/19/18 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the

owner of the dogs, who was advised of the complaint and given a warning.

G18010838 GRPD 14:29:58 01/19/18 EMS NFA

G18010839 GRPD 15:28:32 01/19/18 Civil Issues CLARK ST NFA

G18010840 GRPD 15:38:45 01/19/18 Traffic Stop 250 MONROE AVE NFA

G18010841 GRPD 15:50:18 01/19/18 VIN Inspection MADISON AVE NFA

G18010842 GRPD 15:54:56 01/19/18 Traffic Offense 100 MONROE AVE RTF

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Department of Transportation, in

reference to a report of a passing a school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor for review.

G18010843 GRPD 16:16:39 01/19/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18010844 GRPD 16:25:19 01/19/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18010845 GRPD 15:00:00 01/19/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010846 GRPD 16:00:00 01/19/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010847 GRPD 17:00:00 01/19/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18010848 GRPD 18:03:52 01/19/18 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA

G18010849 GRPD 18:13:21 01/19/18 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G18010850 GRPD 20:24:08 01/19/18 Disturbance E 4TH S & S 4TH E NFA

G18010851 GRPD 21:20:03 01/19/18 Traffic Stop E 2ND N & N 5TH E GOA

G18010852 GRPD 21:39:34 01/19/18 Alcohol Offense CUMORAH WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile party. At the residence, officers contacted four teenaged

juveniles who were subsequently released to a parent or guardian. A 17 year old male of Green River,

was issued a citation for underage consumption (second offense). A 17 year old male of Green River,

was issued a citation for underage consumption.

G18010853 GRPD 21:40:33 01/19/18 Traffic Offense HOMESTEAD DR; PIONEER PARK GOA

G18010854 GRPD 21:53:45 01/19/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD NFA

G18010855 GRPD 22:16:41 01/19/18 Civil Issues E 4TH S NFA

G18010856 GRPD 22:48:40 01/19/18 Traffic Stop 5 SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G18010857 GRPD 23:00:00 01/19/18 Property Watch

G18010858 GRPD 23:00:00 01/19/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010859 GRPD 23:00:00 01/19/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010860 GRPD 23:00:01 01/19/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010861 GRPD 23:13:31 01/19/18 Motorist Assist RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST NFA

G18010862 GRPD 00:00:01 01/20/18 Property Watch

G18010863 GRPD 07:00:00 01/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010864 GRPD 09:07:20 01/20/18 EMS NFA

G18010865 GRPD 07:00:00 01/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010866 GRPD 08:00:00 01/20/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010867 GRPD 07:00:00 01/20/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010868 GRPD 11:09:11 01/20/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18010869 GRPD 11:16:24 01/20/18 Traffic Offense E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G18010870 GRPD 11:42:22 01/20/18 Animal Calls KENTUCKY ST RTF

Animal Control Officers posted a notice at an address following a barking dog complaint.

G18010871 GRPD 08:34:26 01/20/18 Escort 1255 W TETON BLVD NFA

G18010872 GRPD 12:19:16 01/20/18 VIN Inspection E TETON BLVD NFA

G18010873 GRPD 14:08:57 01/20/18 VIN Inspection E TETON BLVD NFA

G18010874 GRPD 15:00:00 01/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010875 GRPD 15:23:05 01/20/18 Dead Body RTF

Officers responded to an unattended death.

G18010876 GRPD 16:06:15 01/20/18 Traffic Offense 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA

G18010877 GRPD 16:13:17 01/20/18 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA

G18010878 GRPD 16:26:20 01/20/18 Accidents UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE RTF

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on Uinta

Drive. The vehicle attempted to turn east onto Astle Avenue during a snow storm with poor road

conditions, failed to keep control of their vehicle, crossed over to opposite lane of travel and struck

a raised curb. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18010879 GRPD 17:22:46 01/20/18 Accidents UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling east on Riverview

Drive approaching the intersection with Uinta Drive. The driver attempted to stop but slid on the

snow and icy road and struck the back of a vehicle stopped at a red light in the left hand turn lane

east bound on Riverview Drive. The driver the vehicle that was struck from behind, was transported

by ambulance to the hospital for possible injury. A 16 year old male of Green River, was issued

citations for speed too fast for conditions and no valid driver’s license or violation of driver’s license

conditions.

G18010880 GRPD 18:08:26 01/20/18 EMS

G18010881 GRPD 17:00:00 01/20/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18010882 GRPD 19:14:36 01/20/18 Follow-up WILSON ST

G18010883 GRPD 15:00:00 01/20/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010884 GRPD 16:00:00 01/20/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010885 GRPD 15:00:00 01/20/18 Extra Patrol

G18010886 GRPD 21:22:49 01/20/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G18010887 GRPD 21:42:38 01/20/18 Follow-up 493 E 5TH S; WILD CARD TOWING NFA

G18010888 GRPD 21:48:40 01/20/18 Fire NEW MEXICO ST

Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a residence, in regards to a

carbon monoxide alarm.

G18010889 GRPD 22:26:07 01/20/18 Disturbance WILKES DR NFA

G18010890 GRPD 23:38:11 01/20/18 Traffic Stop BRIDGER DR & KANSAS ST NFA

G18010891 GRPD 23:45:51 01/20/18 Motorist Assist W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G18010892 GRPD 23:00:00 01/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010893 GRPD 23:00:00 01/20/18 Property Watch

G18010894 GRPD 00:00:59 01/21/18 Traffic Stop 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18010895 GRPD 23:00:01 01/20/18 Extra Patrol

G18010896 GRPD 00:00:00 01/21/18 Property Watch

G18010897 GRPD 23:00:00 01/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010898 GRPD 00:07:49 01/21/18 Traffic Stop 225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA

G18010899 GRPD 00:19:41 01/21/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & W TETON BLVD NFA

G18010900 GRPD 00:37:31 01/21/18 Field Contact 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA

G18010901 GRPD 06:15:39 01/21/18 EMS

G18010902 GRPD 07:00:00 01/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010903 GRPD 08:54:18 01/21/18 Hit and Run W TETON BLVD RBM

Officers met with a resident who reported their mailbox was damaged by an unknown vehicle.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18010904 GRPD 07:00:00 01/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010905 GRPD 09:14:30 01/21/18 Alarm PARK VIEW DR

G18010906 GRPD 10:25:40 01/21/18 Citizen Assist SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA

G18010907 GRPD 10:27:24 01/21/18 Animal Calls CEDAR ST & IRONWOOD ST NFA

G18010908 GRPD 10:22:28 01/21/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD RTF

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog left outside of their residence frequently.

G18010909 GRPD 11:45:20 01/21/18 Citizen Assist 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18010910 GRPD 12:08:18 01/21/18 Motorist Assist E TETON BLVD & N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G18010911 GRPD 07:00:00 01/21/18 Property Watch NFA

G18010912 GRPD 12:31:30 01/21/18 Threats/Harass NFA

G18010913 GRPD 08:00:00 01/21/18 Property Watch

G18010914 GRPD 14:01:04 01/21/18 Animal Calls CLARK ST NFA

G18010915 GRPD 15:00:00 01/21/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18010916 GRPD 15:00:00 01/21/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18010917 GRPD 15:00:00 01/21/18 Property Watch UNF

G18010918 GRPD 16:00:00 01/21/18 Property Watch

G18010919 GRPD 16:24:57 01/21/18 Animal Calls 425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK NFA

G18010920 GRPD 16:47:59 01/21/18 EMS NFA

G18010921 GRPD 17:00:00 01/21/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E UNF

G18010922 GRPD 18:00:49 01/21/18 Found Property 699 UINTA DR;STAR TWIN THEATER RTF

Officers met with an employee who turned in a purse found at the business. The purse

and contents were taken to the police department as found property.

G18010923 GRPD 20:17:12 01/21/18 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & ANDREWS ST NFA

G18010924 GRPD 23:00:00 01/21/18 Property Watch

G18010925 GRPD 00:00:00 01/22/18 Property Watch

G18010926 GRPD 23:00:00 01/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010927 GRPD 23:00:00 01/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18010928 GRPD 23:00:01 01/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow