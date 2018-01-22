Green River Police Reports: January 19-21, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18010822
|GRPD
|07:29:08 01/19/18
|Motorist Assist
|5 SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18010823
|GRPD
|07:33:53 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18010824
|GRPD
|08:17:37 01/19/18
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G18010825
|GRPD
|08:53:36 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 5TH E
|NFA
|G18010826
|GRPD
|09:55:43 01/19/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010827
|GRPD
|10:37:09 01/19/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010828
|GRPD
|10:49:27 01/19/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010829
|GRPD
|11:15:35 01/19/18
|Accidents
|HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a single vehicle accident. It was reported an ATV was traveling east bound
|on Monroe Avenue, attempted to turn right (south) onto Hitching Post Drive. The driver lost control
|and the ATV rolled onto its side and onto the driver. The driver was transported to the hospital by
|ambulance, the extent of the injuries is unknown.
|G18010830
|GRPD
|11:28:50 01/19/18
|Animal Calls
|CLARK ST
|NFA
|G18010831
|GRPD
|11:40:51 01/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G18010832
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/19/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010833
|GRPD
|12:46:18 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK
|NFA
|G18010834
|GRPD
|13:06:13 01/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010835
|GRPD
|13:08:25 01/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010836
|GRPD
|13:17:18 01/19/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18010837
|GRPD
|13:20:37 01/19/18
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the
|owner of the dogs, who was advised of the complaint and given a warning.
|G18010838
|GRPD
|14:29:58 01/19/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010839
|GRPD
|15:28:32 01/19/18
|Civil Issues
|CLARK ST
|NFA
|G18010840
|GRPD
|15:38:45 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|250 MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18010841
|GRPD
|15:50:18 01/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G18010842
|GRPD
|15:54:56 01/19/18
|Traffic Offense
|100 MONROE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Department of Transportation, in
|reference to a report of a passing a school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor for review.
|G18010843
|GRPD
|16:16:39 01/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010844
|GRPD
|16:25:19 01/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010845
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/19/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010846
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/19/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010847
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/19/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010848
|GRPD
|18:03:52 01/19/18
|Follow-up
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G18010849
|GRPD
|18:13:21 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH
|NFA
|G18010850
|GRPD
|20:24:08 01/19/18
|Disturbance
|E 4TH S & S 4TH E
|NFA
|G18010851
|GRPD
|21:20:03 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND N & N 5TH E
|GOA
|G18010852
|GRPD
|21:39:34 01/19/18
|Alcohol Offense
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile party. At the residence, officers contacted four teenaged
|juveniles who were subsequently released to a parent or guardian. A 17 year old male of Green River,
|was issued a citation for underage consumption (second offense). A 17 year old male of Green River,
|was issued a citation for underage consumption.
|G18010853
|GRPD
|21:40:33 01/19/18
|Traffic Offense
|HOMESTEAD DR; PIONEER PARK
|GOA
|G18010854
|GRPD
|21:53:45 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010855
|GRPD
|22:16:41 01/19/18
|Civil Issues
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G18010856
|GRPD
|22:48:40 01/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|5 SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18010857
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/19/18
|Property Watch
|G18010858
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/19/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010859
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/19/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010860
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/19/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010861
|GRPD
|23:13:31 01/19/18
|Motorist Assist
|RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G18010862
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/20/18
|Property Watch
|G18010863
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010864
|GRPD
|09:07:20 01/20/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010865
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010866
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010867
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010868
|GRPD
|11:09:11 01/20/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18010869
|GRPD
|11:16:24 01/20/18
|Traffic Offense
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18010870
|GRPD
|11:42:22 01/20/18
|Animal Calls
|KENTUCKY ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at an address following a barking dog complaint.
|G18010871
|GRPD
|08:34:26 01/20/18
|Escort
|1255 W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010872
|GRPD
|12:19:16 01/20/18
|VIN Inspection
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010873
|GRPD
|14:08:57 01/20/18
|VIN Inspection
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010874
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010875
|GRPD
|15:23:05 01/20/18
|Dead Body
|RTF
|Officers responded to an unattended death.
|G18010876
|GRPD
|16:06:15 01/20/18
|Traffic Offense
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18010877
|GRPD
|16:13:17 01/20/18
|Animal Calls
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G18010878
|GRPD
|16:26:20 01/20/18
|Accidents
|UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on Uinta
|Drive. The vehicle attempted to turn east onto Astle Avenue during a snow storm with poor road
|conditions, failed to keep control of their vehicle, crossed over to opposite lane of travel and struck
|a raised curb. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18010879
|GRPD
|17:22:46 01/20/18
|Accidents
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling east on Riverview
|Drive approaching the intersection with Uinta Drive. The driver attempted to stop but slid on the
|snow and icy road and struck the back of a vehicle stopped at a red light in the left hand turn lane
|east bound on Riverview Drive. The driver the vehicle that was struck from behind, was transported
|by ambulance to the hospital for possible injury. A 16 year old male of Green River, was issued
|citations for speed too fast for conditions and no valid driver’s license or violation of driver’s license
|conditions.
|G18010880
|GRPD
|18:08:26 01/20/18
|EMS
|G18010881
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/20/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010882
|GRPD
|19:14:36 01/20/18
|Follow-up
|WILSON ST
|G18010883
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010884
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010885
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18010886
|GRPD
|21:22:49 01/20/18
|Field Contact
|475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G18010887
|GRPD
|21:42:38 01/20/18
|Follow-up
|493 E 5TH S; WILD CARD TOWING
|NFA
|G18010888
|GRPD
|21:48:40 01/20/18
|Fire
|NEW MEXICO ST
|Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a residence, in regards to a
|carbon monoxide alarm.
|G18010889
|GRPD
|22:26:07 01/20/18
|Disturbance
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G18010890
|GRPD
|23:38:11 01/20/18
|Traffic Stop
|BRIDGER DR & KANSAS ST
|NFA
|G18010891
|GRPD
|23:45:51 01/20/18
|Motorist Assist
|W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18010892
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010893
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/20/18
|Property Watch
|G18010894
|GRPD
|00:00:59 01/21/18
|Traffic Stop
|80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL
|NFA
|G18010895
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18010896
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/21/18
|Property Watch
|G18010897
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010898
|GRPD
|00:07:49 01/21/18
|Traffic Stop
|225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA
|NFA
|G18010899
|GRPD
|00:19:41 01/21/18
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010900
|GRPD
|00:37:31 01/21/18
|Field Contact
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18010901
|GRPD
|06:15:39 01/21/18
|EMS
|G18010902
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010903
|GRPD
|08:54:18 01/21/18
|Hit and Run
|W TETON BLVD
|RBM
|Officers met with a resident who reported their mailbox was damaged by an unknown vehicle.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18010904
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010905
|GRPD
|09:14:30 01/21/18
|Alarm
|PARK VIEW DR
|G18010906
|GRPD
|10:25:40 01/21/18
|Citizen Assist
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|NFA
|G18010907
|GRPD
|10:27:24 01/21/18
|Animal Calls
|CEDAR ST & IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G18010908
|GRPD
|10:22:28 01/21/18
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog left outside of their residence frequently.
|G18010909
|GRPD
|11:45:20 01/21/18
|Citizen Assist
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010910
|GRPD
|12:08:18 01/21/18
|Motorist Assist
|E TETON BLVD & N RIVERBEND DR
|NFA
|G18010911
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010912
|GRPD
|12:31:30 01/21/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|G18010913
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/21/18
|Property Watch
|G18010914
|GRPD
|14:01:04 01/21/18
|Animal Calls
|CLARK ST
|NFA
|G18010915
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G18010916
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G18010917
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/21/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010918
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/21/18
|Property Watch
|G18010919
|GRPD
|16:24:57 01/21/18
|Animal Calls
|425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK
|NFA
|G18010920
|GRPD
|16:47:59 01/21/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010921
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/21/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|UNF
|G18010922
|GRPD
|18:00:49 01/21/18
|Found Property
|699 UINTA DR;STAR TWIN THEATER
|RTF
|Officers met with an employee who turned in a purse found at the business. The purse
|and contents were taken to the police department as found property.
|G18010923
|GRPD
|20:17:12 01/21/18
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G18010924
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/21/18
|Property Watch
|G18010925
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/22/18
|Property Watch
|G18010926
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010927
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010928
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
